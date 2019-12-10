Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Blockbuster Therapy Unveils An Upside Catalyst

Investment Thesis

OCA (obeticholic acid), the only commercialized product of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT), could become the first successful therapy for NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis). The deadly liver disease has no approved cure yet despite its rising prevalence. Currently, OCA is the only FDA-approved therapy for PBC (primary biliary cholangitis), a lethal, but rare liver disease. However, a significant market opportunity awaits OCA as the FDA granted the priority review for the company's recently-filed New Drug Application, setting a PDUFA date for March 2020. The investors look unconvinced though: the stock remains steady gaining only ~1% in the last twelve months, compared to ~15% gain of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index.

Despite the marginal benefit, as demonstrated in the trials, the drug will have a higher market penetration due to the fledgling competition and tighter barriers to entry. The rising prevalence of the disease will encourage better pricing, thus improving third party reimbursements. We estimate the new indication should improve Intercept's 2020 sales by as much as ~$27M, with the total sales growth reaching ~51% YoY. Our sales estimate and the current price to forward sales multiple for 2020 indicate ~15% upside, revealing a clear 'Buying' opportunity in Intercept subject to an FDA approval for the new indication next year.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Fatal Liver Disease Needs a Cure

NASH causes fat accumulation in the liver leading to fibrosis (scarring) over time, eventually resulting in liver failure, cancer, and death. According to the National Institute of Health, the illness, which can remain asymptomatic for decades, affects 10M - 30M of U.S. adults, approximately 3-12% of the population. It is expected, the prevalence, standing at 3-5% globally could rise significantly by 2030 due mainly to the rising incidence of hyperlipidemia and obesity caused by lifestyle changes. Relying on off-label therapies with no approved treatment yet, NASH is projected to become the number one cause for liver transplants next year.

NASH to Widen the OCA Target Market

OCA, also known as Ocaliva®, is Intercept's only commercialized product, and the drug's pivotal phase 3 trial named REGENERATE is currently underway in patients with liver fibrosis caused by NASH. The drug, an FXR agonist (farnesoid X receptor), is the first experimental therapy to yield positive phase 3 data in a NASH trial according to the company. The Drug's NDA (New Drug Application) for treating NASH has been granted the priority review by FDA (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) with a PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) date set for March 26, 2020. An MAA (Marketing Authorization Application) submission with the EMA (European Medicines Agency) is planned for the final quarter of 2019 (Q4 2019).

PBC (Primary biliary cholangitis), OCA's other clinical indication, is a fatal and rare liver disease caused by autoimmune destruction of bile ducts that leads to impaired bile flow. If left untreated, the liver inflammation and fibrosis could result in death. Approved in May 2016, Ocaliva remains the only FDA-approved therapy for the disease amid numerous late-stage clinical trials by competitors.

PBC to Anchor Sales Growth

The Ocaliva sales make up the majority of Intercept's top-line while the licensing revenue related to its research and commercialization has only comprised ~1% of total sales on average in the past two years. Despite the drug's steady overseas expansion, the company's annual product revenue has gradually slowed down from 2016, growing only ~32% YoY (year-over-year) in Q3 2019 from ~71% YoY in Q1 2018. However, the quarterly product revenue growth has averaged ~44% YoY in 2019, even though the recently revised guidance at its midpoint implies only ~29% YoY growth in Q4 2019.

Source: The Author; Data from Company Financials

Ocaliva's monopoly status for PBC will anchor the company sales growth in the near term as the competing products are unlikely to pose any imminent threat of commercialization. On the other hand, Intercept has beaten the consensus revenue estimates in three out of the last four occasions. Therefore, we estimate 35% YoY growth in Ocaliva revenue in Q4 2019, expanding the 2019 total revenue ~40% YoY from the prior year. Our revenue forecast for 2020 accounts for a possible FDA approval for PBC to treat NASH.

New Indication Unveils More Sales

When FDA approved Ocaliva for PBC in May 2016, Intercept's product sales for the year reached ~$18.2M as the U.S. marketing of the drug followed soon after. Given the higher prevalence, Intercept could price the drug for the new indication at a much lower level, with some estimates suggesting a price tag as low as ~$10K though the drug currently fetches ~$70K for PBC. Despite the lower price, the lack of approved treatment options, and the higher prevalence of the disease in the U.S., where the number of cases is ~70 times higher than that of PBC, could mean accelerated sales volumes. Therefore, we estimate that the sales bump should reach ~1.5 times that of 2016, assuming the U.S. commercialization immediately follows the FDA approval next year. As a result, the approval will increase Intercept's total revenue from ~$354M to $382M, with the YoY growth rising from ~40% to ~51%, assuming the licensing revenue will comprise ~1% total sales, equaling the first three quarters of 2019.

Well-funded Ahead of the Commercialization

As the REGENERATE trial is concluding, Intercept's LTM operating expenses (last-twelve-month) and the cash burn rate are declining, but the costs from a possible commercialization could reverse the trend. As a result, a breakeven point is unlikely in the near term, even though the company is well-funded following the convertible debt offering worth ~$230M in May 2019. Despite a step-up in the cash burn in the months ahead, the company could sustain ~3.1 years at the current burn rate, compared to ~1.5 years in Q1 2019.

Source: koyfin.com

An Upside Revealed by Relative Valuation

Our fair value estimate for 2020 is based on the current consensus forward price to sales multiple of ~14.2x and the above-mentioned revenue estimates for the year. Further, I have assumed the number of shares outstanding to remain unchanged from Q3 2019. Even though the upside will reach only ~7% without the FDA approval, $27M of additional sales following potential commercialization will increase it up to ~15%. Therefore, Intercept is a clear 'Buy', subject to Ocaliva's FDA approval for NASH next year.

Source: The Author; Data from Author Estimates and Seeking Alpha

A Slew of Failures Dilutes the Competition

Despite a few setbacks, numerous players are vigorously proceeding their late-stage clinical trials for NASH as they chase a market opportunity estimated to worth ~$7B-$35B. Closely scrutinized by investors, the progress of those trials causes wide fluctuations in their market caps too. When CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:CYMA) announced the termination of their phase 2b trial of seladelpar, a selective PPAR (peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor) agonist, its share price dropped more than ~75% in late November. Despite a subsequent recovery, the failure dragged Genfit SA (GNFT) as well, whose PPAR agonist elafibranor, is currently undergoing phase 3 trial for NASH. Meanwhile, in the first half of the year, NASH candidate of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), selonsertib, an ASK1 (apoptosis signal-regulating kinase 1) inhibitor, failed in two phase 3 trials. So far this year, CymaBay and Genfit have declined ~78% and ~29%, respectively, while both Intercept and Gilead remain ~7% elevated.

First Peer-Reviewed Article Highlights the Trial Success

However, the above failures do not warrant a presumption of OCA's trial outcome due to the compound's distinct biochemical properties. OCA received further recognition when the Lancet published the interim results of the REGENERATE trial, the first peer-reviewed publication of a positive NASH trial. Even in an unlikely scenario of a failed clinical outcome, Intercept's current valuation, which doesn't appear to be frothy, should remain steady in our view. In terms of price to forward sales, the company is currently trading at ~14.2x compared to ~33.2x in 2016.

With NASH diagnosis requiring a liver biopsy, the conduct of clinical trials for the illness is a costly exercise that causes a significant barrier for new market entrants. Despite the marginal benefit OCA has demonstrated as per the latest trial data, the higher prevalence of the disease, lack of treatment options, and better pricing will encourage third party reimbursements necessary for faster market penetration.

Conclusion

With a PDUFA date set for March 2020, Intercept's OCA is likely to become the first FDA-approved therapy for NASH. Despite its marginal clinical benefit as per the latest trial data, the drug, already an approved therapy for TBC, will enjoy enhanced market access due to better pricing, higher disease prevalence, and lack of treatment options. Therefore, we estimate, Intercept could accrue ~$27M worth of additional revenue from the new indication, lifting its 2020 revenue by ~51% YoY. With the price to forward sales for 2020, indicating ~15% of upside to the stock, the relative valuation suggests a clear 'Buying' opportunity subject to OCA's FDA approval next year.

