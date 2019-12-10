Diplomat Pharmacy: The End Of A Painful Ride

This has been a painful ride, yet a very good lesson for investors at the same time as well.

Ill-advised and aggressive M&A, combined with leverage and focus on adjusted earnings turned out to be a disaster for investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy has sold itself to United Health in what has been a painful ride for investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) has been a poster child of shareholder value destruction as of recent as the painful outcome is now or less ''locked'' in with the company being sold to OptumRx, part of UnitedHealth Group (UNH). Other than bankruptcy this seems to be the only viable option out there, yet the ''sell-out'' takes place at a discount of more than 90% from the 2015 highs, creating a very painful investment story for all those having been involved in recent years.

The Deal

Diplomat Pharmacy has reached a deal with OptumRx, the pharmacy care business, to sell itself for merely $4 per share in cash. OptumRx is interested in the expertise of Diplomat in specialty medications to treat patients with complex diseases.

Ironically enough, chairman emeritus Philip Hagerman, who combined with related persons and entities still holds 23% of the shares, has agreed to tender their shares.

This locks in big losses for long-term investors as shares debuted in 2014 at levels in the mid-teens, only to see shares jump to levels in their fifties in the summer which followed. Ever since a string of dealmaking, disappointments and concerns about leverage made that shares came under continued pressure.

2019 Woes

The big blow to investors in 2019 took place in March. I reviewed the thesis for shares at the time in this article named "Not entirely unexpected." That article followed the 2017 article in which I reviewed the $600 million acquisition of LDI Pharmacy, a diversification move which added substantially to leverage at the time.

I noted that founded in 1975, Diplomat has quite a long-term track record, yet dealmaking since the IPO in 2014 was a bit aggressive, to say the least. Shares dropped from $14 to $6 in March as the company delayed the 10-K filing, with auditors requiring huge impairment charges on recent acquisitions before signing off on the financial statements.

The company reported full year sales of $5.49 billion in 2018 on which it reported adjusted EBITDA of $168 million. These are very low margins, with D&A charges running at $97 million, certainly as there are many one-time costs and the company was quite leveraged, resulting in a high interest bill.

I noted that the 2019 outlook was terrible with sales seen at just $4.7-$5.0 billion, a huge pullback from a midpoint of $5.7 billion in terms of the original sales guidance. The adjusted EBITDA guidance of $170 million or more was cut to just $110-$116 million, making that leverage ratios increased to more than 5 times with net debt seen at $638 million.

I concluded that the 75 million shares still represented a $450 million equity valuation at $6 per share, although the enterprise value still surpasses a billion as a result of the heavy debt load. The $1.1 billion enterprise valuation comes in around 10 times guided EBITDA, yet the business is not really economically profitable with quite a large D&A component reported as well. This is the problem if you focus on EBITDA instead of real earnings. The situation made that I called the situation almost non-investable given the leverage apparent on the balance sheet already and lack of deleveraging potential, although a good divestment might help.

In May, the company reiterated the full year guidance following the release of the first quarter results. In August, the company cut the full year adjusted EBITDA guidance to merely $87-93 million yet shares maintained their ground around $5 as the company announced it was exploring strategic alternatives.

In November, the company hiked the full year sales guidance to a midpoint of $5 billion, yet EBITDA guidance was cut again to just $71-$74 million, resulting in ballooning leverage ratios as shares fell from $6 to $3 upon this latest EBITDA warning. While shares have recently recovered to $5 and change in the aftermath of the results, it seems that the outcome now is that Diplomat gets bailed out at merely $4 per share, down more than 90% from the 2015 highs.

What Now?

There are a few lessons to be learned from the story and they do not just relate to the dangers of leverage and/or a roll-up strategy. The other big reason is that of the danger of employing leverage in a low-margin business. Other risks include the focus on EBITDA and certainly adjusted EBITDA over actual earnings. The other big strategic risk is that of emphasising importance of diversification benefits over leverage (certainly in the short term).

Perhaps the most important observation is that even if (past) insiders hold huge packages of shares and they should be aligned with regards to their incentives, they too can act stupidly and suffer from overconfidence.

Hence, this has been a very painful lesson for many, yet certainly one with a very valuable lesson for investors.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.