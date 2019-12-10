Aptose Shoots Up As Investors Focus On Reversible BTK Inhibitors

I’ve written before that I consider Aptose Biosciences (APTO) to be a “speculation worth considering” on the strength of its two-drug pipeline for hematology, and between Merck’s (MRK) $2.7 billion bid for ArQule (ARQL) and encouraging early-stage data for the second-gen BTK inhibitor class at this past weekend’s ASH meeting, Aptose shares are having a great Monday – up about 30% as of this writing.

Is Monday’s move fair? As far as a one-day move after the ASH meeting and Merck’s bid, I would say it is probably an overreaction. Then again, this is a sparsely-followed early-stage biotech that I thought was trading meaningfully below its fair value (even incorporating the elevated risks), so more attention on the pipeline and some increased scarcity value for it should drive some upside. Even with this move, though, I still believe the shares trade at enough of a discount to fair value to be worth a look for investors who can take on the well-above average risks and odds of failure.

ASH Brings Next-Gen BTK Inhibitors Into Focus

Much has been written about the very strong efficacy results generated by Imbruvica, an irreversible BTK inhibitor marketed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AbbVie (ABBV), in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (or CLL), not to mention AstraZeneca’s (AZN) BTK inhibitor Calquence, with the later showing 93% progression-free survival at two years in a paper presented at the ASH meeting.

What is less written about is that after about three to four years, roughly 50% of Imbruvica patients stop taking the drug. Roughly 20% of patients develop treatment-resistant mutations after three years, with the remainder quitting due to tolerability issues, and close to 80% of the treatment-resistant mutations are of a consistent type (C481S mutations).

Multiple companies have developed a new generation of BTK inhibitors, generally called reversible BTK inhibitors, and this year’s ASH meeting saw some encouraging early-stage data. Lilly (LLY) reported that 77% of evaluable 16 CLL patients getting LOXO-305 responded to the drug, and almost 80% of the patients in that early-stage stage had previously received BTK inhibitors. ArQule also reported that an early-stage study of its ARQ-531 reversible BTK inhibitor delivered an 89% response rate in nine patients.

Fueled in part by the promise of ARQ-531, ArQule announced that it had accepted and received a $2.7 billion takeover bid from Merck, helping at least in part to drive that big move today in Aptose’s share price.

For Aptose’s part, they didn’t have a lot to say at this year’s ASH meeting, as they’re further behind with their clinical program for CG-806, a pan-FLT3/pan-BTK inhibitor (that is also a reversible BTK inhibitor). Aptose has completed two of six planned dose levels for CG-806 in CLL, and the patient who completed the second dose level has seen no unexpected toxicity, no myelosuppression, and evidence of clinical response, with both lymphocytosis and a reduction in apparent tumor burden via PET imaging. While this is literally an “n=1” report, it’s unusual for BTK inhibitors to show efficacy as quickly as CG-806 seems to.

What’s Next For Aptose?

The level two dosing for CG-806 saw the patient get 300mg every 12 hours for 28 days, and the subsequent dose levels are going to test 450mg, 600mg, 750mg, and 900mg. Once the best dose is identified, Aptose intends to move forward into a Phase II study in CLL and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma that should enroll around 100 patients.

Aptose is also working to move ahead into human testing of CG-806 in acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome (or MDS). The lack of drug-related side effects, particularly the absence of myelosuppression, in the two CLL patients treated so far with CG-806 is encouraging with respect to its safety profile for AML/MDS, but I don’t expect this study to start until around mid-2020, as the company will likely wait to see what the optimal dose for CLL/NHL is before moving ahead in an AML/MDS study that will be enrolling some very sick patients that really cannot afford to mess around with a sub-therapeutic dose.

Aptose is also moving ahead with its MYC inhibitor APTO-253, having completed the first three dosing cohorts with no drug-related adverse effects. Aptose is planning another dosing cohort (100mg/m2 versus the recently-completed 66mg/m2 cohort), and the company has reported seeing evidence of a clear trend of decreased MYC inhibition, but there have been no other comments on efficacy so far.

The Outlook

The efficacy of Imbruvica and Calquence have inarguable set a high bar for new CLL therapies, but these drugs are not perfect and the issues that emerge over time with respect to tolerability and resistance create an opportunity for companies like Lilly, ArQule, and Aptose – an opportunity that I believe could support close to $1 billion revenue at peak even having to share this second-line market opportunity. Beyond the opportunity for CG-806 in CLL (and NHL), I see credible opportunities in other segments of hematology, and I believe that while APTO-253 has been overtaken (and overshadowed) by CG-806, this is a still a worthwhile pipeline candidate with potential applications in several cancer subtypes.

All of that said, Aptose is not in the lead and they are definitely not alone. I don’t believe the clinical lead currently held by Lilly and ArQule is insurmountable, but it’s well worth noting that there are more data supporting those companies’ programs today than Aptose’s. I’ve made a few tweaks to my model, but I still believe Aptose should trade above $4/share, with CG-806 making up about 80% of the value today. Due to its uncommonly strong preclinical profile, I give CG-806 better odds than I normally would for an oncology drug at this stage, but I’m still valuing the drug with only a 15% chance of reaching the market (versus a historical success rate of around 5% to 10% for oncology drugs at this stage). I value APTO-253 with more conventional odds of success.

Aptose will need to raise more money in the future, but the company has adequate funding at least through the first half of 2020 and funding mechanisms lined up to tap if needed. Were the stock to head even higher, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see a small secondary. I do already have further financing rounds built into my model, so a financing event wouldn’t necessarily be dilutive to my fair value.

The Bottom Line

I wouldn’t ever recommend buying Aptose on its potential as a takeout candidate, but there aren’t many other reversible BTK inhibitors out there, so scarcity value could support the stock. Likewise, I think Aptose will eventually have conversations with larger pharma companies, as I don’t expect Aptose to try to commercialize its pipeline on its own. For now, while I think the post-ASH/post-ArQule deal reaction may be a little overdone, I still see the shares as fundamentally undervalued despite some very significant risks. While Aptose will have to contend with increasing competition in the space and the risks inherent in drug development, I still believe this is a worthwhile speculation for aggressive investors.

