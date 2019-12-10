U.K. Economy - PMIs Show Shrinking All Around From Uncertainty

The question is, what happens when they're removed, do we get a return to growth or not?

All of our various forward looking measures say that the UK economy is shrinking at present.

Uncertainty

As Keynes told us, it is business investment which has the biggest variance among the components of GDP. That in turn is driven by the "animal spirits" of businessmen. Uncertainty has a deleterious effect on such spirits. Thus, if uncertainty persists, we'd expect to see a slowing down, at the least, in business investment and thus of GDP growth.

The macroeconomic analysis there is sound. This is also what we're seeing in the UK economy at present. We were told that even thinking about Brexit would create a recession. That didn't happen. What is happening though is that growth is, in this current month, falling into recessionary territory. The generally accepted reason being the uncertainty over both the election and Brexit.

The question is, what happens next? The answer being, well, it depends - the usual answer to most economic questions. But a reasonable answer is that if the Conservatives win - which it looks like they will - then both forms of uncertainty will be dealt with.

That means, in my prediction at least, that we'll see a significant uptick in growth. This is thus a vale of woe that the economy is passing through not a slough of despond.

Manufacturing PMI

Manufacturing output until recently has been boosted by the falling pound, making exports cheaper to foreigners. This seems to have run its course:

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to 48.9 in November, down 49.6 in October but above the earlier flash estimate of 48.3. The PMI has remained below the neutral mark of 50.0 for seven successive months.

We can see below the effects of that falling pound as the referendum result came in in 2016. That's when manufacturing started to expand again. We also know that uncertainty has had an effect, that's why British Steel went bust. Their customers were actually saying it, we can't place an order until we know the tariff regime deliveries will be made under.

(UK manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

Services PMI

We also have the services PMI:

At 49.3 in November, down from 50.0 in October, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Business Activity Index signalled a marginal reduction in service sector output. Although the index was up from the earlier 'flash' reading of 48.6 in November, it still pointed to the steepest decline in business activity since March. Survey respondents noted that domestic political uncertainty once again led to cautious business and consumer spending.

Sterling of course has less effect on services given that international trade is such a smaller part of the sector. Yes, it's true that the UK does well in services exports - think The City - but it's still true that the vast majority of services output is for domestic consumption in a manner that's not true of manufactures.

(UK services PMI from IHS Markit)

Construction PMI

The construction PMI is saying much the same thing:

UK construction companies recorded another drop in business activity during November. The pace of decline moderated to its slowest since July. However, new work continued to fall sharply amid reports that domestic political uncertainty had led to indecision among clients. The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Total Activity Index rose to 45.3 in November, from 44.2 in October, to signal the slowest drop in overall construction output for four months. Reduced business activity was attributed to a lack of new work to replace completed contracts.

We'd all think that with housing prices so high and interest rates so low - not unconnected phenomena in themselves - that construction would be booming. As we can see, this isn't true. Again, we should be thinking about uncertainty here, it takes years to get a development from land acquisition through to actually being able to build and sell. The longer a production process is the greater the likely effect of uncertainty.

(UK construction PMI from IHS Markit)

We're beginning to see a bit of a pattern here with this uncertainty, aren't we?

Employment

We also have a monthly report on the employment market:

UK labour market conditions remained challenging in November, according to the latest KPMG and REC, UK Report on Jobs. Recruitment consultancies signalled a further reduction in the number of people placed into permanent positions, while temp billings rose only slightly. Subdued hiring trends were widely linked to uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election and Brexit, which had reportedly led to many clients to delay or cancel hiring plans.

This is of course recruitment agencies, rather than the total number of jobs found or filled. But still, a useful sampling of that wider market. And yet again we've got people talking about that uncertainty. Note that the UK doesn't have the US hire and fire ability. Sure, the labour market is more liberal than the continental European one, but there are still significant costs to firing people who turn out not to be required. Thus, uncertainty reduces the number hired of course.

(UK employment numbers from IHS Markit)

My view

This is all a confirmation of what I've been saying for a few months now. The UK economy has actually been performing pretty well for one suffering under this burden of uncertainty. Until the past few weeks, it was Brexit that was that uncertainty. Would it happen at all and if it did under which terms?

Sure, different people have different ideas on whether it should or not (I'm very much pro-) but that's not the point here. Until the issue is settled, those animal spirits and thus investments are going to be on hold.

Now, in these past few weeks, we've had to add electoral uncertainty. Sure, maybe even Corbyn's Labour will be good for the country, but it won't be for us capitalist investors. So, a double dose of that uncertainty and that's what we're seeing in these numbers.

So, what happens next? Well, on Dec. 12th, the election uncertainty collapses down into something we know, even if we don't like the result. At this stage, a Tory victory looks likely. The Brexit uncertainty also collapses at that point as that party is insistent that we really are going and we're doing so in January.

Again, whether we think that's a good or a bad idea in itself it does end the uncertainty. I am insistent that the uncertainty has lasted so long that it's doing more damage than any of the potential acts or answers would. So, ending the uncertainty is, in purely economic terms, more important than whatever the act or answer is.

So, piecing this together, I think the uncertainty is shortly to be removed. I think that underneath that uncertainty the UK economy is basically strong. Thus, I expect to see a return to reasonably robust growth shortly.

The investor view

It's important to recall that much of the London market is just that, a market that happens to be in London. The vast majority of FTSE100 revenue comes from outside the UK and not in sterling. Even for the FTSE250 it is about 50%. Thus, if we think that the local, domestic, economy is about to do rather better than the international one, then we might need to change our stance. Move from stocks merely listed in London to those actually based in the sterling and domestic economy.

Specific stocks are left to the reader, but it's not difficult to work out which is which. Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) (OTCPK:ANFGY) (OTCPK:ANTFY), for example, runs copper mines in Chile. Admiral (OTCPK:AMIGF) sells insurance to the British. One of the two is working in the domestic and sterling economy, the other is not.

Of course, if you think Labour is going to win and that Brexit isn't going to get solved until after another - or more - referendum, then the investment stance should be entirely the other way around.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.