Applied Optoelectronics May Not Have Bottomed Out Yet

The company has been unable to grow its sales over the past several quarters now, which is putting a question mark on its technological prowess.

It seems like the pain for Applied Optoelectronics’ (AAOI) shareholders isn’t over yet. The stock is down by over 50% over the last year but, in spite of this drastic downtrend, latest data reveals that short interest in the scrip surged by about 11% in the last reporting cycle. This intensifying selling pressure, along with the company's lackluster financial performance and pricey valuation, suggests that Applied's shares can fall further. Let's take a closer look at it all.

(Image source)

The Data

Applied Optoelectronics garnered a lot of attention across investing forums when its shares rallied by as much as 30% in the first half of November. There was no prominent news to drive the stock by this extent so it was unclear as to why exactly its shares rallied. While some believed it to be driven by a major short covering, others felt it was nothing more than an unsustainable correction in its long-continuing downtrend.

(Source)

Fast forward to today, and we have the data to shed light on what exactly happened. Apparently, Applied’s short interest rose to about 8.1 million shares in the last reporting cycle, rising by over 11% on a sequential basis. This increase meant that about 40.45% of its overall shares outstanding stood shorted at the end of the last cycle, which, per Ycharts, is close to its 52-week highs.

Data by YCharts

So, it’s evident that there wasn’t any major short covering underway. The optical components manufacturer rallied and a broad swath of market participants rushed to short it as, perhaps, they felt this rally wasn’t justified and believe that the stock was due for correction.

But what does this mean for Applied's stock price in the coming weeks? Well, gauging by the short interest data, the Street seems to believe Applied's shares to be overvalued at above the $11 mark. So, investors should expect heightened selling pressure if the stock rallies further without any positive announcement from the company. The stock could remain range-bound or it might fall in the coming weeks, but it's unlikely to rise materially due to the resistance created by short sellers.

I pulled the short interest data for other networking hardware firms to see how Applied Optoelectronics compares to industry standards. As it turns out, the optical components manufacturer is one of the highest shorted names amongst some of the mentioned firms.

(Data from Ycharts, Chart compiled by author)

There are a few implications of Applied's high short interest here:

First, it can discourage long-side buying in the scrip; growth investors would want to invest in relatively safer and less risky stocks, ones that aren't under a short attack.

Secondly, Applied's shares are likely going to be very volatile in the coming weeks. Any positive announcement from the company could cause the short-side trader to cover their positions as quickly as possible (referred as a short squeeze).

Third, the intensifying selling pressure in Applied's shares, without any significant long-side buying due to the above-mentioned reasons, can cause the scrip to remain distressed or fall in the coming weeks.

So, it's evident that Applied Optoelectronics doesn't offer a favorable entry point to initiate long positions just yet.

But, this brings us to a critical question -- why is a broad swath of market participants so bearish on Applied Optoelectronics in the first place?

Reason for Bearishness

For starters, I explained in a previous article why Applied Opto’s Q3 earnings report was disappointing (read here). So, it makes sense to short the stock on hollow rallies.

Secondly, Applied Optoelectronics has, so far, been unable to tap the 100G growth opportunity. This chart below highlights that 100G ethernet switch revenues have steadily moved up but Applied’s datacenter revenue from 100G parts has more or less languished over the recent quarters.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

This goes to highlight that 100G standard has become mainstream and Applied Optoelectronics hasn’t been able to capitalize on this industry dynamic in spite of being the industry leader at the 40G spec back in 2016. The company's stagnating 100G datacenter revenues also validate long-standing concerns that Applied has no real technological advantage in this bandwidth spec.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Applied’s management talks big game, time and again, about how the industry’s transition to 200G and 400G spec transceivers would bolster their overall growth. But the company might actually be in a downward spiral.

If it has been unable to compete at the 100G spec, then there’s no guarantee that the outcome will be any different at 200G/400G in a few years either.

Next, Applied Opto’s overall revenues have continued to trend down in spite of numerous assurances from its management that their market share is intact and that they continue to be the technology leader. If they’re indeed leading the technology curve, then they should have been flooded with orders. But that clearly hasn’t happened in recent quarters. So, either the company is sitting on technology that only a few want, or its management isn’t completely well versed with the industry dynamics.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

More to the point, Applied Opto’s revenue base has shrunken quite considerably over the past couple of years while its infrastructure and vertically integrated operations have only expanded. This should have furnished a faster turnaround of its business. But its revenues have remained on a downtrend, arguably even on a downward spiral, highlighting that it's facing demand issues from customers.

In spite of these operational challenges, the stock is actually trading at a premium compared to its historical TTM P/S multiples. This suggests that the stock is hovering in the overbought territory and it may be a profitable trade to go short on the name.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

Applied Optoelectronics is lacking growth catalysts that would materially drive its financials going forward (as I explained here) and it seems to be facing demand issues from customers. At the same time, it's priced at a premium. So, I believe that the company's shares can fall further and its short interest figure might increase in the coming weeks. Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.