VCLT: Long-Term Corporate Bonds Offer Worst Of Both Worlds

If the economy continues to grow or goes into a recession, it appears that VCLT will decline in value.

Rising commodity prices and core inflation is likely to cause a significant increase in the inflation break-even rate which would cause VCLT to devalue.

Growth has been highest in BBB's (50% of VCLT) which have been more volatile than their "riskier" BB peers due to downgrades.

The amount of investment grade corporate bonds has grown tremendously since the 2000s while credit quality has declined.

A preponderance of data suggests that the economy is headed for one of two outcomes; either economic growth will slow into a recession or will return and stoke the small but growing fire of inflation.

With corporate bond spreads at extreme lows, outcome one would likely cause a major rise in spreads and harm corporate bonds. With corporate bond maturities very long today (often over 20 years), outcome two would likely cause a crash in long-term corporates due to inflation. In other words, long-term corporate bonds essentially have one direction to go: down.

This comes at a time when investment-grade corporate bonds are about as popular as ever, and dividend returns as low as ever. Take a look at the AUM and yield of the Vanguard corporate bond ETF (VCLT) vs. that of the iShares investment-grade bond ETF (LQD):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, AUM is at a high for both while dividends are at a maximum low. The dividend is higher in VCLT which likely explains its recent faster AUM growth as it is likely attracting more yield-chaser inflows.

Both ETFs have negligibly low expense ratios and nearly the same credit quality exposure. The only difference is that VCLT's bonds have a staggering weighted average maturity of 23 years while LQD has one of 13 years.

I would argue that the current economic environment and credit exposure makes both funds a bad investment. But, the longer the maturity the higher the ETF is to these exposures which make VCLT the worse of the two.

A Look At the Investment Grade Bond Market

Before we get into the economic environment, let's look at what specifically VCLT holds. As I mentioned earlier, the fund has a very long-term average maturity of 23.7 years and is heavily weighted toward the lower end of the "investment grade" quality spectrum.

Take a look at the current portfolio composition of the fund by credit quality:

(Vanguard)

As you can see, the fund has high exposure to BBB/Baa and A-rated corporate bonds.

Importantly, the BBB bond market has been the fastest-growing segment of U.S debt since 2009. According to Blackrock, total global corporate debt has risen from $10 trillion today from merely $2 trillion in 2001. U.S corporate debt is now half of U.S GDP. Most importantly, they found that BBB is now 50% of all investment-grade debt while it was only 17% in 2001:

(Blackrock)

According to Morgan Stanley's research found in the Blackrock article, the quality of all investment-grade corporate debts has declined significantly since the late-2000s. In 2007 and 2012 (non-recessionary years) investment-grade corporate net leverage fluctuated around 1.3-1.6X and has risen all the way to 1.9X today. This is higher than the 2008 peak of 1.8X.

So, there is more corporate debt today and investment-grade corporate debt is of lower quality. In my view, this may be due in part to the way investors treat "non-investment grade" bonds vs. "investment grade" bonds. While the difference between a technically investment-grade BBB rated bond and a technically non-investment-grade BB bond should be small (per rating agency standards), the yield differential on them is enormous.

Take a look at the spread of a BB bond vs. that of BBB and A (which is right above BBB):

(Federal Reserve)

As you can see, bonds suffer only a small penalty for falling from A to BBB, but a huge penalty from falling from BBB to BB. In my opinion, this is due to the fact that most retirees and many pensions will only buy "investment grade" bonds, not because of the change in true credit risk on the bonds.

This is further supported by the fact that BB and BBB bonds have had nearly the same default rate since 2010 (both below 1%). Even more, both BB and BBB bonds have seen leverage ratios increase the same amount since 2011. On top of that, total return volatility has been lowest in BB and highest in BBB bonds, often even higher than CCC and B bonds since downgrades are much more common in BBB's.

Clearly, the high BBB exposure in VCLT is problematic. Bond math suggests that a 1% rise in VCLT's corporate risk spread could result in a roughly would result in a 20% drop in VCLT's price given its high weighted average maturity length. Importantly, such spreads for investment-grade bonds rose 3-6% during 2008 so I'm being conservative.

Inflation Risk On the Rise

The second major risk to VCLT investors is inflation. VCLT has ultra-long maturity exposure, so it carries the greatest risk if inflation expectations continue to rise.

As you can see below, last year's inflation expectation spike was the primary cause of the 11% drop in VLCT's price:

Data by YCharts

This risk is made worse by the low-interest rates on long-term bonds today since it increases bond convexity. Take a look at the dividend yield on VCLT vs. that of (TLT) (a government bond ETF of similar average maturity):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the yields on both of these bond funds are at all-time lows which means expected future returns are at all-time lows and interest-rate principal risk is at an all-time high.

Many are betting on the belief that inflation will continue to fall which is the only way VCLT (and TLT) investors will gain a positive long-run return. The data does not justify this belief.

We already saw that inflation breakeven rates, which largely track the price of oil, retouched their 2016 low. Now, take a look at U.S core inflation (which excludes food and energy prices) as well as the price of crude oil and agricultural products:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, core inflation had been slowly rising since 2014 making consecutive higher lows while depressed food and energy prices have been the primary cause of low "real" inflation.

Of course, once food and energy prices rise, which for reasons outside of the scope of this article I expect soon, inflation will likely be much higher than most investors expect. Even if a recession occurs.

Bond math suggests that a rise in inflation expectations to 3% would cause a roughly 30% decline in VCLT's price given its current weighted average maturity length.

The Bottom Line

It seems that in any reasonable scenario (markets are often unreasonable) VCLT will decline in value, particularly if you adjust returns for inflation. If the economy goes belly-up, corporate bond spreads will rise and many bonds in the fund will suffer downgrades which would harm investors. If the economy remains strong and inflation pressures continue to rise, inflation expectations will push rates higher and devalue VCLT.

Now, let's try to imagine the scenario where VCLT rises and my short thesis is proven wrong. With corporate credit spreads generally at 12-year lows and corporate leverage at (essentially) 12-year highs, I do not believe a significant decline in spreads is feasible unless an economic growth (4%+) miracle returned and caused many BBB and A bonds to be upgraded. Even then, with rates so low and spreads so tight, the price impact would be marginal, likely under 10%. Importantly, this would need to occur with inflation remaining at its current depressed level which is highly unlikely.

The other way VCLT would rise significantly would be a deflationary shock that did not result from negative economic growth. The only way I see this happening is a huge increase in demand for U.S dollars since it would raise the exchange rate and promote deflation. With the U.S dollar already at a high level and a $1 Trillion U.S fiscal deficit, I also see this scenario as extremely unlikely.

It will be interesting to see what occurs, but of all investments available today long-term investment-grade corporate bonds are my least favorite. In my opinion, because both a positive and negative economic scenario seems to be bearish for long-term corporates, VCLT is a great short today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LQD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May short VCLT in next 72 hrs.