Prosus: Discounted Valuation Offers Investors Many Ways To Win

Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY), a recent spinoff from Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY), offers investors multiple ways to win at current valuations. Following the September spin, Prosus' NAV discount has widened materially despite its more tax-efficient structure relative to Naspers. In my view, this offers investors access to Prosus' assets (e.g., Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)) at a significant discount as well as the optionality to benefit from continued efforts by management to narrow the discount via further value crystallization initiatives.

Spinoff Background

Prosus was formed from Naspers' partial spin-off of its international, consumer internet assets on the Euronext. Pre-spin, Prosus accounted for the vast majority of Naspers' net asset value (NAV). Focus segments include classifieds ($30 billion TAM), payments & fintech ($1.4 trillion TAM), and food delivery ($331 billion). Prosus also houses publicly-listed consumer internet giants Tencent and Mail.ru (OTC:MLRUY).

Source: Prosus Presentation

Post-transaction, Naspers holds a 74% stake in Prosus, with most of its pre-transaction cash balance now housed under Prosus ($5.4bn net cash as of 30th September 2019).

Source: Prosus Capital Markets Day 2019 Presentation

The Path to $200 Billion

At its capital markets day, Prosus made it clear that it will not be another holding company - management is targeting a $200 billion 'aspired' future valuation, half of which will come from initiatives to narrow the NAV discount and the other half from the core businesses and future M&A.

Source: Prosus Capital Markets Day 2019 Presentation

The IRR target remains high (~20%) even as the group moves into relatively more asset-heavy models (food delivery vs consumer internet). To be fair, the track record in this regard has been commendable - including Tencent, its investments have yielded a 38% IRR (20% ex-Tencent).

Source: Prosus Capital Markets Day 2019 Presentation

The vast majority of its investments will continue to be allocated towards core businesses, with a focus on growth, building market leadership positions, driving profitability in classifieds and payments, and value-accretive M&A.

Source: Prosus Capital Markets Day 2019 Presentation

There's plenty of dry powder at hand to unlock value at the holdco (narrowing the discount) and investee co (growth initiatives) levels - the group has access to an investment-grade balance sheet, with $8.7 billion in gross cash, $2.7 billion in undrawn revolving credit.

Food Delivery: The addressable market here is vast at $330 billion by 2022 in a Food 3.0 (private brands and cloud kitchens). The target is to grow the delivery business to $15 billion (from $4.5 billion currently), with future value accretion from the transition to 1P (vs. 3P currently). The 1P model has more attractive unit economics, with an up to 25% merchant take rate (vs. 13% in 3P).

Source: Prosus Food Delivery Presentation

Classifieds: The addressable market here is smaller at $30bn by 2023, but revenue streams are more lucrative (DM margins generate 50% profit margins). Prosus is targeting a $15-20 billion classified business by 2025. The classifieds portfolio is nicely diversified, with most of the revenue growth from developing markets (India/Brazil), while developed markets (Avito/Europe) command strong margins.

Source: Prosus Classifieds Presentation

Payments: The target here is to build a $10-15bn business by 2025 (vs. $3 billion currently). The key growth driver here will be the Indian credit business, which has seen loan issuance grow 7x in FY19 to $35 million. The core business is already profitable, with a medium-target of 12-15% through scale and efficiency gains.

Source: Prosus Payments Presentation

A clearer path towards value crystallization

A key point for investors focused on the NAV discount is Prosus' ability to mark-to-market the value of its Tencent stake - under Dutch law, the recognized capital can be reduced, canceled, and distributed to shareholders tax-free. This has implications for Naspers as well - as the major shareholder, Naspers, would benefit from any tax-free distributions from Prosus, substantially reducing the potential tax leakage from a potential sale of the Tencent stake.

Thus, the Prosus listing, combined with the reduced complexity and improved disclosures, should help crystallize substantial trapped value from the internet holdings. Furthermore, the Dutch listing paves the way for future listings as well - most of Prosus' peers in the Classifieds, Payments, and Food Delivery space are listed in Europe, which should help facilitate a more efficient price discovery process for its assets.

Significant Sum-of-Parts Discount

On a sum-of-parts basis, Prosus' assets can be broadly split into two - its listed and private assets. Its listed assets consist of Tencent, Mail.ru, Delivery Hero, and Ctrip, while its private assets consist of a number of investments, mainly in classifieds, payments, and food delivery. Assuming a $21 billion valuation for the private assets based on the latest funding round valuations (where available), and a NAV discount of 15%, I believe Prosus is worth ~EUR 80/share (implying ~33% upside to the current EUR 60/share).

Listed assets EV 142,631 Private assets EV 20,564 EV ($mn) 163,195 Net cash (FY20) 4,654 NAV ($mn) 167,849 NAV discount 15% Equity, $ mn 142,672 USD/EUR 0.91 Total equity, EUR mn 129,737 Number of shares 1,625 Price target, EUR per share 80 Upside potential 33% Current price 60

Source: Company Filings, Seeking Alpha, Trading Data as at 6th Nov

At EUR60/share, I believe the current equity value assigns little to no value to Prosus' private assets. The widened discount is, I believe, unjustified and should narrow in time closer to 15%. The market seems to be underestimating the upside potential from the Prosus listing, which not only removes the technical overhang which plagued Naspers over the years but also grants management a great deal of optionality in finding ways to narrow the discount. In addition, future inclusions of Prosus into major indices should also serve as a catalyst for incremental demand from institutional funds.

In the long run, I see multiple ways to win with Prosus as investors stand to benefit from management's growth plans as well as value crystallization initiatives, providing the market a better-informed view of the value of the underlying assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.