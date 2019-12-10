American Tower Corp (AMT) Presents at UBS Global TMT Broker Conference Call - Earnings Call Transcript

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) UBS Global TMT Conference December 10, 2019 10:00 AM ET

I'm with the telco research team at UBS. And our next presenter is Rod Smith, SVP, Corporate Finance and Treasurer. Rod thank you so much for coming to our conference.

Rodney Smith

Yes. You're welcome. Thanks for inviting us, and nice to see everyone this morning.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Batya Levi

Great. I think we're going to start off with maybe a quick overview of the strategic focus of the company as we head into the next year.

Rodney Smith

Yes. Yes. So our strategic focus really hasn't changed in the last several years. So it's been really, really, very consistent. We focus on organic growth. We're trying to drive organic growth on our assets around the globe. We own 170,000 towers across 17 different countries on 5 different continents. So driving that organic growth is priority #1 for us. We also look to expand our asset base, expanding the asset base in the markets that we're currently in and taking advantage of those synergies and that leverage that happens, but also expanding our asset base in adjacent markets or other markets within the regions that were in, new countries, within those regions that we -- that we're in, that's a key priority as well. We pride ourselves on having an investment-grade balance sheet. That's important to us. So we work hard to make sure that, that stays intact with the rest of our priority.

So we'll certainly be working on that. I think everyone has probably heard about our innovation programs. We do focus on innovation. We're investing time and money in trying to figure out the networks of the future and looking at different ways that we can use our assets in those networks of the future. And also looking at different assets that we may be able to develop and invest in that might be part of those networks of the future. And also spending a lot of time looking for different types of customers that might come in and use wireless networks in the future that aren't there today. So we spend a fair amount of time on that as well. So that really is the key focus for us. That's what we've been doing for a while, and we expect to continue to do that.

Batya Levi

Okay. Great. So let's dig in each of those items, maybe starting with the domestic business.

Rodney Smith

Yes.

Batya Levi

The organic growth, domestically, has been very strong this year. Can we talk a little bit about the drivers of that?

Rodney Smith

Yes. So our organic business has been very strong. This year, we'll end the full year above 7% organic growth in the U.S. That's pretty consistent with where we were last year. We were just over 7% as well last year. And the drivers there really is the level of CapEx spending that the carriers are deploying in the U.S. They've been spending roughly $30 billion a year for the last several years. A lot of that goes into new antennas and cables and lines and new towers. So we've seen that over the years, and that's really contributed to our organic growth, which has been great for us in the U.S. And we also have had a low churn in -- at about 1.5% this year. So we pride ourselves in making sure that as we support our customers deploying their networks across the U.S., and as we upgrade and update our contracts, we always think about the churn, and we try to minimize that. So we were running this year at about 1.5%, which is right in the middle of that 1% to 2% that we usually look for each year. So we've been pleased with that. And our escalation isn't very important to us. So we continue to try to protect that. And that's coming in this year, just over 3%, where it has been for a while.

So those building blocks, the organic growth that we have, that new business that the carriers are -- as they amend the sites, as they put new co-locations on the existing sites, we protect that escalator that we have there, and we will watch out for the churn. And that's really what drives that organic growth in the U.S. And we take that model and those priorities, and we utilize those around the globe as well. So we kind of expand that model. And I guess the other thing I'd say about that organic growth is the quality of the towers, the quality of the location of the tower and the quality of the contracts, both the tenant contracts and the ground lease contracts, they're all important in that equation in terms of being able to drive that really strong organic growth.

Batya Levi

I think your guidance assumes that the growth is going to slow down a little bit in 4Q. Can we talk a bit of that? And you will give guidance next year in January, February for 2020, but maybe an early outlook on how we should be thinking about growth going forward?

Rodney Smith

Yes. So we will give guidance for next year in February. Providing an early outlook is a little difficult. So I'll try to stay away from that at least in great detail. But yes, we are projecting now for the full year this year just over 7% organic growth. We had levels in Q1 and Q2 that were closer to 8%. So Q4 is going to be lower than 7%. We expect that to be more in the range of 6%. And I guess the thing that I would say there is that carriers build plans, their level of activity, it's not always consistent and smooth quarter-over-quarter. We do see it change from quarter-to-quarter. So we really do look and manage kind of on a year-to-year basis. That little extra time that those four quarters are -- you see a little bit more of a pattern there.

So some of the activity that we expected to see this year was pulled earlier in, and now it's just a little bit slower in the back half of the year. So you're correct in pointing out the fact that we have seen a little deceleration in the activity level. I think that's no surprise to most people that track the industry. We've seen that as well. But the key here is that the industry is trying to support 30% to 40% growth in mobile broadband consumption. That's a lot of growth in demand and the wireless networks have to continue to be invested in, and they continue -- they need to be upgraded in order to handle that growth. So carriers may have their operational cycles, where they're deploying capital and their planning and then deploying capital, but over time, they have to continue to deploy capital to keep up with that demand. So that's what will help support our growth rates going forward.

Batya Levi

Okay. And maybe one of the drivers of that slowdown in the near-term could be T-Mobile, Sprint, as they wait for their deal resolution. We just heard from them saying that they will be ready to go deploying 2.5 if the deal is approved. Can you talk a little bit about how you are positioned if there is a deal or if there is no deal?

Rodney Smith

Yes. Yes, so we're really agnostic on whether the deal happens or not. We're here, and we've accumulated these assets that we have around the globe, really to support our customers and to help build out wireless networks around the globe. So I'll take that if the deal happens first, and then we can talk about if the deal doesn't happen. But if the deal happens, we think it's kind of a neutral event to a positive event for us over the long term. I think most people that track the industry have kind of seen the benefits of this merger that might happen for the tower companies that we expect. But to give you a little bit of context there, Sprint, they represent about 8% of our consolidated property revenues. T-Mobile is about 9% of our property revenues. The place where T-Mobile and Sprint each have an installation on the same tower, that combination -- that overlap, let's say, that Sprint site that's on the same site with T-Mobile, that represents more like 3.5% to 4% of our property revenue.

So that really is kind of the pool of what T-Mobile -- what the new T-Mobile might actually be able to churn off over time. The Sprint sites still have a couple of years left on the term. So if it was merged some time soon, they are still under contract for -- until the end of 2021 or so. So we have that backstop. The other thing I would say is there's an awful lot of planning that has to go in. In premerger, the 2 companies aren't allowed to really get into each other's businesses and do a lot of that detailed planning. That happens once the deal is approved. So from that time going forward, I think T-Mobile has said, it will take them a couple of years to do their planning and really figure out how to provide that continuity of service and to reform their network -- the combined network, while they're providing service to tens of millions of subscribers. It's not an easy thing to do. I'm sure they'll do great at it, but it will take time.

And chances are that, that the time it will take, it will push them right up to that expiration and beyond. So the way that this probably works is that we and T-Mobile will get together and talk about what they need from us, what assets they want to use, how they want to use them, and we'll come up with some sort of an arrangement that will help them kind of make this transition, do their planning and use our sites as efficiently and effectively as possible, and to expedite their rollout and the changes that they need to make to their network. So we think that will be key. The other thing I would say, that's kind of on the downside managing the churn. The other things that we do expect to happen is the new T-Mobile will heavily invest back into the network. And we do expect to see more spending from the new T-Mobile than we've seen, let's say, prior to the merger with T-Mobile and Sprint separate. So there will be a bump up. We would expect a bump up in overall investing from T-Mobile. They have talked about investing $40 billion in the first 3 years. They've talked about adding 10,000 new macro sites, which my guess is that's a starting point, and they'll probably go up from there as they race to really take over a leadership position in the U.S. telecom market, which is their ambition, as we heard earlier from the team up here.

They will kind of change the way this industry looks, right? You'll have 3 strong players instead of two very large players than T-Mobile and Sprint a little bit smaller. So that will be exciting. And they also are looking to roll out the first and the most robust 5G network, which, again, will put pressure on the other 2, AT&T and Verizon, to enhance their spending to keep up with their networks to roll out 5G a little bit quicker. So those -- all of those events are probably real positive events for the tower industry over time. So even if we had some churn, it would be managed. It would be -- it wouldn't be immediate. We would be out a couple of years. And then my guess is it would happen over an extended period of time, not all at once. And then on the flip side, that will probably be offset -- partially offset, offset or more than offset by incremental activity from the new T-Mobile as well as Verizon and AT&T as they all kind of compete with each other to be -- figure out who's going to be #1, 2 and 3 in this synergy. Who's going to have the first 5G network? Who's going to have the highest quality network? All those things, that challenge requires investment in networks.

Batya Levi

And if there is a deal, potentially, Dish could also enter the market as a fourth player.

Rodney Smith

Yes.

Batya Levi

Is there anything that you can tell us in terms of the level of activity or discussions or level of interest that you see from them? And I would assume that, that's not even in this upside that you have been talking about?

Rodney Smith

Yes. Yes, exactly. It's not in the upside that I was talking about. So Dish is well positioned and looks like they're ready to become that fourth carrier in the U.S. if the Sprint-T-Mobile merger does happen, which is really exciting for the industry. It's certainly exciting for Dish, and it, I think, would be a positive for the infrastructure companies and the tower companies, certainly, that provide that service. It's early days when it comes to that discussion. So Dish has been accumulating spectrum. They've got a pretty good spectrum position. They are a customer of ours, so they're on some of our towers. But today, it's not really material. The level of activity, meaning, new leasing activity, also is not material at this time. But we've had discussions with them over many years in the past, and we continue to actively talk to Dish on a regular basis. And when and if they're ready to roll out a fourth network in the U.S., we'll certainly be there to support them as well as the other tower companies. And they will need the towers, the towers that exist in the U.S. in order to make that happen. So I think that could be another benefit for the tower companies and the infrastructure players if the T-Mobile-Sprint merger does happen and Dish steps in as that fourth player.

Batya Levi

Okay. What happens if the deal doesn't happen?

Rodney Smith

So if the deal doesn't happen, I would say, it -- you could look at it as business as usual, and having the 4 major players here in the U.S. kind of organized the way they are, that's what we've lived through for the last several years. And that's driven really nice organic growth for us. Again, it's at a level of a little over 7% for the last couple of years. So we would expect more of the same from that perspective. Now with that said, of course, there would be kind of strategic decisions that a few other players would have to make, right? So T-Mobile would have to pick a different path to really be able to challenge Verizon and AT&T for #1 or #2 slot. Sprint certainly would have some strategic decisions to make. As with Dish. So Dish would have to make some strategic decisions as well. I don't know what they would decide.

We don't know what they would decide. So if the deal doesn't happen, we think the industry continues to invest. They still have all the same subscribers they had just before the deal was announced, so they will have to continue to invest in their networks to keep the level of service up, the quality of the coverage and the capacity of their networks is critical that, that doesn't deteriorate. And as bandwidth demands and consumption of bandwidth goes up, that quality and capacity of those networks will go down if you're not investing in those networks and keeping them up. So we would expect them to continue to invest. And we will wait and see what strategic decisions people make if the deal doesn't happen, and we'll be ready to help them.

Batya Levi

Okay. Mainly shifting to AT&T recently signed the MLA with them. Can you talk a little bit about how this one is different than prior one and anything you could share in terms of what it includes, especially with AT&T mentioning that there's about 70% down for -- with the FirstNet deployment. Is there potentially a slowdown from AT&T's activity that could impact overall growth that you've been getting from them?

Rodney Smith

Yes. So we have kind of lived through the last couple of years with the OneTouch initiative and the FirstNet initiative. So we've seen a lot of those -- that activity on our towers and a lot of the FirstNet activity on our towers. And I think you're right. They are fairly well down the path there. There is work left to be done. So we would expect that work will continue into 2020, both on the OneTouch initiative as well as the FirstNet initiative. But they are fairly well down the path. We have a new deal with AT&T, as you mentioned, so we just struck a deal with AT&T that really increases their level of commitment on our towers. So one of the things that you would have noticed in our numbers and some of the public statements we've had recently is our committed order book of revenue has gone up from $34 billion up to about $46 billion, primarily because of this deal. So that -- in a way, you look at that as kind of an extension of all these sites. It's really a longer term commitment, which we think is really good for us, and it's good for AT&T.

And I think it's good for the whole industry, where the tower companies and the telecoms really work together to make sure that all this infrastructure that exists is utilized and accessible and efficiently used by all the carriers. So that's where we're headed with that. So AT&T and American Tower, we have a new deal. There's a longer term commitment. Within that deal, AT&T now has certain use rights on our towers, where they can get on. And the sites that they're already on, they can use them in certain ways within like a defined bucket. And they don't have to go through an individual application process, and everything isn't priced individually. So that really -- it cuts down the time that it takes for AT&T and American Tower to process applications and get them on the towers and get their changes done. So I think you may see that their deployment could actually be quicker on our sites than it was before, because now, administratively, this is much easier. And the way that we do this is we look at the level of work that we're building into this holistic agreement, is a term that we use, and we will model that out. We price it out. We do discounted cash flows. We figure out what it's worth, and we make the payment mechanism much simpler and just building a fixed escalator or fixed increase or a use right fee. So AT&T will be paying that to us every year. It gives us much more predictability into the revenue stream that we'll get from them. It makes it much more efficient in terms of timing for AT&T to use our sites and get on and off. And we're not really giving discounts or anything like that. It's really just making it -- making the relationship administratively much easier and much smoother to kind of work through.

Batya Levi

You were able to maintain that [indiscernible] or within that several...

Rodney Smith

Yes. We see that 3% escalator still in there. And when I say use right fee, that's separate from, let's say, a 3% escalator.

Batya Levi

Okay. And I guess, multiyear contracts, maybe the backlog gives us a little bit of a hint on how long that contract is and given the AT&T size of about 20% of your revenue is 7-plus years, does that make sense?

Rodney Smith

Yes. I mean, does it make sense? Yes. I think the way you think about the math, it's probably right. I would just let you know that it mirrors kind of an extension. It may not be an actual firm extension of all these sites, right? But there's a dramatic increase in their commitment level, which allows us to book large straight line entries, what you've seen in the last couple -- last quarter and those sorts of things as well as increase our committed order book of revenue by almost $12 billion.

Batya Levi

Okay. Great. Maybe on Verizon, they're deploying millimeter wave for 5G. They're talking about DSS for incremental coverage. What does that mean in terms of activity that you see from Verizon? And as they potentially wait to get their hands on more mid-band spectrum, do you see maybe them doing more cell splitting or putting up more equipment as they wait for more spectrum?

Rodney Smith

Yes. We certainly don't expect Verizon's activity level to slow down or stop while they wait to mid-band spectrum. There's lots to do on all the networks. And again, going back to that 30% increase on mobile data consumption every year, that requires investment. If you're not bringing in new spectrum, then you're splitting cells, and you're putting up additional equipment. You have to go at it one of those two ways, really. So we wouldn't expect any kind of a slowdown. I think Verizon will continue to kind of do the level of work that they do, even without the mid-band. We think the dynamic spectrum sharing software that Verizon is rolling out and others, we think that's great. It may help accelerate some of the 5G deployments that helps them be spectrally more efficient, which I think is a good thing for the industry and for everyone else. It is software upgrades on the radius, so we don't necessarily see where and how they're deploying those things, but we do think it's a good thing for the industry and for 5G overall. As 5G gets rolled out, we do expect to be working with wireless carriers in terms of them using our sites in different ways.

Certainly, and I think Neville was saying this just before this presentation, that mid-band spectrum is probably going to be a force in 5G, and that mid-band spectrum would be deployed from macro towers. So we do see an environment here where the backbone of 5G network, certainly in the suburban areas and the rural areas, could very well be mid-band spectrum coming off of macro towers. And when we get into that cycle, that certainly is something that the tower companies would monetize. Along with those mid-band spectrum that would be used, they're probably going to be deploying things like massive MIMO antennas and different types of antennas, so that would be a whole new cycle of hardware going up on the towers. And the massive MIMO 10 is -- even though the mid-band spectrum uses smaller antennas, what the massive MIMO antennas do is they cluster lots of those smaller antennas into one panel, and it makes the actual antenna that goes up in the towers much bigger. So you think of a mid-band spectrum, the antennas should be smaller, but the reality is they're actually going to be as big, if not bigger than 600 megahertz spectrum. So as those begin to get deployed and put on towers, that's a revenue cycle for the tower companies.

Batya Levi

Okay. In early days of 5G, I guess, we're hearing more small cell deployments, fiber. You have a lot of back -- experience with fiber. Can you talk a little bit about American Tower's positioning in terms of -- to tap that opportunity? Maybe the differences between indoor and outdoor?

Rodney Smith

Yes. So we do think that with small cells, they are being deployed, of course, mostly in the urban centers, where you have dense population to cover. Small cells today are fiber-fed, so you have an individual stratifier with each small cell. That's a business that we've looked at quite a bit. We've, of course, been involved in all the M&A opportunities around that space and understand the space pretty well. And we haven't been able to find the right avenue for us in that. We don't see the returns that we require. We see a different level of risk and technology risk there that we don't see in towers, which would really require even a higher level of return to compensate for that risk, and we just don't see the base level of returns, never mind the higher returns to compensate for the technology risk and those sorts of things.

When I think of small cells, it's not like towers. When people in this industry talk about small cells, what they're really talking about is fiber backhaul. So the infrastructure companies provide the fiber backhaul to the tower -- to those small cell, and they provide the services work to deploy the small cell, but they don't own any real estate where they're renting that space to the carrier to place the small cell. They're really providing the backhaul. Backhaul is very competitive. There's usually 4 or 5 or even 6 incumbent fiber providers in each major city, so the pricing is very competitive. A lot of those fiber people have a lot of other fibers. So they have the leverage to be able to deploy fiber at pretty low rates. Today, we've seen the rates of what people are willing to pay on a small cell for that fiber backhaul. It has come down quite a bit from where it was 5 and 10 years ago for an outdoor DAS node, where they used to spend much more. But the fiber providers are so competitive that, that pricing is coming way down, and it might be the returns may be going down, not up, over time. So we looked a lot at that. And we just said the outdoor fiber space, it's too competitive. The financial returns are not there for us. We don't see the second tenant lease-up like we do on tower. So we don't see that leveraging of the investment that we've made happening, and it's too risky to expect that it will happen. So we've deployed about 500 outdoor small cells, and we've got a lot of fiber, and it's not something we are going to scale up and do in a big way.

In the indoor space, we do have, in the U.S., about 350 in-building wireless networks that are all fiber-fed small cells. Those would be premier building locations, like the malls in Las Vegas, the casinos in Las Vegas, the malls in the Tier 1 cities, racetracks, like NASCAR racetracks, we cover a lot of those. We cover some sporting venues. And that's a place where we have dedicated dense occupancy, even though it may be for a short time, like at a sporting event. That makes the engineering much easier. So to go in and engineer and deploy it, you're not going out and trying to get permits and waiting 2 or 3 years. So the deployment is much easier. The engineering is much easier. So the cost of the networks are much more realistic. You've got dedicated kind of customer base in that building, because you might have 60,000 people going to a sporting venue for something. So that means the carriers really do want to cover it. So if you build it, you'll get 1, 2 carriers, maybe 3. So we do see the lease-up in that model.

And because of all those things, we ended up seeing returns that fit our profile that looked much more like a tower-based return. And we see the return on invested capital kind of getting up into that double-digit range and up into the teens, and we see the lease-up on those, our average lease-up across our 350 in-building networks is over 2. The 500 nodes that we have outside, it's stuck at like 1.1 or 1.2, like you just -- we really haven't been able to see a path to get that second tenant on an outdoor network. And that pulls the return on invested capital down in the mid-single digits, in that 5%, 6%, 7% range. And it kind of gets stuck there. Now that's the U.S.

When you look at the properties that we have outside the U.S., we are investing in fiber. We're investing in fiber in Latin America. So we've got a fiber business in Mexico. We've got fiber in Brazil. We're doing a little bit of fiber in South Africa. And it's a much different dynamic in the international market. So in that case, and I'll try to make this fairly briefly, a lot of the compelling story there is about getting fiber to the towers. It's not hoping small cells come and improve returns at some point. It's not trying to fight it out with all these other fiber providers in the city. These are places where fiber may not exist at all and where -- or where we're buying the only fiber network in a certain area. And if we weren't investing in that fiber, the carriers may have difficulty getting fiber to our towers. And that would prevent them from getting full 4G up and running and to have the capacity on those towers go up, which would require them to put in more spectrum, more antennas. So by investing in fiber in some of these international markets and then connecting our towers in, we're unlocking additional revenue on the tower itself. And that's a compelling part of this. So it's different than what we see in the U.S.

The other thing I would say, like in a place like Mexico City, where we do have a lot of fiber, that fiber comes with dedicated pools that we own. So if there was a need for small cells in the future, we have the real estate. We own the fiber pole that's there. We have the exclusive right to use that, and we own the fiber. That's not the case in the U.S.. That's not the way the U.S. market works. The poles are generally owned by either the telecom or the electric utility, and they're shared, and they're regulated, and you can't monetize them and those sorts of things. But in other markets, we can own the poles.

Batya Levi

Okay. So let's go into -- a little deeper in international, but maybe start off with India first. It's a lot of attention. Maybe it's about 8% of your cash flow.

Rodney Smith

Yes.

Batya Levi

Can we talk about maybe how much of that consolidated related churn is remaining maybe for 4Q and 2020? But also, if you can talk about the overall health of the market and if you're seeing any new activity pick up? Or is it going to be more at a pause until they determine how much they owe to the government?

Rodney Smith

Yes. So India is a very interesting market. It's one that -- we own 70,000 towers in India. We've been there for a number of years. What Batya is referring to, which I think most people know, is India has just come through a period of carrier consolidation. So there were as many as 15 different wireless carriers across India. They've really consolidated down now to three commercial carriers, plus 1 government -- quasi-government-backed carrier. So there's four carriers in India. We think four carriers makes a lot of sense, three commercial carriers, and then the fourth government carrier. The churn that you see coming through our financials in 2019 has already occurred. So you're really just seeing that kind of flow through our financials. We don't expect any material additional churn to come through other than just seeing everything kind of wind out.

So we do believe that the consolidation churn in India is behind us. So that leaves us with the three commercial players in India, and we're starting off going into 2020 in a way that could be much more normalized. And the other thing I would say about India, the activity level has been actually fairly strong in the middle part of 2019. So if you normalize the numbers and you exclude the India consolidation -- carrier consolidation churn, we've seen the levels of organic bids on a normalized basis come back up into the high single digits. So the carriers are leasing towers. They are amending towers. They are continuing to build out their 3G networks and RGOs building out their 4G network. And all three of those active commercial customers, including the government carrier BS&L, they're all customers of ours in there, that we've seen them all be active. So the story there is really good.

The other thing I would say is in India, there's roughly 500,000 to 600,000 points of transmission out in India. We think that's going to go well above 1 million in the coming years as they continue to roll out their networks. That means there's an awful lot of lease-up available in that market on our towers over time. So we feel really good about the long-term nature of that business and our ability to drive good returns and have a really good business in India. India is an exciting place. And the government is really supporting a lot of digital initiatives. They want everyone to be on the digital economy. Everyone in India now has bank accounts. A lot of the people in India, the only way they access their bank accounts is through the Internet, and the only access to the Internet they have is the wireless network. So these wireless networks are important in India. They're certainly there to stay. And if you can kind of figure out India and kind of work through it and get the right assets, you'd be in good shape. So we have a good long-term outlook in India.

Now with that said, we've got the new ruling of the adjusted gross revenues ruling through the Supreme Court, which essentially applied or upheld a tax and some penalties that goes back many years on all the carriers. It totals about $14 billion of penalties -- of tax and penalties on these carriers. And it's a material issue for the India market. Some of the carriers are saying, how are we going to pay for this? And the government is demanding they pay it relatively soon. So we're working through that. The carriers are working through that, and we're kind of supporting them as and when we can. A couple of things I would mention. One is the industry has north of $20 billion in revenues, and it really doesn't drive any profits as the wireless carriers. Because the RGO has really cut the pricing down where it was free for a while, then they had small tariffs for a while, and all the other carriers had to drop their prices to compete. That's what drove the very rapid consolidation within the market. And the result of that was the carriers don't make any money. We've just seen that wireless carriers in India raised their tariffs by 30% or 40%. So you think of that, on that revenue base, that's billions of dollars of potential profit there that will come just because they've raised the prices. All our studies and all of our experience in India says the consumers can afford that and probably more as well. So we do think that, that's the first step in the tariff increases in India. We think that will happen again. And it's good to see that all the carriers are doing it, and it's not just 1 or 2, and then it's out there at a disadvantage. So we do think that, that's a change that hopefully is sustainable. That will make the wireless carries much more profitable.

The other thing I would say is RGO, they're the ones that originally cut the pricing dramatically and took market share from everyone else. They've publicly said they want to control about 45% to 48% of the market. They're just about there now. They don't want to go above that, so that's where they're at a place where having rational pricing and rational competition is in their best interest because they don't want to go over 50% market share. So I think that market is recovering. I think prices are going up. Now we see that. We think the competition will remain healthy there and not revert back to what it was before. So that way, no 1 carrier will go over 50%, which I don't think would be good in terms of drawing government attention to them and all those kind of things.

So we think the market has really figured out the right -- they've landed at the right place. They have three commercial carriers, 1 government carrier. They're raising their tariffs. They're beginning -- I would think that they're going to begin to drive profits in that market, which would be great. And then we're perfectly positioned now with 70,000 towers to help them continue to roll out 3G networks and to -- and RGO to help them continue to roll out their 4G network, and then continue with 4G networks for everyone. And then going into 5G, it should be a really good investment for us over time.

And the final thing I would say about India is India, a big part of the debt that the carriers in India have is being paid to the government for spectrum. And the government is delaying some of those payments on that spectrum, and they're trying to help the carriers manage the penalties and interest on the Supreme Court ruling around the adjusted gross revenues. So they're trying to help them on the other side by managing the debt payments on the spectrum.

Batya Levi

Okay. We're running out of time, but I wanted to get to the capital allocation question very quickly.

Rodney Smith

Yes. Yes.

Batya Levi

You're right at the midpoint of your leverage targets, maybe with the in-tower deal and the last Tata settlement, you'll be closer to 4.4, 4.5 leverage.

Rodney Smith

Yes.

Batya Levi

Looking out, as you look at M&A opportunities, can you help us sort of think about how you would balance more cash outlays for M&A versus stock purchases and dividend growth?

Rodney Smith

Yes. So we're investment-grade credit. We target our leverage to be between 3 and 5x. We've been kind of in that range for a long time, and that's our stated policy. That's a policy that we're committed to. So we want to continue to be within that 3 to 5x. We generally run between 4 and 5x. So you don't see us very often get down below 4x leverage, and I wouldn't expect that you would. And -- on occasion, we get closer to the 5x, and that's usually when we're doing M&A deals, and we're trying to be strategic around the world, we'll push that level. But I think you'll typically see us kind of run between 4 and 5x. You won't see us reducing that leverage because we do want to continue to grow around the globe. We want to be able to have access to capital and to be able to buy and build assets around the globe.

So we're not looking to reduce that amount of leverage. In terms of the difference between share buybacks and M&A, we're going to be opportunistic. The way that we're set up as a real estate investment trust and with our growing dividend that we provide to our shareholders in our capital structure and our leverage ratios, we still have several billion dollars a year available to invest strategically, over and above the dividends and other things. And we'll invest that capital on an opportunistic basis. If we find the right acquisitions where we can drive the highest shareholder return, we'll do that. If we can build assets, we want to do that. And we find that building assets as our -- is the best way for us to drive shareholder value for our -- we're going to build about 4,000 towers this year around the globe. We'll probably build something in that order going forward. We have the Eaton transaction where we're buying 5,500 towers in Africa across 5 different markets. We're expecting to close that in the next short period of time, weeks, maybe a month or so, in that kind of a time frame. And with that acquisition, that comes with an opportunity to maybe build as many as 3,000 additional towers over and above our normal run rate globally over the next 10 years. So building assets is really important to us. Buying assets is really important to us. We still -- even though we're a large company at this point, 170,000 towers in 17 countries, we're still a growth company. We want to grow our assets. We want to grow our FFO per share. We want revenue top line growth. We think there's a lot of opportunity to invest and manage assets, tower assets and maybe other types of telecom assets for the wireless network providers for a long time into the future. So think of us as a growth company for sure.

Batya Levi

Great. That's a great place to end it. Thank you so much.

Rodney Smith

Excellent. Thank you.

Batya Levi

Thank you.