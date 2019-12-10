Spirit Airlines: Not At The Current Share Price, Thank You

Spirit Airlines: Investment Thesis

Poor returns for shareholders over the last several years and share price volatility suggest an investor should be seeking a higher than normal risk adjusted rate of return for an investment in Spirit Airlines (SAVE). At current share price of ~$38 and based on analysts' consensus estimates, the returns potentially available appear insufficient for the risk involved. A share buy price of ~$33 would increase returns to more acceptable levels for the risk involved. Based on past share price volatility, it is not unreasonable to expect a buy price ~$33 to become available over the next few months. One factor that could improve the investment outlook would be P/E multiple expansion. This does appear a possibility. Spirit Airlines' non-GAAP P/E multiple is currently 7.36, which compares to 10.23 for JetBlue (JBLU) and 11.89 for Alaska Air (ALK).

About Spirit Airlines

Source: Spirit Airlines Investor Presentation 11/22/2019

About the business from Spirit Airlines Q3-2019 10-Q filing:

Spirit Airlines, headquartered in Miramar, Florida, offers affordable travel to value-conscious customers. Our all-Airbus fleet is one of the youngest and most fuel efficient in the United States. We currently operate more than 600 daily flights to 75 destinations in 16 countries including the United States and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. …We compete based on total price. We allow our guests to see all available options and their respective prices prior to purchasing a ticket, and this full transparency illustrates that our total price, including options selected, is lower on average than other airlines. By offering guests unbundled base fares, we give them the power to save by paying only for the Á La SmarteTM options they choose, such as checked and carry-on bags and advance seat assignments. …We use low fares to address underserved markets, which helps us to increase passenger volume, load factors and non-ticket revenue on the flights we operate. We also have high-density seating configurations on our aircraft and a simplified onboard product designed to lower costs. …

About Spirit Airlines revenues and costs - From the Spirit Airlines Q3-2019 earnings call:

Numerous summer storms including Hurricane Dorian along with record passenger volumes and our own self-inflicted operational challenges made for a difficult operating environment….We announced that we're building a headquarters complex near Fort Lauderdale Airport. ..we also announced an MoU with Airbus for 100 A320neo family aircraft along with 50 purchase options….For the third quarter 2019, total revenue increased 9.7%, which includes an estimated $20 million impact from Hurricane Dorian. Total revenue per available seat mile decreased 1.7% year-over-year on 11.6% capacity growth. Excluding Hurricane Dorian, we estimate our TRASM would have been down about 1% year-over-year….On a per-passenger segment basis non-ticket revenue for the third quarter was $55.37, up 1.7% year-over-year. …For the fourth quarter, we anticipate non-ticket revenue per-passenger segment will increase between 1% to 2% year-over-year….Despite a shorter average stage than we initially assumed for 2019, …non-ticket for the full year 2019 is still expected to be between $56 and $57, which bodes well for next year….We are very pleased with the continued performance of our ancillary initiatives…together with the initiatives to launch next year we are confident we can grow non-ticket …Based on the trends we're currently seeing for the fourth quarter 2019 we estimate TRASM will be down 4.5% to 6.5% year-over-year. For reference this translates to a 5.5% increase on a two-year stack versus Q4 2017....Looking ahead to 2020 we plan to grow capacity 17% to 19% year-over-year with about 100 basis points attributable to 2019 being a year with a depressed completion factor. In closing demand is good which is supporting the revenue environment. …we've been able to leverage our cost advantage, grow profitably into real-estate-constrained airports and set ourselves up for a strong set of holidays in Q4. A powerful part of the story is the continued strength in ancillary revenue per-passenger segment, which coupled with the maturing network in 2020 sets us up well to compete.

All of the above sounds encouraging for shareholders. If delivered, it promises a better future than what has been delivered to shareholders over the last 4 to 5 years, as illustrated in TABLE 1 below.

Spirit Airlines: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article, I hope to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Spirit Airlines shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Spirit Airlines: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Spirit Airlines were negative for seven of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. For the other two investors, returns were 3.9% and 6.5%. These generally poor rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Dec. 9, 2019. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the huge impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Spirit Airlines: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow, and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Spirit Airlines: Qualitative Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Premium Quant Ratings

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of Spirit Airlines providing an overall quant rating of "bearish" for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Spirit Airlines as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates.

As for the quant rating per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Spirit Airlines. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS estimates indicate growth of 10.2% for 2019 over 2018. Based on analysts' consensus estimates, projected growth in EPS in 2020 is just 0.2%, recovering to 14.2% for 2021 and 17.7% for 2022. The 17.7% estimated EPS growth for FY 2022 is based on one analyst only. It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

Spirit Airlines: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2, and 3 above. Table 2 below shows my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, I use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in Spirit Airlines at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Note: Analysts' estimates only available to end of FY 2022.

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would provide poor indicative rates of return for exits at end of years FY 2019 to FY 2022. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above and a constant P/E ratio of 7.36. The P/E of 7.36 is based on Spirit Airlines' current share price of $38.49 divided by Q3-19 non-GAAP TTM EPS of $5.23 per Fig.2 above. This is 10.41 below the sector non-GAAP TTM median P/E of 17.77 (see here). Note that share price at end of FY 2019 is projected to decrease by 7.2% to $35.72, consistent with the 7.2% reduction from $5.23 to $4.85 in non-GAAP EPS TTM between Q3 and Q4, and a projected constant P/E ratio of 7.36.

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2022, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Rate of Return ("IRR") - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will decrease by ~7.2% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to FY2022 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 to FY2022 is assumed to remain at the current level of 7.36.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment and projected share price growth rates flowing from the input assumptions.

Spirit Airlines: Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings have worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figures 3.1 and 3.2 below.

Figure 3.1 Spirit Airlines Versus S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

Data by YCharts

Spirit Airlines' shares are trading well below the level a year ago. The S&P 500 is trading today ~3,135, well above a year ago. In between, the Spirit Airlines share price has shown far more volatility.

Figure 3.2 Spirit Airlines Vs. S&P 500 Index - Aug. 1 To Date

Data by YCharts

Figure 3.2 shows the S&P 500 was ~2,950 at beginning of August and is currently ~3,135 level. Spirit Airlines' current share price of $38.49 is well below the price of ~$42.50 at beginning of August, with a lot of volatility in between. The share price fell as low as $32.97 in October and was down around the $36 level in August and September.

Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless of where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios™ Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices. Let's try targeting an entry price of ~$33 for Spirit Airlines shares to see the potential effect on returns.

TABLE 3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

TABLE 3 uses the same assumptions as in TABLE 2 above, except for a lower share price of $33.10 at entry. At the lower share buy price, potential returns for FY 2020 to FY 2022 are in the range of 6% to 12%. The Spirit Airlines share price has fallen below $33 as recently as October. It is quite possible the share price will again fall to this level over the months ahead.

Spirit Airlines: Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low - Stress Test

TABLE 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 4:

A range of estimates included - In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high, and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high, and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $38.49 but with the P/E ratio for FY2020 to FY2022 reduced to 6.94. The 6.94 is the 5-year historical low P/E ratio from Figure 3 above and is used for the purposes of stress testing the investment. For the consensus case, the lower multiple results in projected rates of return of negative ~10% for FY2020 and around breakeven for FY2021. The high case shows returns of negative ~3% for FY2020 and 2.4% for FY2021. The low case shows negative returns of ~20% for FY 2020 and ~4% negative for 2021. FY 2022 shows positive returns of ~5% for all 3 cases. This is due to only analyst submitting estimates for FY 2022, raising the question of whether the estimates could be either optimistic or pessimistic or somewhere in between.

Spirit Airlines: Limitations Of This Short Form Analysis

The short form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for Spirit Airlines going out two to three years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts (see Fig. 2 above) providing estimates for Spirit Airlines, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. The number of analysts covering the stock reduces in the outer years, so reliability of estimates will reduce for those years. For small-cap stocks of interest but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of reasonably well-covered stocks such as Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines: Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, Spirit Airlines is not of interest at present. Based on TABLE 1 above, shareholders have suffered badly over the last 4 to 5 years. Buying at the current share price of $38.49 could provide modest returns at best. Given the volatility of the share price, there could be opportunities to buy well below the current share price, maybe ~$33. That could set up a patient investor for possible 6% to 12% rates of return over the next few years.

Spirit Airlines: Additional Considerations

As per summary below, there is a wide disparity between the P/E ratios for these eight US-based airlines.

Summary Table - Eight US-Based Airlines

It is not certain why there is such a wide range of P/E ratios for these eight airlines. Uncertainty brings risk, but it also brings opportunity. At Analysts' Corner, we are currently undertaking a more in-depth look at these eight airlines to see if there is any mispricing in the marketplace that would make an investment in one or more of these airlines advantageous over the others.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.