Christopher & Banks Corporation (CBKC) CEO Keri Jones on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jean Fontana - IR, ICR, Inc.

Keri Jones - President & CEO

Richard Bundy - SVP & CFO

A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the Christopher & Banks Corporation's third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings conference call. Presenting on today's call will be Keri Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Richard Bundy, Chief Financial Officer.

During our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted items, reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, as well as the descriptions, limitations, and rationale for each measure which can be found in this press release including in supplemental financial tables. Today's earnings release and conference call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements address the company's expectations regarding it's future performance, including but not limited to the financial conditions, results of operations, business initiatives, growth plans and prospects, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Please refer to today's earning's release and the company's SEC filings for more information on these risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this call.

Keri Jones

Thank you, Jean, and good morning, everyone. We are very pleased with our results for the third quarter. Our strong performance extended across key financial metrics. We saw an inflection point in our comparable sales which grew 4.5%, and we delivered a $5.6 million improvement in adjusted EBITDA, driven by both significant gross margin expansion and expense savings. This also marks the first quarter in three years that the company has delivered a net profit. This performance illustrates the impact of the work we have done to execute our strategic turnaround plan.

While our early successes were evident in the merchandise margin expansion and expense savings we achieved in previous quarters, the turn in our sales further validates that our strategic plan is working. Our fourth quarter comp trends to-date are positive, and we are well-positioned for continued momentum. We have come a long way in setting the foundation to drive sustainable sales and earnings growth, and we will build on this momentum in the fourth quarter and beyond.

Briefly, highlighting our third quarter results; our comparable sales increased a 4.5% reflex a return to double-digit growth in our e-commerce business, as well as accelerated comp growth in our retail stores. In addition, comps were positive in each quarter of the month. We delivered merchandise margin expansion for the fourth straight quarter, which contributed to our gross margin expansion of 415 basis points. This combined with our continued focus on expense savings drove a $5.6 million improvement and adjusted EBITDA to $2.7 million, the first positive EBITDA performance in two years. In addition, inventory was down nearly 3% year-over-year, and we ended the quarter in a healthy position with fresh and relevant product. And finally, cash from operations dramatically improved by nearly $6 million over last year, and we continue to have the liquidity to support our go forward strategic plans.

Over the last several quarters you've heard us speak to the strategic initiative that would drive improved and sustainable performance. These include enhancing our [ph] shopping experience, improving our marketing and promotional effectiveness, expanding omni-channel capabilities and reducing our cost. We made significant progress on these initiatives and we continue to see opportunity ahead of us. I will now spend a few minutes talking about the recent progress on each of our initiatives.

Beginning with our shopping experience; we remained focused on creating a well-curated, relevant and inspiring assortment. This begins with offering the right but also means delivering a consistent flow of newness, maintaining an in-stock position on key items to meet demand, creating compelling visual displays, and merchandising the store in a way that is easy and appealing to shop, and of course, delivering an amazing customer experience. We executed on all these fronts in the third quarter resulting in a positive comp driven by higher conversion rates and average unit retail.

Our fall offering resonated with customers leading to stronger sell-throughs then we achieved last fall. While we saw broad strength across categories, we were particularly pleased with our sweater business which is also a key volume driver in the fourth quarter. Our pant business also showed strength and we were very pleased with the positive response to our new straight leg pant set. As I said earlier, we feel good about our assortment and our conversion rates are telling us that we're hitting the mark.

Moving to our second initiative; we took meaningful steps to increase the effectiveness of our marketing and promotions. With our improved product assortment and the in-store experience, the next step was to reposition our marketing message. As part of this, we created a new tag line, "life that's real, style that's effortless" which encapsulates the essence of our brand evolution. Coupled with our new tagline, we began shifting our communication away from largely promotional messaging to a balanced brand and pricing message. We also elevated our marketing collateral with higher quality photography including emotive video advertising and showcased our fall collection in a more modern, fresh and inspirational way while maintaining our approachability. We are also taking a holistic approach to our marketing and advertising with more consisting messaging across all channels and media. We believe that this increased consistency combined with the enhancements we discussed will raise her perception and will attract more customers to our brand.

As we focused on continuing to improve the productivity of our spend, we are reallocating more dollars into growing our file through new customer acquisition. We are testing and implementing strategies that drive awareness, leveraging both digital marketing including social media and paid programs, as well as traditional marketing. As we engage with customers across several touch points, we will continue to test and learn and shift dollars toward the most effective tools in acquiring new customers. We were very encouraged with the early results reflected in the double-digit growth in new customers during the third quarter. Additionally, as we have spoken to in the past, we continue to see opportunity to capitalize on market disruption. As part of this effort, we are targeting Dress Barn customers who haven't shopped at Christopher & Banks with direct mail, email and digital marketing.

Last, but not least, we are continuing to drive our PLCC business with Q3 sales penetration of over 40%. As a reminder, our PLCC customer spends nearly 20% more per visit and is a customer that we retain at higher rates overtime. We are really excited about the recent changes in our marketing strategy and look forward to updating you as we continue on this important journey.

Now, in terms of our omni-channel strategies; we continue to focus on delivering a seamless shopping experience and providing convenience to our customers. Based on the success we have seen to date, shift from store has now been expanded to all of our 375 base stores. This capability enables us to more fully leverage inventory across all channels. Buy online, pickup in store; while just a small percentage of our business will become a more meaningful opportunity as we execute this capability at the item level; our plan is to roll this out post to holiday season. Overall, our flexible fulfillment capabilities are key to enhancing the guest experience, increasing inventory productivity and driving more profitable sales.

Another focus area includes improving our e-commerce experience by creating outfitting opportunities and recommendations adding user generated content to our site and creating enhancements to the overall user experience; we will continue to build on these enhancements in the future.

On the expense side; we continue to realize tremendous expense savings across real estate and non-merchandise areas resulting in year-over-year combined savings of $2.9 million in SG&A and occupancy for the third quarter. The work with our third-party real estate partner has concluded and will result in $2 million incremental savings in fiscal 2019, and which closed to $7 million on an annual basis in fiscal 2020.

In summary, the strategies we have executed combined with the principals and disciplines we instituted position us for future success. When I joined Christopher & Banks, I saw enormous untapped potential to address an underserved customer with a highly regarded and trusted brand. My first step in getting this business back on-track was rebuilding our management team. Together, we have since taken meaningful steps to enhance our business across all functions including, dramatically improving and elevating our product assortment, enhancing our shopping across channels, significantly expanding our omni-channel capabilities and restructuring our real estate portfolio. We also closed the loop on our new management team with our most recent hire who has hit the ground running with the repositioning of our marketing strategy, which has already led to an increase in new and reengaged customers. Our performance illustrates the impact of the work we have done to build a foundation for future success.

I want to thank the management team and all employees across this organization for their hard work, dedication and loyalty to our brand. The third quarter was a pivotal period from which to build upon as we continue to refine our strategies, operate with disciplined expense controls, and maintain our commitment to driving shareholder value.

Richard Bundy

Thank you, Keri. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. We were very pleased to have delivered strong third quarter financial results driven by the successful execution of our strategic initiatives.

For the third quarter, net sales increased 3% to $94.1 million compared to $91.3 million in last year's third quarter. The increase was driven by comparable sales growth of 4.5%, partially offset by operating an average of 1.4% fewer stores, as compared to last year. The comp growth was driven by double-digit growth in e-commerce, as well as positive trends in our retail stores. Total transaction volume for the quarter increased 3.6% with higher conversion partially offset by a decline in store traffic as compared to the same period last year. We were pleased to see the sequential traffic improvement in traffic trends, as compared to the second quarter. Average dollar sale was up 0.3%, reflecting a 3.1% increase in the average unit retail, partially offset by a 2.7% decrease in units per transaction. We closed one store since the end of last quarter and opened one new location.

Gross margin increased 415 basis points to 33.9% of net sales, the increase was attributed to a 200 basis point improvement in merchandised margin and occupancy cost savings. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $29.3 million compared to $30.5 million in last year's third quarter; the decrease was primarily due to lower expenses for compensation, medical benefits and e-commerce. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A decreased approximately 230 basis points to 31.1%. Depreciation and amortization was $2 million compared to $2.5 million in last year's third quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in average store count, and lower depreciation related to impairment charges on store-related fixed assets taken in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2018.

We delivered third quarter net income of $0.5 million or $0.01 per diluted share compared to a net loss for the prior year period of $8.8 million or $0.24 per share. Excluding the impairment charges related to long-lived assets and severance costs adjusted loss per share and non-GAAP measure was negative $0.15 in the third quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $2.7 million compared to a negative $3 million in the same period last year, representing a $5.6 million improvement year-over-year.

Now turning to the balance sheet; cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.2 million with outstanding borrowings of $4.6 million and net availability of $24.6 million under the credit facility as of the end of the third quarter. Total inventory was $46.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019, down nearly 3% compared to $47.8 million at the end of the same period last year. Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2019 were $0.6 million compared to $1 million in last year's third quarter. This primarily reflects expenditures to support new stores, maintain current stores, and investments in technology associated with our omni-channel initiatives.

Before turning to guidance; I'd to remind you that our outlook contemplates the estimated impact of the 15% tariff increase that began on September 1. There was only a nominal impact on the third quarter results due to our mitigation efforts. We brought inventories in early and we continue to work with vendors on other mitigation efforts.

Turning to our outlook for fiscal 2019 based on a year-to-date performance, including strong results in the third quarter. We continue to expect the following; sales to be flat to up 2% in fiscal 2019, gross margin expansion of 100 to 200 basis points and SG&A as a percentage of sales to be down 100 to 150 basis points. These results continue reflect the benefit of more than $3 million in annualized cost savings across both cost of goods sold and SG&A. In addition, based on the completion of our real estate portfolio evaluation and renegotiation efforts; we now expect to close a total of 10 to 15 stores between now and the end of fiscal 2020, including the six stores that we have closed year-to-date. We continue to have more than adequate availability of cash resources and liquidity necessary to operate our business, and expect to end the year with positive cash and no outstanding borrowings under our credit facility.

Thank you for joining us on the call today, and we look forward to updating on our fourth quarter conference call.

Keri Jones

We appreciate your interest in Christopher & Banks. We are pleased to see the strong trends in our business and we're energized by the opportunities that we have in front of us. We look forward to updating you on our next quarterly call. Happy holidays. Thank you.

