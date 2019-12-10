Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Presents at UBS Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference (Transcript)

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) UBS Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference December 10, 2019 11:30 AM ET

Robert Eulau - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Munjal Shah - UBS Securities, LLC

Munjal Shah

My name is Munjal Shah. I'm technology research analyst at UBS. We're very pleased to have Western Digital with us. We have CFO, Bob Eulau, from Western Digital. Bob, do you have opening statements to make?

Robert Eulau

Yes. Just we'd probably get going too far along here, just want to remind you, I may make some forward-looking statements. So, I encourage you to look at our SEC filings and our risk factors in those SEC filings. I'll probably mostly talk about non-GAAP numbers as well. So, I'd encourage you to look at our SEC filings, look at our press release and you'll see reconciliations between the GAAP and the non-GAAP numbers as well.

So, with that, just want to say, we're excited to be here and look forward to talking with you.

Munjal Shah

Thanks a lot, Bob. But before we go into Q&A, you're a seasoned CFO, but you're new to Western Digital. So, how's the first eight months at Western Digital?

Robert Eulau

It's actually been really good. It's amazing what's transpired in eight months. Saw some things I had not seen before in my career. Notably, we had the challenges with Huawei back in the May timeframe and then we had power outage on June 15th, which the company really responded to really well.

And then, we had a lot of initiatives that started before I got to the company that we continue to execute on in the last eight months, including really improving the cost structure pretty dramatically. Many of you may know that we took a $100 million a quarter out of our cost of sales this year and we also took $100 million a quarter out of our operating expenses. So, that's a lot of heavy lifting. It's not easy work to do, but the company, I think, has done really well in getting the cost structure where it needs to be. I think we have the company really well-positioned for the future now.

And it's been exciting to see some of the markets success that we've had on the capacity enterprise drives in the last couple of quarters and I think the Flash business is really setting up nicely for next year as well. So, it's been a good eight months.

Munjal Shah

Obviously, we'll get into the demand pictures. But as a CFO, what are your key priorities and how does that flow into your view of overall capital allocation?

Robert Eulau

Yeah. So, our employees will tell you – former employees will tell you I'm very big on cash generation. So, I think it's extremely important. A lot of good things happen when a company really focuses on generating cash and what are the drivers for generating that cash. So, we're focused on improving our gross margins. We're focused on – as I said, we made a lot of cost structure improvements and we're focused on using our working capital more effectively and making sure that we're making the right CapEx investments at the right point in time.

So, I think if you focus on cash as a company, a lot of good things happen. And so, we're putting, as I said, a lot of energy into that. I've done it at other companies. I think we can do it here. And I think the team is responding well to that message.

Munjal Shah

Well, on CapEx, you have a unique research and manufacturing partnership with the JV partner Kioxia. But it's a little bit confusing for us to model capital expenditures for you. So, could you explain how things work with the partner from a CapEx perspective.

Robert Eulau

Yeah, no. I'll definitely do that. And for those of you less familiar, we partner with a company used to be called Toshiba Memory. Now, it's Kioxia. And it's been a fantastic partnership, a joint venture. It's gone on almost 20 years. So, we're – and there are a lot of benefits to that. We get a lot of leverage on the R&D side. We get leverage obviously on the manufacturing side. I do know that there's confusion on CapEx at times. And the reality is we make a lot of investments through the JV.

Part of the investments that happen in the JV are self-funded. So, we make CapEx investments and then there is depreciation. And we end up paying for the wafers when they come out. And so, we end up funding that depreciation with cash. That cash in turn is used for capital equipment.

There's also more leasing going on within the JV now. So, we guarantee those leases. But the lease payments are made by the JV. And so, the combination of the lease payments and the depreciation is what then funds the capital within the JV. And if their CapEx is lower than that amount, then they'll return cash to us. And that's actually what's been transpiring this year, is we're actually getting cash back from the JV. If the capital equipment requirements are greater than what can be self-funded or leased, then we will make cash payments to the JV. So, hopefully, that makes sense.

I know it gets confusing and it's hard because it does not flow through our financial statements the way it would if we were all one company.

Munjal Shah

And then, that will vary from year-to-year as to whether you make payments, how you receive payments and that would just vary based on CapEx requirement of the whole?

Robert Eulau

Yeah, it varies. And this is a little bit of an unusual year. I think, in most of the history, we've been making cash payments, but this year that's not the case.

Munjal Shah

I wanted to touch on the leadership change. You are in the process of selecting your next CEO. You have good candidates internally with different expertise. Could you share some thoughts on what the board process is, what the timing is and any attributes that the board might be looking for more. So, like, someone with an HDD background or a semi background.

Robert Eulau

Yeah. So, a great question, one that we've been getting a lot. I'm glad you mentioned the board because it really is the board's decision and the board is running the process. It's not the management team. As you noted, we have very good internal candidates and I understand they've got a nice slate of external candidates as well. They had actually started the process prior to the public announcement of the process. And they have been pretty clear in terms of the criteria that they're looking for, at least with the management team internally.

And the first is making sure that whoever selected is somebody who has operated a business of this kind of scale before. So, it doesn't make sense to go direction of somebody who doesn't have – does not have this kind of experience in the past.

Now, having said that, hard drive experience and semiconductor experience are not required. However, they are insisting on somebody who has had significant technology experience and been in the technology – the broader technology industry for a long period of time.

And then, they also want somebody who's visionary and can really help the company move to the next level. We think we've got a good vision and mission statement and a good strategy. We want somebody to come in, validate that and then really help drive the company to the next level.

And then, maybe even most important is somebody who has really strong ethics and compliance focus because that is important for any public company.

Those are some of the key criteria. And I know the board is working very actively on the process.

Munjal Shah

And timing is just when it happens?

Robert Eulau

Yeah. Most of the time, on a CEO search, it tends to take six to nine months. And if you think about it, we announced this I think at the end of October. So, they probably started a month before that. Probably out in the March timeframe at the earliest would be my guess.

Munjal Shah

Let's talk a little bit about the two businesses. At a very high level, could you share what trends you're seeing and how did these businesses benefit from the overall data growth because every presentation you go to, it's always about data? And so, how do you benefit from it?

Robert Eulau

Well, yeah, thanks for that question. Frankly, I wouldn't have joined Western Digital if I didn't believe in the amount of growth we're going to see in the storage industry over the next 20 years. I probably won't be here 20 years, but I really believe that you're going to continue to see incredible trend in terms of data growth. And by the way, I thought that 20 years ago as well back when I was at HP. So, you've just been seeing this enormous growth in terms of storage for many, many years. And I think that trend will continue.

We're fortunately participating in some really exciting places of the storage industry. And our pedigree on the hard drive side has been very focused on data centers. And now, with these hyperscale data centers, it's a fantastic fit for our business. And our capacity enterprise hard drives are doing extremely well. We think there's very good growth in bits in the capacity hard drives space for a number of years to come.

The long-term trend line is probably in the neighborhood of 35% bit growth per year. And we think that that will probably continue over the next few years. We're the market share leader in capacity enterprise drives. Depending on who you look at, whether it's exabytes or revenue, we're probably 55% to 60% market share. We have a leading product in the industry right now. The highest volume product is the 14 terabyte drive. In some cases, our share is up even 70% or more. So, we think we've got a fantastic franchise in terms of capacity enterprise. And we're really focused on looking at total cost of ownership with our customers. We've got some great cost structure and product advantages in terms of our areal density. And as we move forward, we'll continue to use that to provide TCO to our customers and provide very high reliability solutions.

So, on the hard drive side, I think we've got the right strategy. We've been moving away from the low-end products for quite a while in terms of notebooks and desktop PCs on the hard drive side, really with that transition going towards Flash, which helps the other part of our business. And I am sure many of you know game consoles are actually going from hard drives to Flash in the coming year. And in our case, the good news is we already had exited the hard drive part of that business. So, we'll just benefit on the Flash part of the business.

So, I think we've got a fantastic mix on our hard drive business. We're the market share leader where we're focused, and I think we'll just continue to execute well there.

On the Flash side, there are definitely some good trends. I mentioned one of them already, which is that trend of game consoles going from hard drives to Flash. So, that will clearly benefit us. There are a couple of the major customers there who are moving to Flash. We're working pretty closely with one of them and we think we'll definitely get some nice benefit out of the game console market.

The other trend that's really favorable for us is the enterprise SSD market. And we've been a relatively small participant in that part of the market. But, now, with our new NVME products, we think we've got a fantastic lineup in terms of enterprise SSDs.

We think our share will probably exit December in the very high single-digit or low double-digit range. And we have a goal to get to 20% market share pretty quickly. We think we can. In that market, you don't tend to get a point of market share at a time. You tend to get chunky pieces of market share because the hyperscale guys drive so much volume. So, we think we'll be able to get to 20% share pretty quickly and then we'll go beyond that.

Those are two really exciting trends in the Flash market. We continue to be really strong in retail. And we've had a fantastic franchise there for many years with the SanDisk brand and continue to execute well there. We had recently, obviously, Black Friday, Cyber Monday went as we had planned. We think the inventory situation on the retail in the transactional business is getting in a good place, like we expected for the end of the month. So, I'd say those trends are positive.

We've had a very good year in terms of client SSDs. That penetration rate overall has improved and we've definitely participated in that, both directly with OEMs as well as through the…

…and we will have products in customers hands in the next two weeks on a sample basis and we'll start production next calendar year – early next calendar year. So, I'd say our roadmap is going really well. Most of the industry analysts say the top volume drive through next year – minimum through the middle of next year will be the 14 terabyte drive. So, I think we're in excellent shape with that proven robust product and then we'll start the qualification process on the 18 terabyte drive in the next couple of weeks and then we're off to the races again.

Munjal Shah

We should not expect, like, a back and forth? It's not necessarily driven by what customer is buying. There is a part of a product portfolio that has an impact on share?

Robert Eulau

Yeah. This is the part of the market we've always been very strong in with capacity enterprise. As I said before, fantastic customer relationships. We have very high-quality products. And we're not just selling 14 terabyte drives. We just introduced the 10 terabyte air drive. We're still selling 8 terabyte, 10s, 12s, 14s. Within the next few months, we'll be selling 18s. We've got a portfolio of products that are doing very, very well in the market.

Munjal Shah

I had a question on the 10 terabyte. Is that an opportunity to gain share or is it more of a margin opportunity for you because you have a better design with the 10 terabyte air?

Robert Eulau

Yeah, no. We've got a fantastic cost structure. And actually, I probably should comment on that across the board. We have an areal density advantage which means we have a cost structure advantage with our capacity enterprise drives.

Now, we use helium on a lot of them. So, there is some cost associated with that. But then, on the air drive, we have a significant cost advantage, and I think we can use it for both purposes. We can use it to again help our customers with total cost of ownership and also take advantage of the low cost and improve our margins. So, it's both.

Munjal Shah

A question on surveillance market. It's from the audience. Are you impacted by the export controls on…?

Robert Eulau

Yeah. On surveillance, we call that the video market, we are very aware of what's going on there. We're not impacted directly. We are monitoring that situation. With our SMR drives, we've got a very strong opportunity in terms of video overall. So, we'll continue to keep a close eye on that. But so far, we've not been impacted.

Munjal Shah

And related, it's just – you guys were in the news where China wants to buy local. So, do you see any impact from that to your business?

Robert Eulau

Well, I think they're mostly talking about clients and we're getting out of the client hard drive market.

Munjal Shah

Right, yes. I don't know how much of an exposure you may have there.

Robert Eulau

Any other areas where they're using hard drives, they're not going to have many options in China. So, that will be a dilemma. And then, they're really not that competitive yet on Flash within China. So, it'll be – I guess the bottom line is that it came out yesterday. We don't really know. But I don't anticipate too much of an impact.

Munjal Shah

In terms of – I'm going to switch back to NAND for a little bit. How should we think about NAND cost declines throughout the year? Could there be a bit more in first half versus second half?

Robert Eulau

Yeah. I would say it's a little hard to predict quarter-to-quarter in terms of when we're going to see cost reduction. We believe in the 3D era, on the Flash side, we'll see annual cost reductions around 15% per bit. So, that's a good number. We've seen that the last couple of quarters. It won't be linear. But I think on a year-over-year basis, you can assume that as a pretty good number.

Munjal Shah

Okay. And in terms of the last down cycle, it was supply-driven. And you were first to react and contain the supply. When do you expect the industry to kind of start putting more supply into the system?

Robert Eulau

I think, right now, the posture of the industry is very disciplined. As I mentioned, we think – it's not just us. We're seeing third-party sources suggest industry supply growth around 30% next year versus demand growth of around 35%. So, I think the industry is going to be pretty cautious here.

The reality is the whole industry needs gross margins in the 40% range to be able to reinvest in the capital equipment and to stay on the roadmap. So, our customers understand that the industry was not in a sustainable place this past year. So, I don't think you're going to see any crazy capital investment out of the industry. I think it will be very metered.

Munjal Shah

But even the node transitions won't have that much of a supply impair…?

Robert Eulau

I don't think it will make a dramatic impact beyond the kind of growth rate that I mentioned already. And we're investing along with our partner in a new shell in Kinokawa [ph]. And so, we've got some startup costs associated with that. I think some of the competitors have new fabs coming on as well.

So, the reality is, when you've got 35% per year, 30% to 35% bit growth, you're going to need to put more capital in place. And so, I think that will happen. But I don't think you're going to see anything dramatically out of line with the market growth rate.

Munjal Shah

So, on that, there is a question from the audience about, when will you start to equip the water [ph] fab beyond the pilot lines? So, when should we expect that?

Robert Eulau

Yeah. So, thanks for the question. We've got a headwind right now with our K1 fab. We talked about it last quarter. We have start-up costs around $64 million last quarter. We're expecting around $75 million this quarter. The next couple of quarters, we're expecting those start-up costs to be in the range of $50 million to $60 million. And right now, we're just doing pilot runs proving out the technology. And we expect to start production ramp in the beginning of our next fiscal year. And it won't be an instantaneous decline in the startup costs. But as we start to absorb those costs in our standards, then, obviously, we won't have the period expense.

Munjal Shah

Sorry for switching around because I'm trying to manage these questions and my questions.

Robert Eulau

I'm impressed with this. But on financials, the question is, what's the – okay, I'll combine the two questions. So, your net debt has not changed in the last two years. It's been roughly the same. And then, the question is, when you generate cash, what's the view on paying down debt versus dividend? So, it goes back to kind of capital allocation, but more specific to the debt…

Robert Eulau

Yeah. We can combine those and I'll go back to my earlier comment, which is, as CFO, my goal is to help the company drive cash generation. And a lot of good things happen once you're generating cash. Now, as we generate cash, the first thing we're going to do is reinvest in the business and it is a capital-intensive business. We need to continue to fund the roadmap. And we will do that.

Second thing is we'll pay our dividend. And then, after that, it's going to be all about lowering our leverage and paying down debt. We did pay down $250 million last quarter. We generated free cash flow. We paid down debt. We'll see what happens this quarter. But, generally speaking, that's going to be the number one priority and we don't have a specific target out there in terms of gross leverage or in terms of debt. But as I think I said, we definitely don't want to enter the next down cycle with this kind of debt load. I think we'll make considerable progress.

Munjal Shah

Okay. You sold your systems business. So, any charges that we should – like, any material charges that could be from that or update on any recovery from a – any color that you can give us?

Robert Eulau

Yeah, yeah. So, I probably should talk about systems business a little bit. We didn't talk about it earlier. And we made the strategic decision to really focus just on platforms, which will help enable future technology transitions and get out of the systems business where we have more of a software stack and there's more investment in terms of go-to-market, et cetera. So, we did divest the IntelliFlash business. And with that, we'll, starting in the March quarter, have a favorable impact on our operating expenses. Now, it's not going to be one for one. We're going to reinvest some in the business as well. But that divestiture has gone as we expected.

So, I think no big surprises. There will be some restructuring charges. I don't know the actual magnitude right now. They're not going to be overly dramatic, but there will be, as part of that divestiture, some restructuring charges.

Munjal Shah

Okay. And then, your OpEx, it should reset every six months from an incentive perspective because the variable compensation was higher in the most recent quarter. So, should we expect it to reset at six months?

Robert Eulau

Yeah, yeah. So, what you're alluding to is we're running a little bit above plan right now. We expect to for the December quarter as well as a result. And this is not for our executives. Our executives are on an annual plan, but our employees are on a semi-annual plan. So, that will reset for the second half. But we are having – at this point, we expect to have higher-than-average payouts which is part of what's driving the OpEx a little high. I think it's well deserved. Our employees didn't get bonuses the last year or so. So, I think it's the right thing to do. But it will reset for the second half, as you said.

Munjal Shah

Okay. And then, I will ask like a concluding question. More like an overview. Everybody focuses on your two businesses in Flash and hard disk drives. Could you talk about where do you see long-term opportunities for the company to expand the TAM, for example, or to participate in areas that it's not current?

Robert Eulau

Yeah. So, if you look at our vision as a company, it's really to help architect the future of the way data is stored. And we think we can have a dramatic impact over a multiyear timeframe. That's one of the reasons why we made a very small investment a quarter ago on NVME over fabric. It's a new technology, new way of deploying storage within a data center environment and we think it's an interesting architecture. It's not going to change overnight. But, over time, that architecture can have a big change and an advantage for customers in terms of how they design their data center. So, we're excited about that.

We talked about nameplate storage at the optical show in the fall. Again, we think it's a way of providing a different kind of architecture that will allow Flash and hard drives to work more seamlessly together. And so, I think there's some really interesting things that our engineering teams can work on in terms of really changing future architectures. And, obviously, that will help us sell more devices where we want to be more strategic in terms of how the architectures evolve going forward.

Munjal Shah

Okay. And is there like a straight layer into your existing customers with cloud? Because you have the existing relationship, does it make it easier for you to target some of those businesses?

Robert Eulau

Yeah. I think it – the fact that we're interacting large hyperscale data center customers every day, I think it's clearly an advantage, in that we understand what their requirements are, what their needs are, how they think those needs are going to change over the next few years. So, we're in constant communication. And as I said at the outset, it's a market where we have a lot of credibility because the hard drive side, we've been there for many, many years. And so, we will continue to listen to what our customers need and what kinds of things they need in the future.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Munjal Shah

All right, Bob. That's all I had. Really appreciate your time. Thank you for joining us today.

Robert Eulau

Thank you. I really appreciate your time.