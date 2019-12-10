Qualcomm Pushes 5G Forward, But Not Far Enough

From a user experience perspective, 5G is not a must-have in 2020, but from a marketing perspective, it likely will be.

5G has added a huge amount of complexity for the handset makers as well. Qualcomm is trying to make it easier, but they still have a way to go.

Those expecting the very high speeds of mmWave 5G to be widespread in 2020 are likely to be disappointed. The carriers have a very long, expensive road here.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Qualcomm.

New Silicon

Last week Qualcomm (QCOM) announced their new smartphone systems-on-a-chip (SoC), the Snapdragons 865 and 765. Paired with their X55 2nd generation 5G modem chip and associated QTM525 antenna modules, the 865 is what we are going to see in most 2020 high-end Android phones. Less expensive 5G phones will use the 765, which has on board 5G.

Qualcomm has moved the ball forward with all of these, but my opinion is that it has not been enough. 5G smartphone design in 2020 will continue to be very difficult for the manufacturers, results will be uneven, and there will likely be a lot of very poor user experiences as a result.

But we are still early in the game in 5G, and Qualcomm has the edge over other's 5G chipsets, like Samsung's (OTC:SSNGY). But being the best does not mean they are making something that will lead to a good user experience. Paired with the very, very early stage of 5G rollout on the carrier side, many people are likely to find the 5G experience disappointing in 2020.

But despite the cold hard reality that we are not close, the marketing hype behind 5G may dictate that all manufacturers have a 5G phone for sale by next holiday season. Even with all these challenges to making a workable service, 5G remains a big bullish impetus for Qualcomm.

The State of 5G Service in the US

"5G" is a marketing term adopted by the wireless industry to describe a group of technologies, mostly centered around "millimeter-wave" radio. "mmWave," as the industry refers to it, is a big chunk of spectrum at much higher frequencies than were previously used, from 24-100 GHz. The wireless industry saw two advantages to this portion of the spectrum:

Much higher data speeds than the sub-6 GHz bandwidth where LTE, AKA 4G lives, and much lower latency. It was available.

Why was this giant chunk of spectrum still available in the 21st Century? Because despite the high speed and low latency, the signal is hugely problematic. It does not travel far, only about half a city block. Higher frequencies also have penetration issues. They can be knocked down by just about anything, including your hand, which is a problem when the main use-case this moment is a device you hold in your hand. mmWave frequencies are not only knocked down by solid objects, but by rain, fog, and a small slice around 60 GHz is absorbed by oxygen.

There will be no mmWave outside of cities, because of the distance issues. The plan here is for upgraded multi-channel LTE, as well as low and mid-band 5G in the 1-6 GHz range - 5G Lite. But even inside of cities, your chances of getting a mmWave signal are not great because of the distance and penetration issues. It's pretty clear you will not be getting the signal indoors unless you are standing next to a window. So most of the time, even city dwellers will be on 5G Lite until the density of radio towers is much greater. But even if the carriers put a small cell on every rooftop, it still does not solve the penetration issues.

The rollout of mmWave is proceeding very slowly because the carriers are really struggling with the distance and penetration issues, and how this translates into products built around mobility.

Everything you need to know about mmWave has come into sharp focus with, of all things, the NFL and NBA seasons. Verizon (VZ) has wired up 13 football stadiums and 4 basketball arenas so far with mmWave. They are promoting the heck out of it during games, including announcer live-reads, which are expensive. They are putting quite a bit of their current 5G promotional focus into it, claiming it shows how well Verizon 5G can work in a crowded environment. This was the 4th paragraph of CEO Hans Vestberg's Q3 presentation; it is very important to them:

At the same time, we continue to deploy also 5G in stadiums. This is important for us because it's part of the dense urban areas where you have a lot of viewers at the same time when really our 5G is coming to excel.

Except it shows the exact opposite. As expected, there is no mmWave signal outside the facilities, or in the concourses, as the concrete knocks it down. But even inside the stadium or arena, the mmWave signal is available in "just certain seating areas," according to Verizon.

Think about this for a moment. These are spaces that are literally designed so that every point inside the cavernous interior has line-of-sight to every other point. On top of that, people are largely stationary, so the added mobility issues don't come into play. Despite the crowd, this should be the easiest test case for mmWave, and they can't even pass that test, even when it is a large part of their marketing focus.

Now think about how that translates into an actual city situation with millions of people and devices, where line-of-sight is often blocked. On top of that, start moving everything around, and the mobility issues come into play.

But we don't have to guess, as we finally have some coverage maps from Verizon. Here's midtown Manhattan:

(Darker red is 5G, lighter red is 4G)

The first thing we see is that 5G is only outside on streets and in open areas. I am showing you the best part of Verizon's NYC map, and there are huge gaps everywhere.

Verizon is not yet in America's second biggest city with 5G, but they are in Chicago. Here's the Loop:

Note that they could almost fill up Grant Park by the lakeshore, but there are still holes in there, despite being a large, open space. Otherwise, the same as New York - the signal is only outside, and very spotty.

These are the two best-looking maps I could find. Also, keep in mind that these are best-case maps. Anyone who's tried to use Verizon LTE in midtown Manhattan knows that it is not blanket coverage as their map suggests. Maybe a year from now, these will look substantially better, but I wouldn't expect to be able to get a mmWave signal with any sort of regularity in 2020, and maybe 2021.

The carriers are all approaching this rollout differently. Verizon is putting a lot of eggs in the mmWave basket. On the other end of the spectrum, literally, is T-Mobile (TMUS). They just turned on their low-band (sub-1 Ghz) 5G tier, covering most of the country all at once. This band does not have the distance and penetration limitations of mmWave, but also not the extremely high speeds, being more comparable to very fast LTE. Coverage over speed for now. Their plans are to combine with Sprint's (S) frequencies for a combination of low-band, mid-band, and mmWave. AT&T (T) is adding multi-channel LTE at first - their 5G Evolution - which I can tell you from personal experience is a very nice upgrade over LTE, despite all the heat AT&T has taken for it.

AT&T 5GE speed test in LA. This was at 9:29 AM, so not at rush hour peak, but still a high-traffic environment in this location. Test was performed about a block away from the tower with line-of-sight, which should be considered best case, not typical.

For what it's worth, I think that Verizon is way out over their skis, and T-Mobile and AT&T have made this easier on themselves by rolling out the low and mid-bands first. AT&T turned on this 5GE tower about 9 months ago now, and it's really made service in the area much better, even up in the canyons where there used to be no service.

Marques Brownlee has great video reviews of Verizon's mmWave and T-Mobile's new low-band 5G. He gives a balanced view of both the promise and limitations of 5G. He also drives a borrowed McLaren in the T-Mobile video, so there's that.

The Snapdragon 865 SoC

The big surprise here is that Qualcomm's flagship SoC no longer comes with a modem on board. Last year's 855 had Qualcomm's x24 LTE modem, so making a 4G phone required no additional chips. The 865 will require the X55 plus three or four of the antenna modules.

Qualcomm's explanation for this is one of practicality. The X55 has been around since February, so smartphone designers were using the older 855 chip as a stand-in for their designs. Now that the 865 is available, they can swap it out, and change what they need to.

But I suspect that the heat and power required by the 5G chipset may have been too much for their fastest SoC, already running at the edge of power and heat dissipation. We'll get into that in a moment.

Let's compare the 865 with its predecessor, and see what Qualcomm has done:

Qualcomm is still going with a 4-3-1 CPU design:

4 high efficiency, low performance cores. This is what is being used most of the time.

3 high power, high performance cores for on-call performance boost.

1 overclocked core for peak performance, but high battery usage.

What has and hasn't changed:

For the higher performance cores, Qualcomm has bumped up to the ARM Cortex A77, which is their latest. Qualcomm has stopped customizing ARM's cores, which is why their Kyro brand is dropped from the name. Double the L3 cache. The high efficiency cores have barely changed. The core clock frequencies have not changed. The L2 caches have not changed.

The biggest disappointment here is the use of unmodified A55 cores for high efficiency, which is what does most of the work on a smartphone CPU. These cores are getting long in the tooth, and by not customizing them like Apple (AAPL) does for their A-series, they are falling far behind. We don't yet have performance benchmarks on the 865, but Apple's high efficiency cores on their latest A13 chip outperform the ones on the Snapdragon 855 by 200-300%, while using less than half the power. Since the 865 A55 cores look very similar to what is in the 855, we have to assume that this still holds roughly. Qualcomm's customizations were never close to Apple's and it looks like they gave up trying. Apple's lead here is gigantic. But that's a problem for Android handset makers, not Qualcomm.

In addition to the CPU, we see very nice upgrades on the rest of the chip, including an LPDDR5 memory controller, though Qualcomm says the advantage over LPDDR4 is marginal right now. Also of note, they are using TSMC's (TSM) latest N7P 7 nm fabrication, not Samsung's as some had thought they would.

Qualcomm is saying that the 865 uses 25% less power at equivalent performance to the 855. At peak performance, the 865 is likely flat or higher in consumption. Consumption under full load is up to almost 5 Watts, as opposed to 3.5 Watts in their three-year-old Snapdragon 835. This will create further heat dissipation and battery issues for designers.

The Snapdragon 765 SoC

This is where it gets interesting, because the 2nd tier Snapdragon 765 SoC comes with 5G on board, unlike the top tier 865. It is not the X55 chipset, but rather a new one, X52. It has all the same functionality as the X55, but at only about half the speed over all frequencies. The X52 mmWave peaks at about 3 times the download speed of its LTE modem.

This all tells me a couple of things:

mmWave can operate faster but produces too much heat, so it needs to be throttled. To get it on the SoC, they had to slow it down.

It also calls into question Qualcomm's explanation for why there is no modem integrated on the high end 865 SoC. More likely, it seems to me, the chip could not handle the added power and heat, or could only handle the lower-end X52, and they didn't want to put that on their flagship smartphone SoC.

The Snapdragon X55 Modem and QTM525 Antenna Modules

This is where the big load of complexity comes in for 5G phone design. The first generation of 5G chips were power-hungry heat-monsters. Samsung's produced so much heat, The Wall Street Journal reviewer kept an ice chest around, just so she could cool the phone and actually, you know, review 5G. The Moto Mod 5G, based around Qualcomm's 1st generation 5G hardware, was an even bigger mess of design compromises.

Let's take a look at that 1st generation to see where the problems were. The reference design required the Snapdragon 855 SoC, the X50 modem and 3-4 of the older QTM052 antenna modules. These modules must be placed at the edges of the phone, perpendicular to the motherboard. Since your hand blocks the signal, the idea is that no matter how you hold the phone, at least one of the modules will be exposed. Adding it all up, that's a lot of extra hardware:

To-scale image from Ron Amadeo at Ars.

The modem and antennae take up far more room than the SoC. Moreover, the modules have to be perpendicular to the motherboard, so at 7 mm wide, they could not be accommodated in today's thin designs.

Qualcomm's 2nd generation X55 5G modem, and companion QTM525 antenna modules. You still need 3-4 of the modules. Qualcomm video screenshot.

Qualcomm no longer gives us clues to the sizes of their hardware by photographing them next to pennies, but they say that the new QTM525 modules will allow for designs as thin as 8 mm. For reference, the iPhone 11 is 8.3 mm thick, and the iPhone 11 Pro 8.1 mm. There are also a much wider range of frequencies supported.

The X55 adds a whole load of new bandwidth. The X50 was designed to pair with the 855 SoC, which has 2G-4G on board, so the X50 only handled mmWave frequencies. The X55 pairs with the 865 SoC, which has no modem on board, so the X55 picks up all that slack, handling all bandwidths from 2G through mmWave. They've also increased the maximum download speeds by 50% to 7.5 Gbps, again, three times faster than the on board LTE maximum, like the X52.

Adding It All Up

5G has added a tremendous amount of complexity to wireless networking both on the server and client sides. On the carriers' end of things, they have to balance the promise of mmWave with the cold, hard realities of now. Verizon has chosen to go for broke with mmWave, but I believe they have taken the wrong path here. They are spending all this capital getting it up and running when most of their customers will still be using LTE most of the time for years to come.

T-Mobile and AT&T are taking a more bottom-up strategy, rolling out low and mid-bandwidth at first - 5G Lite - with mmWave to come later. The advantage here is you can have great coverage, including indoors, with much better speeds and reliability than monochannel LTE. Remember that one time you were standing next to a cell tower late at night when no one else was using it, and your Spotify playlist downloaded much faster than you thought it could? This is what you will get almost everywhere, almost all the time with these low and mid-band 5G frequencies.

I haven't even gotten into the massive amount of consumer confusion all this complexity is going to cause. For example, AT&T has "5GE" for their multi-channel LTE, "5G" for their low and mid-band service, and "5G+" for mmWave. Try explaining that to your dad. 5G is a marketing term, and it can mean anything they want it to mean, within limits, and the differences in experience between different flavors is large.

I don't think mmWave in smartphones will be a must-have in 2020 from a user experience perspective:

mmWave is almost nowhere.

When you can get it, the speeds are only great if you are standing right next to a tower.

The X55 handles about 5 times the maximum bandwidth that Verizon is even able to serve up at peak.

Moreover, all this bandwidth is wasted right now. The most demanding current mobile bandwidth use-case is streaming 4K video, which in Netflix's (NFLX) case is 25 Mbps. Here are typical real-world speeds:

Multi-channel LTE: 5-120 Mbps

5G Lite: 25-200 Mbps.

mmWave: 1500 Gbps if you are standing literally right next to the tower. It degrades quickly as you move away.

Even LTE can handle streaming 4K with an average connection. And your phone doesn't have a 4K screen, so the picture is being downscaled anyway. 1080 HD, only 5 Mbps, looks great on pretty much every modern smartphone. All this bandwidth is wasted right now.

But while it may not be a big boost to user experience and may make it worse in some ways, the marketing push and hype will likely be too much for carriers to resist. 5G may not be must-have for user experience in 2020, but it may be must-have for marketing. This is going to lead to many disappointed customers, who will wonder why they spent extra for a product that is paired with a service that is not ready.

The first generation of 5G phones was a mess of bad design compromises to make the power-hungry 5G chips work. We have yet to see a real-world implementation of Qualcomm's new X55 suite, but it will continue to create complex design conundrums for handset makers.

Qualcomm video screenshot.

"Design complexity increasing exponentially." That is what we keep hearing over and over.

How do you fit all that hardware, including the antenna modules, into a smartphone where space is at a premium?

You need to over-provision the battery for 5G use, so how do you fit that into a smartphone, along with the extra hardware?

How do you deal with the added heat?

How do you handle mobility when the mmWave signal only goes about half a city block?

mmWave only passes through glass and plastic, not metal. How do you keep the phone rigid and drop-safe with that?

Qualcomm's new generation looks to ameliorate some of these problems, but they will not solve them. It is up to the handset makers to figure out how to make this work in 2020, and the results will be very uneven.

But that will not stop anyone from making a 5G phone in 2020, nor will it stop consumers either, even if they wind up disappointed. 5G remains a big bullish impetus for Qualcomm in the short and medium term, even more so if they can solve some of these issues in the next generation of hardware. The X55 will be a year old in February, so maybe we will see something in Q1.

