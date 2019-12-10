Top 10 Dividend Kings: Outperformance Increases

This article includes the updated list of the Top 10 Dividend Kings, which, in cash terms, distribute the highest percentage of its market cap.

YTD, this factor strategy that is focused on companies with high cash distributions outperformed the 26 Dividend Kings by almost 11%.

Although historically value-focused approaches outperformed the market, the last five years were rather poor across different value strategies. However, since the beginning of this year, the value stocks are back in vogue.

During the first eleven months of this year, Top 10 Dividend Kings, a value-oriented factor strategy, outperformed the group of all Dividend Kings by substantial 10.89%. During November, the strategy outperformed by an additional 2.69%.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

During November, the two top-performing strategy components were Target (NYSE:TGT) and Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV), which returned 29.25% and 11.57%, respectively. Additionally, YTD, these two companies are best performing Dividend Kings.

For the first eleven months of this year, the total return for Target was staggering 95.16%. At the beginning of the year, out of the 26 Dividend Kings, Target had the second-highest shareholder yield, which was at 7.2%. However, since then, the sentiment changed from bearish to bullish, which was additionally fueled in November by quarterly results that beat on the top and bottom line. Currently, Target still has the second-highest shareholder yield. Thus, it is still on the updated list for December. However, the yield decreased to 5.2%.

With 60.34%, Dover has the second-highest total YTD return. At the beginning of the year, out of all Dividend Kings, the company had the highest shareholder yield. Since then, as the company decreased its buybacks, and the stock price rose sharply, the shareholder yield decreased from 8% to 3%. During the last quarterly report, Dover reported above expected revenues and profits, which led to additional stock price gains. Although its shareholder yield decreased significantly, the company still qualifies for the ten highest yielding stocks and is a component of the updated list for December.

The Strategy uses shareholder yield (dividend yield + buyback yield) as a critical factor for long-term outperformance. It includes ten Dividend Kings, which have the highest combination of dividend and buyback yields. The Strategy can be used at any point of the year. However, it uses annual rebalancing. Thus, an investor needs to pay attention to rebalance twelve months after the initial purchase.

For readers that would like to use this simple yet powerful strategy, in the table below, I present the updated list of all Dividend Kings. The top 10 companies with the highest shareholder yield form the Top 10 Dividend Kings for the current month. Based on this strategy, out of 26 Dividend Kings, these ten companies currently provide the best buying opportunity.

Source: American Association of Individual Investors

Significant Outperformance of the January Picks

In my first article on the Dividend Kings series, I explained why yield investors must focus on the total cash returns to shareholders and not just on the dividend distributions.

Dividends are only one side of the story. The net change in outstanding shares is the other side. In the current environment, buybacks are usually more important than dividends. However, investors routinely overlook share dilutions and underappreciate stock repurchases.

Since the beginning of this year, an equally weighted portfolio of the 10 Dividend Kings with the highest shareholder yield (dividend yield + net buyback yield) returned 35.38% (Portfolio 2). For comparison, during the same period, an equally-weighted portfolio of the 26 Dividend Kings returned 24.49% (Portfolio 1). At the end of October, the performance difference was 8.20%. However, during November, the outperformance increased to 10.89%. These returns assume reinvestment of dividends.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Top 10 Dividend Kings at the Start of the Year

In the table below, there are 26 Dividend Kings with YTD returns and their characteristics at the start of 2019.

During the previous eleven months, the best-performing companies are two Dividend Kings that, at the beginning of the year, had the highest shareholder yield. During the first eleven months, Dover Corp. and Target returned 60.34% and 95.16%, respectively.

The net buyback yield is a twelve-month change in the total outstanding shares. This yield is negative if the company dilutes its shareholders and is positive if the company decreased its total outstanding number of shares. According to the data that was available on 1/1/2019 (look-ahead bias was avoided), during the preceding four quarters, eight Dividend Kings diluted their shareholders. For the rest eighteen companies, the net buyback yield ranged from 0% to positive 5.4%.

The outstanding share increase is not bad by definition. For example, if new share issuance was conducted to collect capital for takeover or new capital investments, this could lead to higher profits. However, if a company pays dividends and at the same time issues new shares to finance these dividends (or buybacks), then this does not create any additional value for shareholders.

Source: American Association of Individual Investors

At the beginning of this year, the average net buyback yield for the 26 Dividend Kings was 0.8%. This number was profoundly impacted by eight Dividend Kings that were diluting their shareholders with newly issued shares.

The Top 10 Dividend Kings' average net buyback yield was much higher, at 2.6%. The average dividend yield for the Top 10 Kings was 2.6% vs. 2.3% for the 26 Dividend Kings. Consequently, the average shareholder yield for the ten highest yielding companies was 5.2% compared to only 3.1% for the 26 Dividend Kings.

The Top 10 Kings strategy avoided all diluting companies by investing in Dover Corp., Target, P&G (PG), Emerson Electric (EMR), Lowe's (LOW), 3M Co. (MMM), Nordson (NDSN), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB), and Cincinnati Financial (CINF).

Source: American Association of Individual Investors

Basis of the Long-Term Outperformance

There are two crucial elements for sustainable long-term outperformance:

The sustainable process exploits systematic investor expectation errors. In this strategy, the error is connected with the underappreciation of share repurchase (explained in my first article on the shareholder yield topic). The sustainable investor has a long-term horizon and a willingness to be different.

For the utilization of the predictive power of dividends and net buybacks, this strategy invests only in the ten companies with the highest shareholder yield. The strategy is rebalanced twelve months after the initial purchase or the last rebalancing.

Why Share Repurchases Are So Important

At the end of the second quarter, on a trailing four-quarter basis, the S&P companies distributed $797 billion via buybacks and $469 billion via dividends. However, a part of these distributions was diluted with new share issuances, which is the case for a portion of Dividend Kings as well. Thus, a 3.26% buyback yield from the following graph represents gross buyback yield and not the net yield that I use for the Strategy.

According to the following data, the S&P 500 companies distribute approximately 70% more via buybacks compared to dividends. Because of this, it is crucial that buybacks are an integral part of a yield-focused strategy.

Source: Yardeni Research

During late 1990, buybacks surged and surpassed dividend payments. A lot of companies have changed their distribution channel from dividends to repurchases to reward investors with a more favorable tax treatment. Thus, by selecting investments purely on the dividend yield, one misses companies that distribute high amounts of cash via equity buybacks.

Such structural market changes require strategy adjustments. The strategic goal is to harness the predictive power of net buybacks and utilize it in the separation of the top-performing from the under-performing companies. In other words, besides dividends, the net change in the outstanding shares (net buyback) is used as a second and critical factor for the market outperformance.

Strategy Risks

Compared to the group of the 26 Dividend Kings, The Top 10 Kings have much more concentrated allocation. The strategy has 10% single stock exposure, compared to, on average, 3.85% for the equal-weighted portfolio of the 26 companies. Similarly, for The Top 10 Kings, the exposure to one sector or industry could be significantly higher compared to the group of the 26 Dividend Kings.

However, to decrease the single-stock exposure, one could combine this strategy with the Mad Dogs of the Dow strategy. This strategy applies the same investment principles for selecting stocks included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

According to the quantitative tests, investing in companies with high shareholder yield generates the odds in the investor's favor. However, it is not suitable for everyone because it is not focused on the minimization of the tracking risk. Instead, it focuses on the long-term relative and absolute outperformance. This could lead to considerable return differences compared to the passive benchmark as the S&P 500 or the whole group of the 26 Dividend Kings.

If you plan to use any part of this strategy, it is essential to adjust percentage equity allocation and the number of equity positions in your overall portfolio according to your willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

Key Takeaways

After years of underperformance, during this year, numerous value strategies beat the market.

Since the beginning of the year, the Top 10 Dividend Kings strategy outperformed the group of 26 Dividend Kings by almost 26%.

With the value vs. growth valuation gap at its multi-decade record, the chances are high that value-focused strategies will continue to outperform.

The top 10 Dividend Kings offer a 4.6% median shareholder yield of vs. a median shareholder yield of 2.1% for the 26 Dividend Kings.

As U.S. companies are buying back record amounts of stocks, it is crucial to include them in any cash distribution strategy.

If you would like to follow updates of this simple, yet powerful strategy, please hit the "Follow" button on the top.

Until my next article, be patient with your investments and give them time to grow!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOV, TGT, PG, EMR, LOW, MMM, NDSN, CL, CINF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.