Xero Limited: A Caution On Its Valuation

Growth is in place but valuations multiple at 20x turnover is a caution to investors.

Recent M&A deals on Hubdocs are accretive to bottom-line earnings and the company is able to break even on its investment in 2.2 years.

The company is likely to be bottom-line profitable in the next 2 years and continues to generate positive operating cash flow.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Brian Halim as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

Xero Limited [ASX: XRO] (OTCPK:XROLF) is a New Zealand domiciled public technology company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. The company offers a cloud-based accounting software platform usually used by small- and medium-sized companies.

The biggest advantage of Xero as a software in my opinion is the free API which enable customers and third-party vendors to integrate external applications into the software. To date, Xero has integrations with 700+ third-party apps and over 50,000 users of API developer tools.

Unlike other accounting systems which were built for desktop use, Xero was built with cloud in mind, so all a user needs is an internet connection to access all the data stored in the cloud. For instance, an invoice would directly get stored in cloud once it is created and the administrator may allow permission access to other users to retrieve it directly from the cloud itself.

If you look at the table appended below, none of the traditional metrics used in measuring the financial numbers look enticing at first glance.

While topline and gross profit margin continue to impress year on year because of efficiencies in cost savings, the company is still not bottomline profitable even after more than 12 years of operations.

But I believe this is all about to change from 2020 onwards.

Source: Author's compilation from Annual Reports FY 2015-2019

First, Xero has sent out communications to all existing subscribers that they will be increasing their pricing package by US$2/month per subscriber for the Starter and Standard plans and US$3/month per subscriber for the Premium plans.

The reason for the pricing change is mainly due to the enhancement they've made to the system by integrating automation through Hubdoc which was acquired last year for $94m. The integration enables users to combine information from the bank details right to working capital needs.

The increase in pricing will increase the topline figure by an additional $43m/year (based on the existing number of subscribers multiplied by $2 multiplied by 12 months). Based on the $94m the company purchased, they will break even in 2.2 years.

Second, the management has also guided for a stronger cash flow in the next few years, with the company starting to generate a positive operating cash flow from 2018 onwards as more development and acquisition costs are capitalized as part of their enhancement reporting.

Source: Author's compilation of cash flow trend taken from annual reports FY 2015-2019

Third, the company has shown good progress over the years by improving their LTV/CAC ratio, which shows they are on the right track to eventual profitability.

The current LTV for FY2019 is at $3.2b due to the higher number of newly acquired customers and a higher retention rate, which has increased by 45% from the previous year.

This translates to an LTV of around $2,400/subscriber.

Source: Author's compilation of LTV/CAC trend taken from annual reports FY 2015-2019

Source: Author's compilation from annual reports FY 2015-2019

Potential Risks

Like all companies, there are potential risks that investors have to watch out for.

First, most of the current subscribers are likely to be small and medium enterprises or start-ups.

When the economy is weak, smaller companies are likely to tighten their budget requirements which may impose a ceiling impact to how much Xero can increase their subscription fees. Worst, if the company shuts down, then the number of subscribers will go down.

Second, despite the strong signs for an eventual recovery to profitability, the company has yet to be profitable after 13 years and is still churning negative free cash flow, which eats up the cash they have on hand. If this continues to persist for a period of time, the company will have to raise funding from the public through rights issue.

Valuation

For such company that is yet to be profitable, we will not be able to rely on the price to earnings multiple to come up with what the company is worth for. At this juncture, we will not be able to apply the discounted cash flow method either.

Using a backward envelope method of valuing the company, we will base our computation using the market capitalization worth of $11.4b, which translates to its latest share price of around $80.94/share.

If we divide this by the revenue they generate in FY2019, this implies turnover multiples of 20x which signals to the public that either the share price is overvalued or the company is growing at a slower pace than what the market expects them to grow at.

To justify a similar range of the multiples based on the publicly listed SaaS companies, the market is expecting the company to grow at between 80% and 100% which can be challenging in today's environment despite the impressive base of Xero's dynamic.

Source: Crunchbase/SaaS-valuations

Conclusion

In conclusion, I think the company is well-run by experienced board members and management who have tons of experience in the industry and have proven that they can take the company to the next level.

There are also imminent plans both organic and inorganic for the next phase of growth which is likely to crystallize in the next few years which investors can look forward to.

However, investors do need to be cautious on the valuations of the company, which at the moment does look imminently overvalued, despite their impressive growth performance back to back.

In this regard, I am likely to watch the development closer for any signs of weakness or correction before initiating a buy in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.