McClatchy Company Is Headed Towards Restructuring

While the energy industry and the mall REIT sectors continue to face headwinds, the newspaper industry’s struggles often go unnoticed. Facing the perpetual innovation of digital technology, newspaper companies are having to downsize and re-invent themselves to survive. McClatchy Company (MNI) is not immune to these struggles. The newspaper conglomerate, across 30 markets, saw its stock crater after its third-quarter earnings report last month.

The selloff was not isolated to the company’s stock. All of McClatchy’s bonds saw declines in price, especially the company’s furthest maturity (due in 2029). The company’s 2026 and 2027 bonds yield 9 to 11% to maturity, while the 2029 bonds are yielding over 18% to maturity. The 2026 bonds hold a senior position to the 2029 bonds. McClatchy’s 2029 bonds caught my eye as a potential investment as long as the company’s operations could produce enough cash to remain solvent.

Source: December 6, 2019 Pricing Data stored in author’s spreadsheet

McClatchy has demonstrated a commitment to deleveraging. Over the last fifteen quarters, the company has paid down debt by $273 million. This has come from a combination of free cash flow generation and asset sales. McClatchy has used its cash to buy bonds back to help reduce interest expense. McClatchy is currently producing positive free cash flow, although the company has struggled with a downward trend over the last three years.

Source: SEC 10-Q/K Data Stored in Author Spreadsheet

McClatchy’s deleveraging efforts have come at a price. Since 2017, the company has seen a decrease in its liquidity (cash plus borrowing capacity), part of which is due to the company’s ABL facility being established at $20 million less capacity than its former credit revolver. Unfortunately, McClatchy’s low free cash flow combined with declining liquidity are placing pressure on the company’s ability to stay solvent.

Source: Company Earnings Releases 2016-2019, data stored in author spreadsheet

Unfortunately for McClatchy, these challenges are the least of their problems. The 800-pound gorilla in the room is the company’s unfunded pension liability. While the company always declares pension liability on its quarterly balance sheet, it periodically reported the unfunded portion in its quarterly earnings report. The most recent reported unfunded pension liability was $535 million.

Source: Company Earnings Releases 2016-2019, data stored in author spreadsheet

In the company’s third-quarter earnings report, the depth of the pension hole was truly expressed. McClatchy has 24,000 pensioners, which compared to its 2,800 employees, creates a ratio of nearly ten pensioners for every employee. Additionally, management reported that it was required to contribute $124 million to the pension plan in 2020, a move it tried to appeal to the IRS and lost.

With $8 million in free cash flow over the last twelve months, chances of making the pension payment are slim. An examination of the company’s balance sheet impairs the probability of success further. McClatchy has only $208 million in physical assets and a current ratio deficit of $150 million. Essentially, the company could only fund its pension obligations by selling substantially all of its assets.

Source: Q3 2019 SEC 10-Q

Ultimately, McClatchy will need to file for a restructuring and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation will be taking on a majority of the company’s pension obligations. It’s unfortunate considering the company has aggressively reduced debt. Furthermore, there’s no evidence to suggest that junior debtholders holding 2027 or 2029 maturing debt will get any recovery as the $268 million in remaining senior secured notes hold priority over them. Due to these monstrous risks, I am avoiding investing in all McClatchy notes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.