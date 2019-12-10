American Express Company (AXP) CEO Stephen Squeri Presents at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Brokers Conference (Transcript)

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference December 10, 2019 11:10 AM ET

Stephen Squeri - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Up next, we're pleased to once again have American Express. Despite a slightly slower economic backdrop, Amex has continued to deliver peer-leading top line growth as it's leveraged its premium brand and has demonstrated significant pricing power across many of its products. This consistent top line growth has led to Amex continuing to deliver double-digit EPS growth.

Here to tell us more about the strategy for the second time as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Squeri. Today's presentation will be fireside chat.

So Steve, I thought we'd start big picture. You have a great view of both U.S. consumers and corporates across the U.S. and the globe, both big and small, can you just give us a sense of what you're seeing across each of those verticals? And how are you thinking about the broader economic factors as we head into 2020?

Stephen Squeri

So I think what's important to understand is we - since I took over, we've been focused on premium consumer, we've been focused on growing our commercial business, certainly, our network capabilities and becoming more entrenched and essential in our customers' digital lives. We've also focused a lot on share, gaining share, scale and relevance.

Having said that, we've had - look, 9 straight quarters of double-digit of 8% plus revenue growth, we've had double-digit EPS growth and we - our expectations are as we see that continuing in a stable economic environment.

From a consumer perspective, our credit numbers are better than we actually thought they would be. Our billings are a little bit weaker than last year, but stronger sort of quarter-on-quarter when you look at 8% in the U.S. International continues to do well, 14%, consumer growth in the third quarter and 7% to 18% SME growth.

I think we see a little bit of a softness around large corporate. But that's a little bit part of a grow-over and a little bit part of the fact that we had a really high - we had a high number, as I said, last year of about 10% in the third quarter. So we were zero to negative one. We expect that - what our expectation there is not tremendous growth there. U.S. SME anywhere between 6% and 7%, a little bit of slowdown in organic, but we still knew business still keeps to come in. So we feel really good about sort of the prospects of the business, and we feel really good about our performance so far this year.

Unidentified Analyst

So Steve, there's been, as you noted, there's been a bifurcation between corporations and consumers in terms of spend. With commercial showing some weakness, you have consumers, we actually saw a slight pickup last quarter.

Are you seeing any noticeable trends that points to a slowdown in consumer, whether it's discretion to non-discretion spend or anything on the consumer side that's causing concerns?

Stephen Squeri

And look, a lot of our consumer spend when you have premium consumers, it's a tremendous amount of discretionary spend. So one of the things you really look at first is T&E spending. We're seeing no slowdown in that at all. And as we're up a little bit quarter over - sequentially quarter-over-quarter. So we don't see anything at all, our credit quality is still good.

At some point, I think they will both converge. I think both consumer and corporate from a trend perspective will converge. But what I don't know is, does that mean consumer will go down? Or does that mean that corporate will go up?

And - but if you look at sort of what's going on from an economic perspective, jobs, so forth and so on, things are pretty good. And as I said, credit performance is better than we expected. So I don't - I'm not anticipating a slowdown anytime soon, and we're not planning for that in 2020.

Unidentified Analyst

You laid out goals at the Investor Day to focus on your customer as a platform for growth, expand and leverage your strategic partners and prioritize investments, drive international growth. While we get into the greater detail, can you just give us an update on the progress you've made on each and where do you think you're headed on these goals?

Stephen Squeri

Yeah, I think these are important sort of next steps for us to, I think, really sort of take our priorities to the next level. So let's talk about each one individually. When you look at sort of customer as a platform for growth we have a highly engaged customer base.

And we started as a customer as a platform for growth as we changed our lending strategy a few years ago, because as you - as we've spoken, 60% of the lending growth we get today is from our existing customers. We've also been focusing on upgrading our existing customers, you know, go the platinum, Platinum Centurion. And that activity is double-digit for us this year, which is sort of a high point.

We're also looking at our corporate customers, and as we just launched our new green corporate card. We've also, at the same time, launched an initiative to go after corporate card customers who do not have personal cards, and so huge opportunity for us. We've worked with our merchant customers for a while to provide value to our customer base in the form of offers and so forth.

And so in our existing small business customers, 70% of our small business customers only have one product with us, and we have a wide range of products targeted at small business customers, whether they be working capital loans, merchant financing loans, cross-border payments or just term loans, et cetera. So we think there is a huge opportunity within a highly engaged customer base.

When you think about partnerships, we have partnerships across - we have digital partnerships. We have co-brand partnerships. There is lots of various coverage partnerships, lots of various partnerships that we have. And I think the biggest partnership, obviously, that we have is with Delta. And this year, we extended - we spent - extended that relationship by 11 years. Delta is a terrific partner, we have the same values, we're going after really the same customer, and we see tremendous growth within that relationship.

If you look at PayPal, we just really launched in October of this year, pay with points. So if you see where PayPal is being used right now, you can actually use Amex points there as well, as well as integrating Venmo in with the green - the Green card launch.

Also just announced various partnerships with AP [ph] automation providers, which we're really happy about, as well. And one that probably doesn't get as much recognition is Nova credit. We have card members that are not only multi-country, but that move a lot.

And the ability to seamlessly provide a card member who goes from the U.K. to the United States with a card or candidate to the U.K. and so forth, I think, will really help enhance that our overall customer experience.

And the last thing we focused on was international. And from an international perspective, we've taken a very different approach. We've really focused on sort of 10 markets. We've focused on growing our premium consumer business in those 10 markets. SME is a real nascent opportunity. It grew 18% in the third quarter for us.

But probably the biggest difference is coverage. And what we've done from a coverage perspective is we're taking a city-by-city approach. I think when you look at where we are from a coverage perspective, we're decades behind where we were in the United States.

And so what we need to do is to really improve the coverage that we have, where our card members live and where our card members travel to. And so we're going to be constantly investing in that coverage over the next - well, in the next foreseeable future.

Unidentified Analyst

So as we look into 2020, you guys did something on the 3Q earnings call that I recall you ever doing in all my years covering you - and that was gave a preliminary outlook where you commented you expected high revenue growth and double-digit EPS growth. Can you maybe just talk about what gives you the confidence that the recent financial performance can continue?

Stephen Squeri

Yes. I think there's sort of the why and then here's why we did it, right? We hear like everybody else, what's the uncertainty? Is there uncertainty out there in the marketplace? We had just finished going through our planning exercise, and we don't see it. We just don't see, as I said before, we have our credit metrics are a lot better than we thought they were. We're still growing it a consumer perspective. International is growing very, very well. New cards acquired are averaging sort of 2.9 million, 3 million cards per quarter for us. And our revenue continues to perform well across three dimensions.

So it just made sense to take some of that uncertainty out of investors' minds and analyst minds that cover us. And as Jeff said, if the economic environment continues to hold, which we believe it will, there's no reason why we wouldn't have sort of high revenue growth and no reason why we wouldn't have double-digit EPS growth off the midpoint of our range.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe just digging a little bit further into the top line trend. So as you referenced, you put up 9 straight quarters of 8% plus FX adjusted growth. Maybe talk about what you think the main drivers of growth are likely to be from here?

Stephen Squeri

Yes. So , look, we - because when you think about sort of our model, our model starts with cards, goes to spend which then turns into - can or cannot turn into lens. So we talk about a spend-centric model. And when you have a spend-centric model, I think that first starts with cards.

When you look at it, we had 19% growth in our fee revenue in the third quarter. So the first quarter that we've ever had $1 billion in fee revenue. And that's - you got to think about that as subscription-like services.

What's really interesting about that is that, that not only comes from repricing your base, but that comes from new cards that you acquire. What's more interesting about that is that when you look at that revenue component, which we look at very, very carefully. 70% of the cards that we acquire are, in fact, fee-based cards. Fee-based cards tend to activate a lot more than non fee-based cards.

So fee-based cards will activate at 91% because you're paying a fee, you're not going to keep that card in your pocket where non fee-based cards only activated at 63%. So having that is good. The other part of it is our fee-based card spend probably 3.5 to 4 times more than our non-fee cards.

So we feel really good about sort of our ability to continue to push that particular revenue line because we're constantly refreshing our products and constantly putting more value out there.

When then you look at sort of what does a card do? Well, the card leads to spending, and we had 7% discount revenue. And as I've said here and many meetings with many of you in this room, we really focus on discount revenue growth versus discount rate. And we've had 7% discount revenue growth driven by sustained billings that we've had. So - and we see that continuing.

From a net interest income perspective, I think it's important to point out that 80% of our revenues comes from the first two categories that we just talked about. We're growing in the third quarter, we grew about 9%. Overall, from an AR perspective, but that 9% growth contributed 4% net interest income growth for us.

So our card members continue to borrow. And as I said before, 60% of our loans are originated from existing customers. So we have a lot of confidence, especially given our share. We have our share of our card members' lending is only between 20% and 25%, whereas we have 40% to 45% of their billing [ph] share.

So we're really confident that we can continue to grow those three pillars of revenue. But I think it's really important to understand the interaction between the three.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to dig into a couple more of those. But first, before we do, I just wanted to talk about competition. And you know, competition for premium customers has been really intense here in the U.S., yet you've seen accelerating platinum card growth and billings are continuing to grow at a fast clip.

Can you maybe just talk about what are the big areas that are driving competition in premium spend right now, whether it's rewards, upfront bonuses? What you're seeing out there?

Stephen Squeri

Yeah. Look, I think the competition, first of all, competition is fierce in the U.S., our competitors are run by really smart people and they do a really good job executing. What we have seen, though, is you've seen a leveling off, right? I mean, I think I'm not going to comment on because I don't understand their overall strategies. I mean, they're - most of our competitors are more diversified financial services companies. And so there's more opportunities for different cross-sell and what have you.

But what we have seen is a leveling off in terms of rewards or leveling off or bonuses and things like that and even interest rate offers. Our focus is, obviously, look, we want to be competitive from a rewards perspective, but I would not say that our rewards are necessarily by and large, the best in the industry, certain categories they are. But we believe our card members are looking for more than rewards.

And so you've seen our focus a lot on customer engagement, whether that be lounges, whether that be our travel business, whether that be the investments that we've made in, whether that be Resy or LoungeBuddyor so forth.

And so we're not only looking at the rewards component, but we're looking at the experiences that we offer card members, the services that we offer card members, any access that we offer card members.

So I think we're competing in - from a little different perspective, and I think our card members are looking for other things. And we feel very comfortable about with our ability to compete there. And look, since the - and I would call it, Chase Sapphire, probably really started the rewards war and will.

Our Platinum card base has increased by 60%, our spending is up, our attrition is lower, and 50% of the cards that we've acquired in that period of time have been from people under the age of 35. So we feel good about our competitive position in a highly competitive space.

Unidentified Analyst

So Steve, I just wanted to follow-up on one of the things you talked about with card fees, which were up almost 19%. And as you said, 70% of your new cards were fee-based, you've announced refreshing of substantially all of your products, most recently with Green [ph]. The interest thing, this is after many years of not having price increases. So can you just talk about what has the response been from customers? And how do you think about your ability to increase price on a more regular basis?

Stephen Squeri

Yeah. So I think for a long period of time, we did not go through product refreshes. And when you don't go through product refreshes, and you're not adding additional value, you can't take price. When you don't go through product refreshes, and you're not adding additional value and understanding what your customers are, it is hard to expand the universe with what you play in.

From 2018 to today, we've refreshed 50 products across the globe, okay, and majority of those are fee based products. That is a shocking number of products. It also talks a little bit about the portfolio that we have. As we think about sort of pricing and as we think about our products, you have to provide the value to be able - to be able to substantiate the pricing.

And the response to our recent pricing initiatives, whether that be Centurion, whether that be Platinum. I mean, I just talked about the response to a Platinum initiative, which was 60% more acquisition, better retention, higher spending. But when you look at even the recent Gold, which goes back about a year now, Gold in the U.S., we've got higher spend and more acquisition on that product.

I've been at this company for 34 years, and I remember many, many years ago, going back 25, 30 years, we used to just raise the fee to green card, but we didn't do anything. You can't do that anymore. You just cannot take price for the purpose of taking price, you need to add value. And the value that we've been adding, some of that we fund. Some of that is funded by our partners.

We have - again, a highly engaged card member base. We also have a very large portfolio of products. And we've also announced we've got a Delta refresh coming up, we've had the corporate card refresh, the Green refresh that you pointed out. But I think what's interesting for people to hear is 50 of our products across the globe, we've refreshed in the last 2 years.

When you do that, you not only have an ability to raise your price as you continue to add value. When we talk about refreshes, we talk about adding value to those particular cards, but you attract new customers in.

So what's important to understand is our fee increase is not just the revenue growth is from fees for card, not just from an existing base, it's from cards acquired as well.

Unidentified Analyst

I wanted to switch and talk a little bit about B2B, which has been a hot button topic across payment investors as they try to figure out who may be the winners in the space. This is obviously a major focus in the Investor Day, and while I know it's a broad topic, I think we tend to think about in terms of working capital and AP automation. Can you maybe just talk about what you think your competitive advantages are? And how big of a driver of growth can this be able…

Stephen Squeri

Yeah. Look, I think let's talk about where we are from a positioning perspective from B2B. We get 60% of the Fortune 500. We're the largest small business provider, again, and we've said this before, if you took the portfolios of - the spending portfolios of the next 5 competitors were bigger from a small business perspective, and small business is growing.

From an international perspective, I'm not thinking too much about B2B, to be honest with you, it's really a nascent opportunity there still from small business and just to get a small business to be able to put their T&E spending and some of their normal spending on that is good for now.

When you look at the B2B opportunity in the United States, you look at both the opportunity from a large corporate and you look at the opportunity from a small business perspective. If - when you look at small businesses in the United States today, a large percentage of our spend would be called B2B spend versus procurement spend.

And when I start to talk about procurement spend, what you talk about there is how you integrate into procurement systems, which is why we have all these partnerships, which is why we bought Acom Pay, right? You need to be able to work yourself into the procurer pay process, and I think that's always been a challenge. It's also been a challenge because companies traditionally haven't been the CIO of American Express. The first thing you do is not go upgrade your procurement system, you kind of wait until it almost breaks before you upgrade that, and so it's hard to work with companies.

Having said that, it's a $90 billion profit opportunity over time, and I think these partnerships working with our existing customer base, we'll make progress. Some of the advantages that we have, look, no preset spending limit from a charge perspective, the ability to have relationships, both the buyer and the supplier side, which also gives us the ability to create pricing constructs that work both from a buyer and supplier perspective.

Early indications are when we put in sort of B2B automation at high end SMEs or middle market companies, we see a 40% lift in card spend. That's not broad-based sell, and it's going to take a lot of groundwork and a lot of leg work to get there. So is this tomorrow opportunity now, but it is the next frontier of commercial payments.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe switching to your international growth. Now your international strategy has evolved over the years. More recently, you talked before about doubling down on 10 key markets to make about two thirds of international billings. And when I look at it from an SME perspective, your top 5 countries are growing anywhere between 15% and 40%, you still have really low market share in many of those markets. So can you talk about what's changed in your strategy that is driving all this growth? And how do you think about sustainability?

Stephen Squeri

Yeah. So I think what really changed in the strategy is we used to focus on like 29 to 30 markets plus GNS partners, which we still focus on, but you've got to look at profit pools. And when you look at profit pools and you look at our positioning, we decided from an SME perspective, that five are probably the way to go. And from a consumer perspective, it's probably more like 10. It allows you to focus your resources more. It allows you to take more of an enterprise perspective.

And so the first thing we did was identify where we wanted to grow and where the opportunities for growth were. The next thing that we did was we took an enterprise approach and so we now manage country by country, the executive teams as opposed to business line by business line.

It's a very different perspective when you're not running the - not running these countries according to global business lines, but having the countries run as individual countries still being able to go back to the mothership, if you will, for all the capabilities, scale and so forth.

And so we've empowered our executives in our international markets to make local market decisions. If they need to invest more in coverage, they can invest more in coverage. If it needs to be more product you can invest more in product. That interaction, that collaboration, along with more focused investment by only being within 10 countries for increased investment makes a huge difference in the results. And I think that's playing out.

Combine that with a very clear and direct coverage strategy of where our card members are and where card members want to spend and where our traveling card member spend has led to that growth.

So if you look at this, you say to yourself, look, as I've just said before, our coverage is nowhere near where our coverage is in the United States, but yet, consumer is growing 14%. SME is growing 18%. We're refreshing products all around the globe, it is a huge opportunity in international as coverage increases, and as we're able to reach even more consumers and more small businesses, as I said, because small business is really just a nascent opportunity at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

Given the preliminary approval to operate in mainland China, well, India remains a potential major potential growth source for payments. I guess, where does emerging markets fit into your growth strategy over time?

Stephen Squeri

Yes. So three different - I think it's three really good different examples between China, India and the other one, if you think about - I think about is Brazil, which may have emerged. But when you look at China, we're waiting now. We've submitted our - a lot of applications, you've got to go through, right? So we're waiting for the approval of our license.

And to be clear, when we go into China, we are going into China as a network. And so we are not going to issue cards. We are going to have banks issue cards for us. We're not going to acquire merchants, we'll have acquirers and banks acquire those merchants.

And so think about us in China as you think about Visa and Mastercard anywhere in the world. Big play, though, is you put more and more cards out, those cards will be spent - those cards will be show up in the United States, they'll show up in the U.K., Australia, Japan and so forth and so on. And so I think over the long haul, you look for lots of cards to be put out in China and for a lot of spending to occur outside of China.

India is a little different. India is a proprietary market. We do everything we do in India, like we do in the United States, whether it's corporate, small business, consumer, but your credit information is not as strong, and your premium customer base is not as big and deep.

And so India is a little bit different strategy, and you've got a lot of - you've got a lot of regulation in India, whether it be data localization or data privacy, whatever may be. So we're approaching India the same way we approach proprietary markets. And Brazil is a GNS market, which has served us very well. So to sum it up, we will go into some countries from a network perspective, from a proprietary perspective and also from a GNS perspective.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe just thinking about lending. So you embarked on a strategy several years ago, as you talked about, to get a greater share of that 20% to 25% of your customers lending well. You've had double-digit growth for an extended period of time, 60% of which is coming from existing customers. However, we have seen a little bit of a slowdown in recent quarters.

Can you maybe just talk about what has been driving the slowdown? And maybe just talk about the success of gaining greater share of your customers as well.

Stephen Squeri

Maybe last year, we were sitting about how fast we were going, right. So now we're talking about how low you're going. So it's slow - but I think it all starts with the card member and the card member's needs, right? And so we're acquiring the more premium card members, more high fee paying. You're seeing a little bit of a decrease in billings. I mean, we don't have the same, even the consumer billings growth that we had at this time last year, you're still seeing 9% AR growth. And we're really responding to card members' needs.

On top of that, what we've also done is, obviously, we've tightened our credit criteria, as we talked about at Investor Day, our average FICO coming in and 740 now versus the 738 that we had. For some of our acquisition channels, we've tightened up the guardrails. We've done some line management and we've also done some more risk-based pricing.

So does that suppress some of the lending, well, certainly line management does and maybe pricing does as well. But we feel really comfortable where we are and we're slowly making progress in gaining more of our customers' lending share.

But - and Jeff Campbell has said this in public forums and in sort of private meetings. If we were to continue when we were growing at 12% and 13%, and it would take us like 10 or 15 years to substantially change our mix of revenue, which might be 75-25. So we feel good about where we are. We're not going to force it. We're spend centric. And so spend will be get lend for us, and that's how we're going to play it.

Unidentified Analyst

On the credit side, you've noted that credit performance has been better than expected, and it obviously remains best-in-class. Can you just talk about how you think the portfolio is positioned today?

And second, are you seeing any change in terms of customer behavior? And then third, does CECL at all change the way you think about the economics in lending?

Stephen Squeri

Got to get CECL.

Unidentified Analyst

Got to get that. There's another follow up on CECL…

Stephen Squeri

And Jeff didn't come. So look, I think that when you think about sort of our lending portfolio, and you go back in history, our book of business is very different book of business than it was back in 2007, you have 78% [ph] less balance transfer, 33% less lower tenure, 38% low FICO. So a much, much higher percentage of prime and super-prime customers than, obviously, a sub-prime customer.

As I just mentioned a few minutes ago, we're doing a lot of things to tighten things up. Our models are a lot better, machine learning exists now, it didn't exist back then and our credit and collections capability are so much better. So I think from how we think about it and what we're seeing, we feel really comfortable.

I think when you think about CECL, an accounting change, right? It's nothing more than an accounting change, probably one that should not be applied to the credit card industry. I don't - look, we know that coming out of the gate, there'll probably be a 25% to 40% sort of build-up of reserves, which we'll be able to handle, we get to phase that in over 3 years. So you'll see that hit in the first quarter.

But when you think about CECL and 100 models in the 100 segments and everything else that's going on, I don't think anybody really knows truly how it's going to play out until it actually plays out.

And so I think as we go into next year, I think what will be important is that we provide as much information as we can to how - obviously, you'll see the results, but how it would have looked pre-CECL as well. So you can do a comparative. But I think the real key point is, it doesn't change the value of the risk profile of our portfolio in any way, shape or form.

The other thing I think you'll see from a CECL perspective is, it may not be - it may be - it could be a little wavy, right? Will it smooth out or when it's move out, only time will tell. But what we will do is, because we're going to provide that extra clarity, I don't want to run the business or cut investments because of an accounting change that caused us to have increased provision expense. Accounting changes should not determine how you run your business. And so we'll continue to invest for share scale and relevance, and we'll deal with it, and we'll provide you plenty of information as the year goes on.

Unidentified Analyst

Just wanted to ask one quick question on commercial before we hit on a couple of other topics. So there's clearly been a bit of a bifurcation, as you said earlier, with consumer continuing to go strong and some weakening on the commercial side. And I think you said with small businesses, you've seen a little bit of a slowdown in the organic growth, but you still think 6 to 7 is a good number.

As you've gone through and look, do you have any sense of what has driven this slowdown? Is it just uncertainty in the economy? Is it the trade and tariffs, what is driving it?

Stephen Squeri

No, I think part of it, we saw a big pop in organic growth last year around the time and attack. And so I think from an organic perspective, I think that's happened. I think, look, just like, as I said before, we've tightened some of our channels, and we've tightened some of our underwriting as well.

So you could see a little bit of a hit there, not on new business acquired, but on maybe the overall line size with existing customers because our new business acquired is still coming in as strong as it did last year.

So I think that's where I would attribute it to both tax act and possibly some of the line management. But look, the overall commercial business, 7% revenue growth, not quite as good as consumer, about 7% revenue growth and we feel good about it.

Unidentified Analyst

I wanted to ask a question on card member engagement costs. So you've continued to drive high single digit revenue growth. The cost of growing has been expensive as card member engagement costs have been growing slightly in excess of that. Can you maybe just talk about the drivers behind the card member engagement costs?

And while most of us just think about the explicit costs, what do you think it means for attrition, share of wallet, general or just the ability to hold on to your cards?

Stephen Squeri

I mean, so look, we think and investors and analysts will make the ultimate determination, I guess, but we think a business that can grow at 8% to 10% revenue growth and still have double-digit EPS growth for a - an economic environment like we're at, over the long term, pretty good business.

And as I mentioned before, when you asked me a question about sort of competition, we believe we're competing in a different world. And when you think about card member engagement costs, there's a large portion of this card member engagement costs that are actually fixed cost, right? When you think about lounges, when you think about some of the acquisitions that we've done from a lounge buddy perspective or Resy or Mezi or a Cake or Pocket Concierge those are all about engagement and really to make sure that we are interacting with our customers in a highly efficient way.

And I think the proof is in the pudding. We're getting more card members that are paying more fees. I mean, if you looked at the same statistics year-over-year, 64% of our acquisition was be paying this year at 70%. Our spend is up on cards that are paying fees, and our attrition numbers are down. So we feel like this is a really good place for us to invest.

Having said that, when you look at card member engagement, you look at marketing, you look at operating, you will move buckets of money from time to time in each one. And so we also think that we still have leverage from OpEx.

Having said - OpEx is a little bit higher than it has been in traditional years, which a lot of people sort of laugh at is I was the expense cutting guy for so many years for can. But we've made a decision that it makes sense to invest in not only the - some of this card member engagement, but also within coverage and sales force and so forth.

So we feel good about the engagement cost because it is leading to the behavior we want, which is engaged card members, which is kind of why we call it card member engagement.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess, you referred to yourself as the expense guy. Expenses ran at a really low level for a long period of time. It's a little bit higher now. Obviously, you're investing in coverage. Can you just talk about what are the major investments right now they're driving the...

Stephen Squeri

Yeah, I mean, you look at this coverage is expensive. Sales forces to expand our SME footprint, especially in international, and you see that playing out, right? I mean, you see where we'll be at virtual parity cover this year in the United States. And that's a journey that we've been on for a number of years, and we'll call that a success. But that's only one leg of the journey. The next one is card member perception and in merchant perception of the fact that they actually do accept a card.

And so we're investing in that. We're investing in a lot of digital initiatives. We're certainly investing in sales force. And again, when you invest in some of these acquisitions, whether that be LoungeBuddy, it brings along operating expense as well.

So that's where the majority of it is. We do believe, though, that there are still opportunities for operating leverage as we digitize the business, only 50% of our customer reaction today is actually through digital channels.

Unidentified Analyst

You referenced a handful of small bolt-on deals that you've done, Cake, Mezi, LoungeBuddy, all of these things, and I think more recently, Resy, they all brought you digital capabilities, all geared at card member engagement. Can you maybe just talk about the strategy for these deals? And what are other examples of areas you could look at?

Stephen Squeri

So, look, the strategy of these deals are - it's all about engaging and being part of our digital lives, part of our card members digital lives. So we're bolting [ph] these things on to our app. So Resy is now bolted on to our app, which enables card members to make restaurant reservations, get special offers and get special reservations. LoungeBuddy is now only available through American Express Card members. Mezi is available to platinum cardholders, where it's an AI-based digital assistant, where you can just put in like a reservation of six in an area, it will come back with suggestions for you, so you don't have to do it on your own.

It is really - most of these acquisitions are really targeted at engagement with our card members and expanding our relationship with our card members more into lifestyle in their lifestyle management. And that's what you'll continue to see both on the consumer side and on the small business side as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. I think we're out of time. So please join me in thanking Steve. Thanks.

Stephen Squeri

Thanks, Ryan.

