American International Group, Inc. (AIG) CEO Brian Duperreault Presents at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Good morning everybody, thanks for joining us today. And with us this morning we have a distinguished team. We have AIG's President and CEO, Brian Duperreault; we have Global COO and CEO of General Insurance, Peter Zaffino; and CFO, Mark Lyons. We don't need any further introduction, I think. We're coming off of a year in which the company's turnaround efforts are taking hold. I look forward to spend the next 35 minutes or so, hearing more about next steps and the company's positioning and markets in which we participate next year. And with this, maybe I'll turn it over to Brian for a few opening remarks, and we'll kick it off after that.

Brian Duperreault

Thank you, Yaron. Yes, so it's, a year ago we were here, and Mark Lyons was our CFO, I think for 12 hours appeared the last time. So certainly a different year and what a difference a year makes. So, in 2018, we were on the custom, we're explaining how we thought you would start to see, the fruits of a lot of labor that would start to come into fruition.

And I'm very pleased with what's happened down in 2019. I think we've made great progress with our ROE targets and great progress with profitability, particularly in GI. In GI, we -- I think I've done a very good job of improving the mix of business that we have, our pricing and selection.

So all that goes into being a good underwriter. Great limits management couple that with I think an excellent reinsurance program and remember when we arrived there really was almost no reinsurance purchase. Now I think we've got a normalized reinsurance program.

But that in the limits management has combined to do a great job of basically, volatility management, we tend to take a large risk. It's been our bread and butter as a company. But that comes with volatility.

And so managing that volatility requires a couple of things. And those 2 in particular were instrumentally getting our volatility at a reasonable level. So today, I'd say that we feel very confident that we will make our 2019 goal of an underwriting profit of course with an appropriate average adjustment for CAT, but we're very confident that we'll get that done.

In life and retirement that we've had actually a good year from an ROE point of view, mostly due to the better investment income situation, that was more front and loaded in this year. So it's normalizing now coming back reverting to the mean. But I would have to say L&R has had a pretty good year. We've got low interest rates, credit spread problems. And so that there's a lot of headwind there now.

The last thing I'll mention, well maybe the second last thing is, we’re very pleased to announce that we've sold a majority stake in Fortitude Re. We have announced the sale closes in 2020. But that is a very important milestone for us in our process of getting this company in the right position.

So I think we're very poised to go into 2020. I know last year, I stood up and went through a long list of things, helping you understand what we thought we would be, I'm not going to do that today. But when we do our earnings call in February we'll go through a number of those items, and including what we think the AIG 200 economics will look like. And so but we'll do that in February. So I don't want to stand up and just do it partially so we'll do it in total.

So with that Yaron, I think those are just kind of highlights I wanted to make and should we get into it.

Q - Yaron Kinar

Sure. Yeah, I appreciate it. And I thought maybe we'd start off with higher level company-wide issues and then maybe dive into P&C. So, clearly, 2019 was quite a turnaround year, I think you mentioned several of the items that were improved over the course of the year. What are the most pressing orders of business going into 2020?

Brian Duperreault

Well, we have to continue the momentum. I think if you see the market to mark momentum is positive and there’s a good reason for that. We want to continue that momentum in 2020 and continue to work on the fundamentals of underwriting.

I mentioned AIG 200. That's another big issue for us, actually beginning the process of implementation of that over and that's a multiyear program, but it begins, we had, we wanted to have a very good start. So that's a big deal.

And, we want to close the Fortitude transaction, so we want to actually make sure that that closes well. And so I'd say those are probably the big three for us.

Yaron Kinar

Okay. And then, I know one piece of guidance you've offered and reiterated in the past is double digit ROE, DTA adjusted, AOCI adjusted by 2021. Is that, first of all, is that an exit rate number or is that a full year 2021 target?

And secondly, maybe you can help us understand how you bridge the gap from where we are today to that double digit.

Brian Duperreault

Sure, okay. Well, it kind of reminds me when I said we'd make an underwriting profit entering 2019 is that like, I don't know, it's the first day of 2019 actually turned out to be the first quarter. I'd say sometime in 2020 if you look at capital and return we would expect at some point to cross over and get into the double digit.

I don't know if that's going to be midyear or late but sometime in 2020. So as soon as the exit for sure.

Peter Zaffino

2021.

Brian Duperreault

2021. Thank you. 2021 Oh, my God, I'm knocking stuff over. So yeah 2021, but I assume it's exit. And it isn't people say was you have sold Fortitude is that the reason and that it helps, but it's a marginal benefit. The big benefit is the continuous improvement, particularly in GI and maintenance of our profitability in life and retirement and the investment income associated with all of it.

Remember GI is, it's an interesting structure, but we have a pretty good leverage of say assets to capital. And that leverage and our yields and a good return on our GI from a combined ratio point of view profitability, basically sets us up. So if you continuously improve the GI you get to double digit.

Yaron Kinar

Okay. Now, I realized we're not going to spend too much time on AIG 200 here given the February call. But one conceptual question I have around AIG 200 is when we see large scale initiatives, often you see some disruption that comes along with that that often affects top line momentum. How are you going about trying to minimize that disruption?

Brian Duperreault

Yeah, well, it's a risk. There's no question about it and we concerned about that. And we will take the appropriate steps. And then that is really to make sure that those assigned to the work are doing that in a way that isn't affecting the rest of the business.

So we have taken people out of their current responsibilities and they've been given responsibility for that because we recognize that it is a full time effort. But remember the work that -- when I talked about all great things that have been happening in GI and with Peter's leadership, I should have mentioned expense management as well.

And that expense management's been occurring continuously. And so the idea of being able to manage expense and keep the momentum is a variation of theme here. But in this case, there's a few more investment in technology. But I don't -- it's a risk worth taking, and we understand it. And we will manage it like we've been managing everything else in this company.

Yaron Kinar

Got it. Turning maybe to net investment income. So the guidance for this year was 13 to 13.3 predicated I think on a yield of about 425 for the fixed income portfolio. How should we be thinking about next year, considering that the rate environment has come in? Considering that in Fortitude Re is now being sold off? How should we think about NII?

Brian Duperreault

Well, I'm going to let Mark answer the question. But when I said was, we're really going to give all the -- what we think 2020 looks like in February. But I think Mark, just kind of maybe give a general answer.

Mark Lyons

Sure. Thank you, Brian. So let me do this. Let me give you the kinds of things are the balls in the air that you can kind of picture as to why we'll do it in February. So, Brian already mentioned that that's for full year that there's a sale of Fortitude Re that goes through, you can really -- I think for thinking purposes have two quarters of uninterrupted, pretty much it is event second quarter with changes. They don't affect operating income a bit. They will affect [indiscernible] to that extent.

At the same time you have increasing spread compression on the L&R side of the spread oriented business. We gave commentary already that 1 to 3 bps per quarter is likely things don't really rebound in that regard.

On the continuing efforts, really this appears leading on GOE reduction. We're also going to have an impact on net-net cash flow. The GI, and Peter can certainly speak to it more detail than me. But at a high level the continued view of doing the right things in the underwriting side on the growth end and have some ongoing cash flow implications. But we're still in the planning phase. And same with the reinsurance outcome.

So there's quite a few variables at work. And then the investment portfolio itself the turnover historically really in fixed income has really not been that big. There's some pretty fixed yielding securities out there that are still on the books. But all those things are in the air [indiscernible].

Yaron Kinar

Got it. That's helpful. And can we talk a little bit more about the Fortitude Group's sale? The strategic rationale I think is underserved, but maybe we can touch on that a little bit. And how -- what does legacy look like post the sale?

Brian Duperreault

Legacy dwindles to de minimis amount. And so real question will wonder if we even need a legacy segment at that point. And we'll make that decision shortly. But more than likely we will probably just discontinue the legacy segment the bank Fortitude.

Well, Fortitude is with legacy. So it's certainly about strategic. It ties up capital supporting, basically run off reserves. And it to us would be better. We're not in the legacy business, [indiscernible] wants to with its group get into the legacy business. And so we thought this is a perfect marriage where we can still maintain a small percentage as an investment. But they can take this company and take it forward as a legacy player. We then free up the capital to go to the business that we like. So it's really -- legacy is not strategic. It's as simple as that.

Yaron Kinar

Okay. And with this capital being freed up and the balance sheet streamlined. Does it change the priorities of capital deployment for the company?

Brian Duperreault

I think the capital deployment's always the same. And that is we wanted deleverage. We've talked about the delevering. But past that it's I would -- and my preference, my bias is to support the business, reinvest in the business and whether that's AIG 200 or it's the opportunities that are emerging in the GI business in particular where we would look to deploy capital. And if not then we would use other capital management tools and that doesn't change.

Yaron Kinar

And when you look at the opportunities out there whether organic or inorganic growth or AIG 200, is there a certain hurdle that this capital needs to cross that would make you prefer some avenue other than buybacks?

Brian Duperreault

Well it's -- the hurdle has got to be a long-term hurdle. It's got to be -- to me, it is long-term shareholder value creation. And that may mean short-term and may not be as accretive as let's say if you're alternating between stock buyback and let's say an investment in a new company or new venture.

There is short and long-term. And I think the long-term wins. And so we will look at it on a long-term basis.

Yaron Kinar

Okay. I thought maybe we'd switchover to few questions on general insurance the P&C market.

Brian Duperreault

Peter cannot wait.

Yaron Kinar

You have to get into the conversation here. So, maybe we can start off with just a few general comments on how you see the state of the P&C market heading into 2020?

Peter Zaffino

I would say if that was described and I would say it's going to continue to be disciplined. You really have to look at it across the world and put it in as geographic components and then segmented. But if I look at the area where I think is going to have, probably the most impact it will be North America. Japan hasn't been defined yet because the catastrophes for the typhoons hasn't fully developed in the quarter so we'll see how that all plays out.

And the implications are -- if I go to product lines, this property, you have three years in a row of cat activity. You have -- the first time we've seen where alternative capital, stated capital is going to go down. I would add to that that there'll be more of that stated capital that will be trapped in 1.1 [ph].

So that has dynamics on the retro market, has dynamics on the property reinsurance market. So we'll see how that all plays out January 1, April 1 for Japan and June 1 for Florida. But I would expect that there's going to be more discipline. They blinked a little bit last year, I don't think you'll see that as much this year.

We talked about it on the quarter calls Mark and I, Brian spent time on some of the areas, where we've seen more meaningful rate improvement and that's in financial lines, casualty lines, motor and property. I mean property excluding cat even on attritional, you start to see more movement. I would expect that to continue.

For us it's been risk selection, limit deployment on a gross basis terms and conditions deductibles and then price becomes the outcome. But if you look at the cumulative effect of that throughout 2019, it started in the first quarter where we started to see some movement second quarter gained and third quarter gained as well. I don't have a prediction on the fourth quarter, but I have to talk myself out of it not into it that that's the market we're in for the foreseeable future.

Yaron Kinar

Got it. And I guess one thing that I struggle with a little bit and not with the AIG, with the industry as a whole. As you're seeing the rate firming here a lot of talk of emerging fear and I'm talking more about casualty lines than property.

And yet the loss picks haven't seen to really move up all that much and seem to still be pretty favorable here and I think the overall expectations that the industry footprint say a profit this year on the underwriting side. So with that why is the rate momentum sustainable?

Peter Zaffino

Well, let me start and then I think Mark can add on some of the loss picks in and then what we're seeing in terms of loss cost inflation and how we're approaching it. But there is several dynamics. I think that the overall market is more disciplined just in terms of what they're seeing emerging and underlying trends we talked about them on our quarterly calls.

I think that there is -- again I'll start with AIG. Where we've been shedding billions, tens of billions of dollars of limit that go into the market and the market has to absorb that. And so what that -- do I think there's a supply issue? No, I don't. But do I think that there's more disciplined with the amount of limit going into the market that you need to get the right risk adjusted returns? Yes I do.

When I look at what we're doing, we are managing gross limits, making sure as I said that we're getting the right terms, right structures and then making sure that we're getting paid appropriately for those limits. And I think that the market has been absorbing that. I think that they've been waiting for it and believe that that level of discipline and leadership in the market is what is needed now.

Yaron Kinar

And I think you alluded the fact that that very fair that the AIG has been pulling back from some markets and shrinking limits. With a lot of the heavy lifting now done as we enter 2020 or beyond and you don't have such a large players still looking to shrink limits does that change the dynamic for the industry.

Peter Zaffino

I don't think so. I mean first of all we talk about shrinking and as Brian said last year it's like we're shedding a lot of aggregate but we still like put out big limits. I mean it's just that we're not throwing out $2.5 billion on property or $150 million on casualty.

But we still have very meaningful limits that our leadership characteristics in the marketplace. I'm not stating that were done shedding aggregate, I think we have a lot to do still in the property in the first half of the year.

But I think absent that when I talk about the dynamics of what's happening in the reinsurance market I think reinsurers are very careful in terms of where they're deploying capital not only on property but also on casualty. Who are they going to back? They're going to back to better underwriters and where they think the trajectory is going to be positive in the future.

So I don't think they're going to make a lot of bps. And so I think that if you be look at the market dynamics not just on supply, but how it's been evolving over 2019 does nothing to suggest that 2020 there's entrance into the market or does a different view on underlying business.

I think it's just going to be a more disciplined market where when you have leadership characteristics, a global footprint and excellent underwriting characteristics on broad lines of business, you are able to solve problems for your clients.

Mark Lyons

Okay. Happy to answer that. As Peter mentioned certainly pivotable from the industry at AIG in particular. Because I think there's different dynamics going on. So I think I've commented on the last earnings call that in some of our third-party lines which will be most subject to that kind of inflationary impact that it's been I'd say a lot of those lines I -- would have been higher trend factors I think than a lot of our competitors.

But here's the dynamic that you're going to conceptually get but the measurements a little more difficult is a lot of the high severity trends that we've seen in AIG is partially caused by the adverse selection in the book prior. So you take that, you try to make some adjustments you projected forward.

Where that now on a go-forward basis because of all the work Peter's doing and the change in distribution and the broader spectrum of risk quality coming in the door that adverse selection is either massively reduced or not there anymore. So there's potential for benefit associated with that. So I think that's one.

I think secondly is when you look about economic versus social inflation there's recent evidence of the medical component of the CPI moving up which would hit a lot of lines of business at the same time; hospital services, physician services things like that.

Social inflation is this really a not a lot of paid experience on that. There's views there’s new shopping things that they got -- litigation funding things that are pushing things up. So it's a trend that can again conceptually happened but there's not a ton of numbers supporting it.

And lastly from AIGs book of business perspective all the work that Peter and his team are doing is really changing the primary access -- mix of the business more towards access relative to prior years. And that has to have a beneficial impact of insulating more from any compound growth in economic or social inflation because you're further away from risks. So I think all those things are beneficial.

Yaron Kinar

Got it. So not to put words in your mouth. I mean I just want to make sure I understand this correctly, ultimately these changes and the new portfolio mix is one that does allow you to -- does insulate you a bit more from social inflation and should allow maybe the continued momentum of margin improvement even in the face of social inflation?

Mark Lyons

Well I would -- the combination of all of those things are think of it as like a ceiling on the impact of what it could be to us. And some of the rate changes that Peter quoted on the last earnings call in my view are clearly in excess of that.

Peter Zaffino

One thing I would add, one variable to add to that is reinsurance. I mean our casualty book as Brian said, we didn't buy a lot of reinsurance before. So when we'd be talking about the sort of underlying fundamentals in 2017 and early '18 we could be taken a $100 million net on casualty.

So when you look at that you have to trend that out. Our net today is $12.5 million. So like when you look at all the components of taken out some of the top end of limits being very thoughtful on loss costs making sure we're getting margin on pricing, getting the book structure the right way. And then adding in reinsurance to make sure that we have less volatility. I think different had a different dynamic.

Yaron Kinar

Got it. That actually leads me to another question. Between the retrenchment and the increased use of reinsurance, we've seen a lot of volatility and change in the premium base of the company. With a lot of this now done, should we expect more stability going forward in the premium base and maybe a return to growth?

Brian Duperreault

Shall I answer that? You want me to answer that?

Peter Zaffino

Yeah.

Brian Duperreault

Well, I think over time, yes, I think you will. Peter mentioned that there's still some work to do on limits management and property in particular. So I'd say we're still in this point of shedding limits, that's going to have some effect. And the earned effect of these things flow through. So you're going to see maybe a difference between that written that earned over time. But we should start to stabilize in 2020 and begin to grow over some period of time next year and into the rest of --

Peter Zaffino

What I would add is I don't -- look we have a casualty quarter share, which was a very strategic placement that we did in 2019. That still needs to earn its way through. But I mean, are we looking at materially different reinsurance structures. They will evolve to reflect the current book that we have. But we're not playing as much catch up as we were in 2017 and '18. So, we'll look at things strategically. But we don't see anything that's material today. That's needed.

Brian Duperreault

It's not quite -- we haven't quite stabilized the portfolio, hope we can in 2020.

Mark Lyons

And if I could just one thing that also they add that on the front end. You'll feel that in the net premium. And on the gross premium side, primary businesses. The premium and the rate changes are a lot more correlated. When you get into excess business. I don't care what your line of business is. So I'm necessarily premium additive.

You can get a, I will make the numbers up, you can get a 15% rate increase. And because of where you're playing on the tower, and you're moving up the relative risk reward trade-offs will make sense to do. And you might have a 7% premium reduction, but it's a 15% rate increase. And as the book starts to shift at least proportionally a little more excess in totality. That could possibly dampen some GWP. But let's be clear, both are loss ratio accretive.

Peter Zaffino

Yeah. Profit is everything.

Yaron Kinar

And as you move into excess layers. I'm assuming we're talking about higher excess layers because the low excess layer seems like they're more in the burn layer these days. Is that a fair assumption or not necessarily?

Mark Lyons

Well inflation continues, then obviously it's going to move up exposures into those layers and they'll get more claim late. Yeah, so sure it's natural.

Yaron Kinar

Okay.

Peter Zaffino

I'll give you tangible example. Like if you look at our historic excess casualty portfolio you really want to ventilate and make sure you have mid excess to high excess. And in addition to lead, and this is the point Mark's getting at which is we have lead on 90%, and then add small ventilation where we're trying to get to a more of a 40% to 50% lead and then ventilate in the mid excess and high excess. So while we keep the premium relatively flat our risk adjusted repositioning of the portfolio is much stronger.

Yaron Kinar

Got it. And I think you touched on this a bit earlier. Maybe looking for additional repositioning or additional use of reinsurance on the property side. Can you talk about any more color on what you're looking to do on property or even more broadly on that the reinsurance program?

Peter Zaffino

So I think with property, what we strategically tried to do last year is make sure we dealt with frequency through an aggregate and severity through occurrence. And I think we did a really good job of putting a structure together.

Knowing that 2019 was going to be an aggressive year of the underwriting. So we've shed a significant amount of aggregate particularly in our commercial book in North America. So I think you'll see similar themes as we go into 2020.

But our book has improved, and we don't have as much aggregate. So you're able to tailor the reinsurance a little bit more specific to the portfolio that we have. And so, again we have a very good business in Japan and one that we think is positioned well in the marketplace and has opportunities for margin expansion.

And so we want to make sure that we have a specific reinsurance structure there. And that the North America and rest of world treaty and per risk reflects the book that we have today. And so you'll see some modifications, but it'll be the same theme in terms of making sure the protecting in frequency and severity.

Yaron Kinar

Got it. It's been a month I think, since your earnings call about a month. Any updates on Hagibis? I think you peg the loss of AIG very narrowly, but I think the Validus portion was sold pretty wide at that point. Any update you could offer there?

Peter Zaffino

It's a very complicated typhoon. I don't have any updates on numbers. Here's what I can tell you. The claims count is coming in lower than we expected at this stage. And we'll have an update at the end of fourth-quarter call. And quite frankly the overall distribution of wind and flood was going to be I think a little bit more balanced and that's coming in with a little bit more wind to date.

So it's just a very slow emerging claim that I think is going to take a little bit of time before we actually can get our arms around the aggregate. But it's not looking worse than what we had said in the fourth quarter. It's within the range and we're just going to need a little bit more time to determine how this one's going to play out.

Yaron Kinar

Got it. And do you have any sense on a gross basis, how that compares to Jebi?

Peter Zaffino

I do, but I'd prefer to wait until the fourth quarter call if I may.

Yaron Kinar

Fair enough.

Peter Zaffino

And just want to add other thing as just Peter alluded to, there's a difference between estimating things on the primary insurance basis versus doing a reinsurance assumed base. You've got to wait for your ceding companies and so far that it might be more market share driven as opposed to the granular aspects that Peter was describing. So with the acquisition of Validus AIG has both components that have different visibilities.

Yaron Kinar

Right. But I think a couple of the reinsurance have come out with Hagibis estimates. But we'll wait.

Peter Zaffino

I personally think that's very hard to do at this stage just because of what we're seeing I think is going to be consistent with what other ceding companies and there is no conclusion yet. So having a reinsurance point of view today it's premature.

Yaron Kinar

Okay. And given that we've now seen three very large events in Japan in 18 months or so and more events beyond that. Does that make you rethink exposure to Japan on the property side?

Peter Zaffino

No. I mean we think Japan is a very good market. Yes, it's got a spade of cats. But the market has always been one that rebounds and has produced underwriting profits over as long as I can remember. And so this will -- this market will adjust to these to these events. And so we think it's a great market and we're very happy to be in it.

Brian Duperreault

If I could add some. We do think like in terms of the loss ratio there's enough margin to price for cat. Japan for us is more of an expense issue. And that's going to be a key part of AIG 200 of modernizing our operating technology platforms straight-through processing and digitizing user experience, things of that nature to be highly strategic will have an outcome for us to make us more competitive in that marketplace but there's enough margin…

Peter Zaffino

Yeah, that’s good point.

Brian Duperreault

To price for the cat and we have a terrific business there.

Yaron Kinar

Okay. And maybe if I could one or two on life before I'll open it up to the audience. So we are in an extended low rate environment, I think we've also seen a bit of net outflow situation not necessarily unique with AIG. With that dynamic, should one expect maybe slow but continued deterioration or compression of ROE and the business?

Brian Duperreault

Well I think the certainly the rate environment spread compression would put pressure on it. And so I think we've been quoting kind of a range. And yeah it probably gravitates a little bit to lower-end all things being equal.

I mean the good thing about our portfolio is it is a very well-balanced portfolio in terms of the annuity products that we put out. So we can adjust to that which is producing better economics and relatively speaking and is also of interest to our buyer rate. So we have the ability to adjust and I think that helps us here.

Yaron Kinar

Got it. I want to give the audience an opportunity to ask a question as well. Is there anything? Go ahead. Well, wait for the microphone.

Unidentified Analyst

Capital management priorities you spoke to. Can we think of that as sort of a 2020 event or is that more of a multi-year? I don't know if you've put out targets as to how much flexibility you want around your leverage calculation or things like that as you think about maybe doing more M&A down the road?

Brian Duperreault

Yeah, so if it's just the leverage M&A question I think the priority is to address leverage now, in 2020. Past that I'm not sure that we have a pressing need to keep going down and down and down, but we don't have a lot of flexibility right now in our leverage. And so we want to get that.

M&A is -- it's a question of whether there is an asset out there that actually helps us makes us better. And those sometime pop up, sometimes they don't, more likely not. And you -- but you always have to keep your eye open on it, about it. I mean, we have a great portfolio of businesses on a global scale. We have enough capabilities and enough opportunities out there to keep this very busy the next several years.

But, there are -- there is still some white space in the company that if we can fill in that white space, we would do it. But you just can't ever predict M&A, because if you're disciplined about it, then these things come along every once in a while.

Mark Lyons

Just amplify one other quick thing on that if I could on the debt aspect. We put that out as a priority Brian just mentioned, doesn't mean it's the only priority, but it is a priority. But the way you get that down, it's a function of numerator and denominator, right? So we could print good solid earnings, that that's helpful.

But your opportunities to really do it something other than marginally do something is a function of when your debt matures. So some of that debt maturing to get us where we want to be, we'll go into 2021.

Yaron Kinar

