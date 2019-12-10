Twitter Equals Bond Market Record

With a coupon of just 3.875% for a bond maturing in 8 years, Twitter was granted terms rarely seen in the junk bond market.

It may take more than 140 characters, but this article describes the near record low yield on Twitter's recent debut bond issuance.

Over the summer, Popeye's chicken sandwich trended on Twitter as the chain's new twist on an old classic prompted long restaurant lines. Several months later, Restaurant Brands (RBI), the owner of Popeye's, and Twitter (TWTR) share another unique distinction. At an annual coupon of 3.875%, no lower rated junk-rated companies have issued fixed rate debt as cheaply as the pair.

There are some below investment grade companies with outstanding debt with lower coupons. Toymaker Mattel (MAT), real estate firm Mack-Cali (CLI), apparel company Under Armour (UA), tech giant Dell (DELL), ag chemical market CF Industries (CF), restaurateur Yum Brands (YUM), commodity giant Freeport McMoran (FCX), and beleaguered offshore driller Diamond Offshore are a few of the companies with lower cost debt. However, all of the low coupon debt for these companies was issued when the company's were still investment grade.

An issuing entity of Restaurant Brands International printed $750 million of notes maturing in January 2028 at 3.875% on September 6th. Twitter equaled that coupon, printing 3.875% notes maturing in December 2027 last Thursday. Both issues are rated Ba2/BB+, the second highest and highest grades in the speculative grade universe respectively. Industrial equipment rental company United Rentals (URI) and a unit of Nextera Energy (NEE) previously equaled that 3.875% coupon. United Rentals is crossover rated (Ba1/BBB-) with one investment grade rating, and Nextera Capital Partners issued debt that was 14 months shorter that Twitter's. While their coupons were equivalent, the debt was either higher rated or had a shorter tenor.

Only homebuilder Toll Brands (TOL), which issued $400 million of notes maturing in November 2029 at a coupon of 3.8% has issued a lower yielding bond. Like United Rentals, Toll Brands is crossover rated with a BBB- rating from Fitch.

Of all the companies that have currently issued debt in the junk bond market, Twitter has some of the lowest cost financing terms of all-time. This fact stands as fairly remarkable given that the company is worth less today than when it IPO'd in 2013, and has undergone its fair share of management turnover and tweaks to its business model in the intervening years.

Despite my surprise that Twitter has been given historically low financing costs, there are certainly some things for bondholders to like about the company. Even after the bond market IPO, the company has negative net debt (i.e. more cash than debt), and generates solid operating cash flow that amply covers its minimal capex needs. Even if they do not sell delicious chicken sandwiches, Twitter also has a valuable brand and expansive user base that likely makes it a takeover target (presumably from an even larger, higher quality tech giant with a stronger balance sheet). These are all ingredients that make lenders happy.

Positive free cash flow and negative net debt makes Twitter unique among the tech businesses that have recently made forays into the high yield bond market. In Netflix and Deal, I showed that the streaming giant's equity market capitalization made it unique among high yield bond issuers. The cash flow burn of Netflix (NFLX), and its rising debt burden, feel more like its speculative grade cohorts than its current $133 billion market cap. Similarly, in Tesla's CDS, I showed that the credit default swap market has priced in material default risk despite the $61 billion of equity currently subordinated to that debt.

If you are surprised that Twitter was awarded near record low financing costs, this is the current state of the high yield market. The company has modest leverage, generates free cash flow, and offers bond market investors sector and issuer diversification. The BB rated slice of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Index is currently offering its lowest yield on record.

The highest quality junk bonds are setting record low yields, but the lowest rated junk bonds are near multi-year wides in terms of credit spreads. The Energy subset of the junk bond universe has not made investors money depsite a sharp rally for the broad high yield market.

Twitter, Restaurant Brands, and Toll Brothers all have among the lowest cost "high" yield debt on record, but other BB's will eclipse that record in coming weeks. Across capital markets, investors continue to look for high quality carry. In the short-run, that will be a positive for companies with strong balance sheets as they use investor flows to lower financing costs and boost earnings per share from the reduction in interest expense. Upside for the BB rated high yield market is likely slightly above its current coupon, making 4-5% annual returns the bull case.

As this halcyon period for high quality junk bonds extends, we will see some companies re-lever too aggressively. Periods of easy credit tend to end in tears. The Twitter bond deal illustrates how easy credit conditions are today, and perhaps we will look back astounded at investors willing to take high 3% annual returns and the promise of par back in eight years from a company with a mixed six year history as a public company.

