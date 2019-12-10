Weekly Cannabis Stocks: 2 Bankruptcies In One Week

Financial risk is climbing among cannabis firms as financing dried up; profitability and balance sheet are becoming more important than ever.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks continued to fall. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) fell 2.3%, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) fell 2.4%, while the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF dropped 7.3%.

Canada: Canopy Growth (CGC) was flat after its U.S. CBD brand was revealed. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) dropped 3% after winning business in Ireland. Aphria (APHA) was unchanged after securing C$80 million from its Diamond facility. OrganiGram (OGI) dropped 3% after announcing an ATM equity program. Auxly (OTCQX:CBWTF) fell 6% despite announcing contracts with all provinces except Quebec for its cannabis 2.0 products.

The U.S. and International: U.S. cannabis stocks fell sharply last week. CBD stocks continued to suffer from FDA's recent statements with Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) down 12% and CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) down another 29%. MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) fell 10% as investors digest its latest quarterly results. GrowGeneration (GRWG) fell 17%, erasing the gains after it received Nasdaq listing. Greenlane (GNLN) dropped 21% without news. Khiron (OTCQB:KHRNF) fell 2% despite Brazil announcing plans to legalize medical cannabis.

Industry News

Looking Ahead

Two Canadian cannabis companies filed for bankruptcies last week. Wayland, one of the worst-performing cannabis stocks in Canada, finally announced that it is seeking creditor protection and restructuring. We have analyzed Wayland in the past and warning signs were written all over the wall. The company has missed all its targets and execution has been horrible with no accountability to shareholders. The company announced several transactions that ultimately fell apart. During this whole time, the company failed to secure additional funding and its operations never scaled successfully. AgMedica is another private company in Canada that filed for creditor protection after banks pulled out of a potential financing deal. The company was planning to go public this year but it shelved the IPO due to adverse market conditions.

Now that financing has dried up for all but a handful of large LPs in Canada, we think bankruptcies will become more prevalent in the future. Within our coverage list, we think there are a few names that are likely to face heightened financial risks in 2020 thus requiring investor heed:

Aurora Cannabis : After its recent decision to suspend constructions of its much-touted Nordic 2 and Aurora Sun facilities, Aurora's trouble with cash is well-known among investors. We think the company will continue to burn cash given that the Canadian market has plateaued and oversupply is forcing LPs to take lower prices. Many investors are counting on 2.0 product launches to turn the tide but uncertainty remains high regarding consumer demands for legal products. In short, Aurora currently has one of the weakest balance sheets among large-cap LPs in Canada.

: After its recent decision to suspend constructions of its much-touted Nordic 2 and Aurora Sun facilities, Aurora's trouble with cash is well-known among investors. We think the company will continue to burn cash given that the Canadian market has plateaued and oversupply is forcing LPs to take lower prices. Many investors are counting on 2.0 product launches to turn the tide but uncertainty remains high regarding consumer demands for legal products. In short, Aurora currently has one of the weakest balance sheets among large-cap LPs in Canada. The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) : The financial trouble of TGODF surfaced after the company failed to secure bank financing for its unfinished massive Valleyfield greenhouse. The company had to mothball its construction which stoked shareholders. The recent announcement of equity offerings proved that TGODF failed to obtain other forms of debt with reasonable terms, leaving highly dilutive equity raise at current share prices the only option. We think TGODF will remain cash-strapped for the foreseeable future and financial risk remains high.

: The financial trouble of TGODF surfaced after the company failed to secure bank financing for its unfinished massive Valleyfield greenhouse. The company had to mothball its construction which stoked shareholders. The recent announcement of equity offerings proved that TGODF failed to obtain other forms of debt with reasonable terms, leaving highly dilutive equity raise at current share prices the only option. We think TGODF will remain cash-strapped for the foreseeable future and financial risk remains high. MedMen's trouble with cash burn is well-documented. Its extravagant corporate expenses have resulted in massive losses and negative cash flow ever since it became public. We think the company will face financial trouble if it fails to reach positive earnings and become self-funding in the next 12-18 months. Risk is lower in the near term given recent funding efforts and cash infusions from Gotham.

trouble with cash burn is well-documented. Its extravagant corporate expenses have resulted in massive losses and negative cash flow ever since it became public. We think the company will face financial trouble if it fails to reach positive earnings and become self-funding in the next 12-18 months. Risk is lower in the near term given recent funding efforts and cash infusions from Gotham. Sunniva (OTCQB:SNNVF): Sunniva is facing extremely high risks of failure after recent stumbles. Sunniva's struggle to build out the California campus is costing the firm its last chance to survive. The company already failed its Canadian plan completely and cash is running low.

The two bankruptcy announcements this week should serve as a stern warning to investors. If the current market condition for cannabis stocks persists into 2020, we think financial risks will cause more firms to collapse. During this time, it is extremely important to avoid players with weak balance sheets and one should also avoid assuming that cash flow could improve drastically in the near future. Only firms with a visible path to profitability and self-funding should be considered. Very few names could fit this criterion today include Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) and MediPharm (OTCQX:MEDIF).

