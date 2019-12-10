Canopy Growth: Constellation Bid Appears Unlikely, For Now

An executive void during the Cannabis 2.0 rollout is an unwelcome outcome of hiring a new CEO.

Canopy Growth rallied 14% on the hiring of the CFO from Constellation Brands on the hopes of a bid.

Canopy Growth (CGC) finally hiring a new CEO is not the recipe for a stock rally in an expensive stock. In addition, Constellation Brands (STZ) isn't likely to launch a takeover bid costing upwards of $10 billion when the company lacks the cash. My previous investment thesis placing the stock at $10 remains intact with the further delayed rollout of Cannabis 2.0 and a new CEO not starting until January.

Image Source: TheGrowthOp

New CEO

Effective January 14, 2020, David Klein will become the new CEO of Canopy Growth after founding co-CEO Bruce Linton was fired about six months ago. Mr. Klein is currently the CFO and EVP of Constellation Brands.

The company bringing in a financial guy suggests the vast need to reorganize the business and focus on streamlining operations in order to improve profitability prospects. Constellation Brands would not hire a new CEO if the company was in the process of making a bid for the whole company.

The move is very curious with the rollout of Cannabis 2.0 products suggesting now is the time for a strong businessman with a cannabis and CPG background. Curiously, interim CEO Mark Zekulin is leaving effective December 20.

The company will be effectively rudderless at the exact time the Cannabis 2.0 rollout begins. On December 16, new cannabis product formats such as beverages, edibles and vapes can be sold into distribution channels with an expectation of reaching retail store shelves in early January. Canopy Growth plans a staggered product launch of different formats to ensure a smooth rollout unlike in Cannabis 1.0, but the new scale and size of the company would suggest a larger immediate rollout of available product formats. The worse outcome is for a new CEO to come in and alter these plans right in the middle of the ramp up phase.

No Deal Likely...At This Price

Canopy Growth surged 14% on the day back to $21 on speculation that Constellation Brands will make a bid for the rest of company considering they already own 35% of the outstanding shares. The company already has the warrants to gain over 50% control of the cannabis company, but those warrants are now far out of the money. In theory, Constellation Brands could save billions by bidding for Canopy Growth now with the stock trading at far lower prices.

The biggest hiccup here is that Constellation Brands ended last quarter with net debt of $12.9 billion. A deal valuing Canopy Growth at $10 billion (25% premium from here) would require Constellation Brands to come up with $6.5 billion worth of cash to buy the remaining 65% of the cannabis company in cash.

Data by YCharts

Constellation Brands is forecasted to generate $3 billion worth of EBITDA so any deal that adds another $5+ billion in debt would already push the EV/EBITDA multiple up to 5.5x. Constellation Brands recently unloaded Ballast Point for an undisclosed amount so the net debt position is likely reduced from quarter end levels.

Sadly, the better alternative is for Mr. Klein to streamline operations to the disgruntlement of current shareholders. A weaker stock price would favor a Constellation Brand bid in the future.

Constellation Brands own a lot of warrants to purchase Canopy Growth shares. The majority of the warrants are at prices of C$50.40 and C$76.68 per share. In a filing last month, the company made it clear that no plans existed to invest directly in Canopy Growth outside of exercising existing warrants in the future.

Source: Canopy Growth/Acreage deal press release

Investors need to remember that Canopy Growth had a September quarter EBITDA loss of $156 million. Analysts forecast substantial quarterly losses in the next year or so and the company itself didn't propose being EBITDA positive anytime soon.

Constellation Brands is down slightly on this executive move for this reason. The market wouldn't treat their shares kindly on a premium deal for an EBITDA-losing company at nearly 16x FY21 sales. Any deal at the current prices and ongoing operating losses of Canopy Growth would be highly dilutive; therefore a deal is unlikely to occur.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should fade the recent Canopy Growth rally. Constellation Brands has no logical practical way or reason to purchase the rest of Canopy Growth now.

The executive void for the next month during the Cannabis 2.0 rollout is troubling. The most likely outcome is a reorganization of the business and the disruption in the short term will hurt the business and hence the stock. The price target remains $10.

