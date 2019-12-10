Atlas Copco Riding High On Renewed Enthusiasm For Recovery Stories

Atlas Copco shares trade at a premium price; while this is one of the best industrials I follow, the prospective returns don't look all that exciting from here.

I’ve long liked Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), but there haven’t been all that many opportunities to buy in at what would normally be reasonable multiples. Between low rates leading investors to accept lower prospective returns and Atlas Copco’s ongoing well-deserved status as a reliable growth leader, though, it hasn’t hurt the share price performance – Atlas shares have significantly outperformed industrial peers over the last 5-year, 3-year, 1-year, and 1-quarter time periods.

Atlas Copco’s recent capital markets day didn’t offer up a lot that was new, but for a company like Atlas Copco, “more of the same” when it comes to new product development, end-market/addressable market expansion, and margin leverage, more of the same is just fine. I can’t see any way that Atlas Copco shares are cheap now, though, and the prospective mid-single-digit return is among the worst of the quality industrials I follow (if not the worst). I don’t expect Atlas to sell off just because the shares look expensive to me, but it’s not a stock I intend to chase at these prices.

Repeating A Successful Plan In Compressors

Compressor Technique is the largest business at Atlas Copco, making up close to half of the revenue base, and it is also arguably the business where Atlas is most differentiated from its competitors, with over 2.5x the market share of Ingersoll-Rand (IR).

As management highlighted once again in this year’s capital markets day, the key to Atlas’s success in CT comes from its strong focus on improved cost of ownership and features/functionality for customers in a wide range of markets. Energy costs are far and away the largest component of lifetime compressor operating costs, so introducing new products with improved energy efficiency is something that customers notice. Likewise with ongoing product development (40 new products introduced since last year) that leads to new products with features relevant to specific markets/market clusters like food/beverage and pharma.

Atlas has also been making significant investments into connectivity with its compressor business, and foregoing some margin leverage in the near term to do so. It remains to be seen just how important connectivity is in this category, but Atlas has committed itself to understanding as much about the data coming from its equipment as possible and staying ahead of its competitors here.

Building A Stronger For Longer Vacuum Business

Investors clearly want to know just where Atlas’s Vacuum Technique business is at with respect to the semiconductor equipment cycle, but management avoided direct comments on that particular question, instead emphasizing the steps the company has taken to position the business for the long term.

One of management’s priorities has been literally positioning the company to grow with its key customers in the future. In addition to building a new factory near Intel (INTC) in the U.S. (which has committed to more facilities in the U.S.), Atlas is positioning itself to take advantage of China’s “Made In China 2025” plan which will an increasing focus on Chinese companies sourcing from within China.

As far as drivers go, management highlighted a theme similar to a key long-term driver for Compressor Technique – the importance of lifetime cost of ownership to customers. Within semiconductor fabs, more than 10% of a facility’s energy demand goes toward operating pumps and Atlas has developed pumps that can be as much as 60% more efficient than rival offerings. Another underrated driver is the change in semiconductor manufacturing processes – advanced architectures are using more corrosive gasses than in the past, creating expanded service and aftermarket opportunities for Atlas (and perhaps improved demand for more durable/rugged pumps as well). Last and not least, Atlas management tried to highlight some of the company’s growth opportunities outside of semiconductors – while electronics account for about 60% of segment sales, end-markets like steel processing are significant, and end-markets like food/beverage are growth opportunities.

One negative takeaway from the update was management talking down the prospect of higher peak margins when the cycle swings back up. While Atlas did indeed do a good job of preserving margins through the downturn (better than most expected), it doesn’t sound as though there will be a corresponding increase in the margin ceiling during the upturn.

Similar Trends In Industrial And Power

Industrial Technique and Power Technique are smaller businesses (accounting for 18% and 14% of revenue), but Atlas applies largely the same operating philosophy to these businesses. In both cases, new product development has been key to gaining share within existing markets and expanding into new end-markets (like waste water treatment). In the case of Industrial Technique specifically, new product sales in areas like industrial adhesive applicators/dispensers and riveting has helped offset underlying volume weakness, allowing the segment to hold up better than most short-cycle businesses.

Atlas also recently pulled the trigger on an acquisition with some meaningful long-term potential. Atlas acquired Scheugenpflug, a relatively small company (about EUR 75M in revenue), but one that has battery assembly technology that Atlas views as key to its long-term positioning in the auto OEM supply chain. Scheugenpflug specializes in adhesive dispensing solutions for the auto, medical, and machinery verticals, and Atlas is particularly interested in the company for its leverage to electric vehicle battery assembly – a key growth opportunity that will help offset some of Atlas’s exposure to shrinking opportunities in areas like engine block assembly.

The Outlook

While I liked what Atlas Copco had to say at this capital markets day, none of it was particularly surprising to me, nor I think was it surprising to investors who’ve followed the company for a while. Again, though, “more of the same” when you’re already one of the best operators around is not a bad outcome.

The only downside to that is that there wasn’t anything coming out of the meeting to prompt me to boost my modeling assumptions for the company. As such, I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the mid-single-digits and mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth. The biggest potential positive driver I see would be a change in the company’s M&A strategy – there’s nothing wrong with what Atlas Copco is doing, but an argument could be made that the balance sheet is under-leveraged and Atlas could acquire its way to even more revenue growth and/or margin leverage with the right deal. That said, it would take larger deals to really move the needle, and I’m not sure Atlas is likely to find many opportunities available at reasonable prices.

The Bottom Line

Atlas Copco isn’t really overvalued on an EV/EBITDA basis (where the company’s strong margins and ROIC/ROA argue for a robust multiple), but the implied return from my discounted cash flow model is pretty uninspiring in the mid-single-digits. I’m not surprised that Atlas Copco has continued to outperform, I do think it is one of the best companies I follow, but I can’t really find a good argument for buying in at a price with such low prospective returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.