Sagging RV Sector Stymies Patrick

U.S. economic expansion is getting long in the tooth. The economy cannot grow in perpetuity and we are due for a slow down. The earnings of companies in the recreational vehicle ("RV") industry could be a key metric to predict the outlook for the economy. A slowdown in shipments of big ticket items like RVs can have a negative impact on the economy. RV industry shipments fell 11% Y/Y for the month of October and were down 18% through year to date October 2019.

Falling RV shipments have a sizeable impact on the earnings of Patrick Industries (PATK). In its most recent quarter, the company reported revenue of $566 million, down 2% Y/Y. Sequentially, the company's revenue fell by high-single digits.

Revenue for the RV segment fell by double digits. The RV segment is extremely important to Patrick. It represents 55% of total revenue, down from 62% in the year earlier period. The RV industry has been going through a period of deflation. Dealers amassed too many units in the first half of 2018 and have been rationalizing inventory every since. The jury is still out on whether shipments have bottomed:

More specifically, on the RV side of our business, our third quarter 2019 financial performance reflects the impact of continued aggressive rebalancing of retail inventories, with disciplined wholesale production levels against the backdrop of fundamentally solid overall retail demand. Our RV revenues were down $45 million or 13% against wholesale shipments that were down by an estimated 14%. Retail continues to outpace wholesale and drive dealer inventories down, and is setting up nicely for a return to a more direct relationship between wholesale shipments and retail unit sales for the upcoming 2020 selling season. The gap between retail shipments and wholesale production continued in the third quarter, consistent with the second quarter. With retail shipments estimated to be down mid-single digits and wholesale shipments down mid double digits. On a unit basis, this equates to an estimated 40,000 to 45,000 units pulled from inventory in the third quarter alone.

Nonetheless, I believe the U.S. economy has peaked. RV shipments could be volatile over the next six to 12 months, but long term, I believe shipments will continue their downward trajectory. That sounds foreboding for Patrick.

Revenue from the Marine segment fell 7%, while retail shipments in the powerboat sector rose 2% during the quarter. Revenue from Manufactured Housing ("MH") rose over 60% on the strength of acquisitions. Patrick and LCI Industries (LCII) have been making acquisitions to offset the decline in RV-related revenue. Acquisitions have generated top line growth, masking the decline in organic revenue. In my opinion, these deals are likely coming at the height of the market. Once acquisitions subside then Patrick's total revenue growth could decline further.

Margins Ticked Down Slightly

I assumed (1) aggressive growth through acquisitions had the potential to hurt margins and (2) the time it took to integrate deals could delay potential synergies. Patrick's gross margin during the quarter was 18.4%, down 10 basis points versus the year earlier period. The company reduced its fixed cost structure to better reflect its falling revenue. Patrick reduced headcount across the organization. Cost savings should also materialize in Q4 2019. On a dollar basis, gross profit of $104 million fell 2%.

Warehouse, delivery and SG&A costs were a combined $58 million, up 8% Y/Y. Operating costs spiked due to acquisitions made in 2018. Patrick is still integrating these deals and is still executing on its synergy targets. Operating costs were about 10.2% of total revenue, up 100 basis points versus the year earlier period. As more cost synergies are realized, growth in operating expenses could decline in the future.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $55 million fell 5% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 9.8%, down 30 basis points versus the year earlier period. Falling scale and additional operating expenses from acquisitions hurt Patrick's EBITDA margin. It should improve as more cost cuts materialize.

Solid Liquidity

Patrick has cash of $117 million, up from $7 million in the year earlier period. Working capital was $325 million, which I would consider solid. Patrick was also cash-flow positive. Free cash flow ("FCF") over the past nine months was $82 million. It was negative in the year earlier period due to $290 million in acquisitions. Now that acquisitions have slowed, the company's FCF should continue to increase. Rising FCF should grow Patrick's liquidity and better help it survive a potential downturn in the RV industry.

Conclusion

PATK has benefited from the incessant melt-up in financial markets. The stock is up over 70% Y/Y. However, revenue and EBITDA appear to have stagnated. It could worsen. Sell PATK.

