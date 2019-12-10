Short Express - Earnings Spike Provides Attractive Entry

This bet has a binary outcome. Shares could either go to zero or triple within a few years. However, I think the earnings trend suddenly reversing is unlikely.

Express' (EXPR) is a turnaround story, down ~75% from its highs a few years ago. Last quarter, shares spiked on a perceived turnaround. However, I don't see much evidence for this and think the market has it wrong.

The company has large lease liabilities and losses are trending higher. These subtle factors are far more important than basic metrics such as price:sales which make the company seem cheap. I will connect the poor financial results with my opinion on Express' inferior business model and product quality. Finally, I conclude with a simple valuation model and price target.

1. Financial Situation

Express' cash flow from ops dropped sharply in the last few years while capex halved. Capex will have to increase eventually as stores age and require remodeling. Cherrypicking today's low capex understates the real long-term cost. And while Express might forgo renovations for years that will ultimately hurt the shopping experience. Normalized, the company is currently about cash flow neutral. Add back $10m/year stock compensation, a real expense, and the company runs at a small economic loss. It's okay if this is off a bit - it hardly changes the final answer. The crux of this investment is the trend in earnings, which I get to at the end.

With $170m of cash and no long-term debt, the balance sheet appears healthy. This initially kept me from shorting. However, I overlooked a large, hidden liability: the leases. I learned about these from my short on Fred's (FRED). Long-term lease contracts forced that company into bankruptcy. The cash flows couldn't cover lease payments, and I think Express will wind up in that situation in a few years. Lease contracts also prevent Express from shutting down individual losing stores.

Last quarter took Express further down this path despite share price spiking:

Next quarter's -2% comparable sales guidance probably caused this spike. While the rate of deterioration beat my expectation, it's still a decline. A 2% decline seems close to neutral. However, including 2% inflation that's still a 4% yoy drop - during the most robust job market in decades.

Here's the lease risk factor in the last annual report:

And here's a table of the lease obligations, about $1.3b including fees over the next 5 years.

Source: Last annual report

Based on qualitative factors that I describe next, I anticipate cash flows will go negative within a year or two and Express will have trouble paying its leases. This is the short thesis in a nutshell.

2. New Management

Express' new CEO is Timothy Baxter. Last year, he served as Delta Galil's (OTCQX:DELTY) CEO, where business has been stagnant for a few years. Prior to this, he had a 12-year career at Macy's. His final position was chief merchandising officer, CMO. A few points here. 1. Delta's performance remained stagnant under Timothy; shares are down slightly since then. 2. Is there much skill overlap between picking merchandise at a general store like Macy's and running a trendy retailer like Express? I don't think so. 3. Macy's is struggling. Shares are down 75% in four years. If that business model failed and it's the one Timothy knows, how does that help Express?

Another key position is the CMO, filled by Malissa Akay. Her prior job was CMO at Lane Bryant, part of the distressed Ascena Retail Group (ASNA). Lane Bryant had -4% comparable sales last year which doesn't instill me with confidence. Also, Lane Bryant focuses on plus size fashion. Where's the overlap with Express' brand or product mix?

I don't blame either of them. The retail climate is extremely tough and most managers are failing to turn things around. Do their backgrounds make you think that they're the odd exception?

3. The Competition

I won't beat the Amazon (AMZN) dead horse except to mention to any skeptics: Look at their top-line growth and guidance. That's chipping away every retailer's revenue, including Express. This is basic arithmetic. Amazon will grow revenue by a staggering $50 billion next year. There are lots of great shorts in the retail space from this one fact alone. Things will get a lot worse because e-commerce growth is accelerating:

For brick and mortar competition, Express fits somewhere between two successful business models: Top quality at a reasonable/high price like Lululemon (LULU) and fast fashion like Uniqlo (OTCPK:FRCOY).

In my opinion, Express' quality is miles off Lululemon's, yet prices aren't that much lower. I'm wearing my Lululemon t-shirt now and it feels like I'm sitting in a pillowy cloud. Even though it's three years old. Meanwhile, my Express shirt felt like a hellish mix of straight jacket and oven. After a few washes, they started to look worn and I justified throwing them away. A close friend is an Express ex-employee. He suggested Express a decade ago for its great quality. But today, he thinks the quality is terrible. I encourage bulls to buy some Express shirts if they haven't already. Wash them a few times, try to keep wrinkles out. Make an honest evaluation. This qualitative factor is what makes me so confident about the short.

Uniqlo is closer in quality, though I still strongly prefer Uniqlo. Meanwhile, their prices are generally 30-60% lower and the product mix is vastly superior; customers find more stuff they like. This last point is subtle but important. This improves the shopping experience and makes shelf space have more value. A good customer experience is key or people will just shop online. Sales per square foot goes up and less inventory gets thrown away - these efficiencies cause the lower prices. This is why Uniqlo thrives while Express fails.

So, how does Uniqlo do it? A textile expert recently explained it to me. Retailers don't know which products will be popular before they try selling them. The Macy's and Express model is to order far in advance, and hope it's a hit. For comparison, Uniqlo does small production runs with more expensive local producers. They constantly try new products with a fast turnaround time. When they discover a hit, it tends to be popular all season long. Only then do they have lower cost foreign producers make it in large numbers. Saving a couple weeks shipping time and filtering through many more ideas make all the difference. Uniqlo buy blocks of time overseas rather than buy large production runs, which still keeps costs down.

Express' fashion style also faces a headwind: people dress less formally.

My best bull argument for Express is that management is catching on and hints at trying a similar strategy. That said, they really don't have that much runway. Building relationships with many local producers will take a lot of time. This is in addition to the aforementioned quality issue and style headwind. However, if they can pull this off, the company indeed could turn things around.

Source: Latest conference call

4. Management's Inconsistency Last Quarter

Last conference call management said:

Source: Latest conference call

This statement doesn't add up. If sales were lower because of fewer promotions, then why did margins drop so much? Also, reconcile management's claim that they are "more thoughtful and targeted with promotional activity" with what's on today's website:

5. Risks and Price Target

Express has considerable risk on both the long and short bet. It comes down to the binary question, "Will cash flow trends reverse?"

In the last few years, net income dropped by $30m per year on average. Here's what happens in different trend outcomes using a $10m loss as a starting point. Note that the final answer hardly changes if you use a $10m profit instead. Ultimately, if the negative earnings trend continues, the situation will look dubious:

Outcome 2020 2021 2022 1. Loss trend continues at -$30m/year -$40m -$70m -$100m 2. Losses stabilize -$10m -$10m -$10m 3. Trend reverses to +$20m/year. +$10m $+30m +$50m

What is Express worth in these three outcomes?

In the first, the company is worthless. They'll be out of cash in 2-3 years.

In the second, there's option value and the company will have more lease flexibility. They will still have about $140m in liquidity. At a $5 share price, the market cap is double the cash balance. They'll still be losing money but they will have more time to reinvent the business. To me, that seems reasonably valued. Perhaps today's share price reflects the market's perception that the trend has already stabilized.

In the third outcome, the company is earning $50m/year and growing. At 20 times earnings, the market cap would be $1b or share price of ~$15. Pretend the odds are 70%, 25%, 5%. The price target is 70% * $0 + 25% * $5 + 5% * $15 = $2. That's 3 years out. Discounted, today shares are worth ~$1.5.

Based on my subjective opinion, I think the odds are worse than that. I think the fair price here is sub $1, solidified by poor results in the last couple quarters. In another few quarters of decreased sales and/or margins, I'd just say the company is worthless. Buyout seems unlikely. Wouldn't an acquirer wait for bankruptcy to escape the bad leases?

If someone thinks that Express has great products and customer experience, they'll reach a vastly different conclusion. Express' results don't reinforce that perspective but perhaps there is some factor I haven't considered.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EXPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.