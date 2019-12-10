Urban Outfitters Is Down, But Not Out

Source: Investor presentation

Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters (URBN) is a stock that I've been bullish on quite a few times in the past. The company has three strong brands - Free People, Anthropologie, and of course, Urban Outfitters - and it has executed fairly well over the years on things like returning excess cash via buybacks, and growing the top line. However, shares are trading for half the level they did in August of 2018, having been pummeled thanks to some disappointing earnings reports, tariff concerns out of China, and general distaste for apparel retailers from a sentiment perspective from investors. At this point, I think enough bad news is priced in that Urban Outfitters looks attractive, and its capex plan has it modernizing itself to compete for the long term. Given this, I think the stock is worth a look from the long side.

First, the bad news

One thing Urban Outfitters has struggled with in recent years is margins. Obviously, this is enormously important to any business, but retailers have laser-focused investors examining their margin profiles with every quarterly report, so it takes on even more meaning in this sector. Urban Outfitters has seen some fairly meaningful volatility in its margin profile in recent years, as seen below.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins have drifted lower over time; the recent high of 37.6% of revenue was achieved in calendar year 2013, and hasn't been seen since. Urban Outfitters has struggled with cost of goods, higher markdowns and promotions for poor buys, as well as supply chain expenses at different times. SG&A costs have remained about steady over this period, which is better than seeing them rise, but obviously Urban Outfitters could have used a bit of SG&A leverage over this period. The company didn't get it, however, and operating margins have declined significantly since calendar year 2012.

Operating margins were well in excess of 13% of revenue for two years, which is a very strong result for an apparel retailer. However, the decline in gross margins tanked operating margins, and it hasn't been above 11% since. Last year, the company was under 10%, although that marked a strong rebound from a poor showing in calendar year 2017. The point being that Urban Outfitters has lost the confidence of investors to deliver even a stable margin profile, let alone an improving one. This reputation is well-earned and it is part of the reason why the company's shares are so cheap today.

So far this year, in the first three quarters, Urban Outfitters has continued to increase its sales, but its margin problems persist. In the third quarter, the company produced record revenue, rising 1% year-over-year to $987 million. The gain was driven by comparable sales of 3% in the Retail segment, as well as a $2 million contribution from the company's fledgling subscription business, Nuuly. However, the Wholesale segment saw its sales decline 7%, and foreign exchange was another, smaller headwind to the top line as well. Free People continues to lead the way in terms of brands, as the Urban Outfitters brand has struggled for some time, while Anthropologie has been volatile, but positive of late.

The real problem, however, was once again gross margins. Gross profit dollars fell 5% in Q3 despite a higher top line, attributable to 217bps of deterioration to 32.5% of revenue. The decline was due to markdowns of slow-selling product, as well as deleveraging of supply chain costs and lower Wholesale margins. Urban Outfitters' women's assortment was to blame for most of the markdown issue, and the company's growing digital business caused higher supply chain expenses.

SG&A costs were up 2% in Q3, and as a result, deleveraged fractionally as a percentage of sales to 24.9%. The Nuuly business contributed costs as it launched, but other than that, the company did a nice job controlling expenses during the quarter.

As a result, operating margins were down 228bps to 7.6% of revenue, thanks nearly entirely to the decline in gross margins.

The problem is that Urban Outfitters' history of disappointing margins is fresh in investors' collective mind, and that loss of confidence hits the multiple people are willing to pay for the stock, which is why we have seen the massive decline that we have in the past year and a half or so. We've seen this from Urban Outfitters before, and it isn't pleasant for the stock. However, we've also seen the company rebound in a big way before, and it looks to me like the modernization of the company's supply chain is the ticket to better margins, and therefore, a higher share price.

Now, some good news

The good news is that Urban Outfitters knows its margins are an issue, and has a plan to fix them. During a recent investor presentation, the company updated us on its capex, which you can see below.

Source: Investor presentation

Urban Outfitters has an enormous increase in capex for this year, just about all of which will go towards fulfillment. The stores will continue to receive about the same amount of love they always do, and technology is the same story. However, Home Office spending is way up and fulfillment spending is several multiples of what it generally is, bringing total spending in excess of $250 million.

That spending is focused towards improving the company's ability to move product efficiently through its digital channels, as it has done a nice job in the recent past of driving sales towards its digital options - often in lieu of a physical store - but those sales have been far less profitable because of the cost of moving them through the company's inefficient supply chain. These costs are hurting earnings this year, and may do so again next year, but for the long term, this is exactly what Urban Outfitters needs to begin addressing its very obvious gross margin issue.

One issue with this capex-heavy fix for margins is that it may reduce the amount of money that is available for the company's very effective buyback program. Source: Investor presentation

Since fiscal 2015, which ended just under five years ago, the company has reduced its share count by roughly 30%. That's an outstanding track record of buybacks that many companies would be envious of, and it has helped limit some of the damage done to EPS by waning margins. The company hasn't slowed down this year, and I hope it makes room for significant repurchases while the stock is so cheap, but wouldn't be surprised if buybacks move a bit lower into next year to make room for the enormous amount of capex underway. Either way, the buyback remains a key piece of the puzzle for the company's long-term EPS growth.

Bringing it together

Urban Outfitters is a long way from being perfect. There are better retailers in the market, and there are better apparel retailers for that matter. However, for a combination of growth and value, I like the stock very much. Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts expect ~$2.20 in EPS for this year, followed by high-single-digit growth in each of the next two years. That seems very reasonable given the buyback, a low-single-digit tailwind from revenue, and some measure of margin reflation. Keep in mind that the company's operating margins have been very low thus far this year, so expectations are weak. However, the fulfillment build-out the company is doing should address a major concern for gross margins - supply chain costs - in a big way starting next year.

Apart from this, the stock is just really cheap as well. Below, I've charted the company's historical P/E ratios for some context on where we stand today.

Source: Author's chart using company data

Shares trade at just 12 times this year's earnings, which is unbelievably cheap against its historical valuations that have crested 25 in the past. I'm not suggesting Urban Outfitters deserves a multiple of 25 today, because its execution has been too spotty for that. However, an apparel retailer with high-single-digit EPS growth can and should trade in the upper-teens, and I think we'll see Urban Outfitters there again, assuming the margin reflation story plays out.

Given this, I think the risk/reward is skewed in favor of the bulls. Investors are understandably frustrated with the company's execution, but it looks to me like Urban Outfitters is taking near-term pain for a long-term gain to fix its supply chain problems. Thus, while Urban Outfitters isn't perfect, it is better than 12 times earnings, and I think it is a buy.

