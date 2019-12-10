Etsy Has Many Problems. Here's Why I Bought Its Stock

Etsy (ETSY) has been a successful story as a public company. The stock is up by 260% in the past three years. At its peak, the company was valued at more than $8 billion. The company grew its revenue from just $71 million in 2012 to almost $600 million in 2018. It is expected to deliver $813 million this year and hit the $1 billion milestone in 2020. The company has achieved this growth, even with the significant competition from Amazon (AMZN), which launched Amazon Handmade in 2015. Unlike many fast-growing companies, Etsy has also managed to turn a profit.

Etsy is one of the biggest niche e-commerce platforms in the United States. It is the fifth-visited e-commerce website in the US and its Android app is among the top ten shopping sites in the US. The company offers millions of products on its web and mobile platforms. The company targets a customer who is looking for unique items that cannot be found anywhere else. It has succeeded in this by attracting more than 2.1 million sellers, 39.4 million annual active clients, and an annual GMV of more than $3.8 billion.

Etsy is also a company in trouble. The stock has declined by 10% this year and 24% in the past twelve months. The stock has dropped by more than 40% off its last 12-months high and its market valuation has dropped from more than $8.7 billion to the current $4.9 billion. Its YTD performance is much weaker than the double-digit gains of the S&P 500 and the 21% gain of the S&P 500 retail composite. This decline happened as the company had its first revenue miss in eight quarters. It also lowered its EBITDA margin guidance in the most-recent quarter.

Source: YCharts

As a company, Etsy offers a good deal for artisans and creators. Creators on its platform, who are mostly women, can list their products for just $0.20 and reach more than 39.4 million active buyers and more than 215 million monthly website visitors. The creators then pay a 5% transaction fee for every product that is sold. This is a good deal compared to Amazon, which charges no listing fee but takes a 15% commission on all orders. This is part of the reason why Amazon Handmade has not been a big success story.

Etsy’s business model is also a good one. It charges lower transactional fees and then monetizes its sellers by offering add-ons to make them sell better. For example, it offers Pattern, a Shopify-like (SHOP) product that enables sellers to create their own e-commerce products. Like Amazon, it offers promoted listings feature that enable sellers to promote their products. It also has Etsy plus, shipping labels, and on-site advertising.

At the same time, Etsy has a well-documented track record of annoying its creators. Last year, the company increased its commissions from 3.5% to 5%. This fee is much lower than what Amazon charges.

This year, the company announced a new free shipping policy. The company started prioritizing products that offered free shipping to its customers. This decision will lead to narrower profit margins to sellers, who have to pay listing fees, completing transaction fees, Etsy’s payment processing fees, promoted listings, shipping labels, Etsy Plus, and on-site advertising. In its explanation, the company asked its sellers to just increase the price of their products. Since this is optional, creators creating similar products could be at risk of being undercut by other sellers. It also undercuts sellers who specialize on low-priced products.

The company has also announced many algorithm changes that have led to a reduction of visitor traffic. A look at Etsy’s seller forums shows that many sellers have been disappointed with the company. A good case in point is this forum, where the seller ranted:

Guess it’s a misery loves company thing, but I’ve been on Etsy only about 4 years now, and I’ve noticed similar to you, since about November till now sales/visits down a bit from past years. Done some minor tweaks with my advertising, but have about the same amount of listings, just can’t put my finger on it. Hopefully not a continuing trend. My Handmade at Amazon shop in the meantime is doing better, but they take such a big percentage of each sold item there I only post half of the prints I draw.

I believe that Etsy’s management does all these things because they understand how valuable their platform is to creators. They know that creators have no viable alternative. The small ones that have come up, like Saatchi, Zibbet and Artfire have not been embraced well by customers. However, the company also risks losing some of its best creators over time.

What does all this mean for investors? First, Etsy remains one of the most popular e-commerce companies in the United States. In the most-recent quarter, the company’s revenue grew by 31%, which was lower than the previous 46.79%. This slowdown is expected, especially for a relatively niche company like Etsy. Therefore, I believe that sales growth could return to historical levels of about 20%, which is not a bad number.

Second, it is true that Etsy has disappointed many sellers. However, these sellers simply have nowhere else to go. Of course, they can go to Amazon, where most of them are, but pay additional fees. They can also create their own e-commerce platforms, where the customer acquisition costs are relatively high. Or they can continue using Etsy and pay relatively lower fees and reach a substantial number of customers.

Finally, the company remains substantially undervalued as the company trades close to a 52-week low. I have summarized the valuation metrics I consider important on the chart below. On the chart, you can see that the company’s EV to EBIT, forward PS and PE ratios, and price to cash flows have been falling. This is not always a good thing. Still, considering that Etsy is growing, I believe the company’s valuation is not all that ridiculous.

Source: YCharts

While no acquisition announcement has been floated, I strongly believe that Etsy would be a great acquisition target. I wrote about this scenario in 2017. I still believe that Etsy can be acquired by one of the large retailers. For example, Etsy would have been a better acquisition by Walmart (WMT), than its Jet.com acquisition. A company like Facebook (FB), that has been moving towards e-commerce could acquire the company as a way of adding more creators. As the stock gets cheaper, I believe that an acquisition is still possible. This would also help Etsy improve its relations with its sellers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.