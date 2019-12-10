Canfor: Take-Private Bid Significantly Undervalues The Company

Great Pacific's bid is opportunistic and at the bottom of the lumber cycle, with potentially $1.1 billion of value being transferred to Great Pacific at the expense of minority shareholders.

Canfor is in the process of being taken private by its majority shareholder, Great Pacific, for $16.00 per share.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Arabica Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Canfor (OTCPK:CFPZF) is a softwood lumber producer with 6.7 billion board feet of capacity in Western Canada, the U.S. and Sweden. Canfor trades on the TSX under the symbol CFP. Canfor is currently in the process of being taken private by its majority shareholder.

Background to the Takeover Bid

On Aug. 10, 2019, Great Pacific Capital Corp. made an unsolicited proposal to take Canfor private for $16.00 per share in cash. Great Pacific is controlled by Jim Pattison and currently owns approximately 51% of Canfor. Canfor's board of directors responded by forming a Special Committee to evaluate the proposal. On Oct. 28, 2019, Canfor announced that it had agreed to the take private transaction with Great Pacific for the previously offered $16.00 per share. Notably, Barbara Hislop, the Canfor director with the largest personal share ownership stake in Canfor at 2% (larger than all other board members and management combined), did not commit her shares to the lock-up. Canfor filed a Management Information Circular on Nov. 20, 2019, with a shareholder vote set for Dec. 18, 2019 (for shareholders on record date of Nov. 12, 2019).

The transaction requires the approval of: 1) 66 2/3% of the votes cast by the holders of Canfor shares; and 2) a majority of the votes cast by minority shareholders. Given that Great Pacific currently owns approximately 51% of Canfor shares, attaining the 66 2/3% threshold should be easy. However, I believe the proposal severely undervalues Canfor and, if enough minority shareholders vote against this transaction, the transaction can be blocked. If the transaction is blocked, Canfor can remain publicly traded with a recovery in the lumber cycle accruing to all shareholders.

Significant Leading Institutional Investor Announces Intention to Vote Against Transaction

On Sept.18, 2019, and again on Nov. 4, 2019, Letko, Brosseau & Associates issued press releases stating their intention, as minority shareholders, to vote against the Canfor take private bid. Letko Brosseau, founded in 1987, is a sophisticated institutional investor that manages approximately $27 billion in assets. Letko Brosseau exercises investment control or direction over approximately 4.7% of Canfor shares. The Sept. 18, 2019, press release briefly outlined why they believed Great Pacific's bid was "opportunistic and significantly undervalue[d] the company." Letko Brosseau's Nov. 4, 2019, press release reiterated its intention to vote against the $16.00 per share proposal with more detail as to their rationale.

To be clear, sophisticated institutional investors such as Letko Brosseau are not seeking a small bump in order to get them onside with the transaction. Letko Brosseau believes Canfor is worth significantly more than $16.00 per share, as do I.

The Stated Premium Is Deceiving

One of the reasons Canfor's Special Committee is recommending minority shareholders vote in favor of this transaction is because the $16.00 bid represents an 81.8% premium to the Aug. 9, 2019, closing price (the last trading session prior to Great Pacific's bid). While the Special Committee is factually correct, I believe the premium is deceiving and requires context. Canfor's share price had a recent peak of $33.62 on June 8, 2018. Therefore, Great Pacific's $16.00 bid is still 52% below the trading levels reached a mere 18 months ago. As lumber prices fell, so did shares of Canfor.

However, I believe lumber prices will recover (perhaps quickly) and that shares of Canfor can recover accordingly. Should minority shareholders vote against the transaction, I believe they will be rewarded over time with the share price moving back to levels seen as recently as last year. The difference between the $16.00 bid price by Great Pacific and the June 8, 2018, price of $33.62 equates to potentially $1.1 billion of value that is being transferred from minority shareholders to Mr. Pattison.

The most perplexing aspect of this entire transaction is that the Special Committee is recommending minority shareholders vote for the $16.00 take private bid (as per the Oct. 28, 2019, press release). The Special Committee consists of the very same Canfor board members that approved the repurchase of 2.3 million Canfor shares (1.8% of total shares outstanding) at an average price of $27.91 during Q3 2018 (as per page 40 of the transaction Management Information Circular). In other words, Canfor's board is recommending that minority shareholders sell their shares to Mr. Pattison at 43% below the price they were repurchasing shares late last year.

Furthermore, at the beginning of 2019, there were seven sell-side analysts that covered Canfor with an average target price of $27.75. The $16.00 bid price by Mr. Pattison is 42% below the average sell-side analyst target price less than 12 short months ago.

Valuation at Cyclical Low

Minority Canfor shareholders have held shares through the commodity cycle and valuation should account for the cyclicality of the business. The table below is provided by BMO and shows the three-, five-, and 10-year average adjusted EBITDA and resulting EV/EBITDA multiples.

I have derived a fundamental stand-alone target price by applying the five-year average EV/EBITDA trading multiple to Canfor's five-year average adjusted EBITDA. After accounting for all liabilities, I attain a fundamental target price of $23.45 which is 46% higher than Great Pacific's take private price. However, my fundamental target price does not account for a control premium that Mr. Pattison should be paying to minority shareholders (as it typical for these sorts of transactions). Assuming a 30% control premium, I get to a fair value take private price of $30.48, which is 91% higher than Great Pacific's price. In other words, Great Pacific's proposal is not in the same zip code as fair value.

Great Pacific's $16.00 bid equates to 6.2x BMO's estimate of 2020 EBITDA. At the same, West Fraser (OTCPK:WFTBF), which is Canfor's closest peer, trades at 7.9x BMO's estimate of 2020 EBITDA. Keep in mind that the 7.9x West Fraser multiple excludes any control premium that Great Pacific should be paid in a take private transaction.

I would like to point out that my above fundamental price derived from an EV/EBITDA multiple is conservative versus replacement cost. In its Oct. 29, 2019, equity research report, TD Securities stated: "The implied lumber capacity multiple (EV/MfBM) of US$320/Mfbm is an ~50% discount to replacement cost." Valuing Canfor at replacement cost generates a target price of $39.73 or 148% higher than Great Pacific's bid.

Opportunistic Bid

It is no secret that the lumber market is cyclical. Great Pacific's take private bid comes at a time when lumber prices are just starting to recover from their cyclical lows. As Letko Brosseau points out in their Nov. 4, 2019, press release, "lumber prices have been recovering and are up 37% (to US$392/mbf) from its recent trough levels."

Great Pacific is controlled by Canadian billionaire Jim Pattison. According to Forbes, Jim Pattison has a net worth of $5.6 billion from a variety of businesses including packaging, food and forestry products. Mr. Pattison has created his fortune by buying assets at cyclical lows and harvesting the cash flows as the cycle recovers. He has not become a billionaire by overpaying (or even fairly paying) for assets. I believe Canfor follows the Jim Pattison playbook where minority Canfor shareholders will be gifting Mr. Pattison their shares at the bottom of the cycle. Mr. Pattison will then accrue 100% of the benefits when the cycle recovers, at the expense of minority shareholders.

Conclusion

I believe Great Pacific's $16.00 take private bid for Canfor is opportunistic and bears no semblance to fair value. I have presented various methodologies to illustrate that average fair value for Canfor is closer to $30.00 per share.

Canfor's Management Information Circular states that Canfor has limited strategic alternatives. Moreover the Nov. 20, 2019, press release from Canfor states: "Great Pacific has indicated that it does not intend to sell any Canfor shares, [thus limiting] strategic alternatives available to Canfor." The problem with this statement is that minority Canfor shareholders do not require strategic alternatives. As the lumber cycle recovers, so will shares of Canfor. If a billionaire like Mr. Pattison does not intend to sell any Canfor shares, why should minority shareholders?

Source: Nov. 20, 2019, Canfor Press Release

Given all of this, I believe Great Pacific's take private transaction undervalues Canfor and that minority shareholders can benefit from a recovery in lumber prices by voting against the transaction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CFPZF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.