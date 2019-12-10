Avoid Shanta Gold - Tanzania Cannot Be Trusted

It's simply not possible to trust Tanzania on any mineral matter I'm afraid. Avoid entirely as the political risk is far too high.

The mine, the management, the story, the finances, all look fine and so far it's an attractive project.

Shanta Gold is being tipped by the normally very good Midas column in the Mail on Sunday.

Tanzanian political risk

It's something of a pity to be able to find an entirely useful investment opportunity and then have to reject it on the grounds of political risk. But that's how I think we should be viewing Shanta Gold (OTC:SAAGF). There's nothing wrong with the company, the mine, the management. But the political risk of exploiting a gold deposit in Tanzania is simply too high. On the basis that the local government has either been lying or is grossly incompetent on the issue as shown by the Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF) saga.

As long as John Magufuli is in power, the place just isn't worth taking the risk over. This being, of course, why Shanta Gold looks attractive on the normal valuation grounds.

(Shanta Gold stock price from London Stock Exchange)

Mail on Sunday tip

I'm rather a fan of the Midas column in the Mail on Sunday. They know their readership, they come up with some good tips, they do move prices at least in thinly traded markets - which this would qualify as. But I think they're in error here.

Dividends are on the cards as well, not least because Zurrin and other managers are shareholders too and incentivised to make this business work. Shanta is not immune from policies introduced by President John Magufuli, including a move to rein in VAT refunds owed to companies across the country. Shanta itself was owed $28million in refunds and City analysts had largely written off that cash. But the situation has begun to change. The group received $1.4million in November and the rest of the money should be repaid in the coming months.

The assumption is being made that Magufuli - and whichever NGOs are advising him - have got over their little spat with the mining companies and everything will be fine from here on in. That's the bit I don't believe.

Acacia Mining

I was peripherally involved in this story when it first came out. Very peripherally involved, in trying to aid in working out what the heck the Tanzanian Government was trying to claim. For their claim was and is entire nonsense, simply not believable in any manner whatsoever.

There's a reasoned think tank report here, me being more intemperate here.

The essential story is that Acacia mines gold and as a byproduct has a gold and copper concentrate. The gold is locally refined - gold's an easy thing to process, we have, as a species, been doing this for 5,000 years and more - but the copper concentrate is exported as is. There's simply not enough production in the country to make local processing cost effective on economies of scale grounds. The Tanzanian Government would love to have a local processor but it's most, most, unlikely to happen.

So the government tried to claim that the concentrate being exported had 8 times the gold content that was being recorded on the export documents. Those docs are important because that's what the mineral royalties are paid upon.

They then commissioned and insisted upon - with a straight face, no less - a report that tried to value that concentrate. A valuation that was simply ridiculous, of no possible connection with reality. The claim was that the processor would pay for the rare earth, sulfur and so on levels in a gold/copper concentrate. That's just not how the world works. The junk in there gets paid at the rate for junk - nothing.

That the claim was made, in all seriousness, shows either that the government is entirely ignorant of the subject under discussion or is/was lying to some end. My opinion is that second but then opinions without proof aren't worth a great deal.

Quite why they were doing this is unknown. To encourage local processing, which would be the polite answer. To be able to renegotiate royalty rates? Just because they could? Who knows?

But it's that opinion that leads to the major point here.

The Tanzanian Government cannot be trusted. Political risk is simply too high. As with the part mentioned above by the Mail, simply not making VAT returns just because, well, they didn't feel like it.

My view

I do actually know rather a lot about the value of minerals and concentrates. The Tanzanian claims were simply ludicrous. And a government that is willing to make ludicrous claims and shut down a mine and company thereby just isn't to be trusted.

The worry is that what did happen to Acacia might happen to Shanta. I can't see anything wrong with the basics of Shanta's proposals, methods, mine or management. But I consider that political risk to be far too high.

The investor view

Shanta trades at a considerable discount to an objective valuation that ignores that political risk. But that political risk is there and I think it's exceedingly high. Further, the better the mine and company looks the more likely I think it is that it will gain government opposition as with Acacia.

You may well form a different view of that political risk but my opinion is that it's so high as to best simply avoid the stock altogether.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.