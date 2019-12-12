Washington Prime Is A Strong Buy: Analyzing The Debt Covenant

A look at one of WPG's debt covenants and how likely WPG is to run into trouble with it.

The drop is not concerning to us. We predicted CBL's suspension nine months ago and outlined why WPG isn't similar.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

We are pleased to provide a deep analysis on Washington Prime (WPG) which we hold in our Core Portfolio at High Dividend Opportunities. We lay out a strong case in this report to show why we remain bullish on this stock and also in order to remove some misconceptions that have been spreading around Seeking Alpha.

It has been an active couple of weeks in the mall REIT space as CBL Properties (CBL) announced they are suspending their preferred dividends. This has caused a chain reaction among mall REITs, particularly one of our favorites, the 26% yielding Washington Prime Group.

Several bearish articles have come out suggesting that CBL is a harbinger of what will happen to WPG. Using the logic that if CBL did it, then WPG will too. We don't think that argument is really worth discussing - CBL's problems are CBL's problems and we were the ones who predicted that the preferred would be suspended in our article back in March. The new agreement on the credit facility was the straw that broke the camel's back for us and caused us to eat our loss with CBL, one of the hardest decisions an investor can make and one that in hindsight we are glad we made.

One bearish article did bring up what we consider a very good, and non-discussed point. Best of Breed wrote an article that primarily focused on a debt covenant that WPG has on their 2024 bonds and fellow author (and good friend) Julian Lin made a case that the covenant could be violated even if WPG cut their dividend.

This is the kind of discussion that we believe makes Seeking Alpha one of the best online resources for investors. Julian brings up a new idea that has not been thoroughly discussed on a ticker where bulls and bears have discussed most everything ad nauseam. We think it's very relevant for us to take a look at it, as violating debt covenants can become a very serious issue.

The Covenant

The covenant that Julian is referring to reads,

The Operating Partnership will not, and will not permit any Subsidiary to, incur any Indebtedness, if, immediately after giving effect to the incurrence of the additional Indebtedness and the application of the proceeds of such Indebtedness, the aggregate principal amount of all outstanding Indebtedness of the Operating Partnership and its Subsidiaries on a consolidated basis determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") is greater than 60% of Total Assets.

It goes on to define "total assets" as, (emphasis ours)

"Total Assets" means, as of any date, in each case as determined by the Operating Partnership, on a consolidated basis for the Operating Partnership and its Subsidiaries, the sum of: (i) for Stabilized Properties, their Stabilized Property Value; and (ii) for all other assets of the Operating Partnership and its Subsidiaries, their undepreciated book value as determined in accordance with GAAP.

So the key metrics in this equation are the total debt level and the value of "total assets." Total assets, in turn, is generally reliant on "stabilized property value" since most of WPG's properties are stabilized.

The stabilized property value is determined by taking the Enclosed Retail Property EBITDA divided by a cap rate of 8%, plus the Community Center EBITDA (what WPG refers to as "open-air") divided by a cap rate of 7%.

So the covenant takes outstanding indebtedness, trailing 12-months EBITDA and divides by the cap rates. That leads to the following result:

Source: WPG

As we can see, "Total indebtedness to Total assets" does appear to be close to the 60% line. It's certainly much closer than any of the other covenants.

If we look at it mathematically, WPG has $3.648 in total debt, and total assets are at $6.5 billion. $3.648/$6.5 = 56.12%. To be right at the 60% line, WPG could take out $3.9 billion in debt. An additional $252 million.

Some make it sound like WPG's debt is increasing, and the reality is quite different. Since their spinoff, WPG has materially decreased their total debt.

Source: WPG SEC Filings, Chart Author's

Over the past two years, it has been essentially flat, at one point drifting up to $3.72 billion. Even as recently as last quarter, WPG reduced their total debt by $15 million, primarily through retiring $29.1 million of their 2024 Senior Notes at a discount.

We also need to consider the other side of the covenant, and that's the asset value that has been harmed by declining EBITDA. Here's a look at WPG's quarterly EBITDA.

Source: WPG SEC Filings, Chart Author's

There's frequently quarterly variation. For malls Q4 is usually the strongest quarter and Q3 is frequently the weakest. There are two substantial drops that are more than we would expect from normal variation. The first being from Q2 of 2017 to Q3 of 2017, then a leveling out in 2018. Then Q4 of 2018 failed to increase as substantially as prior Q4s and Q1 to Q2 of 2019 was another substantial decline.

We can look at history and see what drove these drawdowns of EBITDA. Q2 of 2017 was when WPG entered into the O'Conner JV agreement. So WPG sold off 50% interest in several properties and used the proceeds to pay off debt, resulting in a decline of EBITDA, but also a decline in total debt.

EBITDA in 2018 was mediocre but remained relatively stable despite numerous tenant bankruptcies. It was late 2018 and early 2019 when EBITDA really fell at what many might consider an alarming rate. What happened? Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ) filed for bankruptcy in Q4 2018. Payless Shoesource, Gymboree and Charlotte Russe all liquidated from Q1 to Q2 of 2019.

As a result, WPG's Q3 EBITDA actually exceeded Q2 EBITDA for the first time in the company's history as WPG backfilled space. So the reasonable question to ask is where can we expect WPG's EBITDA to go from here. The direction of the EBITDA will determine how close or whether WPG is in danger of violating their debt covenant.

Next Direction

In his article, Julian posts the following chart.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Best of Breed

Note Julian is using NOI, which is not exactly the same as EBITDA, but it's a close enough proxy for general estimates. We agree that if WPG is going to see NOI decline 2% per year for another three years, then it definitely is not worth buying today.

What would it take for that to occur? 100% of the decline in NOI from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 is due to the liquidations discussed above, removing the impact of the bankruptcy space and co-tenancy, WPG's SSNOI would be flat. The bulk of that space is currently vacant, which means that it's producing $0 in rent and negative EBITDA - WPG has to pick up the tab for heating and maintaining the space, G&A expenses don't change and leasing expenses go up. Putting anything in that space, even if the new tenant pays less rent, would increase NOI and EBITDA.

A 2% decline next year would mean one of a few things would have to happen:

WPG fails to backfill the vacant space and the rest of their space declines at 2% (space that is currently not declining). WPG backfills the vacant space, but the remaining space declines faster. Space that currently is remaining stable.

We can see that WPG is making progress toward backfilling their anchors.

Source: WPG Supplement

That is roughly $200 million in investments that are coming online in Q4 through 2020 at projected yields of 6-10%. Let us assume that WPG management is being optimistic and WPG will actually only yield 6%. That means these announced projects would provide $12 million/year ($3 million/quarter) in NOI. To put that in context, the entire year/year decline in Q3 SSNOI was $6.318 million.

So in order for SSNOI to decline by 2% next year, the currently occupied space would have to decline by 5%. In approximately the same ballpark it declined this year. That means we would need to see another bankruptcy the size of Sears in the very near future, plus we would need to see inline bankruptcies similar in size of Payless, Gymboree and Charlotte Russe in Q1 of next year.

There's simply not a line-up of companies that large on the watchlist. J.C. Penney (JCP) is the name that bears like to throw around as the next major anchor bankruptcy, and certainly, bankruptcy cannot be ruled out for them eventually. We do not believe that bankruptcy is a 2020 event for JCP, and even if it was, in terms of space, JCP is approximately 20% smaller for WPG than Sears was immediately preceding their filing. So while undeniably large, even that bankruptcy would fail to measure up to the impact we've seen in 2019.

Julian's numbers demonstrate that WPG could survive another hit as bad as 2019. WPG doesn't violate the covenant until WPG experiences a third year, in 2021, that's equally as damaging to their NOI. Which means after JCP and some significant unknown inline tenants file bankruptcy, some other major anchor would have to file in late 2020 or 2021.

We believe that's incredibly unlikely. The most likely result is that WPG fills the vacant space, they already have great progress on getting agreements for the vacant anchors and we have developments like YM re-opening Charlotte Russe stores.

The Living Dead

Since June, YM has re-opened 130 of the old Charlotte Russe stores, more than their initial plan of 100 stores and YM is looking to maintain their pace of 25 per month into 2020.

Charlotte Russe isn't the only bankrupt retailer coming back from the dead. The Children's Place bought the rights to Gymboree and intends on launching the brand in 2020.

Toys 'R Us has been bought by Tru Kids Brands and opened up two locations in time for Christmas. They have stated plans to expand in 2020, but have not declared how many stores they might open.

While it will take years for these brands to reach their former footprints, it's telling that these bankrupt brands are being brought back to the market and those with the most store closings in 2019 will be opening new stores in 2020.

The Dividend

It is worth noting that WPG is not relying completely on debt to fuel their redevelopment. As the spending ramps up for their redevelopments, it's reasonable to expect WPG's total debt to climb, though it's important to remember that redevelopments have also been funded through asset sales. Sales of outparcels to Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) provided $42.5 million in proceeds in 2019 and WPG signed an agreement for an additional 20 parcels which will close bringing in $38 million in 2020. So even if FCF barely covers or even fails to cover the dividend, WPG will be using a portion of equity to fund the redevelopments.

However, we do have to be realistic. WPG was unable to cut the dividend in 2019 due to their high-level of taxable income. WPG had to maintain their payout in order to comply with tax laws. It's very likely that in 2020, that will not be the case. WPG likely will have the room in their taxable income for some kind of dividend cut. So investors should not have confidence that the $1.00 annual dividend will be maintained.

WPG's board and management will have to make the decision of what's best for the company. Most likely, the dividend in 2020 will be barely covered or barely uncovered. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) faced a similar situation in 2019 and decided to maintain the dividend.

We can see a path where WPG does not cut the dividend, but our approach is to assume it will be cut in 2020. Assume the worst, and if WPG maintains it, that is just a pleasant surprise.

It's also important to keep in mind that WPG will still be somewhat constrained by their taxable income. They still have some malls that are in their "non-core" assets, which means it's likely that WPG will be handing them back to the lenders in 2020.

Source: WPG Supplement

Charlottesville and Muncie are two older malls that were acquired in 1997 and 1970, respectively, so for tax purposes, they are significantly depreciated. The mortgages are nearly $80 million, so WPG will be removing $80 million of debt and getting rid of assets that are valued somewhat less. That will be a taxable event. Additionally, the $38 million in land sales discussed above will also be taxable events.

So even if WPG chooses to reduce their dividend, they will be constrained by tax law in how much they can cut it. Many have thrown out the idea of WPG cutting their dividend in half. We think that WPG probably cannot even cut that far unless they intend to hang on to Charlottesville and Muncie for another year.

At $0.50, WPG would still be yielding in excess of 13% at current prices. While many might say that a dividend cut is "never priced in" we think with WPG, a dividend cut has been priced in for a long time.

It's yielding 26%, if investors believed that would be maintained and the company isn't going bankrupt in four years, then 100% of your capital would be returned. Clearly, the market does not think WPG is going bankrupt in four years, as the 2024 bonds continue to trade in the mid-$90s.

Source: FINRA

This is not the picture of a bond market that's contemplating any material bankruptcy risk.

The big unknown is how much WPG might cut the dividend, and we believe that dynamic works strongly in our favor. WPG has a large contingent of shorts, and certainly, a dividend cut is a huge part of their thesis.

What happens if WPG cuts their dividend to say $0.75? A short that's in at $4 would be losing 25% of their maximum total return within a year as by early 2021 they will have paid out $0.75 in dividends, plus the share price is probably still well into the $3 range or higher. In that situation, it simply does not make sense to hold that short position.

For shorts to hold their position, a dividend cut not only has to happen soon, but it has to be quite significant. We believe that a short squeeze could occur if the dividend is not cut and even if the dividend is cut by less than 50%.

Meanwhile, while we would prefer to continue receiving a 25%-plus yield, 12.5% is still higher than our average holding. WPG will backfill their vacant space, rent will start coming in and WPG will eventually have to raise their dividend back up. In the long term, WPG is sitting on very valuable properties and is trading at an extreme discount to NAV.

Conclusion

WPG is facing very real headwinds. The bankruptcies of 2019 were especially brutal and have left a lot of vacant space. As humans, we tend to see trends and assume that those trends will continue in perpetuity.

At the end of the day, vacant space doesn't get more vacant. The tenants are gone and there are only two futures for that space - it stays vacant forever or WPG starts collecting rent. In our mind, the highest risk part of WPG's redevelopment effort is finding new tenants.

WPG has actually beat our expectations with 17 out of 23 of the big boxes in their possession having new tenants identified. We thought it would take longer to find tenants for the anchors. Inline space tends to be easier to lease. Now, it's just a matter of time for WPG to prepare the spaces. Nine major developments already are scheduled to be completed this quarter or in 2020 and we expect more will continue being added to the list.

There's little reason to believe that WPG will be unable to fill a significant portion of the space vacated in 2019. That leaves the question of whether we will see another significant spurt of bankruptcies. At this point, we do not see similarly significant bankruptcies on the horizon. While there are several smaller companies that might go under, 2018 and 2019 have been set apart as two of the most significant years for retail bankruptcies in history.

That some of the major brands that went into bankruptcy are now starting to open new stores tells us that the recovery phase of the cycle has begun. Guess who has a bunch of retail space available for rent?

WPG's dividend policy for 2020 is an open question. We do see a path where it can be maintained, but we are prepared for the possibility of a cut. Would we be interested in buying WPG common today, if the current dividend was $0.50? Absolutely.

Not only does WPG have an immense dividend, which provides a market-crushing yield even if cut in half, but the company itself also has significant upside. These malls are not disappearing, old tenants are leaving and new tenants are coming in. And for all of those who are convinced that Amazon (AMZN) is going to put the mall out of business, let us introduce you to one of WPG's newest tenants.

Source: Amazon, Amazon Books Scottsdale Quarter

We still rate WPG as a strong buy. It all comes to extremely cheap valuations and a positive outlook. The high dividends are the icing on the cake.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, WPG.PH, WPG.PI, PEI, PEI.PC, PEI.PD, PEI.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.