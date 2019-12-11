Energy Fuels Makes A Move

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), and its subsidiaries extract, recover, explore for, and sell uranium in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility in Wyoming, the Alta Mesa Project in Texas, and the White Mesa Mill in Utah. Energy Fuels produces uranium and vanadium and has other projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado.

UUUU began operations in 1987 as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc and changes its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in 2006.

Since November 2018, the company's shares have traded in a range from $1.50 to $4.09. The price action last week could be a sign that UUUU is ready to make a move on the upside.

Buying domestic uranium would boost this stock

One of the most significant issues that weighed on the price of Energy Fuels was concerns that President Trump would not favor purchases of uranium from US producers.

After bouncing around the $3 per share level for the first half of 2019, UUUU shares plunged on July 12 when it appeared that the Trump Administration would not support purchases from US producers. However, the President ordered a task force to make recommendations on the subject. Last week, the market heard from the task force, and it was good news for UUUU and other domestic producers.

The White House task force recommended that President Trump direct the federal government to buy more uranium from domestic sources.

A big dip then consolidation

It has been a bumpy ride in UUUU shares since July.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the shares dropped below $3 and $2 on July 12 and fell to a low at $1.50 on August 7. The shares revisited the low at $1.50 per share on August 15, creating a double-bottom formation in the stock. Since early September, UUUU shares traded on either side of $2 as the stock consolidated and digested the losses.

A trading pattern - higher in the a.m. and lower in the p.m.

One of my followers wrote to me last week to point out that the shares were averaging a ten cents trading range each day from low to high. The price action in the stock on most days exhibited a pattern of spikes to the upside in the early hours of trading and selling during the final ten minutes of trading each day. A pattern like this often is a sign that one or more market participants are accumulating a stock.

On Thursday, December 5, UUUU shares spiked higher. The stock reached a high at $2.24, the highest price since July 12, the day the shares tanked. On the final trading session of last week, UUUU moved to a higher level at $2.27 and closed the week at $2.25 per share. Monday, December 9, UUUU reached a high at $2.34, and the stock was trading at the $2.17 level on December 10. Technically, the move to the upside could set the stage for a breakout and move to pre-July 12 levels and perhaps higher.

A short squeeze on a fundamental change

UUUU has a market cap of $217.371 million and trades an average of 713,273 shares each day. On July 12, the day of carnage in the stock, 20,462,100 shares traded as the stock fell from $3.08 to $1.90.

The most recent short interest data on the company showed 12.22 million shares of short positions. A combination of a significant short position and news that the President's task force report could lead to favorable treatment for US uranium producers created a potent bullish cocktail for the shares. Last Thursday and Friday, 3.78 and 2.13 million UUUU shares changed hands.

UUUU beats Q3 earnings estimates

When it comes to mining, uranium is a tough commodity to extract from the crust of the earth. Moreover, the process for permitting, licensing, and safety creates challenges in the ever-changing environment of legislation and regulation in the United States. Transporting uranium and refining the ore adds to the complicated nature of the commodity. UUUU has been in the uranium business since 1987. With four decades of experience, the company is in a perfect position to benefit from a favorable environment for US producers.

Meanwhile, analysts expected the company to lose six cents per share in Q3, but UUUU reported a smaller than anticipated five cents per share loss for the quarter.

As of September 30, UUUU had $41.1 million of working capital, including $14.7 million in cash, $7.8 million in marketable securities, 500,000 pounds of uranium finished goods inventory, and 1.15 million pounds of vanadium finished goods inventory.

UUUU is a highly speculative stock. The latest earnings data, a favorable report from the President's task force, and the price move to the highest level from July, are excellent signs for the company. A move to $3 or higher could be on the horizon for UUUU shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.