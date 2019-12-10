Workday: Finally An Insider Buy

We take a quick look at this tech stock, recent insider activity, and third quarter results in the paragraphs below.

The stock is down significantly from recent highs as revenue growth slows. The equity has just seen its first insider buy in a very long time, however.

Explanations exist; they have existed for all time; there is always a well-known solution to every human problem-neat, plausible, and wrong."

- H.L. Mencken

Today, we explore a previously high flying tech stock named Workday (WDAY). The stock is down some 25% from recent highs even though the company recently posted a slight Q3 beat. Workday has also just seen the first insider purchases in its shares I can find on record. We take a look at recent events at Workday, the insider purchases as well as its current valuation levels in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Workday is based just outside of San Francisco and provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. Even with the recent decline in the stock, the shares sport a market capitalization near $38 billion at current trading levels.

Insider Buying:

A director bought just over $1.6 million in shares on December 5th. This is the first insider buying I can find in the stock since the company came public in 2012. However, due to hundreds of sell in the stock over the past two years, I can only see back to early 2018 on InsiderCow.

Third Quarter Results:

Earlier this month, the company posted third quarter results that beat both top- and bottom-line expectations. Non-GAAP earnings rose to 51 cents a share, 13 cents a share above the consensus. Total revenues rose over 26% on a year-over-year basis to nearly $940 million, more than $15 million above expectations.

Subscription revenue was $798.5 million, an increase of 27.9% from the same period last year. The company also ever so slightly raised FY2019 full-year guidance. Operating cash flow for the quarter was $258 million compared to $114.3 million in the third quarter of last year.

However, the company now expects subscription growth of 21% in FY2020 to just under $3.1 billion. While that was a tad above previous guidance, it was significantly under the roughly 23.5% growth of the consensus analyst forecast. The company also recently completed the $540 purchase of Scout RFP this week.

Analyst Reaction & Balance Sheet:

These results continued to make Workday a major battleground stock. Since Q3 results posted, eight analysts firms including Oppenheimer and RBC Capital have reiterated Buy ratings. William Blair initiated WDAY as a new Buy this morning. Price targets proffered among the optimists range from $210 to $262 a share.

In contrast, seven analyst firms including Piper Jaffray and Barclays reissued Hold ratings after quarterly earnings last week. Compass Point downgraded the shares to a Hold. Price targets among the pessimists range from $170 to $200 a share.

The company ended the third quarter with $2.1 billion in cash and just over $1.5 billion in debt obligations on its balance sheet.

Valuation:

Workday, even with the recent decline, is still not cheap using traditionally valuation metrics. The stock trades for over 35 times operating cash flow, over ten times this year's revenues and nearly 100 times FY2019's profits.

Verdict:

Usually, the first substantial insider buy in a very long time after a significant decline in a stock can signal the shares have become undervalued. However, it is hard to argue that given Workday's still significant valuation.

In addition, as a recent article argued, the company's revenue growth is on a longer term downward trend. That seems to be continuing. Subscription growth in the third quarter was nearly 28%, but the company is projecting only 21% growth in FY2020.

Finally, while the insider purchase is significant in itself. It is drown out by the myriad insider sells in this name. On the same day, this director was adding over $1.6 million to his holdings, the company's CEO was unloading over $8 million of his shares. Given that, I would still be avoiding Workday despite this one insider's purchases.

When somebody says it's not about the money, it's about the money."

- H.L. Mencken

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.