Amarin's Litigation Landscape: Mostly Successful, Clearing The Field For A Decade

Amarin (AMRN) has been quite the fighter when it comes to litigating for their rights. Not only has it sued all manners of generic companies all over the world, who have come attacking as soon as they discovered the promise of Vascepa, but Amarin has even had to sue the FDA, and win. This win came in 2015, when a judge granted Amarin’s motion for summary judgment against the FDA after the latter denied Amarin’s Vascepa NCE status, which provides for 5-year exclusivity. This win was principally against Lovaza, which was the reason the FDA had initially refused to grant NCE to Vascepa. That is because Lovaza contains DHA as well as EPA, while Vascepa had highly purified EPA, and the difference, in the absence of the REDUCE-IT trial, was not immediately apparent to all.

“The ruling also confirms that acceptance by FDA of abbreviated new drug applications ("ANDAs") for generic versions of Vascepa is not permitted until July 2016.” So that was that.

The nature of Vascepa - that it is a fish oil derivative with similar-sounding supplements widely available in the market - makes it easy target for generic manufacturers. However, what they ignore is that Vascepa is not just another dietary supplement - it is a highly purified EPA (icosapent ethyl) which does not contain DHA, another fish oil derivative present in various fish oil supplements, including Lovaza, which, although reduced triglycerides, increases LDL-C, or bad cholesterol. So Amarin has, of necessity, had a litigious life.

This article will briefly discuss some of these lawsuits, and their outcomes. First, though, here’s a chart showing them all:

Case No Filing Date Status Court Plaintiff Defendant Cause of Action 1:14-cv-00279 2014-03-04 Closed Delaware District Court Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited AstraZeneca Omthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Infringement 3:14-cv-02550 2014-04-21 Closed New Jersey District Court Amarin Pharma, Inc. Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited Actavis Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Roxane Laboratiores, Inc. Apotex Andrx Labs, LLC Andrx Corp. Watson Laboratories, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Infringement 2:16-cv-02658 2016-11-18 Open Nevada District Court Amarin Pharma, Inc. Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited Teva Pharmaceutical Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Infringement 2:16-cv-02525 2016-10-31 Open Nevada District Court Amarin Pharma, Inc. Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited Roxane Laboratiores, Inc. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Infringement 2:16-cv-02565 2016-11-04 Closed Nevada District Court Amarin Pharma, Inc. Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited 3:14-cv-03924 2014-06-18 Closed New Jersey District Court Amarin Pharma, Inc. Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited Actavis Andrx Corp. Andrx Labs, LLC Infringement 3:14-cv-03259 2014-05-21 Closed New Jersey District Court Amarin Pharma, Inc. Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited Watson Laboratories, Inc. Actavis Infringement 3:14-cv-02760 2014-04-30 Closed New Jersey District Court Amarin Pharma, Inc. Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Infringement 1:14-cv-02958 2014-04-24 Closed Illinois Northern District Court Amarin Pharma, Inc. Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited Apotex Infringement 2:17-cv-02641 2017-10-11 Open Nevada District Court Amarin Pharma, Inc. Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited Teva Pharmaceutical Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Infringement 3:14-cv-02551 2014-04-21 Closed New Jersey District Court Amarin Pharma, Inc. Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited Roxane Laboratiores, Inc. Infringement 1:14-cv-00901 2014-04-25 Closed Ohio Northern District Court Amarin Pharma, Inc. Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited Roxane Laboratiores, Inc. Infringement 1:14-cv-00791 2014-06-20 Closed Delaware District Court Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited AstraZeneca Omthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Infringement 2:16-cv-02562 2016-11-04 Open Nevada District Court Amarin Pharma, Inc. Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Infringement 3:14-cv-03558 2014-06-04 Closed New Jersey District Court Amarin Pharma, Inc. Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited Teva Pharmaceutical Infringement 2:14-cv-03251 2014-06-06 Closed Pennsylvania Eastern District Court Amarin Pharma, Inc. Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited Teva Pharmaceutical Infringement 1:14-cv-00899 2014-04-25 Closed Ohio Northern District Court Amarin Pharma, Inc. Roxane Laboratiores, Inc. 2016-1596 2016-02-18 Closed Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Amarin Pharma, Inc. Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited Watson Laboratories, Inc. 2:16-cv-02565 2016-11-04 Closed Nevada District Court Amarin Pharma, Inc. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited Infringement 2:18-cv-01596 2018-08-24 Open Nevada District Court Amarin Pharma, Inc. Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Infringement

There are various details here that, as non-legal people, we do not understand. However, understanding all the legal aspects is not the purpose of this article. Our main goal is to see how successfully Amarin has been able to defend its IP.

If we list the defendants, we get the following names - Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY), Watson Laboratories, Roxane, Teva (TEVA), Omthera (owned by AstraZeneca (AZN)), Apotex, Actavis, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, and Andrx Labs LLC. Of these, Amarin has open cases with Teva, Roxane, Hikma, and especially Dr. Reddy’s. There are others, like West-Ward Pharma, but I cannot access details without a subscription. However, of all these, Teva is the largest generics manufacturer in the world, therefore the suits against Teva are the most important. We are aware that the most important case against Teva was closed with a settlement favoring mostly Amarin.

Omthera used to be the owners of Epanova, once known as a Vascepa competitor. In 2013, it was acquired by AstraZeneca, which also owns the statin Crestor and therefore had a rationale for the acquisition. Similarly, Lovaza was owned by Pronova, which was acquired by BASF; its US licensee was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), which then sold the drug in the US.

Omthera and AstraZeneca were sued by Amarin in March 2014, but in November 2014, this case was dismissed after a representation by AstraZeneca that they do not plan to launch Epanova in the market.

“...In March 2014, we filed a patent infringement suit against Omthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and its parent company, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP. The suit sought injunctive relief and monetary damages for infringement of our U.S. Patent No. 8,663,662. The complaint alleged infringement of the patent arising from the expected launch of Epanova, a product that is expected to compete with Vascepa in the United States. The patent covers methods of lowering triglycerides by administering a pharmaceutical composition that includes amounts of EPA as free acid, and no more than about 30% DHA. In November 2014, based on a representation from AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP that the commercial launch of Epanova was not imminent, the court dismissed our complaint, without prejudice (i.e., preserving our ability to later re-file the suit). The court required the defendant to notify us before any product launch.”

The most important of these lawsuits was the one against the ANDA filed by Teva. In 2018, this was settled with an agreement that Teva will begin selling generic Vascepa only after 2029.

To sum it all up, Vascepa is highly purified EPA while its senior peer Lovaza was DHA+EPA; Lovaza is generic, and Amarin won partially against Lovaza by gaining NCE status, and then, a few years down the line, by the REDUCE-IT trial, which clearly showed the cardiovascular benefits of Vascepa. Then there was Epanova, and Amarin won against it by effectively shutting down AZN’s plans to commercialize it. Then there were generic versions of Lovaza, and this was won, on the one hand, by the NICE and the blocking of the ANDAs for a few years, at least; and by the REDUCE-IT which showed, like we said, the difference between EPA and DHA, basically.

Now we have another new angle today - represented by Acasti Pharma (ACST). In Amarin’s own words:

“We are also aware of other pharmaceutical companies that are developing products that, if successfully developed, approved and marketed, would compete with Vascepa. Acasti Pharma, or Acasti, a subsidiary of Neptune Technologies & Bioresources Inc., announced in December 2015 that it intends to pursue a regulatory pathway under section 505(B)(2) of the FDCA for its omega-3 prescription drug candidate, CaPre® (omega-3 phospholipid), derived from krill oil, for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. In September 2016, Acasti announced positive results from its pivotal bioavailability bridging study comparing CaPre to Lovaza, establishing a scientific bridge between the two that is expected to support the feasibility of a 505(B)(2) regulatory pathway. Acasti initiated a Phase 3 clinical program (TRILOGY) to assess the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with very high (≥500 mg/dL) triglycerides in the first quarter of 2018. Acasti completed enrollment in Q4 2018 and study completion is expected by the end of 2019."

Like Lovaza, its therapeutic equivalent CaPre also does not exactly compare with Vascepa, and the difference has been underlined by, again, the REDUCE-IT trial.

Finally, Amarin has also sued, without success, to prohibit the import of dietary supplements into the USA that contain “synthetic omega-3 products that are comprised predominantly of EPA and sold for use in, or as, dietary supplements.” This is the latest in its litigation history, and this is still an ongoing process, with a writ of certiorari pending before the US Supreme Court.

Bottomline of today’s discussion is, Amarin has been mostly successful in clearing out competition for Vascepa, by various means, most of them effective. As such, it doesn’t really have much worry until 2029.

