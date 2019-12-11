PIMCO Announces Christmas Gifts

We continue to monitor the allocation to non-agency MBS and use our PIMCO CEF Comparison sheet (updated monthly) to assess changes in the composition of the portfolio.

In the last several years, we have seen some decent valuation declines from price sell-offs around these special distributions.

This is part II of our typical monthly update on PIMCO CEFs. In the first part we covered the low coverage ratios of PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI). Below is the summary of Part I, which can be read HERE.

Executive Summary:

The drop in the coverage ratios were primarily due to the depreciation of the USD against the Euro and Pound.

Longer term, these currency movements tend to cancel out and have a more neutral impact on net investment income.

Interest rates also moved against them in the third quarter but with them in October.

Both currency and interest rate hedges are there to mitigate risk rather than as bets looking for performance gains.

The EM hit from Argentina last month was almost a black swan event that hit all risk assets there. More explanation below.

In terms of their non-agency MBS, there isn't much legacy mortgages left to buy meaning that trade will slowly wane further. They are seeing opportunities in fix-and-flip financing.

The notes here can be applied to most of the other PIMCO taxable CEFs just at varying amounts.

We explained in part one how the coverage ratios and UNII were driven by a depreciation of the dollar vs the euro and pound. So far in November, we can chart how the dollar is doing compared to those other currencies. There was a small bounce to the greenback which, if PIMCO has those same hedges on to-date, would mean we would expect a rebound in the coverage ratios and UNII values.

With the dollar up (so far) and coverage ratios set to rebound, we are likely to see a rebound in UNII.

The other main drivers are the slope of the yield curve whereby they are looking for a steepening. In the chart below, you can see that we've steepened a bit.

So the derivative book looks okay so far.

Other drivers are high yield bonds (domestic) which are down a small amount so far in November. Differing slices of high yield - especially in energy- have fared worse than others. It remains to be seen how PIMCO has navigated this market in November.

Another key driver is the EM debt which has fallen by a more significant amount thus far in November. Of course, the iShares JPM USD EM Markets Bond ETF (EMB) has a very broad exposure to the sector along with a passive approach. EM debt is an area where an active manager should nearly always be used since they tend to outperform the index consistently. I would assume PIMCO managers could do better than how the JP fund below has done, especially given their more defensive posture to the space.

In general, the NAVs of the funds have been down across the PIMCO CEF suite. Remember, the NAVs hold all the information that we just went through above on a daily basis. I created this chart below to show the NAV changes of all of the PIMCO funds using the most NAV mark (November 18th) and going back to various month ends.

Obviously the trend is lower across nearly all funds and all time periods. Most of the declines are small except in the case of the Energy and Tactical Credit (NRGX) fund which is down 9.5% since the end of September.

NAVs:

Coverage Ratios:

UNII Levels:

NII Calculation:

PIMCO Muni CEF Analysis

The general trends we have been seeing has continued in October. PIMCO CA Muni Income (PCQ) lost another 2 cents of UNII and the bucket is down to +20 cents. The other high UNII fund, PIMCO Muni Income II (PML) lost another penny and is down to +14 cents These funds are on their way to a depleted UNII bucket by about this time next year. That will likely lead to a very significant distribution cut.

PCQ trades at a ridiculous 44% premium (a 52-week high) which 'reduces' the current distribution rate to 4.55%. That is slightly above the average for a national muni CEF (which tend to trade between 4.25% and 4.50% for a covered distribution). That is why it is trading at a 44% premium. If it was trading at NAV, the yield would be a crazy 6.56%!

But the yield is artificial as the fund is substantially over-distributing. The coming distribution cut will likely be AT LEAST 25%. What would that do to the price? Well, I would think it would take the price down at least 25%, if not more given the sentiment.

Another fund to watch is PIMCO NY Muni III (PYN) which is down to -5 cents, losing another penny. At the start of the year it was -1 cents. Coverage remains around 94%-95% which is not a big red flag but they have no room for further deterioration. The fund remains at a premium level and could see a small cut in the future.

PIMCO Muni Income (PMF) fell to zero on its UNII bucket in October from +4 cents at the start of the year. Coverage is just 91.1%. But it trades at a +13.3% premium because of the juicy (uncovered) yield.

The only fund of the PIMCO muni CEFs that has a covered distribution is PIMCO NY Muni Income II (PNI) but the yield is *just* 4.04%. The coverage ratio is 107% and UNII continues to climb back up reaching +2 cents in October. It was -6 cents at this time last year.

We continue to avoid most of the PIMCO muni CEFs. They trade VERY expensive and have weak fundamentals. The PIMCO name tends to drive that valuation and detach it from the true earnings power of the funds. What is generally occurring is that the funds had these large UNII cushions along with large distribution rates that have rarely been cut - especially compared to other muni CEFs.

Those distribution rates are what the investors are buying and that market dynamic is causing them to buy until the distribution rates are in line with the rest of the muni CEF market. This is what happens when investors ignore the fundamentals of the fund. The coming disaster for PCQ will be a rude awakening for many who just want that CA muni exposure and think they are buying a rock solid fund (it has the PIMCO name after all!).

We will have more coming up soon.

Concluding Thoughts On Taxables

I wrote in the original article that I thought there was a good chance of end-of-year special distributions for (PCI) and (PDI). The funds were likely to see a rebound in their UNII buckets in the next month. The specials typically elicit significant demand from investors and can cause distortions in the marketplace. We will be on the lookout for opportunities in them - as we have not had an opportunity to add to these funds for many months.

The funds remain one of the best places to gain access to non-agency MBS securities and take advantage of PIMCOs prowess in navigating global bond markets. Leverage costs are declining, supporting distributions as earnings power is on the rise.

The most pressing issue is the sluggish NAVs. The chart below for PDI shows the NAV and price going back three years. The NAV is basically where it was in November 2016. However, the fund paid out $9.89 in distributions! That amounts to a 37% return if you purchased at NAV.

(Source: CEFConnect)

But prices today are now well above where they were three years ago rising from ~$28 to nearly $34. That's an extra 21% on top of the 37% mentioned above simply because you bought opportunistically. Buying today, you are unlikely to be realizing that same 21% increase over the next three years unless we see the NAV accelerate higher.

The NAV flatness could be a result of their defensive positioning of the portfolios. While capital gains in them would be nice, they are clearly not a necessity as we have learned the last three years. This is an 8% coupon clipper but buying when it's cheap matters if you want that extra ~5% or so per year in return from the valuation increasing.

If you buy shares today, you are likely doing yourself a disservice. Should performance stagnate or decline, investors may be unwilling to sustain the premium valuation of the stellar PIMCO name. In that lower risk probability, that 5% tailwind could become a headwind and the valuations could venture back to where they were a year ago. We would be cautious about buying at these levels even with the selloff yesterday. You would be collecting that 8% per annum yield but the pricing headwind could be significant.

