On Thursday, December 12, the citizens of the United Kingdom will go to the voting booths to decide the future leadership of the nation. In what is the most significant election since June 2016, when the UK voted to exit the European Union, this contest will serve as a second referendum. The Parliament forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request another extension for Brexit even though a majority favored the deal that solved the problem with the Irish border.

Prime Minister David Cameron, who favored remaining within the union, resigned after the 2016 referendum. Prime Minister Theresa May shuttled back and forth between London and the continent for three years to try to do a deal that her Parliament would accept. Earlier this year, she resigned in frustration. Prime Minister Johnson has been in the leadership role since September, and this week he faces an election that will determine the future path of his nation. The Prime Minister's political future hangs in the balance on Thursday, and so does the path of least resistance for the pound versus the US dollar currency pair.

The most direct routes for a risk position in the UK currency is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange or futures markets. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) moves higher and lower with the dollar-pound relationship.

The Tories are ahead in the polls

During the final weekend before the election, the Prime Minister's Conservative party held around an 11-point lead in the polls. Meanwhile, the most significant issue in the December 12 contest is not which party will lead the nation, but if it will leave the European Union. The hike-stakes election will likely attract a record number of voters, which could swing the results and provide a surprise. The conservatives favor a Brexit deal before Christmas, which is Prime Minister Johnson's latest pledge. However, to his right is Nigel Farage's Brexit Party that favors an immediate and hard departure from the European Union.

A big win by the Prime Minister means Brexit by the next deadline

For the pro-Remain parties, the election is the last chance to stop the divorce. The Labour Party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn favors a softer Brexit that includes membership in the EU's customs union. He has pledged to renegotiate a Brexit deal and hold a second referendum to allow voters to decide between his deal and remaining within the union. The Liberal Democrats support revoking the UK's request to leave the EU without any further referendums. And, the Scottish National Party is a staunch supporter of remaining within the union with 63% support within its party's ranks.

Aside from Brexit, many other issues face British voters when they go to the polls on Thursday. Conservatives have promised increased pensions for police, health, and education workers with emphasis on free markets and limited regulation. Labour has promoted a radical-left economic policy that would abolish private schools and renationalize industries.

A significant victory by the sitting Prime Minister would all but assure a swift Brexit before the next deadline. While Mr. Johnson enjoys a double-digit lead in the polls, they have been misleading in the past. The Tory party did better than the polls in the 2015 election, and much worse in 2017 under the leadership of Theresa May. Mr. Johnson needs a big win, but the bar for a real victory remains high. A sizable majority would allow for Brexit to pass through the Parliament. However, a narrow win could cause problems as a viable coalition could be problematic, given differing opinions on the primary issues in the election. The inability to form a coalition government could pave the way for Labour and Mr. Corbyn to form a minority government.

Anything but a hard Brexit favors the pound versus the dollar and the euro

The British pound is likely to be extremely volatile, given the unpredictable nature of the recent elections in the UK that began with the shock of Brexit in June 2016. The price action of the UK currency provides clues about its path of least resistance over the coming days.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the decline from $1.50 to $1.20 against the US dollar in the wake of the 2016 Brexit referendum. The currency pair rallied back to a high at $1.4413 in April 2018 when optimism over a deal between the UK and EU rose. However, Prime Minister May's inability to push a deal through the Parliament and Europe's refusal to negotiate further pushed the currency pair back to the $1.20 level leading to her resignation.

When Boris Johnson burst on the scene in September, he pledged to deliver Brexit with or without a deal with the EU. The prospects for a hard exit kept the currency pair at the lows at the $1.20 level. However, the Parliament threw a curveball at the new Prime Minister. It blocked his ability to lead the UK out of the union without a deal that caused the currency to rise. Prime Minister scrambled to settle the Irish border issue, which made the agreement more palatable to MPs, but they opted for the general election rather than the deal. Thursday's vote will determine if Brexit becomes a reality or if the deadline continues to be a moving target.

The pound could be heading for $1.40 against the greenback, but watch out for surprises

The bottom line is that the pound is likely to move higher against the dollar if the UK exits the EU with a deal or if it remains part of the union. A hard Brexit could send the currency to new lows.

Since the odds are against fulfilling Nigel Farage's hopes for a departure with no deal, the pound is likely to rally to the $1.40 level or higher. A significant victory for the sitting Prime Minister could send the pound even higher.

Meanwhile, election surprises have become the norm rather than the exception since 2016. Brexit came as a shock as did the election of US President Donald Trump in November of that year. The potential for an Election Day surprise on Thursday will keep the pound jumpy this week.

FXB is the currency pair ETF product

I believe that the odds favor a Johnson victory with enough support to fulfill the will of the British people and exit the EU with a deal. The settlement of the Irish border issue was a positive step that paves the way for Parliamentary approval soon after the election of Boris Johnson prevails in the election.

The most direct route for a long risk position in the British pound versus the US dollar is via the highly liquid OTC foreign exchange or futures markets. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the FOREX or futures arenas. FXB trades like a stock and is available to anyone with a standard equity account. The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXB has net assets of $163.04 million, trades an average of 83,096 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The pound-dollar currency pair moved from $1.2008 on the December futures contract on September 3 to a high at $1.3193 on December 10, a recovery of 9.84%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the same period, FXB moved from $116.57 to $127.79 per share or 9.63%. Thursday is a critical day for the UK and the future of Brexit. The British pound will react to the outcome of the election. I continue to favor a higher pound in the aftermath of the contest.