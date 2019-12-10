Merck: Adding To The Pipeline

Merck (MRK) continues to employ M&A to bolster its leading position in oncology, as it has acquired ArQule (ARQL) in what seems to be quite an aggressive move to add to its pipeline. Despite the aggressiveness, ArQule is just a bolt-on acquisition for a firm the size of Merck which continues to add to the pipeline, driven by very strong operational momentum.

The Deal

Merck has reached a deal to acquire ArQule for $20 per share in cash, working down to a $2.7 billion equity valuation. The company focuses on so-called kinase inhibitor discovery and development for cancer patients and other diseases.

The company has a leading candidate called ARQ 531, being an oral Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is currently in Phase II for treatment of B-cell malignancies.

ARQ 531 has shown a manageable safety profile in early clinical trials while early signs of anti-tumor activity looked good for patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and Richter's Transformation.

The deal once more shows the potential for investors in the biotech sector, although timing and picking winners is everything in this sector. ArQule was actually already around during the dotcom bubble, and saw a typical boom-bust cycle like its peers, yet lack of progress and cash burn made that shares traded at just $1 and change in 2018. Good research results pushed shares up to $6 last year yet shares started 2019 down to $3 again, before continued good research results pushed shares up towards $10, with Merck doubling that price level in its buyout attempt.

Really Just A Bolt On Deal

For Merck even a $2.7 billion deal to add to the pipeline is more or less an educated guess and in fact there is no noteworthy impact seen in the share price of Merck in response to the deal.

The company ended the third quarter with cash and investments totaling $10.1 billion, although it has $26.1 billion in debt on its books as well. The resulting $16 billion net debt load will increase to $18.7 billion following the deal, yet it remains very modest for a firm the size of Merck. Based on adjusted earnings metrics the company is already earning about $15 billion in operating earnings, not even accounting for the depreciation component (albeit relatively small given the nature of the operations).

The addition to the pipeline helps to bolster the future outlook of Merck, as third quarter results were pretty strong already. Total sales for the quarter were up 15% to $12.4 billion, with growth of course driven by a 62% increase in Keytruda sales towards $3.1 billion, now making up a quarter of total revenues.

Adjusted earnings were up 22% to $3.9 billion and trend at an annualized rate of $6 per share, although GAAP earnings came in just around half of that number for the third quarter. It should be said that the gap between both earnings metrics was particularly large this quarter on the back of a near billion pre-tax charge on the acquisition of Peloton Therapeutics. The company furthermore incurred $300 million in pre-tax restructuring costs and nearly a billion in deal related costs. Of interest is that Peloton Therapeutics was acquired at little over $2 billion earlier this year, as the size and soon timing of the write-down are not really a comforting sign of course.

With a share count of nearly 2.6 billion shares, Merck is valued around $230 billion at $88 per share, making for an enterprise value of nearly $250 billion upon closure of the deal. This really shows that the latest deal is simply an educated guess on the better fortunes for Merck, equivalent to about 1% of the overall valuation.

Updating The Thesis

Those of you which have followed my take on Merck know that I have been a happy holder for quite a while now. My last article dates from June of this year as I concluded that growth was becoming apparent while the pipeline continues to benefit from additions through bolt-on deal making.

That rosy view makes me a very happy holder as I have essentially seen shares run up from $55 to $88 in the time frame of just 18 months, a huge return for such a large company of course in such a short time frame. In my previous takes on the company I have noted that Merck has long been a household name and contributor to science, yet it has been a dog for a long time until Keytruda changed the fortunes of the company.

Merck obtained approval for Keytruda late in 2014 and sales of the drug now run at $12.5 billion per annum, being a huge contributor to the success of Merck in recent times. The real promising development is that Merck has seen growth if we exclude the contribution of Keytruda as well in the third quarter, standing in contrast to revenue declines posted by the non-Keytruda business not so long ago.

With continued upwards positive revisions to the sales outlook, earnings are taking an upward swing as well, giving Merck more firepower to make bolt-on deals to add to the pipeline. Adjusted earnings run comfortably above $5 per share, and really at a $6 per share run rate based on the third quarter numbers. Assuming a $6 per share earnings number, shares trade at just 15 times earnings, although GAAP multiples are a bit higher of course.

While I took some profits at $80 earlier this year, I am still a happy holder of the remainder of the position here and in fact would buy on dips again given the much better than anticipated organic growth performance, creating actually a compelling risk-reward here again, at least in my view. At these levels I like the potential although I realize that GAAP and realistic earnings are quite a bit lower than the $6 per share number. Estimated realistic earnings at $4-5 per share, valuations are still reasonable by all means certainly if top line momentum and pipeline progress can be maintained.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MRK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.