AT&T Inc. (T) Management Presents at UBS Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) UBS Global TMT Conference Transcript December 10, 2019 7:45 AM ET

Executives

John Stankey - President and COO, AT&T and CEO, WarnerMedia

Analysts

John Hodulik - UBS

John Hodulik

Good morning. I am John Hodulik. I am the telecom and media analyst here at UBS and I want to welcome you all to the second day of our 47th Annual Telecom, Media and Technology Conference.

We had a last-minute change, but I am very pleased to announce that our first keynote speaker this morning is John Stankey, the President and COO of AT&T and CEO of WarnerMedia.

We had a last-minute change, but I am very pleased to announce that our first keynote speaker this morning is John Stankey, the President and COO of AT&T and CEO of WarnerMedia.

John Stankey

It’s kind of you to say that, but I know you are not pleased.

John Hodulik

No. Hey, it’s worked out fine. Okay.

John Stankey

[Inaudible] wasn’t looking real good yesterday when I saw...

John Hodulik

Yeah. I heard. I hear. That’s all right. But we are glad to have you John.

John Stankey

Yeah.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - John Hodulik

We have got about 40 minutes for Q&A, and as always, I have got the iPad here. So if anybody has any questions please download the app and I will weave them into the discussion. Also there’s a poll within the app, if we ask you to answer, I think, it’s about 15 questions, so that we can put together a research piece after this and get those responses to you.

So, with that done, John, aside from your role as the CEO of WarnerMedia, you recently took on the role of COO, give you a very large purview of the AT&T. Can we start with talking about your priorities for the company as we look out into 2020?

John Stankey

Sure. I think, first, before we kind of talked about ‘20, let’s just kind of take stock of what we were able to get done in ‘19 and I think as we started the year and we outlined a couple of things that we felt were really important to position the business effectively and we are now in December, you kind of check the box, and say, I feel pretty good about what we have been able to do to get through some of these threshold issues that much of the investor base is paying attention to.

The delevering issue, which we said we wanted to be in the 2.5 times range by the end of this year. We are going to be in the 2.5 times range by the end of this year and feel really good about what we have been able to do around that.

I think we made it clear that we wanted to see growth in our Wireless business. We have seen postpaid subscriber volumes now turnaround and we are in a position where we are growing again. Revenues are growing, that’s encouraging. We are particularly pleased with that given where we are in the network buildout and performance improvement, and as a result of that, we are now getting to the point where you are getting past that tipping point where we hope that momentum carries.

We talked about stabilizing our Entertainment Group EBITDA. We will stabilize Entertainment Group EBITDA. It’s growing through the end of the third quarter. I expect fourth quarter it would be a little bit lighter. That’s largely based on how we amortize NFL rights to come in and the difference between, say, third quarter and fourth quarter, but we will have stabilize that Entertainment Group, EBITDA seemed really good. Broadband growth and our fiber footprint which we are real pleased about and that momentum carrying into ‘20 will be important. And we had a number of things in and of themselves that were significant with the merger.

Getting the synergies done, which we feel we are going to exit this year at over $700 million run rate. On cost synergy effectiveness, we have really good line of sight moving into next year and the next chunk of that that ultimately takes us up to $1.5 billion of cost synergies and then of course we start learning on the revenue stuff as we move into ‘20 and ‘21, and so feel good about that.

And then, as I said, a lot of the momentum that’s coming in the Wireless business is coming because we put a really good network out there. We did what we were supposed to do for FirstNet, the 5G transition that’s occurring and the fiber footprint that we have out there, all strong, which gives us a good platform.

So, I think, we outlined all those things at the beginning of the year, feels good about how we have executed on them and now moving into ‘20, where does that take us. It moves us into ‘20 is, clearly, we need to continue this Wireless momentum, everything we talk about in guidance and what needs to happen really has to be at the foundation of a well performing Wireless business.

You have -- you are all smart people. You know the percentage of EBITDA that we drive out of the Wireless business. You know the momentum that goes on there. We have an opportunity to grow revenues and keep expenses in check and get operating leverage out of that business and that’s a real key contributor to what we need to do.

I think on the Entertainment Group side, you should see a stabilization of EBITDA. I don’t think it will be as clear cut a path as what we had this year, but we will have stable EBITDA. You will see subscriber losses have peaked in ‘19 and we will have a much more stable construct that’s going over there and a combination of a better video product and continuing to make headway on the broadband footprint.

We -- there’s no reason why -- where we have deployed fiber that we can’t be an equal share player to our competitor there. We are roughly at about 20% -- 27% penetration on broadband and most of our fiber footprint we had a lot of room to grow there. We are going to ride that aggressively and get the benefit out of that extensive investment we have made in the last several days.

We turn next year our profitability and our EBITDA in Latin America, which has been a drain, and so as you think about ensuring that we are no longer in that kind of a dilutive position that’s an important aspect of what we need to do moving into next year.

And look, in the media company it’s still a great performing business. We get a little bit of an uptick next year on our advertising dynamic because of both the political cycle, as well as what we have with some sports rights that allow us to book additional advertising that we don’t book this year.

So we expect that we are going to get a little bit of lift from that dynamic and then launch HBO Max effectively. I mean I can’t tell you how important that is for not only the media company but for the connectivity and communications company.

And to the extent we can do that and manage to keep our other businesses in check and the stability that we have seen in our Enterprise business, I think, we are set up for a good year next year. We have been pretty clear in the guidance John.

John Hodulik

Yeah.

John Stankey

$3.60 to $3.70 on EPS. We started fourth quarter this year on a share buyback approach that we have been out in the market and been active. Took advantage of a little bit of the dip in the stock that occurred a couple of weeks ago. So we have already been out buying. You should expect we are going to be aggressive moving in the next year, we have made that clear.

I fully expect we are going to see cash flows very similar to this particular -- this year or will, probably, be in the $28 billion range. We have given that guidance about $20 billion of capital investment in that range is where I expect we will be, we are on a bit of a downward bias next year. A downward bias is being driven by being through a first chunk of the first net build. So we have kind of got that under our belt.

We are done with the fiber footprint work and we are now doing more marginal work in that regard as opposed to core hundreds of thousands of new homes. And we have got a more effective serving architecture on the Wireless, excuse me, on the Television side, where our capital first costs in the Satellite business are dramatically different as well, which will help us on some of our capital efficiency moving in. So, I think, by and large, we are set up exiting this year to put ourselves in a good position next year for our performance and our commitments that we have made.

John Hodulik

Great. Great overview, John. Before we dig into each one of those segments, let’s talk a little about the cost cutting. You brought in Bill Morrow to be the sort of cost cutting jar. Can you talk about where the pockets of the costs are that you can take out? The -- and when do you expect to start to see the benefits of the cost reduction efforts in the -- on the P&L?

John Stankey

Sure. So I would tell you that, first of all, there’s no place is safe. We are looking across the entire business, right, it’s really important. And I think, if I start to think about things I want to do in the business to position it moving forward. There’s a list of a few things and I would really all things being equal if I had an incremental $100 million, would I go invest in them and would I go chase them. Yes, it would. And so the management team is really focused on other things we can do to create some space for ourselves to accelerate those plans that we know are working well and they fall into the wireless space and they fall into the broadband space, and we certainly believe we are going to see some momentum on some of the new Entertainment offers.

So Bill’s initiative is really important too. Number one, manage the business more efficiently, but also find us some of that turnaround room that will allow us to do some more things. When you think about what Bill’s got to go tackle. The 80/20 rule on lot of this stuff is labor and it traditionally has been. We have been running effectiveness on labor year-over-year about a 6% decline.

If you kind of look at the last several years of our performance in aggregate in the business, we are going to step that up a bit. We think we can. We think there are reasons behind why we can. One of the things that we have been working on is Bill has come in. He’s a very analytical and clinical individual, isn’t married to decisions of the past and I think that’s always good to kind of bring that kind of a lens into an organization, especially a big one like ours where you kind of get a fresh perspective on things and we are using a lot of external data and it’s something that we have done through our time and something I have used in my career.

I will tell you, I haven’t gone through a benchmarking exercise recently in the last couple of years, given the nature of the work I have been involved in. But it’s -- what’s interesting is there’s a lot more data available these days than there ever has been. It comes from very non-traditional sources.

And so, when you look at what insights we can get, where we need to spend time, we have some opportunities and we are a step up on the labor side to a little bit more aggressive run rate. I think John shared some comments when he was out last week or the week before and talked about, probably, another 4% run rate on labor. It’s roughly, probably, $1.5 billion of labor cost savings, I expected not, 100% of that’s going to come out early in the year.

I think it’s going to come out a little bit more ratably, but another $1.5 billion run rate that comes out as a result of some of these initiatives that are focused on some of our distribution strategies and our effectiveness in our call centers from some mechanization that we know we need to step up to and improve. Frankly in places we know we have got management structures that we can look at, based on how we have re-profiled the business and our priorities to ensure our management team is lined up against those priorities and we are not investing in things that we don’t intend to move forward on.

And look, the core Wireline business has changed quite dramatically since the last time I have been involved in it and product rationalization. And when you think about product rationalization on the Wireline business, that means geographic and footprint rationalization and there’s a huge opportunity for us to look at our Wireline business and how our customers are laid out and start thinking about what we do to take out layers of cost based on geography we serve and products that we support that maybe have run their course in a fairly mature business moving forward. So labor clearly an important part.

Now, having said that, nothing’s off of the table. We are aggressively looking across at our benefits effectiveness and we found places across our large employee and retiree base. We have more effective benefit constructs in place that drive the more effective cost structures. It’s not about reducing benefits. It’s about using the most effective way to serve them. We believe that there’s opportunity for us to drive some fairly substantial costs out of our cost structure around benefit structures as a result of that.

If you look at where we are on some of our overheads and what’s occurred is we brought businesses together. We know we have some corporate overheads that we can go address. We have done a lot in the post close Time Warner environment as we rationalize some things, but we have a few more layers to go. That’s what happens in a big organization and we feel pretty good that we can go after some of those.

We have some key deployment processes that we use. If you think about our business it generates $20 billion, $20 plus billion of capital investment a year. There’s probably three key operating practices we used to deploy that. And when you look at those, we know that we have got some improvement at the 10% to 20% level that is just the expense that goes on with deploying billions of dollars of capital. It comes back through things like supply chain, process improvement work that goes on there that we know that we can attack that we can support. So feel good about the playing field and what we can go address in a business of our size, this is not an overly aggressive target.

John Hodulik

A target rich environment.

John Stankey

It is a target rich environment.

John Hodulik

Okay.

John Stankey

Especially in a post-close transaction, it’s always a target rich environment.

John Hodulik

Got you. Maybe just starting with Mobility that your largest segment had about half the business, can you talk about the competitive environment, obviously there’s a trial going on about 5 mile south of here that’s going to determine to a certain extent what the world looks like over the next couple of years. But how would you say AT&T is positioned vis-à-vis the competitors of the world stands today and maybe talk a little bit about what FirstNet does for you in that -- within that environment?

John Stankey

Sure. So, first of all, it’s really good that it’s not our turn to be sitting in a federal courtroom and the distraction that comes with that. And as an individual I can speak, I think, authoritatively on that subject matter. And we are not executing our plan. And I think in and of itself is something to be said and we don’t know what the outcome of this trial is going to be.

But whatever it is, no matter which way it comes out, it’s going to mean a degree of distraction, it’s either going to be a degree of distraction because the transaction didn’t complete and both sides have to kind of go back to figuring out what their play is then. I have been in that realm.

John Hodulik

Okay.

John Stankey

That was a post failed T-Mobile transaction and I know what happens in that aftermath or it’s maybe they get their way through and the parties come together and then they have got the lovely task of integration, which for all things it tends to be a little bit more of a navel gazing exercise internally than it is necessarily a market facing exercise.

So, I think, the important thing for us is to continue to run our place and our place to your point are rooted on the investments we have made on FirstNet and what we are doing with the partner there to basically put out an unprecedented amount of capacity in our network and we are 70% through that first tranche of deployment, getting the new bands up, and at the same time, we are getting the new bands up positioning all of our infrastructure for the 5G transition, as well as lighting up the spectrum that we have had waiting to be wet.

And that’s put us in a great position, the networks performing incredibly well. We -- as you just saw sustain the fact that the largest drive test is done out there has this performance is the best network. We believe our 5GE performance is on par or superior in anything that anybody is going to turn up in the 5GE environment in the near-term.

We think customers are seeing that. We like the trends it’s driving into the business as a result of it. And frankly, what is attractive to us is 2020 is going to be a major air interface transition year, which means customers are going to say, it’s now worthwhile for me to upgrade my device.

We saw this at the 3G transition. We saw this at the 4G transition and we now had that moment in 2020 where meaningful devices in the ecosystem will become available. Customers are going to walk in and make a decision to get a device. It’s been a suppressed dynamic over the last couple of years.

And when that happens that opens up opportunity for us. It opens up opportunity for us to move customers that haven’t moved into unlimited, into unlimited which drives the ARPU increase. It opens up an opportunity for us to explain to them why getting entertainment with their wireless service makes sense for them and with entertainment driving them into those higher unlimited plans that drive ARPU accretion and value back to the customer by getting an entertainment bundle associated with that connectivity service, which ultimately helps our churn over time.

And when you -- in those higher unlimited plans and you are getting entertainment and you are getting the benefits of that great performing network to watch and stream those services. That’s a good thing for us from a customer satisfaction perspective on a long-term loyalty perspective.

And that will be the cycle that we chase in 2020 on a really strong network and we will continue to finish that deployment, make sure that by the midpoint of the year we are nationwide on 5G with the spectrum position we have, just feel like we are coming into the first time in a long time a position of strength and capacity that gives us flexibility on our customer acquisition strategies. It gives us flexibility on our channel strategies where now we can step back and ask, do we want to be more aggressive in the wholesale space where we have not been for the last several years in our more capacity constrained environment where we have been largely supporting our retail base. Good position to be in.

John Hodulik

That is the -- there’s a possibility of a new sort of upgrade cycle around a 5G iPhone, say, in the second half of the year. Does it -- does -- should investors be worried that it could cause sort of a new round of competition among carriers, because like you said, well, upgrades mean sort of a bigger jump off, potentially some more churn, more aggressive promotions and BOGOs and things like that, should we worry that that you could see sort of a low in the margin improvement in the second half that we typically seen, when we have seen an upgrade cycle?

John Stankey

First of all, I would go back to previous cycles and I know that there’s always speculation at the front end of these is, as it is going to be good or bad for you rightfully. So I think you go back to the previous two transitions, and the answer is, we have navigated those pretty well.

And I would say more so than the previous cycles, we are going to navigate this one from a position of strength. I just talked about the network strength. I mean, why somebody is not going to be going someplace else to get a better performing network.

John Hodulik

That’s right.

John Stankey

We have incredibly competitive pricing out in the market right now and value. And third, we are going to be right in the sweet spot of that as we get into the device upgrade cycle as we launch HBO Max in May. It’s going to be a great product and it’s going to be a great product married in. We think the promotional tie into with that gives us something we have never had before going through that cycle and so I don’t worry about that at all right now.

John Hodulik

And a benefit for you guys is obviously it’s differentiated and it probably something similar to what we have seen with the Disney Plus and Verizon, where you bundle the two and on the video -- on the Wireless side you get people kicking up into these higher unlimited plans, so you maybe have a little bit ARPU benefit, and as well as potentially a trend and gross add benefit. There is any way that you could sort of, I guess, first of all, quantify or put some numbers around the bundling opportunity with HBO Max and your Communications business? And maybe more specifically how it can help your Wireless business?

John Stankey

Yeah. So I’d maybe quibble with you on one thing, which is, it’s different from what Verizon is doing and the perspective is, it’s a different product. And when you think about we own the product first of all, which so it’s a creative to us on the other side to get it out there and ultimately drive people through this ecosystem.

But I think one of the things I would characterize of what is different is, Disney Plus is -- it’s a good product. They have done a nice job. It has a particular appeal. The strongest appeal of Disney Plus is to the youth of the family. Its strength is a product to satisfy the other members of the family. It’s not that deep. There’s some stuff that’s interesting to adults in the offer and there’s some stuff that’s probably interesting to your 20-year-old something and 30-year-old something year old members of your family. But it’s not all that deep in that regard.

Max is. Max is a product that appeals to the entire family and the family wireless plan. And it’s something that everybody in the family looks at and says that has something in it for me. The parent is the decision maker at the macro end of the family plan, says, that has something for me, I see myself in that offering.

It will have strong animation kids and family oriented content. So there’s stuff there for the youth of the family. And most importantly, we are spending time in that middle area and we spend a lot of time at the Analyst Day talking about this around making sure that there’s a good stable offering in the late teenage, 20 something year old segment that fills that out. And so I think it’s really powerful from the family plan construct in keeping all members of the family engaged.

We know from our experience with HBO that attaching content to connectivity service has churn benefits. I mean, look, I don’t think we have to debate that. We have got every other wireless provider out there trying to do something like that right now. You mentioned Disney Plus and Verizon. Certainly know what T-Mobile’s done with Netflix. We see the same thing with HBO.

The limiting aspect of HBO as we talked about at the Analyst Day is it addresses a particular demographic. The demographic isn’t quite broad enough, it’s a great product, it’s a great brand, but it doesn’t quite pick up some of those segments I just talked about. Most of your young kids in your household aren’t thinking about what next HBO show they want to watch. God help us, right?

We have a characterization where we tend to skew a little bit higher on socioeconomic and age demographics. We would like to bring that down a bit. That’s what Max allows us to do. And I think that’s why it’s so powerful. The fact that we can now attach it to a broader cross-section of the base same reduction in churn that we have seen will now extend to a broader percentage of the base and be a more powerful marketing tool for us.

John Hodulik

Got you. Maybe we will transition here to WarnerMedia and stick with the HBO Max. I guess, we just talked about positioning and where sort of HBO Max is compared to the DTC landscape, but obviously, the landscape is getting seemingly more crowded every month. We heard yesterday a little bit about the sort of some of the financial characteristics of Peacock. There’s more to come. How do you -- as a CEO of WarnerMedia and sort of driving force behind HBO Max, how do you differentiate the service in the marketplace. Can we expect sort of a large advertising spend. Do you expect to run promotions and two-year deals, three-year deals to try it get it out there, I mean, how do you make it big splash in what is already a pretty crowded landscape?

John Stankey

Well, so I don’t, first of all, I don’t think it’s a zero sum game and many of these offers, I think, in oftentimes these offers can be complementary to each other. We talked about Disney Plus as an example. I mean you would be hard pressed to suggest that Disney Plus is a replacement service for Netflix.

I just like, I’d say, I’d be hard pressed to say Disney Plus is a replacement service for Max or there two different services and they are addressing different market segments and I think customers will make decisions on a portfolio services that make sense for their particular household and we feel it’s pretty important that we design an aperture of a product that is a little bit broader in order for us to do that.

You should expect when we come out we are going to use all of our tools available. We are, let me break the news to you between our Wireless business and our Media business, we are one of the largest advertisers in the United States and if we are doing our job right you are going to see it threaded through a lot of the existing platforms that we advertise on for purposes of positioning promotion to drive awareness.

So we should be able to get some drag value of what we do, for examples, I have just talked about attaching it to our wireless customers and our substantial promotional and advertising spend as we move forward in that business just as a BAU construct will be doing incremental advertising to raise brand awareness.

We have done things in the digital space as we have moved product throughout our companies. What we have done on theatrical releases that, I think, it have been incredibly innovative. We are going to use some very efficient digital techniques much of it honed, for example, and what we have done in marketing other over-the-top niche services with our Crunchyroll constructs. So we know how to manage these funnels and build these funnels and bring people in very effectively.

So they will be macro brand building, but there’s also going to be as we talked about at the Analyst Day, a lot of leaning on our existing distribution and advertising, and a lot of innovative techniques that we have developed in our other OTT services, where we have a lot of experience managing these funnels.

And again, I’d point that out of the difference and maybe some other folks who recently entered in, we have been managing customer lifecycles and customer funnels on subscription-oriented services for a large part of our history. This is not new to us. And we feel pretty comfortable in our skill set to be able to move forward and do that.

John Hodulik

Okay. One of the, looks like I get is the $15 price point, obviously, that matches what you have been the rate that -- the retail rate for HBO. Do you believe, given the competitive landscape that that is an impediment to subscriber growth?

John Stankey

No. I don’t. I mean, Disney was kind of like about half the content of what we have at half the price and we are twice the content of what we currently have at the same price. I am not really sure that that’s a hard thing to do, right?

I believe I was listening to feedback after the Investor Day and I would tell you there’s a continuum. There’s some that have said too cheap. Some that has said just right. Some that has said it’s too expensive. So that tells me we probably found a good place to start.

Look, our approach to this is to give a compelling value to the 33 million customers that are currently HBO subscribers and it’s a compelling value proposition to 33 million people that are already paying $15 a month or thereabouts they are going to get twice the content for the same price and it should be something that they look at and say wow this is great. Doesn’t happen very often in my life where somebody gives me quite a bit more without having to pay more.

John Hodulik

Right.

John Stankey

And so I think it’s a great value moment for that customer base. I think when you look at the content offer that’s in there, and as I just said, where we have this broad aperture, I think, the household would be saying, that’s a good investment for the household, because at $15 there’s more than one segment of the household of the family that’s going to sit down and watch it on a given day and use it, which that utility factor will be high.

And given the depth of hours that are there, when you have quite a few more hours and others that are out there, that refresh cycle is important and I think it’s really important that there’s new content that comes in every month, so that you are managing that churn. I think we have got that formula to do that. So I think it’s going to be saleable. And look we also have means of promoting, where average pricing can be used as a tool moving forward in terms of how we bundle, we will be smart about that, right?

John Hodulik

Okay. Makes sense. So as part of that transition you guys would say, it would be easier to get buying from the current distributors here in the U.S. Have you guys started discussions with, say, the large cable companies about shifting from HBO to HBO Max and if so, how are those going?

John Stankey

Yeah. We have. We are in the heart of them now and they are going like they always go. There -- I have never seen anything that, you could probably write a book about the unique character of any carriage agreement negotiations, right? There they follow a particular construct and a pattern and it’s a repeatable pattern.

And it’s one of those things where there’s an inordinate amount of time spent by the sides of the front end posturing and then as a deadline approaches, a lot of work gets done in a very short period of time right before the deadline. I don’t expect that these discussions are going to be a whole lot different, given the pattern that occurs, each side has been stating their position.

I am not surprised by any of the positions that are being taken. I am sure those that we are working with aren’t surprised by the position that we are taking. And that dialogue has begun and the exchange of what are the fresh old issues versus what are you just posturing, we are in that process right now.

I think, what’s important to understand is at the end of the day is, is something that a distributor would want to participate in. I think the answer to that is yes. I think the answer to that is yes, because, one, they get to continue to participate financially in a month of residual structure that isn’t dissimilar from what they already experience in a product that they know and they distribute and sell today called HBO, and we are not doing anything that dilutes that further. It’s still something that can be attractive to them financially to do that.

Two, we are providing an opportunity to not only get access to the content, but to take the data and the information that we glean and bring that back to them through Xandr, so that they can use that information and insight to customers that we know to help their advertising businesses. And it’s not only for their data, but it’s for the aggregated data of all the customers we sell through, which is an improvement for somebody who runs a regional business that doesn’t have broader insights.

Three, when you think about our friendliness to the ecosystem and how that layers into existing product, nobody can possibly look at Max and view it as being more problematic then quick through capabilities they have already put in their menu for something they don’t get a residual unlike Netflix.

And we think it’s actually a means for them to keep their customers more within an ecosystem that many of our traditional distributors are comfortable with and it’s a friendly way to do that and so I think at the end of the day it gives down the money and economics, and there will be a meaningful reason why they want to participate with us.

John Hodulik

Got you.

John Stankey

Can you talk a little bit about the international opportunity for HBO Max and maybe a little bit about the Sky deal or the extension with Sky that you -- those are obviously three big markets in Europe? And why you decided to take a bit of a different approach than going in as a retail provider in those markets?

John Stankey

Sure. I think, I mean, if I were to say one thing about international, I don’t think you can just say international. I mean what my observations in working overseas and doing things is that each market is different and you have to be cognizant of the fact that each market is different. And I think our approach is tailored to that.

We are in a -- we start from a fairly strong position in Latin America. And so we are very energetic and bullish on what we can do. We obviously chose to buy out our partner in HBO Latin America. We are in the process of doing that. I hope ultimately that, that become something that allows us to play in the entirety of Latin America, for now we have set aside Brazil that have reasonably that ultimately resolve itself.

Between HBO’s position and the Turner Properties, we have a lot of brand recognition down there and we are now starting to see broadband become a more prevalent dynamic in most of these countries and because of our experience and what we have done with HBO we believe we can tailor a package it and admittedly a slower ARPU than what we see domestically in the U.S.

But a meaningful package for those customers that aren’t part of the pay-TV ecosystem because they have to getting into the front end of it could become a meaningful part of their entertainment solution in their homes especially those that are broadband enabled homes and we intend to take advantage of that and rejigger our content down there in a manner that we can do that with full control of our HBO Latin America operation.

So as we get into ‘21 we fully expect we will be in most markets ex-Brazil, pending some regulatory dynamics down there and feel really good about what that offer is going to be and feel that we can hit the market appropriately and have the ability to have full control. And given that it’s still a developing and nascent market, we don’t have the entrenchment of other players that we believe is going to impede our growth there.

If you flip to Europe, a little bit different story. Some new entrants and the incumbents have behaved differently, in some regards, they have been able to watch what happened domestically in the U.S. and prepare for the over-the-top onslaught. And so when I look at a market like the U.K., I am not energized around going and putting capital against customer acquisition in the U.K., given what Sky has done, for example, to be a very formidable competitor in the country.

The foothold that existing streaming services already have, and as a result of that, I look at it and say, what’s in the best interests of our shareowner, the best interests of our shareowner in the U.K. is to, say, can we be in a position where it doesn’t cause damage to our marginal cost structure and how we develop content moving forward.

So our decision in the U.K. has been, look, if we can get a long term licensing agreement for the vast majority of our output that allows me to, say, I am not at disadvantage of creating content, because I know I will be able to push it through in that market. I am going to get it through licensing and I am not going to get it through a direct relationship with customers, but I know a substantial portion of what I create I can push through in that market and get paid for it. That’s an okay thing rather than going head to head in a market that I think is fairly well developed.

That’s not the case in other parts of Europe, where we have already had experience launching HBO and we have got an organization that knows how to manage a funnel and acquire customers and with a broader Max product, we can actually do the exact play we are doing domestically in U.S. and expand the base that we can address.

And so where we have a better path that clear field to gain customers where the market is mature in terms of the incumbents. We have controlled maybe more their content that’s in place. We can go and compete directly for customers on the same technology platform, we are building domestically here in the U.S., the same what we are deploying in Latin America and have that be accretive and it’s a better mix financially to not attack those markets where things were embedded.

John Hodulik

Got you. And maybe a last one on HBO Max, I’d say in terms of the licensing landscape, on one side we have Disney, which has been pretty outspoken that they are going to be pulling back a lot of their -- the content that they licensed to third parties especially third-party streamers. Yesterday, we heard from Bob Bakish who still expect to grow their streaming business but at the same time continue to grow that their licensing business and maybe at a faster rate than they had previously. Where does AT&T or a more media sort of fit in that mix. Do you expect licensing to continue to grow or is that something that we would expect to see some pressure to support the growth of HBO Max?

John Stankey

Well, in aggregate of WarnerMedia, we are bigger producer of content in either of those two especially on an independent basis into the market. But we have been really clear. I mean, we -- to support HBO Max domestically, we have talked about the fact that we are going to be pulling back made some public announcements of content that we would have been selling in.

What we started point stuff back in the fourth quarter, you are going to see here in the fourth quarter this year because of where licensing came out there’s some renewals we didn’t do and it’s going to flow through the Warner Brothers P&L. We will offset a lot of that by the share repurchase that I just mentioned that we have already started in the fourth quarter. But there is going to be a little bit of pressure as we look in the fourth quarter as part of that guidance that we have given.

John Hodulik

Okay.

John Stankey

As our HBO Max launches occurring, it’s already starting to roll through the fourth quarter and you are going to see in the 2020 numbers for Warner Brothers where that licensing that we said we are going to dedicate the Max, we will of course, roll through the annual numbers and be an impact to that business.

Now does that mean we are out of licensing business? No, not by a long shot. Warner Brothers will continue to remain an independent studio. We have a huge library. We talked about it at the Analyst Day that we are talking about maybe 10,000 hours a library coming in a little bit less. Well, there is well over 40,000 hours of library in the Warner Brothers portfolio and we will continue to license those things as we have an opportunity to do so, where it doesn’t fit the character in the marketing strategy of HBO Max and that’s going to be the norm.

Now what happens, does the studio not have independence, no, the studio remained independent. Does it shift from maybe 40% sales performed to 60% sales performed, probably, over time over the next couple of years, but we believe to be viable and actually be the right place for creators to want to come work.

We need to make sure that they can go and sell their wares and their content anywhere they choose and wherever it’s appropriate and we think that’s a strategic advantage for us to get some of the best creators to work with us and we will continue to license and we will continue to move product to other channels if it makes sense to do that.

I think it will make us a better company as a result of that. But we also believe very strongly you need to have a scale distribution platform to be viable over the long haul, otherwise you are at some point going to be consolidating with somebody who does.

John Hodulik

Okay. Thank you. I have time for one question. You mentioned the buyback and starting the fourth quarter there -- I have -- where this is an exactly we better with that. But, previously John Stephens has mentioned the ASR that you are talking about for the first quarter. I guess, how should we think about based on where the company is now, what the balance sheet looks, uses of cash going forward, the potential sizing of cash returns in ‘20 and beyond, and how you think the actual incremental dollar of capital?

John Stankey

This is my daily work, because I own a lot of stocks, so I pay a lot of attention to these things. John has talked about the ASR. I think we are going to be filing here shortly about what we are going to do in the first quarter.

We will be filing at ASR for the first quarter will be about $4 billion in the first quarter. So as we said we are going to front-end load this dynamic and get a lot of it done in the first quarter in addition to what we already started to do in the fourth quarter of this year.

We have been pretty clear over the planning period what our intent is here, we are going to return about $75 billion to shareholders you know over the course of the next three years. About $30 billion of that’s going to come from buyback and $45 billion through dividends.

And we are getting started early next year. As I told you, we have every degree of confidence. We are going to hit our net debt to EBITDA objectives at the end of this year. We are so confident we started the buyback and we are confident the cash flows for next year that we are front-end loading on the equity side.

John Hodulik

That’s great. All right. I think that’s all we have time for. John, thanks for being here on a late notice.

John Stankey

Appreciate it. Thank you.