Loha Files For $38 Million U.S. IPO

Loha Co. (LOHA) has filed to raise $37.6 million in an IPO of its Class A stock, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is a distributor and retailer of consumer products with a focus on fresh and healthy lifestyle products in China.

LOHA is growing but at a decelerating rate of growth; gross margin has dropped sharply.

Shenzhen, China-based Loha was founded to develop a network of distribution partners and retail stores in China to sell premium healthy and fresh products to discerning Chinese consumers.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Yanyue Zhang, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously founder of Lohas Agricultural and Lohas Mobile IoT Trading Platform.

Loha has it currently has over 100 suppliers from 16 countries that provides it with products and the firm is 'now actively pursuing the smart retail development of fresh products through our smart micro marts, which are intelligent vending machines that provide a unique shopping experience.' The marts are located in high traffic areas in large cities.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Imported fruit

Wild-harvested seafood

Green vegetables and eggs

Healthy dry goods

Loha has received at least $9.5 million from investors including Lohas World (controlled by Chairman/CEO Zhang) and JW Investment Management.

Customer Acquisition

The company says that it manages its entire distribution channel, via its 'Farm to Business to Consumer' business model, removing the need for middlemen.It seeks to keep minimal inventory and requires pre-payments for orders.

Loha sells through three channels, wholesale, its smart micro marts, and via online group purchasing.Group purchasing is from social media-organized buying groups that receive discounts via bulk purchases.

Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue have been variable as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2019 2.6% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 3.1% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 2.3%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling spend, rose to 11.7x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2019 11.7 FYE Sept. 30, 2018 10.4

Source: Company registration statement

Market

According to a 2019 report by Think China, the market for health food in China is expected to reach RMB300 billion by 2021.

This growth would represent a 26.2% increase from 2017's result of RMB237.6 billion.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growing demand for healthy products among older consumers in China and new e-commerce selling platforms aimed at younger demographics.

Management says its approach results in lower costs, greater inventory control and more visibility into the supply chain than other approaches.

Financial Performance

Loha’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue but at a decelerating rate

Increasing gross profit but variable gross margin

Fluctuating operating profit and margin

Variable cash used in operations, increasing sharply in the current partial year

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2019 $ 44,924,000 43.1% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 85,186,000 48.8% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 57,266,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2019 $ 5,942,000 17.2% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 14,559,000 71.5% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 8,487,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2019 13.23% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 17.09% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 14.82% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2019 $ 3,374,000 7.5% FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 10,239,000 12.0% FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 5,702,000 10.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2019 $ 2,648,000 FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ 8,781,000 FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ 5,144,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2019 $ (4,660,000) FYE Sept. 30, 2018 $ (29,000) FYE Sept. 30, 2017 $ (629,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, Loha had $3.0 million in cash and $15.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($5.6 million).

IPO Details

Loha intends to raise $37.6 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A stock, although the final amount may differ.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will receive five votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 20% [...] for enhancing and expanding our business approximately 45% [...] for marketing and promotion of our products and branding approximately 35% [...] for general corporate purposes

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Maxim Group.

Commentary

Loha is seeking U.S. public investor funding for its premium healthy food grocery play.

While management says its business model is superior because it controls the entire supply chain, it also states how many suppliers it has, negating that control, so I find its claims to be somewhat confusing.

This bears on the potentially profitability of its business model.

While LOHA is generating a profit, its results have been uneven across major metrics and revenue growth is dropping.

Most notably, gross profit has dropped sharply, indicating some distress in that all-important aspect of its business.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated; its sales & marketing efficiency rate has improved to a high 11.7x, which is impressive.

The market opportunity for healthier-choice groceries in China appears to be large and growing among several demographic segments of society, indicating positive industry trends in LOHA’s favor.

Valuation will be critical in determining the desirability of the IPO. I’ll provide an update when we learn more details.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

