A balanced portfolio is critical when investing across a long time horizon. Most investors, unknowingly, have over 90% of their risk tied to the S&P 500, a dangerous proposition during periods of decelerating growth.

Having a "net short" position in US equities is a losing bet (on average) but investors should be mindful of the amount of "risk" their portfolio has in stocks relative to other assets.

At this time, growth remains in a trend of deceleration and the risk-reward continues to favor bonds as an overweight position.

Betting On Bonds: Why A 2% Yield Isn't So Crazy

The visceral reaction to a bond with a yield of 2% makes sense. It has become common for investment strategists to ridicule bonds as an investment due to the low "yield," without consideration for the regime of economic growth (accelerating or decelerating), or the myriad of portfolio benefits that come with a risk-adjusted weighting in Treasury bonds.

Over the long-run, stocks are expected to deliver higher nominal returns than government bonds as equity is riskier than debt. Also, higher levels of volatility should be accompanied by higher returns.

Recent history, however, shows several periods of 20 years or more in which bonds outperformed stocks. Despite this fact, it is still common (and reasonable) to expect a higher rate of return with a more risky investment.

In a recent note, which you can read by clicking here, I highlighted the risk-reward opportunity in short-term Treasury bonds. The thesis was based on the trending direction of economic data. Many long-time followers of EPB Macro Research know that we have been bullish on Treasury bonds for the better part of the last two years as growth has been in a phase of deceleration.

In this note, I will reiterate the macroeconomic reasons for why short-term Treasury bonds make sense as an allocation but add the portfolio construction benefits to the thesis. The combination of the historical return analysis during various economic regimes and the portfolio risk management analysis will solidify the case for bonds as an overweight position, specifically during periods of decelerating growth.

Growth: Accelerating or Decelerating - A Major Portfolio Risk Factor

For readers that might be less familiar with the rationale behind the radically different return profile for stocks during periods of accelerating or decelerating growth, I will briefly outline the study below.

In short, when growth is in a phase of deceleration, stocks have a substantially lower historical return as compared to periods of accelerating growth. The opposite is true for Treasury bonds, which carry a higher average return during periods of slowing growth.

To clarify some terminology, "decelerating" or "accelerating" growth refers to the direction of the growth rate - not positive or negative growth. A growth rate that falls from 5% to 2% is considered to be a decelerating growth environment, and growth moving from -1% to 2% is classified as accelerating growth. Both scenarios end at the same point, 2%, but the direction or "rate of change" in growth is the opposite.

I often use the analogy of a car to solidify the point. When a car speeds up from 0mph to 90mph, this is a phase of accelerating speed. In this scenario, stocks are likely to outperform bonds, and stocks have a very generous historical return profile. If the car (growth) slows from 90mph to 60mph, the car is decelerating, although still moving forward. Some may even suggest 60mph is a "fast" speed or "good" growth, but this period of deceleration typically comes with strong performance for Treasury bonds and a less than stellar return profile for stocks.

In past notes, I have used the global PMI from IHS Markit as a proxy for accelerating and decelerating growth. The short sample size can be criticized. To combat this criticism, the ISM Manufacturing PMI can be used with similar results.

The Manufacturing PMI published by the Institute For Supply Management "ISM PMI" is a survey of purchasing managers designed to capture the change in manufacturing conditions compared to the previous month. The ISM PMI, with a track record dating back several decades, has become a widely followed report due to the accuracy in which the index tracks the growth rate of the US economy.

The chart below shows the ISM PMI (red) and the year over year growth rate in real GDP (bar chart).

US ISM PMI Vs. Real GDP YoY (%):

Source: Bloomberg

Even today, as most critics dismiss weak ISM PMI reports and remind everyone that "manufacturing is less relevant in today's economy," the ebb and flow of GDP growth is well proxied via the ISM PMI.

The ISM PMI is a popular report due to its cyclicality or the ease in defining multi-quarter trends. When studying economic cycles, in addition to secular economic cycles and the classic business cycle, investors should also be mindful of the short-term growth rate cycle. The short-term growth rate cycle represents the multi-quarter ebb and flow of economic growth within a business cycle.

These growth rate cycles are easily identified by reports such as the ISM PMI.

US ISM PMI:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

With the luxury of a long time series, we can identify 21 multi-quarter "up cycles" and 21 multi-quarter "down cycles."

Up cycles in the ISM PMI report suggest accelerating rates of economic growth and down cycles in the ISM PMI imply decelerating rates of economic growth.

US ISM PMI:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The dates and accompanying data can be found in the tables below.

On average, up cycles and down cycles last about 20 months, but the range varies.

Returns are also widely dispersed, but the average and median during up cycles is massively different than the average and median during down cycles.

Factoring the average length of time (19.2 months), the average return per year for the S&P 500 during ISM down cycles is roughly 2.5%. Considering the risk and volatility of equities, achieving an average annual return of 2.5% is a poor risk/reward profile.

S&P 500: Cycles In Growth Drive Returns

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

This analysis does not argue for "shorting" the S&P 500 during down cycles. There are several down cycles in which the return per year tops 15%; it's just that the averages are no longer in your favor.

Graphed below is the distribution of returns per year during ISM down cycles from the table above.

When growth is slowing, stocks deliver returns that are far lower than the historical average, and the risk of a significant drawdown is heightened.

S&P 500 Return Per Year Distribution During Decelerating Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

During periods of accelerating growth, the average return per year is over 15% for the S&P 500, and the distribution is shifted left. The worst scenarios during up cycles make the 15% average annual return an even more compelling risk/reward proposition.

S&P 500 Return Per Year Distribution During Accelerating Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Over the past 22 months, growth has been in a phase of deceleration. This can be identified in many ways, including the peak in the growth rate of the Conference Board Leading Economic Index (graphed later in this note).

Long-term government bonds (TLT) have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) since February 2018, in total return terms. A higher nominal return also came with lower volatility and a lesser drawdown.

Stocks, specifically the S&P 500, have delivered returns far above average during down cycles, but the returns over the past 22 months have been well within the sample from the ISM distribution analysis above.

Even with the better than average stock market returns, a 5-year Treasury bond equivalent, proxied by ETF (IEI), has delivered greater returns than virtually every equity benchmark. The return stream for IEI is also far more desirable when compared to the large stock market drawdown.

Total Return Over The Past ~22 Months (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The results over the past 22 months have been highly consistent with history and the historical analysis we've outlined over these years. The data confirms that bonds were a superior investment during this phase of decelerating growth.

Not only did a 5-year Treasury equivalent generate superior returns to most equity benchmarks, except for the S&P 500, but virtually all the sectors that carried the outperformance were defensive in nature.

Splitting the S&P 500 into nine sector components shows most of the outperformance in the defensive sectors and bond proxies as compared to the more cyclical sectors.

S&P 500 Sector Returns During This Down Cycle:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The return profile of stocks and bonds over the past two years has been highly consistent with history and the economic cycle. Growth has been in a phase of deceleration since the early part of 2018.

The main question now is whether growth is starting to accelerate, and if it is now time to ditch the overweight position in bonds in favor of stocks?

In a recent note, I discussed employment risk and some residual downside in leading economic indicators.

During periods of decelerating economic growth, many decades of history suggest the average return in stocks is below normal and insufficient to compensate for the level of risk. Treasury bonds make sense as an allocation from an economic cycle perspective and also as a diversifier, reducing a heavy attachment to one risk factor (stocks).

How Much Of Your Risk Do You Want Tied To Stocks?

Many investors knowingly allocate 100% of their investment risk to stocks. This is a sound investment strategy for some investors. Typically, this investor has additional capital to "dollar cost average," has a long time horizon, can withstand a 30%-50% drawdown, and is willing to risk potentially long periods of depressed returns. For these risks, equity investors are typically rewarded with higher long-term compounded returns.

There are, however, a large group of investors that do not have the specifications listed above. Institutional money managers, retirees, hedge funds, etc. do not have a continual flow of new dollars and must invest a fixed pool a capital. 30%-50% drawdowns are also unacceptable for many investors. For many, the reliability of returns and the risk associated with the returns trumps achieving the highest compounded rate of return.

During periods of decelerating growth, we know the rate of return for stocks is dramatically reduced.

A standard 60/40 investment portfolio has a 60% weighting in stocks. Stocks carry over 80% of the weighted risk, however.

60/40 Portfolio: Risk Is Heavily Tilted Towards Stocks:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

During periods of decelerating growth, having over 80% of your investment risk tied to stocks, a period of time in which returns are likely to be materially weaker than average and inadequate relative to the risk, is likely not the most prudent approach.

Ray Dalio popularized the "risk parity" strategy, which seeks to balance a portfolio based on risk rather than weighting.

The concept is graphed below.

Risk Parity:

Source: Caixa Bank Research

The most commonly used risk parity portfolio contains stocks, bonds, commodities, and gold, weighted based on risk.

During a period of decelerating growth, with lower expected returns and greater risk, what percentage of your risk do you want to be tied to stocks?

At EPB Macro Research, we have a more balanced portfolio as a baseline, and "tilt" the portfolio in the direction of various assets expected to perform well for the given economic environment.

With this context, a 2% yielding bond may look attractive at times.

Leading Indicators: When To Add Risk?

It is very clear when growth is in a phase of acceleration or deceleration. The challenge is the pivot points.

The Conference Board has a 10-factor Leading Economic Index that seeks to time these turning points in economic growth.

The Conference Board LEI has strengths as well as flaws. With the combination of a variety of other leading indicators, confidence can be built in the probability of a sustained inflection in economic growth and the time to start tilting the portfolio risk back into stocks.

Conference Board Leading Economic Index: Growth Rate

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Inside of EPB Macro Research, we use a variety of leading indicators to help spot when the probability of a sustained, multi-quarter inflection in growth is high.

With a majority of leading indicators continuing to show downside, a portfolio heavily based in stocks remains a less than stellar risk/reward, despite the better than average recent performance, specifically for investors that manage a fixed pool of capital.

A portfolio that is at least balanced in terms of risk makes sense during periods of decelerating growth.

When growth is slowing, historically, the asset you want to "tilt" your risk towards is Treasury bonds. Treasury bonds, as noted in several charts and tables throughout this note, can offer a more steady return stream and actually outperform stocks consistently over multi-year periods.

In the context of a balanced portfolio and a regime of growth that is likely to remain under pressure, a 2% yielding Treasury bond was a highly attractive investment. In response to weaker growth, the market corrected this imbalance, and yields declined. Relative to the data presented above, the concept holds at today's slightly lesser yields.

When economic growth inflects higher and accelerates on a sustained basis, stocks enter a period in which history suggests more substantial gains. Until the leading indicators of growth more confidently signal a high probability inflection, bonds remain an attractive overweight position, specifically on the short-end of the curve.

While some leading indicators are certainly starting to stabilize, it remains premature to declare a sustained cyclical inflection in economic growth is a foregone conclusion. These factors make even a 2% yielding bond an attractive part of any portfolio, based on history.

Join Our First Quarterly Webcast Presentation At the end of December, we will be posting our first Quarterly Themes webcast presentation for members of EPB Macro Research. In our presentation, you'll see how we monitor economic cycles from start to finish, with updates to all our leading economic indicators, and how that process translates into investment ideas and a portfolio strategy. You have nothing to lose by joining for free but if you learn how to navigate the economic cycle, it will change the way you invest forever. Click this link for a FREE TRIAL and to join our first Quarterly Presentation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDV, TLT, IEI, SHY, SHV, SPY, XLU, GLD, EZU, GSG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short KRE, XLI