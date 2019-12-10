Holly Energy Partners: Another 12% High-Yield Play

The company's financials are typical for what we see with other MLPs. Nothing to justify the unusually high yield.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP) is an MLP that owns petroleum and crude oil pipelines, terminals and refinery processes that predominantly supports HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC). Geographically the company is located in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Northwest region. The company also has ownership interests in other projects such as the UNEV pipeline, Osage Pipeline and Cheyenne Pipeline. The company has a high yield of 12%, which is quite high even in the depressed energy sector. The goal then is to determine how safe that yield is.

As mentioned in my previous articles, I view midstream companies as bonds or preferred shares substitutes based on the business structure of paying out the majority of its cash flow. Therefore, I will compare the yield of Antero Midstream to bonds of equivalent ratings (taking into account the additional risk of owning units as well the additional growth potential). I will be using the Moody’s Methodology for evaluating Midstream Energy companies. Using the same methodology that a credit issuer does provide me a complete, structured and organized way of evaluating the safety of the yield.

HEP is one of the smaller MLPs

Scale is the first factor evaluated in Moody’s methodology and it is deemed to be important as the size of a Midstream company is correlated to the safety and stability of the distributions paid.

Size typically plays an important role in gauging the credit strength of a midstream company, because it influences many of the core attributes that drive its resiliency to stress. These attributes may include, among other aspects, operational and financial flexibility, economies of scale, and the breadth of a company’s product and service offerings, customers and market reach. Operations of larger midstream companies tend to weather temporary disruptions better, owing to a generally broader mix of product and service offerings, geographical spread and exposure to producing basins

Moody’s evaluates Scale in two ways 1) Based on Net PPE and 2) based on EBITDA. Reviewing the company’s latest financials, Holly Energy Partners has a Net PPE of $1.5 billion putting it in the lower end of the score with a B rating. The company also has a 9-month 2019 EBITDA of $271 million and a 2018 EBITDA of $349 million. Annualizing the 9-month 2019 figure we can get a 2019F EBITDA of $361 million which once again puts us on the lower range in the Moody’s methodology. These two sub-factors give us an overall rating of “B” for scale.

This score was somewhat surprising to me as, during my initial read-through of the investor presentation, it seemed that the company has a pretty extensive geographical footprint. Even adding in Holly’s expansion capital for 2019 of $25 million still places the company as a small scale midstream. Such objectivity is the strength of using a methodology such as Moody’s that has very strict guidelines.

Business Profile

According to the Moody's methodology, the business profile of an MLP is correlated to the safety and stability of its distributions. Along the Midstream Energy value chain, certain types of businesses carry higher risks. Historically, the pipeline segment of the Midstream supply chain has been the lower risk. This is because the pipeline segment is not heavily exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices as they primarily rely on fee-based/volume-based revenue. Given that Holly’s business is primarily in managing pipelines, nearly 100% of the company’s revenue is fee-based with limited commodity risk. Furthermore, over 75% of HEP’s revenues are tied to long-term contracts with minimum volume commitments

An interesting thing to note is that HEP generates a substantial portion of its revenues from HFC which is its majority shareholder. There are pros and cons to this arrangement as on the one hand, it means that HEP has a ready and willing customer in HFC but on the other hand, it is exposed to the latter’s fluctuation in the business. Any event that materially affects HFP's financial condition will affect HEP as well. All things considered, I think HEP does well in this regard yet having just one customer is a source of risk. HEP gets a rating of Baa with regard to its business profile.

Financial Analysis

For Midstream companies evaluating distributions, leverage and coverage measures are important indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. This is evaluated by looking at the EBITDA/Interest Expense, Debt/EBITDA ratios and (FFO – Maintenance Capex)/Distributions. We can use the company’s financials to get an average of 2018 and 2019F and arrive at the ratios of 4.8, 4.0 and 1.1 respectively.

Based on Moody’s methodology, HEP has a Baa rating on EBITDA/Interest Expense ratio, a Baa rating on Debt/EBITDA ratio, and a Ba rating for (FFO – Maintenance Capex)/Distributions. These are decent financial ratios and nothing too atypical from midstream companies.

Going through each of Moody's factors, we arrive at a final score for HEP of 11 indicating a Moody’s rating of Ba. Looking at the scorecard, most of the company’s financial ratios are actually pretty good. The main risk being that it is a smaller MLP serving a single customer. The company isn’t really spending much on expansion as total capex is only $35 million out of $1.5 billion in Total Assets so we can expect HEP to remain a small MLP for the foreseeable future.

Comparing that to the average yields for Baa rated corporate bonds of 3.86%, we can see that HEP is way ahead yield-wise. Over the long term, I would expect Baa rated bonds to yield 4.5%-5%. Given that HEP currently yields around 12.9%, that’s a decent spread given the limited risk of HEP. Sure, other MLPs may have better growth prospects but how much yearly growth is needed to take a 6% yield to become a 12% yield? HEP is a buy for me and a good addition to a yield-oriented portfolio.

