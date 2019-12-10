Apollo Could Get Burned On This Deal

Such losses would torpedo any chance of extracting meaningful cost savings on the content side, even if DOJ allowed DISH to join the JV.

DirecTV's subscriber base is deceptive - any sale away from AT&T would produce mass defections, perhaps as much as 3 million accounts.

Even a minority stake in a DirecTV spin-off could be bad for earnings if Apollo lost the whole equity stake, which would be a real possibility.

Apollo could be on the verge of making a major misstep, if reports of its latest acquisition target are accurate.

Apollo Global Management (APO) is a well-diversified - some would almost say sprawling - company with a long list of assets. This is a strength for any company, and prevents it from having too many of its eggs in any one basket. But it can also make the company a little difficult to drill down on operationally, especially in a single article.

There may be one exception to this, however. A proposed acquisition so large, with the potential to go so badly, that it could swamp the income from Apollo's other projects, at least for a time. Or at least, sufficiently badly to move the needle.

I'm talking about its DirecTV proposal. Apollo approached AT&T (T) with a sipinoff proposal for its struggling DirecTV division. AT&T did not give the proposal a firm yes or no, though it seems nothing is immediately imminent.

Which is a good thing, since I don't think Apollo would make any money off of its latest proposed gambit. In fact, it could potentially lose quite a lot of money. And I think a substantial portion of the market already knows that, which means Apollo stock could react negatively the day the deal is announced, instead of months later when the results start coming in. For this reason, I am avoiding Apollo stock right now.

Potential Cost And Exposure

Like I said, normally I don't recommend examining a company like Apollo holding by holding, because there's just too many of them for anyone to move the needle too far. But with roughly $300 billion currently under management, potentially adding another $45 billion in new assets has the potential to considerably move the needle.

This calculation is a simple cost vs. profit. As to cost, the report indicates that AT&T would take a roughly 50% haircut on "the $49 billion" it cost. But of course, including debt assumed, the cost of the merger was $67 billion. So let's call it a $24 billion haircut, and Apollo would be "financing the transaction and taking a minority [equity] position." So Apollo's exposure would be the $18 billion in debt, plus whatever equity share it took of the remaining $25 billion in Enterprise Value.

If this deal is anything like Apollo's usual ones, it won't keep the entire exposure on its own books. Loans from third parties to whatever bankruptcy remote subsidiary owned the project would constitute the majority portion of Apollo's exposure. We can't know Apollo's exact exposure until the deal is official, if AT&T even decides to take it. But it seems likely to me that Apollo's Fund IX, which I assume is the vehicle for this transaction, would be on the hook for $5-$10 billion.

Running The Estimates

Profit is where the differing opinions come in, but in my opinion, there won't be nearly as much as Apollo is hoping.

Let's start with the current value of the asset Apollo is looking to buy. Plenty of people have tried to calculate what a fair price would be if AT&T did offload DirecTV. One such estimate, with generally solid numbers and reasoning, is from the Trefis Group over at Forbes, who ran the numbers and extrapolated an Enterprise Value of $45.5 billion for the satellite division, roughly one-third below the purchase price when accounting for debt. In other words, Trefis sees the satellite division as worth slightly more than what Apollo is proposing to value it at, but well below what AT&T paid for it.

That's bad, but unfortunately it's almost certainly not bad enough. The true number is probably even more grim. If Apollo buys at this price, I think there's a good chance their new asset will be severely overpriced.

To be clear, I do think Trefis's overall, broad framework of analysis is the right approach. But I think there is one significant mistake, which I will come to in a minute. First, let me just summarize the bullish argument for this deal.

The Upside Argument

Almost certainly, there is one single overriding consideration that is driving Apollo in this direction: the deal doesn't just involve DirecTV. Apollo's proposal calls for DISH Network's (DISH) customer base to be folded into the same new company. By making this a joint venture, Apollo aims to take a dominant, almost monopoly position in large swathes of the country where there is no ready access to cable TV, potentially expanding profit, as well as accruing more negotiating leverage with content providers.

The dominant market position in rural areas may well be a real competitive advantage - but it's also why I'm not sure the venture would ever be approved. More to the point, even if it is approved, DOJ will probably attach conditions with regards to rural pricing that prohibit taking full advantage of this market position.

Acquiring DISH would also quite possibly increase Apollo's financial exposure to the venture if it was required to provide funding for the deal.

It seems to me, therefore, that the deal's only real potential path to profitability is through leveraging its larger customer base to extract concessions from content providers. Presumably, Apollo is trying to take the "new" DirecTV's subscriber count even higher than the 20.3 million it had when it was bought by AT&T.

When Is A Subscriber Not A Subscriber?

Which brings me back to Trefis. Trefis's analysis is comprehensive and thoughtful, but it is essentially built around the subscriber count. No surprise there, and nothing wrong with that - in fact I'm about to do the same thing. Apollo and Trefis are both looking at how many subscribers DirecTV has and, incorporating current trends, deriving an estimate for how many subscribers there will be and how much bargaining power that gives them.

My problem with Trefis's calculations, and Apollo's apparent plan, is this: in my view, not all "DirecTV subscribers" are DirecTV subscribers.

I don't mean this literally. AT&T is reporting how many subscribers have satellite dishes and get TV service branded DirecTV, and those numbers are spot-on. I am speaking in terms of opportunity and retention. In my view, there are a large number of DirecTV subscribers who are only DirecTV subscribers because AT&T owns DirecTV. When AT&T stops owning it, they will almost certainly leave, and relatively promptly.

Any calculation of DirecTV's value, and the value of each of AT&T's constituent parts for that matter, should therefore reflect the number of DirecTV subscribers that can reasonably be expected to follow the platform to their new home. This is the subscriber number that really matters.

Operating History

My argument of a substantial number of shadow subscribers is based on the structure of AT&T's consumer offerings, and its past history. History first.

When AT&T bought DirecTV, it transformed AT&T from an also-ran in the pay-TV space to the largest provider in the US. It did this by combining DirecTV with AT&T's own in-house U-Verse platform, enabling it to leapfrog past industry-leader Comcast (CMCSA) whose purchase of NBCUniversal made them the first TV uberpower, with distribution and content.

Because DirecTV was already the No. 2 provider with 20 million subscribers of its own, it had substantially better term sheets with the major content providers like Disney (DIS) and, ironically, TimeWarner, which AT&T would also go on to buy.

This meant that as soon as the merger closed, AT&T promptly began to shift as many customers as possible out of U-Verse and into DirecTV. It stopped marketing U-Verse, stopped bundling it, gave the process another little nudge by terminating streaming service for U-Verse subscribers on the U-Verse website, and used any customer service complaint calls as an opportunity to pitch making the switch, customer by customer.

Operational Structure

Alongside this fact must be considered the operational structure of AT&T's business.

Despite its new HBO Max venture, AT&T is still first and foremost a wireless phone/Internet company. Whatever does or doesn't happen with a DirecTV spin-off, it is highly unlikely any deal will be allowed to endanger that business. AT&T today reports its non-Warner US operations in three segments: Entertainment, Communications and Business Wireline. The latter includes both business Internet and telephone, primarily.

The nature of network architecture is such that there is no prudent way to unload the customer Internet connections - inside U-Verse and the Entertainment division - without also unloading the Business Wireline accounts. They are all part of one network. Meanwhile, it is also highly unlikely that Business Wireline could be unloaded without the Business wireless accounts following them out the door. And the Consumer Mobility wireless accounts are equally as bound up with their business counterparts as on the wireline side.

In short, U-Verse is too closely bound up with Business Wireline, and Business Wireline is too closely bound up with AT&T's core wireless platform. Therefore, U-Verse will remain in-house.

Two And Two Makes...

The combination of these two facts is what leads to my admittedly strange-sounding conclusion that many of DirecTV's subscribers are not "real" DirecTV subscribers. They are AT&T customers who were perfectly happy with their U-Verse service until AT&T started pitching them on switching. At which point they did, but the only reason they have DirecTV is because AT&T asked them to switch to it.

When the sale happens, AT&T's incentive to do this will be gone. In fact, AT&T will have every incentive to want them back on U-Verse. Especially if they're already getting their Internet through that platform and AT&T is already paying to run a connection to the house anyway. And everyone with a bundled broadband connection who switched to DirecTV solely for the savings will probably switch right back to U-Verse again.

Subscriber Calculations

How many subscribers is that? Well, when the merger happened, DirecTV had 20.3 million subscribers and U-Verse had 5.7 million. AT&T promptly began transitioning subscribers to the more profitable platform, and by the end of 2017 subscriber levels at U-Verse had reached approximately 3.7 million. But if my thesis is correct, U-Verse's "true" subscriber count is still at least 5.7 million, and perhaps as much as a million higher.

I base that latter figure on the growth path of U-Verse today, with AT&T still doing everything it can to put-down U-Verse to customers and encourage them to pick DirecTV instead. Despite this, U-Verse still gained 50,000 TV subscribers last year according to AT&T's 2018 Annual Report. That suggests that "true" U-Verse subscriptions never stopped growing at all, if they grew last year even with all the cord-cutting.

Over the four years since the merger closed that growth rate alone would pencil out to 200,000 more accounts. But AT&T could undoubtedly have done better still with U-Verse if it were actively marketing it, which presumably it will be once DirecTV is gone. The same report showed that AT&T had added 267,000 U-Verse broadband connections, and over half a million of them in each of the two prior years before that. Even accepting that not all broadband subscribers want TV service, my estimate of one million "true" net adds seems solid, perhaps even conservative.

True Subscriber Levels

If we assume that AT&T has 6.7 million subscribers who would either keep or switch back to U-Verse TV following a spinoff, that takes DirecTV down to 13.7 million imputed "true" subscribers if we subtract out our imputed U-Verse count. And that is before Q4, when another big hit - though not as big as Q3 - to DirecTV is expected. Last quarter AT&T lost almost 1.2 million Premium TV subscribers, probably almost all DirecTV.

Altogether, my guess is Apollo will be lucky to get 13 million subscribers out of this.

Even if DISH were willing to bring its entire 9.5 million satellite customer base over - and even if DOJ were willing to let them - the new entity would start with considerably fewer than the 25 million pay-TV subscribers that AT&T was going to use to get leverage over providers and produce a true TV profit powerhouse. And we've all seen how that worked out.

Valuation Estimate

So at those subscriber levels, what is DirecTV worth? Three years ago, when DISH Network had roughly that number of satellite subscribers, the market gave it an Enterprise Value of $22.2 billion, and that was with spectrum holdings attached. The comparison isn't perfect - DirecTV has greater international operations, but lacks any inherent spectrum assets. Altogether, I estimate DirecTV's EV at somewhere between $20 and $35 billion.

In other words DirecTV, after accounting for the $18 billion of debt it brings with it, may be worth as little as $2 billion. I doubt it's quite that low. But the $17 billion high-end seems to me to be the absolute ceiling. Altogether, I think there's little doubt a purchase anywhere near even half of what AT&T paid would be a drastic overpay.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.