Intel's 7.5% Total Yield Will Push The Stock Higher

The dividend hike and 2.34% estimated dividend yield, plus the 5.24% buyback yield, Intel has an annual total yield for shareholders of 7.5%. The stock is worth $65 per share, +15% higher than today.

I estimate that by the 2019 year-end, Intel will have bought back $12.9 billion in shares this year or 5.24% of its market value. FCF, at $17 billion, covers this.

Intel is also due to raise its dividend per share by the time it announces earnings for Q4. I estimate there will be a 5% dividend hike.

In October, Intel's board increased its share repurchase authority by $20 billion to $27.2 billion. This represents over 11% of its market value.

Intel's Massive Increase In Its Buyback Program

On Oct. 24, 2019, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reported in its earnings release that it had increased its share repurchase program by $20 billion. In addition, in its 10-Q released on Oct. 25, Intel stated on page 37 that it still had $7.2 billion in share repurchase authority left over. This means Intel can now buy back up to $27.2 billion of its stock. That represents 11.1% of its $246 billion market value:

Moreover, it came out in both releases that during Q3, Intel bought back $4.5 billion of shares during Q3 alone. On an annualized basis, that represents $18 billion of repurchases or 7.3% of its market value. Theoretically, that means that Intel could use up the $27 billion in buybacks in just 1.5 years ($27 billion/$18 billion per year).

In the past 12 months, including our estimate for Q4, Intel will have spent a net amount of $12.9 billion on share repurchases. I have netted out the amount of money that was received for employee shares that were issued. You can see this in the table below:

For example, as of Q3, Intel had spent $10.1 billion on share repurchases and also received $797 million from shares issued to employees in options and stock. So, the net amount was $9.3 billion. I estimate there will be $3.6 billion in Q4 of net buybacks, bringing the total for 2019 to $12.9 billion on a net basis. This net $12.9 billion represents 5.24% of Intel's market value.

Total Yield from Buybacks and Dividends

Combining this 5.24% actual buyback yield in 2019 with the present dividend yield (using the $1.26 present dividend per share) gives Intel a 7.47% total yield to shareholders:

Dividend Increase. Typically, Intel increases its dividend per share no longer than after four quarters. It has been four quarters since the last dividend increase. So, there is every reason to expect one by no later than the announcement of Q4 earnings, sometime in early Q1 2020.

In the last five years, Intel grew its dividend per share by an average of 5.92%. Its quarterly dividend of 31.5 cents per share is up 5% from the last hike on Feb. 5. As mentioned, there have now been four quarterly dividends of 31.5 cents per share.

Intel generates plenty of cash to pay its dividends. In fact, free cash flow is expected to be $16 billion this year, according to Intel's latest guidance in its earnings reports. (Note: This is lower than my estimate of $17 billion in the table above.) In the nine months to September 30, Intel paid out $4.214 billion in dividends. So, at the same rate, dividends are likely to be $5.596 billion this year, well below FCF of $16 billion.

You can see in the expanded table below that the total yield (buybacks and dividends) will be only slightly higher than FCF in 2019, by $1-2 billion:

Since Intel has been buying back stock very aggressively, it is likely the dividend hike this time will be higher.

Buybacks and the Dividend Hike

In the last four quarters, Intel has bought back so many of its own shares that its share count is down 4.69% or 214 million shares. In fact, over the past 2 years, shares outstanding have fallen 7.1%:

So think about it. That means that if Intel decides to pay out 5% more in dividends, its dividend per share hike would be greater than 5%.

Intel will likely spend $1.382 billion in dividends in Q4. If the next dividend payment is 5% higher, the dividend payment will be $1.4511 billion. But the number of shares outstanding is now 5% lower at 4.35 billion. Therefore, the new dividend per share will be 33.39 cents per share. This is 5.9% higher than before, not 5%.

Buybacks Return Capital By Raising Dividend Per Share

In other words, the dividend per share hike benefits from the dividend payment increase by a greater amount on a percent basis. You can imagine, over time, this could compound into a significant gain.

Here is another way to illustrate this point. In the past three years, the quarterly dividends paid by Intel have increased 12.2%, from $1.22 billion to $1.386 billion this past quarter. But the actual dividend per share paid out over the same period has actually increased by 21.2%.

This is completely due to the lower number of shares outstanding. In other words, the dividend per share increases at a faster rate than dividend payments due to buybacks. In addition, whenever dividends were increased, they averaged 1.2% quarterly. But on a per share basis, they averaged 6.6%.

The following table illustrates how buybacks increase dividends per share:

So, the bottom line is that Intel's buybacks have directly borne fruit for shareholders by dramatically increasing the dividend per share over time. As the number of shares drops, this dividend per share leverage will actually increase. This is the crux of the theory why buyback plus dividend yields are a form of a return of capital, in fact, a total yield to shareholders.

Valuation of Intel Stock Using Total Yield

There are two ways to value Intel stock using the total yield concept. The first is seen in the table below:

For example, the first column assumes that 50% of the $27.2 billion share buyback is completed in one year or $13.6 billion. This is roughly similar to the number of buybacks that the company presently does. In addition, it assumes there will be a 5% increase in dividend payments in Q1. Since the number of shares will be lower by the end of the first year, the dividend per share will be $1.42 within one year. At today's dividend yield of 2.23%, INTC stock would be worth $63.55 per share. This represents an upside of 12.4%.

The second column assumes that 75% of the share buybacks will be done in one year or $20.4 billion. INTC stock would be worth $65.47 in one year using this assumption.

The second method is seen below:

In the past year to Q3 2019, the average FCF yield for INTC stock has been 6.7%. Using our estimate of $17 billion in FCF for this year or next year, the estimated market value will be $255 billion (i.e. $17 billion/6..7%).

Now since we estimate that $27 billion of buybacks will reduce the number of shares outstanding by 485.7 million shares, the price per share will be $66.02 (i.e. $255 billion/3.864 billion shares ex buybacks). This represents an increase of 16.8% for INTC stock.

Averaging these two methods of valuing Intel stock:

The estimate for INTC stock's true value using Total Yield calculations is $65.01 or 15% higher than today's price.

Summary and Conclusion

Intel has $27.2 billion in its buyback program starting in mid-Q4 2019. I estimate that this gives the stock a 7.5% total yield. I use several methods to illustrate why this total yield is a true return of capital to shareholders. Using total yield valuation calculations, INTC stock is worth $65.01 per share or 15% higher than today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.