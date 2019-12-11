Election Time In The U.K. And The Pound Is Watching
Summary
- The Tories are ahead in the polls.
- A big win by the Prime Minister means Brexit by the next deadline.
- Anything but a hard Brexit favors the pound versus the dollar and the euro.
- The pound could be heading for $1.40 against the greenback, but watch out for surprises.
- FXB is the currency pair ETF product.
- Looking for more stock ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hecht Commodity Report. Get started today »
On Thursday, December 12, the citizens of the United Kingdom will go to the voting booths to decide the future leadership of the nation. In what is the most significant election since June 2016, when the UK voted to exit the European Union, this contest will serve as a second referendum. The Parliament forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request another extension for Brexit even though a majority favored the deal that solved the problem with the Irish border.
Prime Minister David Cameron, who favored remaining within the union, resigned after the 2016 referendum. Prime Minister Theresa May shuttled back and forth between London and the continent for three years to try to do a deal that her Parliament would accept. Earlier this year, she resigned in frustration. Prime Minister Johnson has been in the leadership role since September, and this week he faces an election that will determine the future path of his nation. The Prime Minister's political future hangs in the balance on Thursday, and so does the path of least resistance for the pound versus the US dollar currency pair.
The most direct routes for a risk position in the UK currency is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange or futures markets. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) moves higher and lower with the dollar-pound relationship.
The Tories are ahead in the polls
During the final weekend before the election, the Prime Minister's Conservative party held around an 11-point lead in the polls. Meanwhile, the most significant issue in the December 12 contest is not which party will lead the nation, but if it will leave the European Union. The hike-stakes election will likely attract a record number of voters, which could swing the results and provide a surprise. The conservatives favor a Brexit deal before Christmas, which is Prime Minister Johnson's latest pledge. However, to his right is Nigel Farage's Brexit Party that favors an immediate and hard departure from the European Union.
A big win by the Prime Minister means Brexit by the next deadline
For the pro-Remain parties, the election is the last chance to stop the divorce. The Labour Party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn favors a softer Brexit that includes membership in the EU's customs union. He has pledged to renegotiate a Brexit deal and hold a second referendum to allow voters to decide between his deal and remaining within the union. The Liberal Democrats support revoking the UK's request to leave the EU without any further referendums. And, the Scottish National Party is a staunch supporter of remaining within the union with 63% support within its party's ranks.
Aside from Brexit, many other issues face British voters when they go to the polls on Thursday. Conservatives have promised increased pensions for police, health, and education workers with emphasis on free markets and limited regulation. Labour has promoted a radical-left economic policy that would abolish private schools and renationalize industries.
A significant victory by the sitting Prime Minister would all but assure a swift Brexit before the next deadline. While Mr. Johnson enjoys a double-digit lead in the polls, they have been misleading in the past. The Tory party did better than the polls in the 2015 election, and much worse in 2017 under the leadership of Theresa May. Mr. Johnson needs a big win, but the bar for a real victory remains high. A sizable majority would allow for Brexit to pass through the Parliament. However, a narrow win could cause problems as a viable coalition could be problematic, given differing opinions on the primary issues in the election. The inability to form a coalition government could pave the way for Labour and Mr. Corbyn to form a minority government.
Anything but a hard Brexit favors the pound versus the dollar and the euro
The British pound is likely to be extremely volatile, given the unpredictable nature of the recent elections in the UK that began with the shock of Brexit in June 2016. The price action of the UK currency provides clues about its path of least resistance over the coming days.
Source: CQG
The weekly chart highlights the decline from $1.50 to $1.20 against the US dollar in the wake of the 2016 Brexit referendum. The currency pair rallied back to a high at $1.4413 in April 2018 when optimism over a deal between the UK and EU rose. However, Prime Minister May's inability to push a deal through the Parliament and Europe's refusal to negotiate further pushed the currency pair back to the $1.20 level leading to her resignation.
When Boris Johnson burst on the scene in September, he pledged to deliver Brexit with or without a deal with the EU. The prospects for a hard exit kept the currency pair at the lows at the $1.20 level. However, the Parliament threw a curveball at the new Prime Minister. It blocked his ability to lead the UK out of the union without a deal that caused the currency to rise. Prime Minister scrambled to settle the Irish border issue, which made the agreement more palatable to MPs, but they opted for the general election rather than the deal. Thursday's vote will determine if Brexit becomes a reality or if the deadline continues to be a moving target.
The pound could be heading for $1.40 against the greenback, but watch out for surprises
The bottom line is that the pound is likely to move higher against the dollar if the UK exits the EU with a deal or if it remains part of the union. A hard Brexit could send the currency to new lows.
Since the odds are against fulfilling Nigel Farage's hopes for a departure with no deal, the pound is likely to rally to the $1.40 level or higher. A significant victory for the sitting Prime Minister could send the pound even higher.
Meanwhile, election surprises have become the norm rather than the exception since 2016. Brexit came as a shock as did the election of US President Donald Trump in November of that year. The potential for an Election Day surprise on Thursday will keep the pound jumpy this week.
FXB is the currency pair ETF product
I believe that the odds favor a Johnson victory with enough support to fulfill the will of the British people and exit the EU with a deal. The settlement of the Irish border issue was a positive step that paves the way for Parliamentary approval soon after the election of Boris Johnson prevails in the election.
The most direct route for a long risk position in the British pound versus the US dollar is via the highly liquid OTC foreign exchange or futures markets. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the FOREX or futures arenas. FXB trades like a stock and is available to anyone with a standard equity account. The fund summary for FXB states:
The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling.
Source: Yahoo Finance
FXB has net assets of $163.04 million, trades an average of 83,096 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The pound-dollar currency pair moved from $1.2008 on the December futures contract on September 3 to a high at $1.3193 on December 10, a recovery of 9.84%.
Source: Yahoo Finance
Over the same period, FXB moved from $116.57 to $127.79 per share or 9.63%. Thursday is a critical day for the UK and the future of Brexit. The British pound will react to the outcome of the election. I continue to favor a higher pound in the aftermath of the contest.
The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!
I am offering a 20% discount for an annual subscription to my service, The Hecht Commodity Report, through December 2019. With the holiday spirit in mind, I am offering a free trial to the service. You can sign up via this link.
This article was written by
Andy spent nearly 35 years on Wall Street, including two decades on the trading desk of Phillip Brothers, which became Salomon Brothers and ultimately part of Citigroup.Over the past two decades, he has researched, structured and executed some of the largest trades ever made, involving massive quantities of precious metals and bulk commodities.
Andy understands the market in a way many traders can’t imagine. He’s booked vessels, armored cars, and trains to transport and store a broad range of commodities. And he’s worked directly with The United Nations and the legendary trading group Phibro.
Today, Andy remains in close contact with sources around the world and his network of traders.
“I have a vast Rolodex of information in my head… so many bull and bear markets. When something happens, I don’t have to think. I just react. History does tend to repeat itself over and over.”
His friends and mentors include highly regarded energy and precious metals traders, supply line specialists and international shipping companies that give him vast insight into the market.
Andy’s writing and analysis are on many market-based websites including CQG. Andy lectures at colleges and Universities. He also contributes to Traders Magazine. He consults for companies involved in producing and consuming commodities. Andy’s first book How to Make Money with Commodities, published by McGraw-Hill was released in 2013 and has received excellent reviews. Andy held a Series 3 and Series 30 license from the National Futures Association and a collaborator and strategist with hedge funds. Andy is the commodity expert for the website about.com and blogs on his own site dynamiccommodities.com. He is a frequent contributor on Stock News- https://stocknews.com/authors/?author=andrew-hecht
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.