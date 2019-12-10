Dana Slogging Through Some End-Market Challenges, But The Longer-Term Outlook Is Better

Next year will likely be lackluster for Dana, but just low-single-digit long-term revenue growth and low-to-mid single-digit FCF margins can support a fair value in the $20's.

Electrification can be a meaningful driver for Dana, as the company has assembled a strong portfolio of motor and electronics assets that it can apply to its existing axle/driveline business.

While I’ve thought Dana (DAN) shares looked undervalued, I also thought that the choppy trends in many of the company’s end-markets, including heavy-duty trucks and off-road vehicles, would add volatility to these shares. Since my last update, the shares have traded over $20 and below $12, and while the company’s capabilities in electrification are getting more recognition, the outlook for 2019 is still dicey and management has been cutting back guidance.

Dana isn’t a good name for nervous investors, but I see a lot of value here. I think the Street may be overestimating the negative impact of lower Class 8 truck builds in 2020, and likewise may be underestimating the potential uplift of electrification in busses and medium-duty trucks in the relatively near future. Although Dana isn’t my favorite auto/truck supplier in terms of pure quality, the valuation is hard to ignore.

Electrification Coming More To The Front

Investors only need to review the historical presentations that Dana management makes available on its investor relations page to see how the company is increasingly putting electrification at the head of the story. Dana has truck electrification wins scheduled to ramp next year (2020) and is likely looking at a multiyear trend of electrification of busses, medium-duty trucks, light vehicles, and commercial vehicles.

There’s a lot still to sort out in the emerging world of vehicle electrification (including hybrids), but it looks like there is going to be a fairly meaningful divide between those companies focused on passenger vehicles and those focused on commercial vehicles. It seems increasingly likely to me that truck electrification will center around “e-axle” concepts with power moving directly to the rear axles. That suits Dana well with its existing position in axles, not to mention its assembled collection of technologies and capabilities in motors and controllers. It also leads me to believe that companies like BorgWarner (BWA), Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY), Delphi (DLPH), and Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) that don’t have axle businesses may have a harder time breaking into the commercial vehicle market (even though BorgWarner and Continental have e-axle technologies).

I’ve been impressed with the platform that Dana has built through M&A. TM4 brought in high-voltage components, SME brought in low-voltage components, and Oerlikon bulked up its hybrid drive/axle offerings, while the most recent deal (Nordresa) added more turnkey solution capabilities, particularly for battery electric vehicles. At this point, Dana has good capabilities in motors, electronics (including inverters), and thermal management, and again I’d note that ability to integrate these offerings with its axle and gearbox platforms. While it is unclear now how much OEMs will try to in-house their electric powertrains, Dana has at least done its part in assembly high-quality portfolio assets.

I’m also still curious as to the extent to which Dana may be able to participate in passenger vehicle electrification as a partner. In my last article I mentioned that Dana could be an attractive JV/licensing partner, and in October of this year the company announced a partnership with Valeo that will see the companies collaborate on 48V (mild hybrid) systems for low-speed electrics and hybrid e-AWD systems for passenger vehicles and crossovers, with Valeo contributing its motor and inverter technology and Dana contribute its e-gearbox capabilities.

Challenging End-Market Conditions

Although Dana has much less exposure to the passenger vehicle market than BorgWarner, Continental, Delphi, or Valeo, and it has almost no exposure to cars, the company still has meaningful exposure, and also has significant exposure to weakening commercial vehicle markets.

In light vehicles, Dana is benefiting from the strength of its Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) Jeep business, as well as its pickup/truck business with Ford (F), but it still saw a 3% decline in Power revenue in the third quarter (which is overwhelmingly light vehicle) partially offsetting 6% growth in its light vehicle driveline business.

The bigger issue is in the truck and off-road businesses. Although Class 8 production rates are still healthy (ahead of what will likely be a sizable drop in 2020), commercial vehicle revenue fell more than 2% in the third quarter, while off-highway revenue fell 3%. Management had lowered guidance ahead of the third quarter report, but there was still surprising downside to volumes in construction and agriculture. Management once again recently guided down (December 4), pointing to heavy vehicles as the culprit, and there could be some further downside risk in 2020.

The good news, such as it is, is that a smaller contribution from the commercial vehicle business isn’t such a bad thing. It’s the lowest-margin segment for Dana, and the company has taken a hit to margins trying to service the elevated demand levels of recent years. Management needs to be careful about managing the decremental margins, but they only guided for $15 million lower EBITDA on $100M lower revenue, so that’s encouraging so far as it goes.

The Outlook

The U.S. Class 8 truck market is only about 5% of Dana’s business, so the expected decline in 2020 should be manageable, particularly with some light vehicle programs ramping up (mainly with Ford). The U.S. medium-duty truck market should be more or less stable in 2020, and South America (which contributes about 20% to segment revenue and around 3% to total revenue) should be stronger. All told, I think 2020 revenue could be down slightly or flat relative to 2019, and up slightly is not out of the question, which would be comparatively solid next to many auto/truck suppliers.

Longer term, my growth expectations are pretty modest (in the low single-digits), and definitely below Dana management’s own targets. Electrification could offer upside to those numbers, and likewise the company could pick up some business in off-highway from an ongoing supplier shakeout and consolidation process (many smaller suppliers are struggling financially).

I do expect margins to improve and this is one of the riskiest parts of my model. I believe Dana has taken several steps to improve its long-term margin potential, but projecting FCF margins in the 4%’s from a company that has historically been pretty consistently in the 2%’s is a bullish call. I do see about one point of EBITDA margin leverage through 2022, and better EBITDA margins should drive a higher EV/revenue multiple over time.

The Bottom Line

Although Dana’s multiple cuts to earnings guidance and weakening end-markets aren’t helping the stock any, I do still believe these shares remain undervalued on a long-term basis. Even setting aside the question of future growth, the shares trade below the low end of the EV/revenue range for what the market has historically paid for auto and vehicle suppliers with this level of EBITDA margin. I can’t call this a safe pick by any means, but I think Dana’s diversified end-market exposure and solid electrification portfolio are being undervalued by the market today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.