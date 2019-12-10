Snap: No Upside Potential

Snap is an overvalued stock and its shareholders should sidestep this investment - while they still can.

Snap is one of the most cash burning platforms among its peer group.

Investment Thesis

Snap (SNAP) has had a terrific 2019, with the stock up more than 145% and by far outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY).

The problem though is that looking backward rarely aids investors. What shareholders need to do, is look forward. And then question, is the risk-reward compelling enough?

At close to $20 billion market cap, I declare that investors are priming themselves for disappointment. Here's why:

Revenue Growth Trajectory?

The graph below succinctly highlights the reason why Snap has seen its stock more than double in 2019:

Source: author's calculations

Coming out of Q4 2018, revenue was up 36% (number not shown), and shareholders at the time were ready to embrace continuously slowing revenue growth rates. Thus, investors' sentiment was understandably pessimistic.

Accordingly, given that early in 2019 Snap delivered a re-acceleration of its revenue growth rate, investors were positively surprised and it did not matter that Snap was incurring very heavy losses - Snap was back in high-growth mode.

Underlying Drivers of Revenue

To be clear, Snap's guided Q4 2019 looks quite promising; after all, +40% growth rates are nothing to sneer at.

But when we start to dig into the drivers of Snap's revenue growth rates something becomes clear:

Source: Q3 2019 10-Q

As we know, the bulk of Snap's revenues are derived from North America. In actuality, we can assert that just over 70% of Snap's revenues are derived from North America.

Further, since North America's revenues were up 52% year-over-year, this breaks down as follows:

Source: author's calculations; North America

We can see that the drivers of Snap's strong revenues are significantly tilted towards increasing prices than increasing its daily active users. Why is this a problem? Because it demonstrates the poor growth in users Snap has. Users come on, but don't stay on the platform.

The next question shareholders should consider, is just how much more pricing power does Snap have? It has already risen its ARPUs substantially, up 43% year-over-year in Q3 2020, is there any more steam left in the engine?

Aggressive Competition/Poor Cash Conversion

Further confounding Snap's troubles is that raising its ARPUs only advances its strategy so far. For Snap to fundamentally succeed, it must increase the scale of its platform. And realistically, this is proving challenging.

Note, as far as social media platforms go, Snap's daily active users (DAUs) are among the lowest:

(Source)

What's more, even though Twitter (TWTR) has a similar number of users on its platform, it shows that Twitter's ability to cash convert its revenues is a multitude higher. Specifically, Twitter is very close to generating a billion of free cash flow annualized, yet it is priced very close to the same market cap as Snap, at $20 billion.

Conversely, Snap is highly priced, but is only just on target to break even on an adjusted EBITDA number.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

The table below reminds investors of the difference between 'new' social media platforms and 'old' social media platforms - cash generative versus cash-burning. Cheaply valued Facebook (FB) and Twitter, versus expensive ('jazzy') newer platforms.

Source: author's calculations

Moreover, investors who follow this space closely will no doubt be aware that Pinterest's (PINS) whole business model has come into question and investors have reacted poorly to its inflated valuation.

On the other hand, with Snap, investors have been fairly satisfied to take a wait-and-see approach. After all, this makes sense, which investors are going to start to ask difficult questions from a stock which has been so rewarding for them the past twelve months?

The Bottom Line

Source: Ray Dalio

The problem for Snap is that it has to convince advertisers that they are the only platform able to reach the ''hard to reach'' Millennials.

Whereas, the problem for shareholders is to put emotions aside and squarely posit whether paying close to $20 billion market cap leaves any upside potential which is not already being priced into this valuation.

On this note, I declare that it is simply too challenging to find any sort of edge at this price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.