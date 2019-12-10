Market Expects Good Earnings For Lululemon

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) needs a good earnings report on Wednesday and the market is expecting it. LULU is in our model portfolio so we want to know if it will pop or drop after earnings on Wednesday. Our computer gives it a score of 79 out of 100, where 80 and above is a buy signal. However, the implied return calculation by our computer indicates it is overvalued, i.e. price may be ahead of itself. So we are going to review it before earnings.

Fundamentals

The high estimates for earnings are $0.97 on revenues of $934 million. For the year, the estimates are $4.86 on $3.95 billion and for next year $5.90 on $4.66 billion. The estimated 5-year growth rate is 20%.

Price is currently trading at $231 as I am writing and that gives us a forward PE of 39. You can see the valuation problem when compared to the 20% growth rate. Earnings need to be higher and the FPE closer to the 20% growth rate. That can be accomplished by increasing the earnings guidance and growth rate or bringing price lower or a combination of both. Let's be generous and value it at 30 times next year's high earnings estimate of $5.90. That would give us a target of $177 for next year. Something has to improve.

The analyst consensus target for 12 months is only $225. It is already trading at $231. The analysts have to raise those targets or the price has to drop. The stock is up almost 100% in the last 52 weeks. It has had a great run-up. In such instances, portfolio managers have too large a position in LULU. As much as they would love to buy more, but they can't because they are constrained by risk considerations. For the same reason, they may have to sell some of a stock they love because they just have too much of it.

Portfolio Managers And Analysts

Analysts are bullish by 20 out of 34. One analyst just raised the target to $275 which is what the high price and valuation of LULU is expecting. However, one analyst just downgraded LULU with a target of only $205, which is below consensus. The fact that 14 analysts are not bullish, probably means they think it is overvalued at these prices based on the fundamentals.

There are 729 portfolio managers holding 107 million shares. They are sellers on balance. This is not surprising since they have doubled their money in the last 52 weeks. They sell overvalued stocks. They sell stocks that have doubled because of risk constraints. Risk may limit their position to only 3% of portfolio and when a stock doubles they probably have too much. Portfolio managers may be selling into strength and it has not brought the price down. So despite the on-balance selling by portfolio managers, there are plenty of others that want to buy and take the price higher.

Technicals

As you can see in the chart below, the technicals are perfect. Demand is constant and price keeps rising despite the on-balance selling by portfolio managers and the less than unanimous bullish recommendations by analysts.

Our proprietary Buy/Hold/Sell signal is at the bottom of the chart and it is almost a Buy with a grade of 79 where 80 is a Buy.

Conclusion

Will LULU pop or drop after earnings? Earnings are expected to be good, so I don’t expect a drop. Valuation is a problem, as seen with the fundamentals and analysts' consensus, 12-month target $225, while it is trading right now at $231. So I don’t expect a pop. Earnings time is usually a reality check and there may be some selling on the good earnings news. Price is overextended and overdue for a short-term pullback to test the price trend lines. I was thinking of deleting LULU from the 2020 Model Portfolio, but will wait for the Buy/Hold/Sell signal to drop towards the Sell line shown at the bottom of the chart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OR SHORT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

