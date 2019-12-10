Delta Air Lines' Fleet Transformation Is Ready For Takeoff

These aircraft will drive meaningful improvements in Delta's fuel efficiency over the next several years.

Delta's fleet renewal effort will accelerate starting next year, as the airline begins to add more planes with next-generation engine technology to its fleet.

Growth in Delta's cash flow has enabled the company to start investing more heavily in new aircraft, particularly since 2016.

In the years after the Great Recession, Delta didn't buy many new jets, in an effort to save money.

For many years following the Great Recession, Delta Air Lines (DAL) made a name for itself by snapping up used aircraft on the cheap. This enabled it to replace its oldest and least efficient aircraft, while also preserving most of its cash flow for debt reduction.

However, Delta now has an investment-grade credit rating and generates consistently high cash from operations. This has given management the flexibility to increase CapEx and buy new jets that offer better unit costs than anything available on the used market. Delta's fleet renewal initiative will kick into high gear in 2020, as the airline starts to add next-generation planes to its fleet at a rapid pace.

Fleet renewal started with older-technology aircraft

Delta Air Lines began to ramp up capital expenditures around 2016, including a significant step-up in purchases of new aircraft.

For example, Delta has expanded its fleet of Boeing 737-900ERs to 130 aircraft from just 50 at the beginning of 2016, helping to replace retiring MD-88s, MD-90s, and 757s. The carrier also received its first Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A321 in 2016. By the end of last quarter, it had 94 in its fleet, with another 33 due to arrive by early 2021.

The 737-900ER and A321 both offer low unit costs compared to the planes they replaced, thanks in part to their size: each holds 180 seats or more in Delta's configuration. That said, they don't use state-of-the-art engine technology. As part of its continuing effort to hold CapEx down, Delta opted for older-generation planes that Boeing and Airbus were willing to sell at deep discounts as they transitioned to new aircraft families.

On the widebody side of the fleet, Delta has started to receive new-technology aircraft from Airbus. It ended September with 13 A350-900s and 4 A330-900neos. Delta also has 25 A220-100s: a next-generation small narrowbody that entered its fleet in late 2018. However, these planes still account for a small fraction of Delta's total fleet of 910 mainline aircraft.

Here come the new planes

Beginning next year, Delta will add new-technology aircraft to its fleet at a rapid pace. First, the carrier is scheduled to receive another 18 A220s next year, including its first six A220-300s: a larger and even more fuel-efficient cousin of the A220-100.

Second, Delta ordered 100 Airbus A321neos in late 2017. At the time, it said that these planes would be 40% more fuel efficient than the MD-88s that some of them will replace. Furthermore, the A321neo is up to 20% more fuel efficient than the prior-generation A321s that Delta has been adding to its fleet in recent years. The first 16 A321neos will join Delta's fleet next year.

Third, Delta recently decided to add more next-generation widebody jets to its order book and accelerate certain deliveries. As a result, it now expects to receive seven A330-900neos and four A350-900s next year.

Looking ahead to 2021, Delta's shift towards next-generation narrowbody aircraft with significant fuel burn savings will accelerate. The carrier plans to add another 12 A220-300s and 36 A321neos in that year.

A key lever for cost savings and margin expansion

Some investors may wonder whether Delta will really see a significant benefit from upgrading its fleet. While the shift to brand new, larger-gauge aircraft should help reduce non-fuel unit costs, Delta revealed in October that adjusted non-fuel unit costs will likely rise 2% to 3% next year.

However, some of this cost growth is due to one-time investments in higher staffing to support growth. Furthermore, the deliveries of the A220-300 and A321neo (which are likely to deliver the biggest unit cost improvements relative to the aircraft they replace) will be back-loaded during 2020 and will have more of an impact on 2021.

Additionally, while analysts and airline executives often stress changes in non-fuel unit costs, the biggest benefits from fleet upgrades will come on the fuel cost line. Delta has improved its fuel efficiency by nearly 2% this year. As its fleet renewal efforts shift towards more next-generation engine technology, fuel efficiency could improve at an even faster rate.

Tariffs represent a key risk

The biggest risk for Delta's fleet renewal plan is the imposition of tariffs on Airbus aircraft by the United States. The U.S. is imposing 10% tariffs on imported Airbus planes, following a WTO ruling that Airbus received illegal state subsidies. (There is a similar WTO case alleging unfair subsidies to Boeing that has not quite concluded yet.)

All of the mainline aircraft that Delta has on order come from Airbus, so these tariffs are definitely something to watch. The good news is that so far, the U.S. isn't imposing tariffs on Airbus planes assembled in Mobile, Alabama. Many of Delta's A321s and A321neos will be built there, along with all of its A220-300s.

Additionally, Delta Air Lines is looking at options to mitigate the impact of tariffs on imported Airbus aircraft. Management has said not to expect any material cost increases in the near term.

Finally, Delta has achieved very favorable pricing for its recent aircraft orders. Its aircraft purchase commitments for the next three years average just $3.3 billion a year. As a result, even if some of its orders do get hit with tariffs, Delta's CapEx outlays should remain quite moderate relative to the scale of its fleet transformation.

In short, the addition of next-generation fuel-efficient aircraft to Delta's fleet over the next two to three years represents a significant opportunity for the airline to offset other cost inflation drivers and improve its profitability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

