Square: Odds Stacked Against Shareholders

Rapidly expanding sector, but how much will Square carve out?

Investment Thesis

Square (SQ) is a company with strong potential. But I contend that it is significantly overpriced and that it won't make for a rewarding investment for new shareholders.

Last month, I analyzed Square's growth drivers in some detail:

Source: Clear Slowdown, Stock Overvalued

Consequently, rather than repeat that same theme, in this article, I'm questioning Square's potential "path to profitability", and the lack of upside shareholders are being offered when they pay up approximately $30 billion market cap for the company.

Profit Margins Don't Look Overly Promising

Square has two main business units:

Its more mature Seller Ecosystem which is on target for 30% adjusted EBITDA margins;

And, the newer platform, Cash App, which is growing faster but not yet as profitable.

Altogether, on an adjusted EBITDA margin, the consolidated business is guided for 19% for 2019, and Square's preliminary guidance for 2020 is pointing towards adjusted EBITDA guidance of 18%-19%.

Having said that, the first aspect to acquiesce is that just over 70% of Square's trailing nine months adjusted EBITDA is made up of stock-based compensation. The bulk of the remainder of its add-backs are made up of depreciation and amortization, a figure which closely aligns with Square's capex requirements.

But ultimately, the biggest cash-drag comes from the payments made for taxes on management's vested stock options. Specifically, over the past nine months, this cash use amounted to just over $164 million - more than 50% of its adjusted EBITDA.

With these pesky costs, expenses and cash uses, Square's trailing nine months $298 million of adjusted EBITDA does not translate into a particularly cash generative business, now does it?

(source)

Great Idea vs. Great Potential

Square CEO Jack Dorsey is incredibly innovative, and his ''land and expand'' strategy has worked wonders with its Seller Ecosystem. Dorsey recognized an untapped opportunity in the market and went after it with substantial success.

The problem, though, is that its competition has finally woken up and is already coming after it. Well funded players such as Clover (private), PayPal (PYPL), Shopify (SHOP), even Facebook (FB) and Apple (AAPL) are getting involved with payment solutions.

To be fair, Square's Seller Ecosystem has attempted to carve out market share by being a low-priced competitor, and having educated its customer base and rapidly reached critical scale, it has already carved out some strong competitive advantages.

This has been noted through Square's land-and-expand portfolio offering, where customers come onto its platform through a reference, friend or to pay an employee, but end up adopting more services, such as website builder, payroll, or to manage their finances.

Altogether, this builds network effects, which will help in cross-selling products over to Square's Cash App.

But the fundamental question for readers is to ask how much of these qualitative attributes are not already being priced in? And that is a much more challenging question to answer.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

In reality, investors don't need to know the answer to the above question. Investors simply need to recognize that Square's present valuation leaves investors with no margin of safety:

Source: author's calculations

There is little doubt that investors' appetite for high growth stocks is high. Investors appear to be willing to pay any price to participate in the rapidly expanding payment solutions sector.

But I believe that investors are paying too rich a multiple for Square. As evidenced in the table, investors are paying close to 50x trailing cash flows from operations (before capex), for a company that is likely to be growing in the low 30s percent in 2020.

And with its mounting competition, this will plague Square's future pricing power. Furthermore, Square's customers are not tied to long-term contracts, making switching operators relatively easy.

The Bottom Line

As we progress along one of the longest bull markets in history, too many new generation investors are unquestionably believing that the path to riches comes from buying stock in rapidly growing enterprises.

Naysayers, such as myself, are pushed aside. But when the economy contracts, these overvalued enterprises will rapidly reprice at much lower valuations. And only then will we know which companies offer investors a margin of safety. Personally, I believe the path to success is derived from Warren Buffett's rule number 1: don't lose money and avoid this stock.

