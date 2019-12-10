Seaspan Transforms To Atlas

Seaspan Corp. (SSW), under David Sokol as Chairman and Bing Chen as CEO, is transforming itself to be an infrastructure asset manager to be called Atlas Corp. It will form a parent-child company structure. The containership business (Seaspan) will be a "child" company. APR Energy (below) will be the second child. In future, presumably, other children/verticals will join the Atlas family.

David Sokol

The driving force behind Seaspan's reorganization is Chairman David Sokol, once viewed as a potential successor to Warren Buffett, chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., before he was ousted from Berkshire Hathaway acquisition of Lubrizol. The issue arose after Sokol, a trusted manager of two major Berkshire Hathaway businesses, purchased millions of dollars of stock in chemical company Lubrizol in December of 2010, before suggesting to Warren Buffett he ought to consider buying the company outright. Apparently, the Lubrizol opportunity was bought to Sokol's attention by Citibank investment bankers for the benefit of Berkshire. Buffett was incensed that Sokol did not clearly disclose his conflict of interest and took credit for the idea. He lost faith in Sokol, ousting him from Berkshire. Investigations by SEC into the matter on suspicion of insider trading by Sokol were dropped as it did not appear there was anything illegal.

Sokol has a lot of experience in the energy business. Prior to Berkshire, Sokol has a long history at Mid-American where he compounded earnings at more than 20% over a 20-year period. Berkshire had acquired Mid-American in 1999 and Sokol joined Berkshire after the acquisition.

APR Energy

SSW/Atlas is acquiring mobile power services company APR Energy in an all-stock deal valued at $750M including debt, for an expected equity value at closing of ~$425M. Atlas shares will be issued to the sellers (in this case, Fairfax, which is also the largest shareholder) in the proposed acquisition at $11.10/share. APR Energy owns and operates rapidly-deployed mobile power plants for customers who then pay for a combination of the electricity produced and access to the available generation capacity. Generating Plants vary by type and technology and can be designed either for temporary application or long-term use. At the end of contract term, APR may then extend operation with the customer, demobilize the plant for use in other projects, or in some instances, sell the plant to the customer with optional operating and maintenance services. Sokol had the following to say about the APR acquisition.

As some of you may know, my previous company, MidAmerican Energy, or today, as it's known, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, started out as an independent power company in 1991 with a small portfolio of 3 power projects with their total value substantially less than $0.5 billion. And the team there was able to grow that company through the same discipline and focus on operational excellence and capital allocation that we intend to provide here through APR. This starts with the management teams, and I'm confident that we have the right people in place to create that long-term growth. Today, that former company, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, has over $100 billion in assets under management. And while we certainly wouldn't aspire to anything similar to that, the opportunities are very significant in this sector.

Sokol also said that SSW is paying "little under 5x EBITDA" for APR and that acquisition will be accretive in 2021.

Seaspan

Seaspan provides many of the world's major shipping lines with outsourcing alternatives to vessel ownership by offering long-term leases on large, modern containerships combined with industry-leading ship management services. Seaspan's fleet consists of 112 containerships representing a total capacity of more than 900,000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEU), with an average age of approximately six years and average remaining lease period of approximately four years, on a TEU weighted basis. We can think of containers like a "pipeline" connecting manufacturers with consumers, with companies like SSW providing the "midstream".

Seaspan ran into trouble by taking on excessive debt to expand while the container shipping industry got mired in excess capacity and low lease rates which did not cover the cost of capital. This led the largest shareholder (the Washington family of Montana) to bring in David Sokol in 2017 to deal with the situation. Sokol proceeded to change top management and capitalize on the company with investments from Fairfax as well as issuing equity, diluting original shareholders.

Fairfax Investment

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCPK:FRFHF) (TSX:FFH) has invested $1 billion in Seaspan - $500 million in shares at $6.50 per share and $500 million in 5.5% bonds. As part of recapitalization, they also received seven-year warrants for 25 million shares at $8.05 per share. Fairfax has replaced the founding Washington family as SSH's largest shareholder.

Seaspan says that industry overcapacity has come into balance now that the industry has matured and new-build order book has become rational. After recapitalization, Seaspan has generated copious amount of free cash in the last two years as capex has come down. Seaspan acquired Greater China Intermodal Investments LLC ("GCI") from affiliates of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) ("Carlyle") for $1.6 billion in March 2018.

Debt

Given the nature of the business which is very capital intensive, SSW carries a lot of debt. The debt picture is given below.

EV/EBITDA is now under 7, for the first time in 10 years.

As of Q3 2019, net debt to equity is 1.0x. Unencumbered vessels have been moved into portfolio financing program that provides additional financial flexibility.

Conclusion and Opinion

The stock has responded strongly upwards to recent moves in-spite of significant dilution. David Sokol is leading Seaspan (Atlas) in the direction of creating a conglomerate of cash producing industrial assets. Fairfax's Prem Watsa has said that his investment in SSW is based on David Sokol's track record in capital allocation and creating long-term value with Mid-American both independently as well as part of Berkshire. Dividend policy is yet unclear under the new regime and structure. Seaspan (Atlas) is focused on achieving investment-grade balance sheet so it can sell bonds in the unsecured bond market in order to lower its cost of capital. The containership business is now producing strong cash flows. The integration and build out of the energy business will be the next challenge and that should occur over the next two years. Overall, I am bullish on the stock and believe the stock is about 25% undervalued. I believe it should trade above book value given improving balance sheet and return on equity. My price target over the next 12 months is $17.

