The Meet Group: Fade This Rally As Video Streaming Hype Is Likely To Fail - 50%+ Downside

MEET’s video has had no revenue growth as it has been flat for the past three quarters.

New evidence direct from MEET’s only vPaaS customer suggests that others can just build their own vPaaS in-house.

MEET has no IP except for trademarks, it has no innovative or cutting edge technology, and its vPaaS also has no IP.

The Meet Group (MEET) has rallied on its new Video Platform as a Service (vPaaS) product, but we believe it won’t be a material revenue driver.

The Meet Group (MEET) has made many acquisitions over the years to expand its social media and online dating presence. But it has never been able to execute integration and synergies with its acquisitions, and its revenue growth has been stagnant. When investors realized this, the stock was trading at $2 per share in early 2018.

In early 2019, the stock rose to $6 per share as video revenue began to materially grow and investors got excited about the potential of the video business. Once the video revenue growth petered out, the stock faded back to $3.50 in June, 2019. With video revenue growth in doubt, we believe MEET needed to change the story. It shifted its story to its video platform as a service (vPaaS) product in its recent 3Q19 report on 11/7/19. As we show in this report, as vPaaS becomes a disappointment as well as MEET’s roll-up strategy, we predict that MEET will pull back to $2.50 per share in the near term.

Despite Management And Sellside’s Excitement, vPaaS Is Unlikely To Be A Material Revenue Driver

During 3Q19, management sought to redirect attention away from stagnant video revenues and hype a new bogus story which sellside analysts were happy to focus on. In the 3Q19 earnings call, MEET’s CEO Geoff Cook stated:

We've now completed the necessary engineering enhancements to enable the video platform as a service approach. And we expect to begin testing the product on a commercial basis in the fourth quarter. We believe vPaaS has the potential to evolve into a material business in 2020 and beyond.

ROTH Capital Partners issued a note on 11/14/19 further fanning the excitement and potential of MEET’s vPaaS. It stated:

While limited in scope, we believe this is likely the first step in a proof of concept of the vPaaS strategy, which could become incremental to vDAU growth and expansion into additional 3rd party services in FY20. Post solid 3Q results, we see this as an incremental growth catalyst for vDAU expansion with MEET gaining big brand traction.

The following comments on the Yahoo Finance MEET message board represent shareholders’ excitement towards vPaaS:

Source: Yahoo Finance MEET message board

MEET was a dating app and now it is trying to transition to become a video streaming site. The evolution of online dating is such that first an online profile had a picture and contact info. Then they have video profiles, and now they are getting into live video streaming, which is vPaaS. Live streaming isn’t complicated technology, it’s what Facebook and YouTube and some other social media sites have. Most of it is stupid content, like girls dancing in a club or eating snacks.

The whole excitement about MEET’s video streaming is being able to have the network effect, i.e. Youtube has a billion videos and viewers. The network effect is what makes it valuable, not the code that drives the technology. However, MEET has low user count and thus no network effect. It’s not about the IP (intellectual property), and MEET doesn’t have any IP in regards to its technology. As it states in the latest 10-K in the Intellectual Property section:

We consider MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, Hi5, Lovoo, Growlr, and Social Theater trademarks and our related trademarks to be valuable to the Company, and we have registered these trademarks in the US and other countries throughout the world and aggressively seek to protect them.

Notice that there’s no mention of any technology or software IP that MEET needs to protect, it’s only the trademarked names. This is noteworthy, because if MEET’s vPaaS was some kind of special innovation or code, then it would protect it with a patent.

Match Is Currently MeetMe’s Only vPaaS Customer, And May Just Build Their Own vPaaS

Just days after MEET’s 3Q19 earnings call, it was revealed that MEET was partnering with Match Group (MTCH) with live streaming. In MEET’s view, this is a key early stage development of their new revenue channel: vPaaS. MTCH references it in their 3Q19 earnings call as its CEO Mandy Ginsburg stated:

In addition to potentially driving higher engagement, live streaming offers new potential monetization avenues that don’t currently exist in our portfolio. We did evaluate building this capability in-house, but in an effort to get these tests up and running quickly and with minimal start-up cost, we ultimately decided to leverage the SDKs (software development kits) of two different third party platforms. This is our first foray into live streaming, so we’ll be closely watching these tests to understand the adoption rates and how it impacts the overall ecosystem of our two brands in this test.

Note that MTCH is using two different third-party providers so they can get vPaaS tests running quickly and MEET is one of the two companies. When you consider the entire quote, it appears that MTCH is simply using MEET and another company to test the potential of the video interface. Ginsberg stated in the quote that MTCH was evaluating building the live streaming capability in house. If MTCH did that, then it wouldn’t need MEET’s vPaaS.

MTCH historically has built all of their functionality in house. vPaaS is a pretty standard type of software program. It’s simply the video interlay on top of an app. It would be easy for MTCH to create its own video functionality. Creating video is a basic app, it’s akin to a texting app having a keyboard.

The fact that MTCH is currently MEET’s only vPaaS customer says a lot. It says that MEET’s vPaaS likely won’t be a material revenue driver, because they aren’t getting many customers, they only have one so far. If it was something innovative, unique and useful, then we believe MEET would have a lot more vPaaS customers.

We don’t believe MTCH would ever acquire MEET or be a long term customer of its vPaaS. They have made a lot of acquisitions, but it usually has been to increase its user base, not for new technology. Listed here are many of MTCH’s acquisitions over the past 12 years. With MTCH’s huge user base and network, video streaming makes more sense for it than for MEET.

Note that MEET argues that MTCH will want to use MEET’s vPaaS instead of building it in house because MEET’s CEO Cook stated in their 2Q19 earnings call:

And frankly, we’ve also had 15-plus engineering teams working on video and have had a substantial commitment to video over the last three years, ultimately spending tens of millions of R&D on our video platform.

If MTCH enters live video, we don’t believe that they would want to share the comparatively low margins. Live video is about 30% gross margin but only after splits with the gift recipient and the app store. We believe MTCH would want complete control and returns over their own product.

Match’s Potential Interest In The Live Video Streaming Space Is Actually A Negative For Meet

Any successful and talented live-streamer will want to be with the largest network in order to maximize their potential payout. It’s just like most vloggers' post their videos on YouTube instead of Daily Motion. MTCH has strong network effects with a larger user base, so live-streamers would likely choose MTCH over MEET.

Meet Group’s Video Revenue Has Been Flat For Three Quarters, vPaaS Distracts Investors From Poor Performance

3Q19 was a negative quarter for MEET, where actual video users declined 7% and video revenues overall were flat for the third quarter in a row. vDAU/DAU (daily average users) has declined from a 4Q18 peak of 18.9% to 16.6% in 3Q18. This isn’t from DAU growth outpacing vDAU, as DAU has been flat and vDAU is actually shrinking. The following are those stats over the past five quarters. They are the totals across all of MEET’s online dating sites (in millions).

Source: MEET Quarterly Filings

Note: vARPDAU stands for: Video Average Revenue Per Daily Active User.

We Believe Management’s Guidance to $200M In Video Revenue Is Unrealistic

In the 3Q19 earnings call, Cook stated:

And longer term, we continue to expect to grow video revenue to a $200 million run rate by year-end 2021.

Later in the call, an analyst had a good question about this guidance which we believe is unrealistic from just organic growth:

Michael Latimore And then just last one on the getting to the $200 million video run rate. Is that comment sort of organic comment or does include the potential for acquisitions? Geoff Cook That's been an organic comment. We talked about how we will get there with the users we have today by growing vDAU percentage to 35% and vARPDAU to $0.35. We're still on the path to do that and that is an organic non-acquisition non VpaaS number.

We believe as MEET continues to miss this lofty organic growth projection, the stock will fade 50%+ from where it trades today at over $5. As we show in the stats above, vDAU/DAU has actually declined from its 4Q18 peak of 18.9% to its current 16.6%. Therefore, we disagree with Cook that MEET is on the path of growth to reach a vDAU of 35% by 2021.

Furthermore, the stats above show that vARPDAU has been flat at about $0.27 for the past three quarters. It doesn’t seem realistic for the company to be able to increase its volume of video users and increase the average revenue as well.

Management believes that platform improvements such as NextDate and Growlr live video implementation will enable vDAU/DAU to be 25% by the end of 1Q20. As Cook stated in the 3Q19 earnings call:

We expect to achieve 25% vDAU across the portfolio by the end of the first quarter with NextDate targeted to rollout to Tagged LOVOO in January and with additional media enhancing initiatives.

Management hasn’t guided to a vARPDAU impact. These feature implementations are unlikely to result in these improvements in our view.

Platform Developments Including NextDate And Growlr Are Unlikely To Improve Live Video

We believe near-term video product rollouts are unlikely to reverse MEET’s downward trend and achieve management’s targets, even with their new features NextDate and Growlr. NextDate is a speed dating feature --- streamers can allow for other users to pop into their stream and chat for a minute or so. We believe this location-agnostic feature is unlikely to enable users to actually get a date and the live chat posting comments and voting is awkward. Overall, this is more of a gimmicky chatroulette feature than an actual dating app feature. Management’s thought process was that video streaming is largely unrelated to dating, the social function of the primary app. In Canaccord’s note Moldow states regarding NextDate:

NextDate, a first-of-its-kind individualized live dating game, began slowly rolling out to US users in mid-October before launching across MeetMe and Skout at the end of the month. It’s too early to make a judgement on its impact but so far in its thrid week of availability we have not noticed a meaningful uptick in monetization because of it.

Additionally, management pushed Growlr live video integration from 4Q19 to 1Q20, as Cook stated in the 3Q19 earnings call. Put bluntly, user checks indicate Growlr culture is incredibly sexually charged. We invite readers to download the app and imagine these accounts interacting with or putting on live streams. I think it will be difficult for MEET to monetize live video on this app while remaining within app store guidelines.

Meet Group’s Reported Research And Development Costs Are Misleading

For the past four quarters, MEET’s R&D expense has been about the same, slightly over $30M per quarter. One might think that that’s a lot of money for an online dating site company to be spending on R&D, and if it cuts it down, that would improve the bottom line. However, the truth is, not all of what’s in the R&D expense is really R&D. MEET puts the video revenue share expense into product development costs as shown in the company’s filings, which is their R&D. We believe video revenue share should be a part of COGS, not R&D or product development. It states in the 2018 10-K:

Product development and content costs, including costs incurred in the classification and organization of listings within our websites, salaries, benefits, and stock-based compensation, utility charges, occupancy and support for our offsite technology infrastructure, bandwidth and content delivery fees, broadcaster rewards, app store fees, and development and maintenance costs, are charged to expense as incurred.

We don’t believe support and maintenance costs, bandwidth and content delivery fees, broadcaster rewards, and app store fees belong in the product development costs category. They should be under COGS.

Conclusion

The Meet Group has always had material risks associated with its future and the risks remain as important as ever and are summarized as follows.

1) Video growth is slowing dramatically – company has seen flat video revenues for three quarters in a row with no sign of acceleration.

2) The NextDate feature is just a feature, not really that innovative because it looks like Chatroulette all over again, and does not really feel like a feature that would help people make long lasting relationships.

3) Meet Group is talking up “vPaaS”, looking to rent it to Match.com who is just calling it a temporary SDK rental solution while they evaluate whether to come in and start competing with Meet Group.

4) It feels as if Meet Group is running out of levers to grow and is buying back stock because it has no other uses for its capital now…

5) Recent excitement in relation to the stock and the company’s prospects are unlikely to yield dividends for investors today just as they have not in the past.

We believe there will be near-term pull back in the stock of 50% back to $2.50/share.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MEET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.