Buy Red Robin Gourmet Burgers If The Company Announces It Is Willing To Sell

If the company decides to find another buyer and hires a financial advisor, Red Robin's share price could increase quite a bit, perhaps to more than $40.

With an EBITDA margin of ~7-8%, thin operating profits, and 5% interest rates, we would not buy shares right now.

Red Robin Gourmet received an offer to buy the company for $40 per share, but it was rejected by the Board of Directors.

The company's business strategy is based on quality, service, and value; with highly customizable burgers, quick delivery, and the price ranging from $6.99 to $15.49.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) received an offer of $40, which was rejected by the Board of Directors. The current EBITDA margin and the company's interest expenses make reporting positive net income very difficult. However, we do believe that the company can undertake actions alone in order to improve profitability. Having said that, if the company hires a financial advisor to sell the company, this stock is a must-own. In the light of this information, we will follow the new announcements of Red Robin very closely.

Quality, service, and value, but EBITDA margin is expected to decline to less than 7.8%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers opened its first restaurant in Seattle, Washington, in September 1969. Customers appreciated the company's high-quality gourmet burgers, and the business worked out pretty well. As of December 30, 2018, the company had 484 company-owned locations and 89 franchisees.

Source: Company's Website

The company's business strategy is based on quality, service, and value. With highly customizable burgers, quick delivery, and the price ranging from $6.99 to $15.49, Red Robin's business model has been quite successful.

Only by looking at the headcount growth, we believe that most investors will accept that the business model was well-designed. We are talking about an enterprise that doubled its number of employees in the last 15 years. It is an impressive level of growth for a dining business:

Source: YCharts

The company's current long-term strategy includes four strategic pillars - attract, retain and engage high performance team, focus on middle income families, quick delivery, and deliver stockholder value. The slide below offers further information on the strategy:

Source: 10-K, author's presentation

With that about the past history of Red Robin, in the last three years, the number of new restaurants has not increased that much. From 2016, the number of restaurants increased by 4% amounting to 573 restaurants in 2018. Besides, in October 2019, the number of locations decreased to 561:

Source: 10-K, author's table

As shown in the table below, the company closed 13 restaurants in the forty weeks ended October 6, 2019, more than four times the amount of closures reported in the same period in 2018. Besides, the company appears to be signing new franchise agreements. We believe that the new franchise agreements mean that the company is trying to diversify and reduce the operating risk:

Source: 10-Q

Notice that the amount of franchise revenue was lower than 2% in the forty weeks ended October 6, 2019. Most investors will do good by wondering why Red Robin is opening more franchised restaurants than company-owned locations:

Source: Forty Weeks Ended October 6, 2019, 10-Q

The expected figures for the next three years are not that positive. The market expects the company to maintain approximately the same amount of sales. However, the market analysts expect the EBITDA margin to decline from 9.26% in 2018 to less than 7.8% in 2019 and 7.9% in 2020. The decrease in the company's profitability would explain why the management decided to decrease the number of company-owned locations. The chart below offers further information on the matter:

Source: 10-K, Market Expectations And author's table

Long-term debt obligations of $205 million in the period 2022-2023

As of October 6, 2019, Red Robin Gourmet reports an asset/liability ratio of 1.4x and cash of $20.2 million. The most significant asset is property and equipment worth $522 million, which we assessed closely. These properties represent leasehold improvements, furniture and construction improvement, and a small number of lands and buildings. It means that Red Robin may not be able to sell a lot of assets to generate liquidity. In other words, Red Robin does not own the restaurants; in fact, the company leases them:

Source: Property and Equipment on December 30, 2018, 10-K

As shown in the image below, the company reports right of use assets worth $441 million. As of October 6, 2019, they represent ~35% of the total amount of assets:

Source: 10-Q, author's table

Among the total liabilities, the most significant liabilities are long-term portion of lease obligations worth $481 million. Notice that the total amount of liabilities and assets increased by more than 90% in 2019 because Red Robin registered the lease obligations and the right of use assets.

Source: 10-Q, author's table

As of October 6, 2019, the company's total long-term debt equals $188 million. With 2020 EBITDA of $102 million, it means that debt/EBITDA equals approximately 1.8x, which, as of today, is not worrying. As shown in the chart below, Red Robin may have to pay long-term debt obligations of $205 million in the period 2022-2023. Given the current amount of cash, the company may have to negotiate with debt holders:

Source: 10-K, author's table

The net income is negative. Besides, with an EBITDA margin of less than 7% and paying a weighted average interest rate of 5.1%, most investors will not expect the Red Robin to be profitable. See the image below for more details on the matter:

Source: 10-Q

Until we see changes, we would not buy shares

With a share count of 12.93 million shares at $27.44, we get a market capitalization of $354 million. Assuming cash of $20 million and debt of $188 million, the enterprise value equals $522 million. If we use 2020 EBITDA of $102 million, the company trades at 5x 2020 EBITDA.

Other competitors trade at 7x, 11x, and even 28x. However, their EBITDA margins are larger than those of Red Robin. They report EBITDA margin of 10% and 13%. Besides, some of the company's peers report Debt/EBITDA ratio below 2x. See the images below for more details on the financial stats of competitors:

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

We do believe that there is significant room for improvement. In our opinion, if the company's EBITDA margin goes back to 10-11%, Red Robin's EBITDA multiple will most likely go to 8x-11x EBITDA. With this in mind, there are two options. Firstly, the company can do it alone, which would be the best-case scenario for shareholders. Secondly, a financial buyer may acquire the control of the company and push the management to make changes. Until we see changes, we would not buy shares.

The Rejected Offer From Vintage Capital

Red Robin Gourmet received an offer to buy the company for $40 per share, but it was rejected by the Board of Directors. With an EBITDA of $102 million, the offer is valued at 6.8x EBITDA, which, in our view, is not a lot. If the management can transform the business and bring back profitability, shareholders will need to ask for more than 8x.

Source: RestaurantBusinessonline

With that, Red Robin will need to explain to investors why they rejected an offer of $40 when the share price is currently below $30:

Source: YCharts

We see one case scenario that would interest us very much. If the company decides to find another buyer and hires a financial advisor, Red Robin's share price could increase quite a bit, perhaps to more than $40. Note that another buyer would have to offer more than the other bidder. With this in mind, we would follow the stock very closely without buying shares.

Risks From Geographic Concentration And The Lease Agreements

As of December 30, 2018, 447 restaurants out of Red Robin's 484 Company-owned restaurants are located on leased premises. Even if the company closes the restaurant business, it may have to pay its obligations. This is a significant risk that shareholders need to notice:

"Payments under our operating leases account for a significant portion of our operating expenses. Additional sites that we lease are likely to be subject to similar long-term non-cancelable leases. In connection with closing restaurants, we may nonetheless be committed to perform our obligations under the applicable lease including, among other things, paying the base rent for the balance of the lease term. If we are unable to renew a lease or determine not to renew a lease, there may be costs related to the relocation and development of a replacement restaurant or, if we are unable to relocate, reduced revenue." Source: 10-k

The company presents operating risks because it generates 45.1% of its sales from the western United States (i.e. Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, New Mexico, and Washington state). Geographic concentration is always a serious risk. Keep in mind that negative news in this region of the U.S. may damage the company's ability to generate sales. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

"As a result of our geographic concentration, negative publicity regarding any of our restaurants in the western United States, as well as regional differences in the legal, regulatory, and litigation environment, could have a material adverse effect on our business and operations." Source: 10-K

Conclusion

We do believe that 5x EBITDA is a small multiple for Red Robin. However, with EBITDA margin of ~7-8%, thin operating profits, and 5% interest rates, we would not buy shares right now. We believe that the company will try to undertake several changes to improve profitability. Until we see that the EBITDA margin increases to more than 10%, we would not buy shares. With that, if Red Robin tries to sell its business, the company would be an interesting name. Keep in mind that the new buyer will have to offer more than $40. With this final idea in mind, let's follow this company very closely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.