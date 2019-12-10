Legacy Reserves: Emerging From Bankruptcy Soon

This would significantly impact Legacy's ability to grow its production without cash burn as 60% of its production was natural gas in Q3 2019.

It has shed much of its debt in restructuring, but faces new challenges with weak natural gas prices (both with benchmark and differentials).

Legacy has received confirmation of its reorganization plan and expects to exit from Chapter 11 soon.

Legacy Reserves (LGCY) received confirmation of its reorganization plan in mid-November and expects to exit from Chapter 11 by mid-December. Despite shedding a considerable amount of debt via restructuring, Legacy may still face some challenges going forward due to weak natural gas prices. Part of the argument for Legacy before was that its mature assets could fund its horizontal Permian development. That plan was derailed earlier by Legacy's high debt load and interest costs. Now low natural gas prices threaten Legacy's ability to fund a two-rig program going forward.

Q3 2019 Results

Due to declining production plus weak prices for NGLs and natural gas, Legacy only reported $39.9 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2019. Oil prices were decent, but Legacy only received $0.35 per gallon for its NGLs and $1.55 per Mcf for its natural gas during the quarter. Around 60% of Legacy's production is natural gas and 5% of its production is NGLs, so this has a significant impact on its financials.

Legacy's average daily production also declined 6% from Q2 2019 to Q3 2019, including a 16% decline in average daily oil production, attributed to reduced horizontal drilling activity.

Legacy's 2020 Outlook

Legacy previously outlined a two-rig scenario that would get its production to average 44,800 BOEPD in 2020. Given that its production had declined to 42,196 BOEPD (35% oil) in Q3 2019, this seems optimistic now. However, I've decided to model out a 44,800 BOEPD (37% oil) scenario in 2020 at current strip prices nonetheless.

At $57 WTI oil and $2.31 Henry Hub natural gas, Legacy would be able to deliver around $455 million in oil and gas revenue. Legacy is hurt by both weak benchmark natural gas prices and wider differentials. In 2017, Henry Hub averaged $2.99 and Legacy realized $0.25 less than that before hedges. In 2018, Legacy's natural gas differential widened to $0.56, but that was largely offset by Henry Hub increasing to an average of $3.15.

Source: Legacy Reserves

The outlook for Legacy's 2020 natural gas realizations looks much worse, with a combination of wide differentials (close to 2018 levels) and low benchmark natural gas prices. I am estimating that Legacy will realize $1.80 for its natural gas in 2020 based on current strip. This would be $0.94 lower than its 2017 realized prices, which would reduce its EBITDA by around $50 million (compared to $2.74 realized natural gas prices).

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 6,213,760 $54.50 $339 NGLs (Barrels) 817,600 $17.00 $14 Natural Gas [MCF] 56,904,960 $1.80 $102 Total $455

Legacy's costs are estimated at $513 million in this scenario, based on its $249 million capex budget (for two rigs).

$ Million Production Expenses $176 Ad Valorem And Production Taxes $34 G&A $36 Capital Expenditures $249 Interest Expense $18 Total Expenditures $513

This results in a projection of $58 million in cash burn for 2020 if it wanted to run a two-rig program, pushing its estimated leverage up to approximately 1.7x by the end of 2020.

Breakeven Point

With $1.80 realized natural gas prices, Legacy's oil breakeven point appears to around $57 or $58 WTI. A $0.11 change in natural gas prices affect's Legacy's oil breakeven point by around $1.

Legacy will therefore face challenges in being able to increase its production effectively without cash burn as long as its realized natural gas prices remain low.

Legacy's differentials are relatively narrow for the majority of its natural gas production. However, around 20% to 25% of its natural gas production comes from the Permian, where the WAHA basis appears to average around negative $1.40 in 2020.

Conclusion

Legacy Reserves is set to emerge from restructuring soon. However, it appears to be challenged by weak natural gas prices. Natural gas represented 60% of Legacy's production in Q3 2019, so if it fetches a low price for its natural gas, it won't be able to effectively fund its horizontal Permian development.

Currently it appears that Legacy may realize close to $1 less for its natural gas in 2020 compared to what it realized in 2017. The lower natural gas prices would reduce its EBITDA by around $50 million and leave it potentially unable to grow production without cash burn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.