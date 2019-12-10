Baby Bonds For Baby Boomers Rebalancing Into Fixed Income

Also discussed are metrics used to analyze the safety of a debt position including "Interest Expense and Asset Coverage" ratios for the BDCs with Baby Bonds.

According to Fidelity Investments, 57% of baby boomers (born between 1946 to 1964) who manage their own portfolios are holding more stock than the company would recommend – "largely due to the bull market of the last 10 years."

How Much of Your Portfolio should be in Stocks and Bonds?

As mentioned earlier this year in "Building A Retirement Portfolio With BDCs Currently Yielding 10.6%," portfolio allocations depend on a few factors, including your age. Historically, investment advisors used the “100 minus your age” axiom to estimate the stock portion of your portfolio.

For example, if you're 50, 50% of your portfolio should be in stocks.

That has been revised to 110/120 due to the change in life expectancy and lower interest rates for risk-free and safer investments. Today, 10-year Treasury bill yields of 1.8% annually compared to 10.0% in the early 1980s. For the table below, I have used 120 as I believe interest rates will remain low given the various policies from central banks and investors will continue to need equity investments for an adequate yield from their portfolios.

For example, if you're 50, 70% of your assets should be in stocks.

For further reading on allocations, try stock allocation rules from Investopedia and Determining Asset Allocation By Age.

Higher Yield Bond Funds

There are plenty of higher yield bond funds that typically invest in non-investment grade assets such as HYG and JNK that were discussed in my article "Search For Yield: Bond Funds Vs. BDCs Paying 10%+." Currently, HYG and JNK are yielding 4.8% and 5.4%, respectively.

BDC Baby Bonds

I invest in BDC Baby Bonds (currently averaging 6.2% yield as shown below) and Preferred Stocks for higher yields, including some that are considered investment grade. Please read "Baby Bonds For BDCs: Price Stability" for previous discussions and information about these investments.

The following is from the BDC Google Sheets and is what I use to make purchases when increasing my allocations:

Assessing Risk For Baby Bonds

The three primary risks for Baby Bondholders are pricing, "Potential Baby Bond Redemptions" and potential default. There are plenty of metrics used to analyze the safety of a debt position such as the “Interest Expense Coverage” ratio which measures the ability to pay current borrowing expenses.

From Investopedia: The interest coverage ratio is used to determine how easily a company can pay their interest expenses on outstanding debt. The ratio is calculated by dividing a company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by the company's interest expenses for the same period. The lower the ratio, the more the company is burdened by debt expense. When a company's interest coverage ratio is only 1.5 or lower, its ability to meet interest expenses may be questionable.

Another measure used is “Asset Coverage Ratio” which is a test that determines a company's ability to cover debt obligations with its assets after all liabilities have been satisfied. It's by lenders, investors and analysts as a measure of financial solvency of a firm.

Investors holding a company's debt want to know that a company's earnings are sufficient to cover future debt obligations, but they also want to know what happens if earnings falter. The asset coverage ratio tells bankers and investors how many times the company's assets can cover its debts in the event earnings are not enough to cover debt payments. A company that has more assets than it does debt obligations indicates to the lender that the company has a better chance of paying back the funds it lends in the event they cannot be covered by company earnings. The higher the asset coverage ratio, the more times a company can cover its debt. Therefore, a company with a high asset coverage ratio is considered to be less risky than a company with a low asset coverage ratio.

The following table shows the updated "Interest Expense and Asset Coverage" ratios for the BDCs with Baby Bonds included in the previous table: ARCC, CPTA, CSWC, FDUS, GAIN, GECC, GLAD, HTGC, MCC, MRCC, NEWT, NMFC, OCSL, PNNT, PSEC, TCRD, and TPVG.

GECC and CPTA are headed in the wrong direction and need to be watched:

What is a BDC?

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") were created by Congress in 1980 to give investors an opportunity to invest in private small and mid-sized U.S. companies typically overlooked by banks. Most BDCs are publicly traded with a highly transparent structure subject to oversight by the SEC, states and other regulators, providing investors with higher-than-average dividend yields (most between 7% and 12% annually, see details below) by avoiding taxation at the corporate level. This allows them to pass along ordinary income and capital gains directly to the shareholder.

BDCs pay higher-than-average yields, with the average BDC currently yielding over 10%. Safer BDCs are closer to 9% annual yield, but patient investors can get higher yields by taking advantage of volatility.

